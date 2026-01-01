AI video generators: a comprehensive comparison
AI video generators like HeyGen and Elai have revolutionised the accessibility and personalisation of video content for businesses of all sizes. These tools are not created equal. In this AI video generator comparison, we delve into their key features and pricing differences, focusing on how HeyGen’s avatar quality and customisation options deliver superior videos compared to its competitors. Dive into the AI video generator use cases to discover their extensive utility.
HeyGen
Elai
G2 rating
4.8/5 (580 reviews)
4.6/5 (103 reviews)
Pricing
Free (3 min. of video) $24/month* (5 min. of video) $69/month* (30 min. of video) Custom
Free (1 min. of video) $29/month (40 min. of video) Custom
Stock avatars
120+
120+
Languages
170+
75+
Voice accents
300+
300+
AI script generation
Stock script templates
200+
160+
Music media
90+
70+
Customer support
24/7
*When billed annually
Compare product features
HeyGen and Elai are user-friendly AI video generators designed to support business growth and improve video creation. Both platforms offer realistic AI avatars and natural text-to-speech interactions. However, their features and support services vary significantly. For those who prioritise high quality, advanced customisation options, and a broader range of avatars, music styles, and languages, HeyGen stands out in this AI video generator comparison. While Elai covers basic tasks, its limited features can’t match the tools needed to build a distinctive brand identity. Explore how deepfake videos and their impact highlight the need for stronger personalisation in video content.
HeyGen
Elai
Stock avatars
250+
129+
Custom studio avatars
Custom web avatars
Custom photo avatars
Custom AI outfit avatars
Lip-sync
4.7/5
2.5/5
Avatar style
FaceSwap
Compare pricing plans
Pricing is pivotal when you’re choosing the best AI video generator tools. HeyGen lets beginners start creating videos for free with three minutes of available content, whereas Elai offers only one minute. Tailored pricing plans in HeyGen are available, making it suitable for a range of budgets.
Free
Creator
Team
Enterprise
HeyGen pricing (when billed annually)
$ 0
$ 24/month
$ 69/month
Custom
HeyGen vs Elai customer reviews
HeyGen
Elai
G2
4.8/5 (580 reviews)
4.6/5 (103 reviews)
Trustpilot
4.5/5 (1,328 reviews)
4.5/5 (104 reviews
Why choose HeyGen over Elai?
While sharing many fundamental features, HeyGen's quality of avatars and customisation capabilities are unmatched. For creating ultra-personalised videos, HeyGen surpasses with more avatar styles, diverse video templates, and languages.
Avatar
HeyGen offers over 250 stock avatars, plus custom AI outfits, studio avatars, and unique FaceSwap features. Its lip-sync technology is more advanced than Elai, which only provides 120 stock avatars and doesn’t include the FaceSwap feature.
Template
HeyGen offers access to over 400 professional video templates, with frequent updates to the library. Elai offers only over 160 templates, giving HeyGen users an 88% advantage in creating and customising high-quality videos quickly.
Voice features
HeyGen allows users to adjust AI voice speed and pitch, upload personal voice recordings, or record online — a capability Elai does not support. HeyGen's provision of multiple user seats and guest access promotes team collaboration across any location, streamlining the video creation process.
HeyGen vs alternatives
Comparison of HeyGen's top features.
When you compare HeyGen with tools like Synthesia, Veed.io, Colossyan, and Deepbrain, it’s clear that HeyGen stands out for its quality, flexibility, and comprehensive features.
Video creation just became your superpower
Create training, marketing, sales and internal content from a single workspace with enterprise-grade security and admin controls.
Single sign-on (SSO) and enterprise-ready governance
Stay on brand and in control with team workspaces, custom roles, single sign-on (SSO), pooled usage, and centralised admin tools. Scale safely with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and AI governance built in from day one.
Don’t just take our word for it.
HeyGen is trusted by leading creators around the world.
With a 4.7-out-of-5-star rating and a stack of Distinctions on G2.
- No credit card needed
- 1,000+ Avatars
"This tool is very user-friendly with helpful step-by-step instructions. The custom AI video avatar works flawlessly, and even the free plan meets my needs."
"HeyGen is incredibly intuitive and user-friendly for AI video content. I was impressed by the quality of the avatars and lip-sync, which makes the videos look very natural."
"This is now achieved in much less time and without any travel. Now I can sit in my casual clothes and produce all my videos in one take, saving many hours each week."
"What used to take me days now takes hours. HeyGen speeds up video production like nothing else, with no compromise on quality."
"I’m not very tech-savvy, but HeyGen is so easy to use. I created a professional video on my first go. Absolutely love it."
"I was sceptical, but the AI quality impressed me. The voices and avatars are top-notch. It definitely makes our workflow more efficient."
The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason
FAQs
Are both HeyGen and Elai easy to use?
HeyGen and Elai designers created them to be user-friendly, making it easy for businesses to use them to enhance video creation.
Are HeyGen or Elai free to use?
HeyGen has a free plan that lets you create up to three minutes of video. It’s a great way to get started.
How do you create AI videos with HeyGen?
To create videos with HeyGen, you choose avatars and templates. You can also customise text-to-speech features for your content. This makes for a smooth user experience.
What do customer testimonials say about HeyGen?
Testimonials reflect satisfaction with HeyGen’s superior customisation and avatar quality, highlighting its advantages over competitors.