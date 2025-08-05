Transform training with AI video: The modern guide for every L&D team

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner|Last updated August 5, 2025
SUMMARIZE WITH
AI tool logoAI tool logoAI tool logoAI tool logo
Create AI videos with 230+ avatars in 140+ languages.
The Summary
Discover how L&D leaders, instructional designers, HR, sales enablement, and customer education teams can use AI-powered video with HeyGen to scale training, cut costs, and improve learner outcomes.
The Long Version

Leaders ask learning and development (L&D) teams to accomplish more with fewer resources, less time, and smaller budgets. The pressure to deliver effective, high-quality training content across departments, regions, and roles is growing. And yet, traditional video production methods are expensive, time-consuming, and challenging to scale.

That's why leading L&D professionals are turning to AI video platforms to modernize their approach to creating and delivering training.

To help organizations navigate this shift, we’ve created a comprehensive new guide: “Rethink your training strategy with HeyGen: An L&D guide for every department.” Whether you're in L&D leadership, HR, sales enablement, instructional design, or customer education, this guide offers practical solutions to help your team scale training, reduce production costs, and improve learning outcomes using AI-powered video.

What’s inside the guide?

The guide breaks down how HeyGen supports different roles across L&D and training, including:

Real-world results

The guide also features customer success stories from companies like Würth Group, Komatsu, and Lattice. These organizations have used HeyGen to:

With built-in translation in over 170 languages and dialects, customizable avatars, and seamless video creation, HeyGen provides L&D teams with the tools to engage modern learners and meet business goals without compromising quality or speed.

Ready to scale your training?

This guide shows you how to rethink the way your organization delivers learning. If you’re looking to increase efficiency, improve learner outcomes, and scale training across departments and regions, this is the resource you need.

Download the complete guide today and see how HeyGen can transform the way your team trains, communicates, and educates.

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

Resources

Continue Reading

Latest blog posts related to Transform training with AI video: The modern guide for every L&D team.

Content ImageContent Image
Author ImageAuthor Image
Learning & DevelopmentMastering Software: Strategies & Tutorials
Content ImageContent Image
Author ImageAuthor Image
Learning & DevelopmentBoosting training performance at scale: Insights from the 2025 AI video L&D report
Content ImageContent Image
Author ImageAuthor Image
Learning & DevelopmentCreative Employee Development with HeyGen

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo