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Lift training engagement and retention with AI

Training only works if people complete it. Long slide decks and text-heavy manuals can quickly reduce engagement. With HeyGen, training and development teams can easily create AI training videos that lift completion rates, improve knowledge retention, and boost performance.

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Benefits and value

Transform learning with engaging video training

Make training videos more engaging and effective

Studies show that video-based learning is far more effective than text-based content. Employees are more likely to retain information when it is presented visually and audibly compared to reading a document. HeyGen training videos make learning more interactive and engaging, leading to better outcomes.

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Create compelling AI-driven training videos in minutes

Filming, editing, and hiring voiceover artists can be costly and time-consuming. HeyGen simplifies video creation with AI-powered avatars, voiceovers, and easy-to-use templates, allowing businesses, educators, and content creators to produce high-quality training videos in minutes without expensive production equipment.


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Deliver consistent training videos in every region

Need to train employees in multiple locations? Expand your online course reach? HeyGen’s AI-powered translation and lip-syncing make it easy to localize training videos in over 170 languages and dialects for corporate teams, online learners, and social media audiences without the hassle of reshooting content.

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See how L&D teams scale training content

Sibelco cut training video production costs by €1,000 per minute

Sibelco cut training video production costs by €1,000 per minute

Using HeyGen, Sibelco’s Learning & Development team now produces more training content, faster—without the complexity of traditional video production.

“With HeyGen, things become less complex and more intuitive. While using AI can be intimidating, the flow with HeyGen makes it easy to navigate, and allows our team to save time and money, all while keeping Sibelco employees safe.”

Jean-Marie Petit

Digital Learning Manager at Sibelco

Jean-Marie Petit

How to create training videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen

Start creating professional-quality training videos in minutes — no production team or editing skills required.

  1. Choose a template or start from scratch
  1. Add your script and select an avatar
  1. Customise your video
  1. Translate and localise for global teams
  1. Submit your video

FAQs

What are AI training videos?

AI training videos are short, engaging videos designed to teach specific skills, workflows, or best practices. They help companies communicate essential knowledge, build engagement, and scale learning across teams.

Why should businesses use video for training?

Video is an effective way to boost learner engagement and clarity compared to static content. HeyGen makes it easy to create high-quality AI training videos without a full production team, enabling faster skill-building and consistent knowledge sharing.

How does HeyGen help create AI training videos?

HeyGen uses AI-powered video creation tools, including lifelike avatars, automated voiceovers, and pre-built templates. Marketers, L&D professionals, or any content creator can produce polished AI training videos quickly without needing advanced technical skills.

Can I customise my AI training video to match my brand?

Yes. HeyGen lets you apply your brand colours, fonts, logos, and other visuals, so your AI training videos reflect a unified brand identity. You can also adapt the tone and style based on your audience.

Can I use HeyGen to create AI training videos in different languages?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports AI translation and lip-sync in multiple languages, letting you scale training content globally without extra production costs.

Do I need video editing experience to use HeyGen?

No. HeyGen is built for users of all skill levels. Its intuitive drag-and-drop tools and user-friendly interface help you create polished videos without needing any background in video editing.

What types of training can I create with HeyGen?

You can make employee onboarding videos, compliance training, leadership development modules, product tutorials, or any other training materials. Simply tailor your video to fit the needs of your learners.

How long should an AI training video go for?

Typically, 2–5 minutes is ideal for a focused piece of training content. However, you can create longer or shorter videos depending on your subject matter and the platform where you’ll share them.

Where can I share my AI training videos?

You can distribute HeyGen videos across multiple channels: LMS platforms, email campaigns, your company’s internal knowledge base, or social networks. Provide easy access so learners can watch in their own time.

How quickly can I create an AI training video with HeyGen?

With HeyGen’s AI features, you can produce a professional training video in minutes. This streamlined process allows you to keep your training materials up to date and meet tight deadlines with ease.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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