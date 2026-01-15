Compliance training videos at scale

Turn mandatory training into trackable video content with SCORM export for your LMS. Update instantly when regulations change. Deploy in 175+ languages. Maintain audit trails showing every employee has completed the required training.

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Workday
coursera
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Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
intel
komatsu
Workday
coursera
miro
hubspot
bosch
intel
komatsu
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The compliance training challenge

The compliance training challenge

Compliance training is legally required, time-sensitive, and difficult to manage at scale. Hundreds of employees miss deadlines, regulations change faster than materials can be updated, and audits reveal gaps in completion records. Live sessions fall over across shifts and locations, English-only training leaves global teams behind, and PowerPoint decks see low completion. External trainers cost thousands each year, while manual tracking consumes hours and increases audit risk, liability, and exposure to penalties.

With HeyGen

The HeyGen solution

The HeyGen solution

HeyGen turns compliance requirements into professional training videos with built-in SCORM tracking for audit-ready documentation. Upload your content, select a professional AI avatar, and generate videos that export directly to your LMS with completion data, time stamps, and version control. When regulations change, update the script and regenerate the video in minutes, with the new version automatically served to learners. Need multilingual compliance training? Translate harassment prevention, OSHA, or HIPAA content into 175+ languages with natural voice cloning and lip-sync, delivering legally compliant training with a single, consistent audit trail.

Everything L&D teams need to train at scale

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SCORM export & audit trails

Export compliance videos as SCORM 1.2 or 2004 packages that integrate with any LMS. Workday Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, or any learning platform. Your LMS automatically tracks completion, time spent, assessment scores, and completion dates. When auditors ask for documentation, pull completion reports directly from your system.

SCORM 1.2 and 2004 compliant

Automatic completion tracking

Time-stamped audit records

Version control documentation

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Instant regulatory updates

Regulations don’t wait for your production schedule. OSHA updates a standard. A court case changes harassment training requirements. Edit your training script with updated requirements and regenerate the video in five minutes. Upload to your LMS and it automatically replaces the old version. Your compliance training stays accurate without weeks of production delays.

Script changes go live in minutes

No re-filming needed

Version tracking for compliance

Update all languages at the same time

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Multilingual compliance training

Many jurisdictions legally require training in languages employees understand. One compliance video becomes unlimited language versions. Translate OSHA training to Spanish for your Texas facility, Portuguese for Brazilian workers, Vietnamese for your California team. Voice cloning ensures natural delivery, not robotic text-to-speech. Each language version includes the same SCORM tracking.

175+ languages available

Natural voice cloning in every language

Lip-sync matches mouth movements

SCORM tracking for each language version

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Professional compliance content

Nobody gets through 40-slide PowerPoint decks on harassment prevention. Video completion rates are three times higher than document-based training. Professional avatar presenters deliver the required content in an engaging, watchable format. Employees understand the requirements better and remember the training for longer.

Professional presenter delivery

Higher completion rates than documents

Better knowledge retention

Scenario-based examples when needed

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From training need to published course in 3 steps

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Step 1

Upload your compliance content

Start with existing compliance materials. Upload PowerPoint decks from previous training, paste scripts from policy documents, or use your external trainer's content outline. For common compliance topics, reference existing requirements. OSHA standards are public. EEOC harassment prevention guidelines are documented. HIPAA requirements are defined.

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Step 2

Select professional presenter

Choose from 120+ professional AI avatars appropriate for serious compliance topics. Business professional presenters for harassment training. Safety-focused avatars for WHS content. Healthcare professionals for HIPAA training. Add your company logo and branding. Include required legal disclaimers.

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Step 3

Deploy with SCORM tracking

Export as a SCORM package. Upload to your LMS alongside other required training. Set completion requirements. Assign it to required employee groups. Your LMS handles enrolment, tracking, reminders, and documentation. When auditors request proof, generate completion reports.

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Compliance training for every regulatory requirement

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OSHA safety training

Manufacturing, construction, warehousing, and any industry with workplace safety requirements. Hazard communication, lockout tagout, fall protection, confined space entry, forklift operation, PPE requirements. Create OSHA-compliant training with documented completion for inspections.

Use case: Manufacturing company with three shifts creates OSHA lockout tagout training video. Deploys in English and Spanish. All shifts complete on their schedule. OSHA inspector requests documentation. Manager generates completion report showing 100% compliance in under two minutes.

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HIPAA privacy and security training

Healthcare providers, medical practices, hospitals, insurance companies, and any covered entity handling protected health information. HIPAA privacy rule, security rule, breach notification, patient rights. Annual HIPAA training requirement met with trackable video content.

Use case: Multi-location medical practice creates HIPAA privacy training. Deploys it to all clinical and administrative staff across five offices. LMS tracks completion to show all employees have met annual HIPAA requirements before the deadline.

Harassment prevention training

Harassment prevention training

Required in most states for all employers. Sexual harassment, discrimination, retaliation, creating a respectful workplace, reporting procedures, manager responsibilities. State-specific requirements met with customisable content.

Use case: Retail chain with 50 locations in California and New York creates harassment prevention training that meets both states' specific requirements. Tracks completion to show all supervisors have completed the required two-hour California training.

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Data privacy & cybersecurity compliance

GDPR requirements for European operations, data protection policies, phishing awareness, password security, incident reporting. Technology companies, financial services, any organisation handling customer data.

Use case: SaaS company creates GDPR compliance training for European employees. Includes data protection principles, individual rights, breach notification procedures. Tracks completion for regulatory compliance documentation.

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Financial services compliance

Anti-money laundering, Bank Secrecy Act, Know Your Customer, SOX compliance, securities regulations, insider trading prevention. Banks, credit unions, investment firms, insurance companies meeting financial regulatory requirements.

Use case: Regional bank creates AML training for all tellers and customer-facing staff. Updates quarterly with new case examples and regulatory changes. SCORM tracking provides exam documentation for regulatory reviews.

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New hire compliance training

Ensure every employee completes mandatory policies during onboarding using employee onboarding videos with automatic compliance tracking.

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Have questions? We’ve got answers

Does this meet OSHA training requirements?

Yes. OSHA requires appropriate training, language comprehension, and documentation. Video training with SCORM tracking satisfies these requirements. Many organisations also extend compliance education through ongoing internal training videos to reinforce safety and regulatory awareness.

Is video training legally compliant for harassment prevention?

Most state harassment training laws require interactive content but don't mandate in-person delivery. Video training with scenario examples and knowledge checks meets interactive requirements. California, New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois and Maine all accept video-based harassment training.

How does SCORM tracking work for compliance documentation?

SCORM sends completion data to your LMS, including who completed it, when, time spent, assessment scores, and which version. Your LMS stores this permanently, creating the audit trail that proves required training took place.

Can you update videos when regulations change?

Federal and state laws often require training in languages employees understand. Create your compliance video in English, translate to Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, or any language your workforce speaks. Each language version has its own SCORM tracking.

What about employees who don’t speak English?

Federal and state laws often require training in languages employees understand. Create your compliance video in English, then translate it into Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin, or any language your workforce speaks. Each language version has its own SCORM tracking.

How long should compliance training videos go for?

Depends on regulatory requirements. California requires two hours for supervisor harassment training. Most states accept one hour for employee training. For general compliance, keep individual modules under 20 minutes. Break longer requirements into chapters.

Which LMS platforms does this work with?

Any LMS that supports SCORM 1.2 or 2004, which is virtually all of them. Workday Learning, Cornerstone, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, Absorb, TalentLMS, Moodle, Canvas, Blackboard, and hundreds more

How do you prove training to auditors?

Your LMS stores all completion data. When auditors request proof, generate completion reports from your LMS. These show employee names, completion dates, time spent, assessment scores, and which training version was completed.

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Compliance training videos | Regulatory training software | HeyGen