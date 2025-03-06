Skip the long emails and blog posts. With HeyGen, you can quickly create high-quality product videos to introduce new products, explain key features, and engage customers — all without a production team.
Static images and text can’t capture the excitement of a new product launch. HeyGen helps you create sizzle reels and polished videos that turn heads, spark curiosity, and leave a lasting impression. Make your product announcement unforgettable with visuals that wow your audience.
Product launches move fast, and traditional video production often can’t keep up. HeyGen allows you to create high-quality, on-brand announcement videos in minutes without stress or delays. Stay on track and deliver a launch that’s as polished as your product.
Translating and localizing product content is resource-intensive. HeyGen streamlines the process by automatically generating localized versions of your product videos with AI-powered voiceovers and lip-syncing, ensuring consistency across markets without additional production costs or effort.
From product explainers to personalized campaigns, AI tools enable small teams to compete with industry giants, drive innovation, and transform how they connect with audiences.
How to
create product announcements with HeyGen
Log in to HeyGen and get ready to create impressive, professional-quality product videos in minutes.
A product announcement video is a short, engaging video that introduces a new product, feature, or service. It helps businesses communicate key benefits, build excitement, and drive adoption.
Product videos are one of the most effective ways to engage audiences and explain new products. Compared to static content, videos increase retention, improve clarity, and make announcements more compelling. HeyGen makes it easy for product marketers to create high-quality videos quickly without needing a video production team.
HeyGen provides AI-powered video tools that allow product marketers to generate professional-quality product videos in minutes. With customisable templates, lifelike AI avatars, and easy editing tools, HeyGen simplifies video creation while maintaining brand consistency.
Yes. HeyGen allows you to add your brand colours, fonts, logos, and other visual elements to ensure your product videos align with your company’s branding. You can also adjust the tone and style to suit different audiences.
Yes. HeyGen supports video translation and localisation with AI voiceovers and lip-sync in multiple languages. This makes it easy to scale product videos for global audiences without additional production costs.
No. HeyGen is designed for marketers without video editing experience. Its intuitive drag-and-drop tools allow you to create polished product videos quickly, without needing technical skills.
HeyGen can be used to create product videos for new product launches, feature updates, service expansions, beta programme announcements, and internal enablement updates. You can tailor your video for external customers, sales teams, or internal stakeholders.
The ideal length for product videos is 30 to 90 seconds. This keeps your audience engaged while delivering key information concisely. With HeyGen, you can quickly create multiple versions to suit different platforms, such as social media, email, and landing pages.
You can share your product videos across multiple channels, including email campaigns, company websites, landing pages, LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and internal communication tools like Slack or Microsoft Teams.
With HeyGen, you can create high-quality product videos in minutes. Using AI avatars, templates, and automated voiceovers eliminates the need for lengthy video production, helping you meet tight launch deadlines.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.