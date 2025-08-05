The Summary Discover how L&D leaders, instructional designers, HR, sales enablement, and customer education teams can use AI-powered video with HeyGen to scale training, cut costs, and improve learner outcomes. The Long Version

Leaders ask learning and development (L&D) teams to accomplish more with fewer resources, less time, and smaller budgets. The pressure to deliver effective, high-quality training content across departments, regions, and roles is growing. And yet, traditional video production methods are expensive, time-consuming, and challenging to scale.

That's why leading L&D professionals are turning to AI video platforms to modernize their approach to creating and delivering training.

To help organizations navigate this shift, we’ve created a comprehensive new guide: “Rethink your training strategy with HeyGen: An L&D guide for every department.” Whether you're in L&D leadership, HR, sales enablement, instructional design, or customer education, this guide offers practical solutions to help your team scale training, reduce production costs, and improve learning outcomes using AI-powered video.

What’s inside the guide?

The guide breaks down how HeyGen supports different roles across L&D and training, including:

Learn how to scale training programs faster while reducing costs and improving engagement. Discover how HeyGen helps teams eliminate bottlenecks and deliver consistent, multilingual content globally.

Find out how to create dynamic, multimedia training materials with less effort. HeyGen streamlines workflows, enabling designers to focus more on strategy and learner experience instead of production logistics.

Explore how to replace live sessions with evergreen video content that delivers consistent, on-demand training for reps, accelerating ramp times and reinforcing messaging at scale.

Get tips for standardizing onboarding and employee communications across regions and languages. Create more human, memorable experiences with personalized videos and brand-aligned content.

See how HeyGen helps reduce support volume and drive product adoption with accessible, high-impact video content tailored to customers' needs.

Real-world results

The guide also features customer success stories from companies like Würth Group, Komatsu, and Lattice. These organizations have used HeyGen to:

Reduce translation costs by up to 80%

Increase course completion rates to over 90%

Speed up training production by 50%

With built-in translation in over 170 languages and dialects, customizable avatars, and seamless video creation, HeyGen provides L&D teams with the tools to engage modern learners and meet business goals without compromising quality or speed.

Ready to scale your training?

This guide shows you how to rethink the way your organization delivers learning. If you’re looking to increase efficiency, improve learner outcomes, and scale training across departments and regions, this is the resource you need.

Download the complete guide today and see how HeyGen can transform the way your team trains, communicates, and educates.