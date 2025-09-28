TikTok marketing strategy for 2025

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner|Last updated September 28, 2025
The Summary
Discover the key strategies for successful TikTok marketing in 2025. Leverage trends and tools to enhance your brand's presence and resonate with audiences today.
The Long Version

Harnessing the Power of TikTok

In today's digital world, TikTok presents a unique opportunity for brands to enhance their brand presence on TikTok through tailored social media strategies. By studying 300 brands and 650 viral videos, we've identified trends that can shape your TikTok marketing strategy in 2025.

  1. Brand Representation: Interestingly, 50% of major brands like Google and IKEA still don't have a TikTok presence. This is a window of opportunity for innovative brands to stake their claim and connect with audiences who are actively engaging on the platform.
  2. Posting Cadence: Successful TikTok brands post an average of 3.52 times a week. Compare that to Amazon Prime Video's whopping 40 posts a week, which draws over 1 million views per post. Although not every brand can match that frequency, consistency remains key.

  1. Music's Role: Around 80% of the top videos use upbeat music, underlining music's importance as a tool for viral success. Music not only sets the mood but can also amplify engagement.

Unleashing Creativity: Video Marketing Strategy

TikTok thrives on creativity. Videos featuring animations, graphics, or even animals can easily surpass 11 million views. More than half of top videos employ some form of humor. In fact, playful content resonates deeply with TikTok's audiences, proving laughter is indeed good for business.

Industry Insights for TikTok Advertising

When using TikTok for businesses in the Tech, Food, and Gaming sectors: These sectors top the charts in terms of average view count, showcasing the universal appeal of their content.

Creating a Cohesive TikTok Advertising Campaign

Social media marketing on TikTok isn't just about flashy clips. It's about strategy: tailor content to different platforms. Videos highlighting brand events draw millions of views, as do those featuring influencers. Given that, be proactive in alternating between different types of content to maintain viewer interest.

Videos Go Viral on TikTok

For those wondering how to go viral on TikTok, remember that having more followers translates into more engagement. A 1% increase in followers results in a 0.65% bump in views per post. Invest in growing your audience for better returns.

Trends and Marketing Tools for TikTok

Want to capitalize on current trends? Tap into challenges like the "Vogue Challenge" or "What I Mean When I Say I'm From" challenge. Using trending templates can catapult your brand into virality.

Conclusion

Why wait? The brands of tomorrow are taking action today, embracing TikTok’s dynamic ecosystem. Your TikTok marketing strategy needs to be agile and innovative. Prioritize creativity, consistency, and the community to truly thrive on this ever-evolving platform. What strategies will you employ to ensure your brand stands out and resonates with audiences in 2025? Discover more about strategies for social media engagement in 2025. Get started on your TikTok journey for free with HeyGen today.

