Willkommen zu Ihrem KI-Video-Startleitfaden für die Immobilienbranche
Do you have listings to sell, a market to lead, and a personal brand to build? With HeyGen, you can instantly turn your face, voice, and local expertise into scalable, studio-quality video content in minutes, not weeks.
This guide will help you move from idea to published video, boosting your presence, speed, and credibility in your market. You'll learn how to build your first video, discover key best practices, and explore strategies to scale your impact across every listing, every channel, and every buyer community you serve.
Wichtigste Anwendungsfälle: Wie Immobilienprofis HeyGen nutzen
HeyGen ist mehr als nur ein Videotool. Es ist eine Präsenzmaschine für Makler, Vermittler und Hausverwalter, die ihr Geschäft durch Vertrauen und Sichtbarkeit gewinnen.
Market updates
- Jim McDonner: Steigerte seine Produktion von 1–2 Videos pro Woche auf 5 Videos pro Woche, indem er ein KI-gestütztes Content-System aufbaute, und gewinnt jetzt Aufträge von Umzugskäufern in Memphis und Kalifornien, die ihn über seine erklärenden YouTube-Videos gefunden haben.
Cinematische Hausführung
- Craig Veroni: Grew his Instagram following 4x in 10 months, now reaches 770,000+ accounts monthly publishing 2 HeyGen Reels per day, built around cinematic avatar content.
Listing-Highlight
- Scott Henninger: Built his entire real estate business around a YouTube channel powered by HeyGen avatars, closing 25 to 30 transactions a year from video-generated leads.
The state of real estate marketing
Diese Lücke ist die Chance. (NAR-Technologieumfrage 2025)
Video is no longer optional. It's the foundation of how buyers research, choose, and trust the agent they call first.
Die Herausforderung
- Traditional video production costs $500 to $2,000 or more per listing, unsustainable across multiple listings.
- Die meisten Makler nennen Zeit und Kosten als ihre größten Hürden bei der Erstellung konsistenter Videos.
- Mehrsprachige Märkte erfordern übersetzte Inhalte, die die meisten Makler nicht kostengünstig produzieren können.
- 46 % der Maklerinnen und Makler nutzen bereits KI-generierte Inhalte. 32 % haben noch nicht damit begonnen. Diese Lücke ist die Chance (NAR Technology Report 2025).
What AI video unlocks
- Geschwindigkeit. Scott Henninger wechselte von einem Wohnzimmer-Setup mit mehreren Kameras zu einem fertigen Video in weniger als zwei Stunden.
- Cost savings. Replace a $2,000 videographer workflow with a HeyGen subscription for under $50 a month.
- Skalierung.Produzieren Sie Inhalte stapelweise für mehrere Inserate, Märkte oder Sprachen gleichzeitig.
- Konsistenz. Halte eine regelmäßige Video-Präsenz auf jedem Kanal aufrecht, ohne auszubrennen.
- Localization. Serve Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and other buyer communities in their native language with one click.
Making your first AI video
Introduction
Neu im Bereich Video oder probierst du HeyGen zum ersten Mal aus? In diesem Abschnitt führen wir dich Schritt für Schritt durch den Prozess, damit du schnell hochwertige Videos erstellen kannst.
Before you hit "Create," clarify your goal. Ask yourself:
- Ziel: Was soll dieses Video erreichen? Zum Beispiel: Käuferanfragen generieren, Ihre Bekanntheit im Umfeld steigern, frühere Kundinnen und Kunden pflegen, eine Listing-Präsentation gewinnen.
- Audience: Who are you speaking to? Examples: first-time buyers, move-up sellers, investor clients, a multilingual community.
- Distribution: Where will this video live? Examples: Instagram Reels, your listing page, email newsletter, YouTube.
- Hook: Was wird in den ersten Sekunden die Aufmerksamkeit auf sich ziehen?
Profitipp
Need a second opinion? Ask ChatGPT or Claude:
"Ich erstelle ein Immobilienvideo für [Immobilientyp/Markt]. Mein Ziel ist [Ziel]. Meine Zielgruppe ist [Zielgruppe]. Mein Aufhänger ist [Hook]. Können Sie mir Vorschläge machen, wie ich es noch überzeugender gestalten kann?"
Schritt 1: Richten Sie Ihren HeyGen-Arbeitsbereich für Skalierung ein
For solo real estate agents, your brand is your face. Buyers and sellers choose agents they trust, and your AI avatar is how you show up consistently in every video without filming every time.
Before you create your first video, set up two things:
- Your digital twin. This is your most important asset in HeyGen. A 15-second recording is all it takes to create an avatar that looks and sounds exactly like you. Skip ahead to Step 2 to do this first if you'd like.
- Ihr Brand Kit. Fügen Sie die Farben, das Logo und die Schriftarten Ihrer Brokerage hinzu, damit jedes Video automatisch markenkonform ist. Fügen Sie die URL der Website Ihrer Brokerage ein, um Ihren Markenstil automatisch zu importieren, oder laden Sie die Assets manuell hoch.
Pro tip
Dein digitaler Zwilling ist deine Marke. Je natürlicher und ausdrucksstärker deine Aufnahme ist, desto besser spiegelt dein Avatar deine echte Persönlichkeit auf dem Bildschirm wider.
Step 2: Choose the right AI avatar
Dein Avatar ist deine Präsenz auf dem Bildschirm. Erstelle einen individuellen Avatar, der zu deiner Marke passt, oder kreiere für die ultimative persönliche Note in wenigen Minuten deinen digitalen Zwilling mit HeyGens lebensechtem Avatar-Funktion!
In der Immobilienbranche ist Vertrauen die Währung, mit der Sie Aufträge gewinnen. Avatar V, der auf einem 15‑sekündigen Video von Ihnen trainiert wird, liefert den realistischsten, vollformatigen digitalen Zwilling und ist die beste Wahl für Maklerinnen und Makler, die eine persönliche Marke aufbauen. Avatar IV eignet sich hervorragend für fotobasierte Looks oder nicht-menschliche Charaktere und ist die Standard-Engine.
Hinweis: HeyGen bietet außerdem fertige öffentliche Avatare, wenn du loslegen möchtest, bevor dein digitaler Zwilling fertig ist.
Avatar-Typ
Das brauchst du
Sie erhalten
Am besten geeignet für
15-second video recording
Ein lebensechter Avatar, der deine individuellen Bewegungen, Gesten und Gesichtsausdrücke erfasst. Angetrieben von Avatar V für eine vollständige Oberkörper-Performance in kinoreifer Qualität.
Agents who want their real face and presence in every video. The most authentic option for personal branding.
1 photo
Ein realistischer Avatar, erstellt aus einem Standbild, mit KI-generierten Bewegungen und Lippensynchronisation. Angetrieben von Avatar IV.
Agents who don't have video footage available or want a quick starting point.
Standard-Avatar
Keine Aufnahme erforderlich
Ein vorgefertigter Avatar aus der HeyGen‑Bibliothek, verfügbar in einer großen Auswahl an Stilen und Sprachen.
Agents who want to get started immediately without creating a custom avatar.
Generierter Avatar
Text prompt
Ein vollständig KI-generierter Avatar mit individuell anpassbarem Aussehen, Bewegungen, Stimme und Lippensynchronisation.
Markenmaskottchen, fiktive Personas oder nicht-menschliche Charaktere.
Profitipp
Nutze die Funktion generating looks von HeyGen, um die Pose, Umgebung oder Kleidung deines Avatars nur mit einer Texteingabe zu ändern. Versetze dich in eine Luxusimmobilie, ein bekanntes Wahrzeichen in deiner Nachbarschaft oder dein Maklerbüro, ohne deinen Schreibtisch zu verlassen.
Best Practices: Erstellen Sie den perfekten digitalen Zwilling
Qualität rein bedeutet Qualität raus. Je besser deine Fotos, Videos und Prompts sind, desto realistischer und ausgefeilter wird dein Avatar. Alles, was in deinem Trainingsvideo enthalten ist – von Gesten über Gesichtsausdrücke bis hin zur Stimmfärbung – spiegelt sich im Endergebnis wider.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
Best Practices
15-second video
Nimm mit deinem Smartphone im Kinomodus oder in 4K auf. Verwende einen schlichten Hintergrund mit natürlichem Licht. Sei ausdrucksstark – die Energie, die du hineinsteckst, ist die Energie, die du zurückbekommst. Vermeide es, dein Gesicht zu verdecken oder große Accessoires zu tragen.
1 photo
Professionelles Porträtfoto nur von dir, gut ausgeleuchtet und in hoher Auflösung. Vermeide Sonnenbrillen, Hüte, Filter oder andere Personen im Bild.
Spezifischer Tipp für die Immobilienbranche
Nehmen Sie Ihr Schulungsvideo in der Kleidung auf, mit der Ihre Marke in Verbindung gebracht werden soll – ob business-professionell oder business-casual. Ihr Avatar wird diesen Look in jedem von Ihnen erstellten Video widerspiegeln.
Best practices: creating high quality custom AI voices
HeyGen verfügt über eine umfangreiche Bibliothek mit vorgefertigten, KI-generierten Stimmen in über 175 Sprachen, Dialekten und emotionalen Tonlagen. Doch manchmal ist ein individuell erstellter Voice-Clone, der genau wie Sie klingt, die wirkungsvollere Option, um Vertrauen bei Immobilienkund:innen aufzubauen.
Benutzerdefinierter Stimmtyp
Creation method
Best for
Automatisch beim Erstellen eines hyperrealistischen Avatarsoder
Realistischer Sprachklon basierend auf deiner echten Stimme und Intonation. Unterstützt mehrere Emotionen.
Ein Stimmklon, der genau wie du klingst
Text-Prompt mit Angaben zu Attributen (Alter, Akzent, Geschlecht, Tonfall, Tonhöhe, Emotion)
Vollständig KI-generierte Stimme basierend auf einer Eingabeaufforderung.
A consistent branded voice that isn't yours, for team or brokerage-wide content
Externer KI-Sprachdienst (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. Great option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.
Präzisere Feinabstimmungskontrolle
For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• Sprechen Sie deutlich mit natürlichen Pausen und leichtem emotionalem Ausdruck
• Lade mehrere Sprachproben mit unterschiedlichen emotionalen Nuancen hoch, um vielseitiger einsetzbar zu sein (für HeyGen Custom Voice Clones nur)
Want to dive in deeper?
→ Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning
Best Practices: So formulieren Sie Prompts wie ein Profi
Prompting ist die Praxis, Textanweisungen (sogenannte Prompts) sorgfältig zu formulieren und zu verfeinern, um KI-Tools dabei zu unterstützen, Inhalte wie Bilder, Bewegtbild oder Audio von Grund auf zu erstellen.
Prompting ist eine leistungsstarke Fähigkeit für jede:n KI-Creator. In Kombination mit HeyGen eröffnet Prompting unzählige Möglichkeiten, wirkungsstarke Videos zu erstellen – deiner Vorstellungskraft sind keine Grenzen gesetzt! Mach dich bereit zu experimentieren und zu iterieren.
Funktion
Function
Verwendungsmöglichkeiten
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring Photo Avatars
Creating Custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Eigene Stimmen erstellen
Best Practices für Prompts
Be specific
Je klarer du beschreibst, was du möchtest (Tonfall, Aussehen, Gestik, Emotion), desto besser kann die KI deine Vision umsetzen.
Start with structure
Verwenden Sie eine einheitliche Struktur: Was, wer, wo, wie. Dies gilt für visuelle Elemente, Tonfall der Stimme und Bewegungsrichtung.
Kontext und Absicht einbeziehen
Let the AI know the purpose: Is it for a product demo? A social ad? A tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.
Use descriptive language
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).
Iterieren und verfeinern
Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to dramatically better results in all media types!
Best Practices für Prompts können je nach Art des Inhalts, den du erstellst, leicht variieren
Entdecken Sie die folgenden Ressourcen, um tiefer in jeden Typ einzutauchen und das Beste aus Ihren Prompts herauszuholen!
Schritt 3: Wählen Sie Ihren Ausgangspunkt
Wenn du HeyGen als Immobilienmakler öffnest, zeigt dir deine Startseite vier Videoformate, die speziell für deine Arbeit entwickelt wurden. Jedes davon ist eine Abkürzung zu einem fertigen, veröffentlichungsreifen Video.
Format
Was damit erstellt wird
Wann Sie es verwenden sollten
Market Update
A professional avatar-led video delivering local market stats and insights to your sphere
Wöchentliche oder monatliche Marktupdates für E-Mail, Instagram oder YouTube
Cinematische Hausführung
Eine filmreife Immobilienpräsentation mit Avatar Shots und Seedance 2 zur Erstellung kinoreifer Szenen in Produktionsqualität
Luxury listings or any property where visual quality is the selling point
Hosted Home Tour
Ein Video im Walkthrough-Stil mit deinem Avatar als Moderator auf dem Bildschirm, der die Eigenschaften der Immobilie erläutert
Standard-Listing-Videos, bei denen Ihre persönliche Präsenz im Mittelpunkt stehen soll
Listing-Spotlight
A concise, avatar-narrated listing overview with property photos and b-roll, ideal for social and MLS pages
Quick listing content ready before the first showing
Using Video Agent
Sie suchen nicht nach einem der vier oben genannten Formate? Sie können auch Video Agent verwenden, um in einfacher Sprache zu beschreiben, was Sie möchten. Geben Sie Ihre Angebotsdetails, Ihre Zielgruppe oder Ihr Videothema ein, und HeyGen erstellt automatisch einen vollständigen Entwurf (Skript, Avatar, Visuals und Voiceover).
Because real estate videos require precision (the right price, address, neighborhood details, and CTA), always take the draft into AI Studio before publishing. In AI Studio you can review and edit the script line by line, swap b-roll, adjust captions, and fine-tune any detail before export.
For prompting tips and creative workflow ideas, check out the Video Agent prompting guide.
Want to dive deeper? Learn how to use Video Agent in HeyGen Academy.
Why it’s perfect for you
Aufgabe
Scriptwriting
Visuals
Erzählung
Bearbeitung
Untertitel
Video Agent übernimmt das für Sie
Verwandelt dein Thema oder deinen Prompt in eine klare, überzeugende Story
Wählt automatisch Stockvideos oder Bilder aus, die zu Ihrem Ton und Thema passen
Fügt natürliche, emotionssensible Voiceovers in über 175 Sprachen hinzu
Steuert Tempo, Übergänge und Timing automatisch
Erstellt präzise Untertitel für bessere Verständlichkeit und Barrierefreiheit
Profi-Tipp: Behandle Prompts wie ein kreatives Briefing. Je klarer deine Idee ist, desto smarter wird der Agent. Verwende zum Beispiel konkrete Prompts wie:
- „Erstelle ein 90-sekündiges Erklärvideo über den Aufbau einer persönlichen Marke mit digitalen Avataren.“
- “Summarize my latest newsletter as a 1-minute TikTok script.”
- “Generate a product launch video with upbeat pacing and energetic tone.”
Betrachte Prompts als Gespräche mit deinem Editor: Je mehr Details du gibst, desto besser werden deine Ergebnisse.
Profitipps für kinoreife Ergebnisse
- Craft a clear brief. Think of your prompt as your creative direction, including tone, format, and goal.“Create a 90-second explainer on building a personal brand with digital avatars.”
- Use strong visuals. Upload your own product clips or B-roll for a personalized touch.
- Schnell iterieren. Vorschau ansehen, anpassen und neu generieren – der Agent lernt aus deinem Feedback.
- Werde global. Lokalisieren Sie Inhalte sofort mit Unterstützung für mehrsprachige Stimmen.
- Fügen Sie Ihren Avatar hinzu. Kombinieren Sie Video Agent mit Ihrem HeyGen-Avatar für einen einheitlichen Markenauftritt.
Abkürzung: Verwenden Sie Video Agent für Ihren ersten Entwurf und verfeinern oder individualisieren Sie ihn anschließend in AI Studio (Schritt 5). Das ist der schnellste Weg, um Rohwissen in ein professionell ausgearbeitetes, veröffentlichungsreifes Video zu verwandeln.
Möchten Sie tiefer einsteigen?
→ Entdecke als Nächstes:
Best Practices: Optimieren Sie Ihr Video in AI Studio
Du möchtest mehr Kontrolle darüber, was der Video Agent erstellt hat? Übernimm das Projekt in AI Studio. Dort kannst du jedes Detail prüfen und bearbeiten, bevor dein Video live geht.
In AI Studio kannst du:
- Edit the script line by line. Check that the property address, price, neighborhood name, and any key details are accurate.
- Tauschen oder erstellen Sie B‑Roll. Ersetzen Sie jede Szene durch ein Immobilienfoto, Stockmaterial oder KI-generierte B‑Roll aus einer Texteingabe.
- Passen Sie Untertitel und Texteinblendungen an. Stellen Sie sicher, dass der Bildschirmtext zu Ihrem Markenstil passt und gut lesbar ist.
- Optimieren Sie den Auftritt Ihres Avatars. Verwenden Sie Voice Director, um Tonfall und Sprechtempo anzupassen, oder Pauses and Pronunciation, um Namen oder Adressen zu korrigieren, die nicht richtig klingen.
Sie können außerdem Skripte von Grund auf neu schreiben oder bearbeiten, indem Sie den integrierten AI Script Writer von HeyGen verwenden (geben Sie „/“ im Skriptbereich ein, um Quick Commands zu öffnen und Script Writer auszuwählen), oder Sie entwerfen Ihr Skript außerhalb von HeyGen mit ChatGPT, Claude oder Gemini und fügen es anschließend ein.
Wenn du ein Skript mit KI schreibst oder überarbeitest, helfen dir diese Schritte, schnell zu einem überzeugenden Ergebnis zu kommen:
- Schritt 1: Beginne mit einer klaren Eingabeaufforderung. Sag der KI, welche Art von Video du erstellst (Listing-Video, Marktupdate, Käuferleitfaden), für wen es gedacht ist, welches Ziel es hat und welchen Ton es haben soll.
- Schritt 2: Fügen Sie Ihre wichtigsten Details hinzu.Geben Sie die Objektadresse, zentrale Merkmale, den Preis, die Nachbarschaft, die Tage auf dem Markt oder alle anderen entscheidenden Datenpunkte an.
- Schritt 3: Fordern Sie die richtige Struktur an.Stellen Sie sicher, dass das Skript gesprochen wirkt, leicht zu lesen und dialogorientiert ist – nicht wie eine geschriebene Immobilienanzeige.
- Step 4: Review and refine. Preview the video, then edit the script directly in the timeline. Refine based on what you see and hear.
Beispielaufforderungen für Überarbeitungen:
- "Make this sound more confident and exciting."
- "Add a stronger opening hook."
- "Simplify the ending and make the CTA more actionable."
- "Gib mir eine 30-sekündige Version, die sich auf die drei wichtigsten Funktionen konzentriert."
Profitipp:
Nutze KI als Co-Autor, nicht als Ersatz. Die besten Skripte verbinden dein lokales Fachwissen mit der Geschwindigkeit der KI. Du bringst die Insights, die KI sorgt für den Feinschliff.
Step 4: Create and polish your scenes in AI Studio
Jetzt ist es an der Zeit, Ihr Video in HeyGens AI Studio zum Leben zu erwecken. Gestalten Sie Ihr Video mit Blick auf Klarheit und einen guten Ablauf.
- Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or templates you set up in Step 1.
- Verstärken Sie Ihre Botschaft mit eingeblendeten Texten wie Preis, Adresse oder einem Call-to-Action und lassen Sie sie mit Animationen erscheinen.
- Browse HeyGen's stock media library for high-quality b-roll, or generate cinematic b-roll from a text prompt using AI video models built directly into AI Studio.
- Verwende Avatar Shots, um deinen Avatar in kinoreife, filmische Szenen zu setzen – ideal für hochwertige Listing-Videos oder Inhalte für Luxusmarken.
- Verwenden Sie hochwertige Szenenübergänge, um Ihrem Video einen flüssigen, professionellen Look zu verleihen.
- Add and customize captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
- Verwenden Sie Auto Edit, um automatisch Füllwörter, Pausen oder unerwünschte Takes aus jedem importierten Filmmaterial zu entfernen.
Profitipp
For listing videos, try layering your avatar introduction over a property photo or AI-generated exterior b-roll as the background scene. It gives buyers an immediate visual anchor before they've even seen the photos on the MLS. For multilingual content, use the multilingual player to bundle all translated versions into one share link with a dropdown selector.
Möchten Sie tiefer einsteigen? HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, ein umfassender Videokurs, der alle Bearbeitungsfunktionen abdeckt
Best Practices: Aussprache, Emotionen und Intonation anpassen
Do you need your avatar to sound just right? Real estate scripts include street names, neighborhood names, and local landmarks that AI may mispronounce. HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery.
Funktion
How it works
Best for
Pausen und Aussprache
Add pauses and adjust pronunciation directly in the script panel
Getting street names, neighborhood names, and community names right
Voice mirroring
Laden Sie eine Audiodatei hoch oder nehmen Sie eine auf – mit Ihrem bevorzugten Tonfall und Sprechtempo; jedes Avatar liefert sie anschließend mit seiner eigenen Stimme
Matching the exact energy you'd use in a listing presentation or buyer consultation
Sprachregisseur
Shape emotion and tone with the click of a button
Mehr Wärme und Begeisterung für ein neues Inserat wecken – oder ruhige Zuversicht für einen Käuferleitfaden vermitteln
Custom voice clone emotions
Upload extra recordings with different emotional tones for your clone
Adding range to your personal voice clone
Want to see it in action?
Strategies to scale your communication impact
Whether you're growing your sphere, testing what converts, or reaching new buyer communities, these advanced tools help real estate professionals scale with precision.
Optimieren und iterieren wie ein Profi
Erstellen Sie mehrere Versionen Ihres Listing-Hooks, Ihrer CTA oder Ihres Intros und vergleichen Sie die Ergebnisse.
- Duplizieren Sie Szenen, um verschiedene Objekteigenschaften oder Blickwinkel zu testen.
- Tauschen Sie Avatare oder Stimmen aus, um herauszufinden, auf welchen Ton Käufer am besten reagieren.
- Measure watch time, clicks, and inquiry rates to keep what works.
Go global with translation
Learn how to translate and localize your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.
Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customizing how certain words are handled, like brokerage name pronunciation or neighborhood names.
Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.
Publish with the multilingual player. It provides one share link with a language dropdown for every rendered translation in the folder.
Pro tip
Create your listing video once in English, then generate Spanish, Mandarin, and Vietnamese versions in minutes. Post all three with a single caption: "Interested? Watch in your language below."
Personalisierung in großem Maßstab
Add a personal touch to your buyer follow-ups, seller outreach, or sphere campaigns with Personalized Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the recipient's name, neighborhood, or price range, you create a unique, more engaging experience for each contact.
Pair it with your CRM integrations on HubSpot, Zapier, Make, and Clay for a fully automated video outreach workflow, and use Batch Mode to produce hundreds of personalized videos at once from a spreadsheet.
Make concepts visual
Verwandle abstrakte Ideen in klare, einprägsame Visualisierungen.
- Motion designer creates animated titles, diagrams, and social hooks from prompts. Great for processes, frameworks, and definitions (uses generative credits).
- Stockmedien + Bildschirme: Festigen Sie das Gelernte mit Beispielen, B‑Roll‑Material oder Folien‑Overlays.
Turn one video into eight pieces of content
Most real estate creators don't just need more ideas. They need better systems. Because once you build the right system, consistency becomes a whole lot easier.
The most powerful workflow in real estate content right now isn't filming more. It's getting more value from every video you already made. Here's how to turn one listing walkthrough into eight pieces of content inside HeyGen, without recording again.
Schritt 1: Shorts mit AI Clipping extrahieren
Upload your source video to AI Clipping. It automatically analyzes your footage and identifies the strongest standalone moments, no manual scrubbing through a timeline. Choose your clip length (under 30 seconds, 30 to 60 seconds, or longer), output format (vertical, landscape, or square), and captions. One listing walkthrough can become 3 to 5 ready-to-post shorts.
Schritt 2: Erstelle Hook-Varianten mit Avatar V / Avatar Shots
If one of your shorts is performing well but you want to test a different opening, you don't need to re-record. Use Avatar V or Avatar Shots to generate a new hook version of the same clip. Voice Director lets you fix specific words or sentences without rebuilding the whole thing.
Step 3: Translate your strongest clip
Take your best performing short and run it through Translate Videos. Select Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, or any of the 175+ available languages. Your avatar delivers the content natively in the target language, no re-recording, no dubbing, no translator needed. One video now reaches an entirely new buyer audience.
Schritt 4: Erstellen Sie aus dem Transkript ein eigenständiges KI-Avatar-Video
Dein Videotranskript ist bereits voller Inhalte. Gehe zu „Projects“, öffne dein Video und klicke auf „Transcript“, um den vollständigen Text zu erhalten. Suche dir eine starke Zeile oder einen Abschnitt heraus, füge ihn in Avatar Shots mit deinem Avatar-V-Zwilling ein und generiere ein neues, eigenständiges Video. Gleiche Expertise, anderer Blickwinkel, keine Kamera nötig.
Step 5: Turn the transcript into social posts
Nimm einen hilfreichen Abschnitt des Transkripts, überarbeite ihn leicht und veröffentliche ihn als LinkedIn-Post, X-Post, E-Mail-Newsletter oder als Caption für einen Markt-Insight-Beitrag. Dein ursprüngliches Video erzeugt jetzt Inhalte, die komplett über das Videoformat hinausgehen.
1 Listing-Rundgang wird zu 1 Longform-Video + 3 Shorts + 1 Hook-Variation + 1 übersetzten Clip + 1 KI-Avatar-Video + 1 Social-Media-Post = 8 Content-Pieces
And that is nowhere near the limit. The goal isn't to create more content by working harder. It's to build a system that multiplies the value of every video you already make.
Sieh dir den gesamten Workflow an: Verwandle ein Immobilienangebot in 8 Inhalte mit HeyGen
Anwendungsfall Nr. 1: Marktaktualisierungen
Perfect for:
Agents building a sphere of influence, team leaders staying top-of-mind with past clients, and brokerages positioning their brand as the local market authority.
The opportunity
The agents who win referrals are the ones who stay top-of-mind between transactions. A weekly or monthly market update video is the highest-leverage way to do that. Most agents summarize market data in a PDF or a long caption. A 90-second video of your avatar delivering the same insights creates a fundamentally different level of connection, and it works on every major platform.
Top-Funktionen:
- Digital Twin / Avatar V to deliver updates as yourself
- PPT/PDF-zu-Video, um Ihre vorhandenen Marktdaten-Folien automatisch zu konvertieren
- KI-Clipping, um die teilenswertesten Momente für Social-Media-Clips herauszufiltern
- Video-Podcast, um aus Ihrem Datenbericht eine Marktanalyse-Diskussion mit mehreren Avataren zu erstellen
- Translate Videos to publish in multiple languages for multilingual farm areas
- Batch Mode to produce neighborhood-specific versions of the same update template with different variables
Customer story
Jim McDonner entered real estate after retiring from the U.S. Navy and found himself competing against more than 4,000 licensed agents in Northwest Arkansas, one of the country's fastest-growing markets, with roughly 40 new residents arriving every day.
Before HeyGen, creating a single video could consume most of a day. Even after hiring a professional videographer to produce a series of 12 videos, he was only publishing one or two a week and often skipping weeks entirely.
"It wasn't very consistent. It's no wonder my channel didn't get any traction." Jim McDonner
After completing an AI certification course, Jim built a workflow that is now almost entirely automated. He uses Manus to research market trends, ChatGPT to draft scripts, Gamma to build buyer and relocation guides, and HeyGen's Video Agent to produce polished videos using his brand assets.
"I can spend three, four hours max on a Monday morning and create a whole week's worth of videos and pre-schedule them." Jim McDonner
His educational approach has steadily shifted his audience toward buyers aged 25 to 45. One educational listing campaign helped sell a $650,000 property in just seven days. Another video attracted relocation buyers from Memphis, and a campaign targeting California generated inquiries from buyers planning to move to Northwest Arkansas.
"I wouldn't have reached anywhere near the audience that I've reached." Jim McDonner
Read the full story: How Jim McDonner uses HeyGen to stand out in a fast-growing real estate market
5 videos per week, up from 1 to 2 | 3 to 4 hours to create a full week of content | 1,000+ YouTube subscribers
Use case #2: Cinematic home tour
Perfect for:
Agents listing premium or luxury properties, brokerages building a high-production brand, and any agent who wants their content to stand out visually in a crowded social feed.
The opportunity
Most listing videos are filmed on a phone or outsourced to a videographer for hundreds of dollars per shoot. A cinematic home tour with HeyGen delivers film-quality production at a fraction of the cost and time, using Seedance 2-powered Avatar Shots to place your avatar in visually stunning scenes that match the property's character.
The result looks like a proper production. The process takes minutes.
Best practices:
- Match the scene to the property. Use Generating Looks to brief Avatar Shots on the property style: modern and minimal, warm and traditional, coastal, urban. The backdrop should feel like the home.
- Pair avatar narration with property footage. Layer your Avatar Shot over actual listing photos or AI-generated exterior b-roll to ground buyers in the real property before the cinematic elements take over.
- Use picture-in-picture for narration. Keep your avatar visible as a picture-in-picture narrator while property visuals play in the background. It maintains your personal presence without dominating the frame.
- Keep it premium. Cinematic home tours are not the place for text-heavy overlays or fast cuts. Let the visuals breathe. Use slow transitions and clean captions.
- Lead with the lifestyle. Open with the feeling of the property before the specs: the light, the space, the neighborhood energy. Buyers decide emotionally first.
Top features:
- Avatar Shots (Seedance 2): film-quality avatar scenes generated from a text prompt, the core tool for cinematic home tour production
- Generating Looks: match your avatar's backdrop and setting to the property's character with a text prompt
- Generative B-roll: generate cinematic property-adjacent visuals from a text prompt (Sora 2 / Veo 3.1) directly in AI Studio
- Digital Twin / Avatar V: your digital twin as the on-screen narrator
- Picture-in-picture layout: keep your avatar present as a narrator while property visuals fill the frame
- Auto Edit: clean up any recorded walkthrough footage before layering it with avatar narration
- Translate Videos: produce the cinematic tour in multiple languages for international or multilingual buyer audiences
Pro tip
For a luxury property, generate 3 to 4 different Avatar Shots that match the home's aesthetic (interior warmth, exterior architecture, neighborhood lifestyle), and use them as scene transitions between narrated highlights. It gives the video a full production feel without a crew.
Customer story
Craig Veroni is a real estate agent in Vancouver, British Columbia, covering North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and the city itself. Before real estate, he spent more than a decade as a professional film and television actor, and video had always been at the center of his business.
After a fire and flood forced his family out of their home for nearly a year, his video production came to a complete halt.
"We had been out of our house for about nine months. I couldn't produce any content. I didn't have gear." Craig Veroni
When he saw fellow agents using HeyGen to grow new social channels with AI avatars, he was skeptical. Over three days in a small training group, he built his digital twin, refined his workflow, and published his first Instagram Reel.
"I was freaked out because I'm known for my video. I thought people were going to hate this." Craig Veroni
The twin worked because it was built from his own high-quality footage, trained on the library of videos he had already filmed, capturing his real looks and mannerisms. He paired it with professionally recorded voice models and upgrades every time a better avatar model ships.
He moved from one video a week to two Reels a day. Within the first week, every post outperformed anything he had done personally. On three separate occasions, complete strangers stopped him in public to say they were subscribers.
"The connection was working." Craig Veroni
Read the full story: How Craig Veroni scaled his real estate marketing with HeyGen
4x Instagram followers in 10 months | 2 Reels published per day with HeyGen | 770,000+ accounts reached monthly
Use case #3: Listing spotlight
Perfect for:
Individual agents, team leads, listing coordinators, and brokerage marketing teams.
The opportunity
Video listings generate up to 403% more inquiries than photo-only listings, but most agents produce zero video because of cost and time. A listing spotlight with HeyGen delivers a professional, avatar-narrated overview in under 10 minutes, ready before the first showing.
The format: your digital twin narrates the listing as a picture-in-picture presenter, with property photos, text callouts, and AI-generated b-roll filling the frame behind them. Buyers get a personal introduction from you and a visual anchor of the property in a single video.
Best practices:
- Create before the first showing. Have your listing spotlight live before you post to the MLS — buyers doing pre-market research will find it immediately.
- Lead with lifestyle, not specs. Buyers can read the spec sheet. Tell the story: the morning light in the kitchen, the walk to the coffee shop, the neighborhood vibe.
- Use picture-in-picture narration. Keep your avatar visible in the corner as a narrator while property photos and b-roll play in the background. It personalizes the video without blocking the visuals.
- Keep it under 90 seconds. Save longer formats for luxury properties. 60 to 90 seconds is the sweet spot for most listings.
- Generate multilingual versions immediately. If your market has a significant Spanish or other-language buyer community, translate the spotlight right after you publish the English version.
Top features:
- Digital Twin / Avatar V: your digital twin delivers the listing narration as you
- Picture-in-picture layout: your avatar as narrator over property photos and b-roll
- Generating Looks: place your avatar in a backdrop that matches the property's style
- Generative B-roll: generate cinematic property-adjacent visuals from a text prompt
- Translate Videos: one listing spotlight, 175+ language versions
- Captions: essential for silent autoplay on social and listing platforms
Pro tip
Script structure that works: Hook (something surprising or vivid, 10 seconds), Property highlights (3 to 4 features led with lifestyle benefit, 40 seconds), Neighborhood (walkability, schools, amenities, 20 seconds), CTA (one clear next step, 10 seconds).
Customer story
Scott Henninger has helped buyers relocate to northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia for nearly two decades. Today, his YouTube channel is the engine behind his entire business: 85 to 90 percent of his clients find him through educational videos about moving to the region.
Before HeyGen, every video required Scott to transform his living room into a temporary studio: multiple cameras, a DSLR with teleprompter, careful lighting management. Because everything had to be assembled and taken down each time, he sometimes went months without publishing.
"Anytime I start posting videos again, business takes off." Scott Henninger
After switching to HeyGen, Scott now records his audio, uploads it into HeyGen to generate his avatar video, and finishes the project in Final Cut Pro with graphics, b-roll, and titles.
"From the time I record one, I can have it out in an hour and a half or two hours if I want to." Scott Henninger
Since adopting HeyGen, Scott's videos have accumulated roughly 20,000 views. Only one viewer has ever suggested the videos might be AI-generated. Today he closes 25 to 30 transactions a year, with nearly all of those clients discovering him through YouTube before ever scheduling a call.
"Sitting in front of a camera physically doesn't make me a cent. Writing the scripts and presenting them and getting them out, that's where the money comes in." Scott Henninger
Read the full story: How Scott Henninger uses HeyGen to turn video into a real estate growth engine
3 hours saved per filming session | 2 hours to produce a 10 to 15-minute YouTube video | 25+ homes sold annually through YouTube-generated leads