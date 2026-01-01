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AI UGC video – Create viral UGC ads in minutes

Instantly generate AI videos that are ad-ready without needing to film. Build multiple variations, experiment with an ad script or hook generator, and accelerate campaign growth using AI avatars.

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136,450,438Videos generated
111,045,177Avatars generated
18,778,631Videos translated
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Trusted by over 1,000,000 developers and leading companies.

Cast AI actors and creators without ever appearing on camera

HeyGen’s AI UGC avatars are lifelike, customisable, and available on demand. They act as your digital AI creators, delivering authentic AI videos at scale without you ever needing to be on camera.

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Choose from thousands of UGC avatars

Explore more than 1,100 avatars across industries, age groups and styles. Whether you need a relatable Gen Z influencer, a polished professional or a friendly educator, you can find the right fit.

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Customise every detail

Control appearance, outfits, backgrounds, and tone. Switch between casual, social-style video ads and polished, professional messaging in seconds.

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Speak in any language, any voiceover style

Localise videos with support for 175+ languages and dialects, complete with natural text-to-speech and accurate lip-sync. One custom AI avatar can speak to every market.

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Scale without limits

Deploy hundreds of AI persona variations by mixing faces, voices, and tones. Run A/B testing and refine your ad scripts until you find the highest conversions, without extra hiring or reshoots.

Test hundreds of AI creators and scripts

Have full creative freedom to try bold ideas without the usual risk. Test ad scripts, tones, and visuals as often as you like until you find the formula that delivers a strong return on ad spend (ROAS). If something doesn’t land, you can pivot instantly.

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Benefits

Why teams choose HeyGen AI UGC

Video production used to be slow, expensive, and hard to scale. With HeyGen, you get the same authenticity as creator-made UGC but with the reliability and flexibility of AI. The result is more content, faster turnarounds, and campaigns that reach further for less.

Lower production costs

Save on talent fees, equipment, and editing. With AI avatars, you can generate unlimited variations for a fraction of the price, making it easier to scale campaigns without scaling budgets.

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Faster campaign cycles

Speed is everything in marketing. Instead of waiting weeks for filming and edits, you can create ads in a single day. Stay ahead of trends with fast video generation and get results sooner.

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Consistent branding

Avatars never disappear, never ask for higher rates, and always deliver the same polished look. Your brand voice stays consistent across every channel, every campaign, and every market.

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Global reach

One avatar can connect with audiences everywhere. With multilingual text-to-speech (175+ supported languages and dialects) and instant translation, your campaigns go worldwide without localisation headaches.

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Built for long-term use

Unlike freelancers, avatars never burn out or go off-brand. With HeyGen, you’re not just creating a single campaign—you’re building a workflow automation engine that delivers month after month.

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Authenticity at scale

AI actors replicate the natural feel of talking product videos. They make eye contact, use conversational voices, and feel real, delivering scroll-stopping content that keeps audiences watching.

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How it works

Create AI UGC videos in seconds

Produce professional UGC-style videos without filming. From avatar selection to multilingual voiceover output, every step is designed for fast video generation, flexibility and scale.

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Step 1

Choose your avatar

Choose from 1,100+ ready-made avatars across industries, or generate your own custom AI avatar from a photo or text description.

Step 2

Customise with prompts

Refine every detail with text prompts to adjust style, outfits, and environments to suit your ad creation project.

Step 3

Speak any language

Create content in 175+ languages and dialects so your AI UGC videos connect with audiences locally and around the world.

Step 4

Generate and share

Produce professional AI-generated UGC videos in minutes and export them for social media, training, or marketing campaigns.

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Have questions? We’ve got answers.

What is an AI UGC video generator?

An AI UGC generator video is a platform that creates authentic, user-style videos using artificial intelligence. HeyGen’s AI UGC generator lets you script, customise, and generate these videos at scale using lifelike AI avatars, eliminating the need for cameras or on-screen actors.

What is the best AI ad tool for UGC?

HeyGen's AI avatar generator lets you upload a script, choose an avatar, and quickly create a marketing video with lifelike AI avatars. Try it for free by signing up to HeyGen.

Can I create a free AI avatar for UGC videos?

HeyGen offers multiple options for creating AI avatars for UGC videos, allowing you to explore its versatile library and tools. Start your free experience today by signing up here.

Can HeyGen AI talking avatars be used in UGC videos?

Yes, HeyGen AI talking avatars can be seamlessly integrated into UGC videos, enhancing both the realism and engagement of your content. Get started by exploring HeyGen's platform for free.

Can I create AI UGC videos in different languages with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen’s video translator lets you create content in one language and convert it into others, preserving the original speaker’s voice and lip-sync for seamless, native-quality localisation.

How customisable are HeyGen AI avatars?

HeyGen AI avatars are highly customisable, allowing you to tailor their appearance, voice, and style to suit your specific needs. Customise your avatar today for free by signing up here.

Who uses HeyGen AI avatars for UGC videos?

HeyGen AI avatars are used by brands, e-commerce sellers, and social media teams to produce user-style testimonial videos without relying on real customers or creators. It’s ideal for generating scalable AI UGC that looks authentic and drives engagement across platforms.

Can it create testimonial-style or TikTok-style videos?

Yes, HeyGen can create testimonial-style and TikTok-style videos using AI avatars, customisable templates, and realistic voiceovers. It supports vertical formats and branded visuals, helping you quickly produce engaging user-style content for social media, ads, or product promotions.

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See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.

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