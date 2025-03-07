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Send event marketing invites, recaps and follow-ups with ease

Make every event marketing touchpoint count with HeyGen’s AI video solution. It helps you drive attendance, connect with attendees, and extend the value of your events using personalised features.

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Solve the biggest event marketing challenges with AI video

Create Quality Event Marketing Promos in Minutes

With HeyGen, crafting quality event marketing promos is as easy as writing a script. Choose from a wide array of ready-made templates to streamline the process, whether it's a conference, webinar, or meetup. You can swiftly produce custom marketing videos in over 170 locales and dialects, primed to share in no time.


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Personalize Invites and Follow-Ups with AI Speaker-Led Videos

HeyGen makes it seamless to send personalized videos featuring the event speakers, or their lifelike digital avatars, to attendees. Thank registrants, share event details, and give a sneak peek to build excitement with personalized video message features. This approach enhances the experience by integrating personalized content in digital marketing, creating a memorable engagement that energizes people about your event, especially through personalized interactive video opportunities.


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Maximize Marketing Impact with Post-Event Video Recaps

Leverage attendee data effectively. Use HeyGen to promptly create personalized event summaries, key highlights, and follow-ups that keep your audience engaged and stimulate conversions long after the event concludes, using personalized video email marketing.

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"We ran tests with other personalised video platforms, and HeyGen came out on top for quality. We were transparent with their team from the beginning because of the high-risk, high-reward environment of trying this for the first time, and the risk was worth it."

Kelly Peters

VP of Marketing at Tomorrow.io

Kelly Peters

How to create event marketing videos with HeyGen

  1. Open HeyGen’s promo video maker

Open HeyGen’s promo video maker to start creating videos to promote, invite, or recap your event with custom video features – no camera or editing skills needed.

  1. Choose a template
  1. Add digital Avatars for featured speakers (optional)
  1. Add talk tracks, backgrounds, and visuals
  1. Import your contacts
  1. Generate videos

FAQs

How does HeyGen help increase event attendance?

HeyGen drives higher attendance by helping you create engaging, personalised video promos and invites that grab attention. Stand out in crowded inboxes and digital channels with professional-quality videos tailored to your audience, encouraging more registrations and boosting turnout.

Can I personalise invites and follow-ups with HeyGen?

Yes! HeyGen makes it easy to send personalised video invites and follow-ups. Create custom messages featuring event speakers or their digital avatars to thank attendees, share sneak peeks, or highlight session details. Personalised outreach builds excitement and keeps your audience engaged.

How quickly can I create an event promo video with HeyGen?

You can create impressive event promo videos in just minutes using our promo video maker. Simply type your script, pick from HeyGen’s ready-to-use templates, and customise as needed. There’s no need for design or editing experience, making the process fast and stress-free.

Does HeyGen support post-event follow-ups?

Absolutely! HeyGen helps you deliver personalised post-event videos, including recaps, key takeaways, and thank-you messages. Tailor your follow-ups to different attendee segments to keep your audience engaged and drive conversions long after the event.

What types of events work best with HeyGen?

HeyGen is perfect for promoting and personalising conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, and more. From pre-event promotions to post-event summaries, HeyGen makes your marketing effective at every stage.

Can I localise videos for international audiences?

Yes! HeyGen supports over 170 locales and dialects, allowing you to localise event videos for global audiences. Whether it’s invites, promos, or follow-ups, your message will resonate across languages and cultures.

How does HeyGen save time and cut event marketing costs?

HeyGen eliminates the need for expensive video production and large creative teams. With AI-driven tools and templates, you can quickly create high-quality videos without breaking the bank, letting you focus your resources on maximising event success.

Does HeyGen integrate with my existing marketing tools?

Yes, HeyGen integrates seamlessly with email platforms, social media tools, and event management systems. Easily incorporate your videos into campaigns to streamline your event marketing workflow.

How is HeyGen different from traditional event marketing solutions?

HeyGen stands out by making personalised video marketing simple and accessible. Instead of relying on generic materials, you can create videos that are tailored to specific segments, include speaker avatars, and offer engaging content that sets your event apart.

How do I start using HeyGen for event marketing?

Getting started is easy. Sign up for HeyGen, browse the templates designed for events, and start creating personalised videos to promote your next conference, webinar, or meetup. With HeyGen, you’ll deliver more engaging campaigns that drive real results.

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