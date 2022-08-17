The Summary Explore tips for making online teaching interactive. Learn about video presentations, storytelling, incentives, and more. The Long Version

Top 10 Must-Know Tips for an Interactive eLearning Video

Online teaching is challenging. Here are some tips to make your classes more interactive and engaging:

Tip 1. Embrace Active Learning in Your Video Presentation

Active learning is vital for effective online teaching. It keeps students involved in the content. As education expert Eric Mazur says, "Active learning makes it impossible to sleep through a class." To dive deeper into active learning strategies, consider reviewing various methods that promote student engagement.

To make your online teaching interactive, include activities like discussions, problem-solving, and group projects. Encourage students to create video presentations or projects related to your lesson. Active learning helps boost self-confidence, retention, collaboration skills, and more. These settings also present real-world scenarios that improve understanding.

Tip 2. Use eLearning Video Software and Video Editing Tools

Video, photos, and infographics are now central to learning. The best eLearning video tools enhance engagement, making your online classes more exciting.

HeyGen is a great video editing tool for online teaching. It helps create interactive videos with AI avatars in 20+ languages.

"Talking Photo" transforms photos of famous people like Albert Einstein, making them speak through text. HeyGen offers over 100 templates for e-Commerce, corporate training, and e-Learning. These templates are particularly effective for interactive video marketing, allowing students and teachers to benefit from multimedia engagements.

Tip 3. Offer Incentives for Interactive Video Marketing

Incentives boost interaction in online teaching. At each class end, provide giveaways, contests, or prizes to the most interactive students.

Incentives keep students motivated, leading to better participation and learning. Incentive structures could include badges, certificates, or even real-world rewards like gift cards, further enchanting interactive video marketing methods.

Tip 4. Follow Microlearning Principles

Break down courses into manageable segments using microlearning principles. Add mini rewards for progress.

Like LinkedIn Learning, microlearning divides content into chunks. This helps students focus and engage through small wins. These principles fit well with scenario-based learning where students learn through concise yet engaging scenarios.

Tip 5. Use Storytelling in Teaching

Storytelling enhances learning by making it faster and relatable. Stories help guide learning more effectively than lectures.

Use engaging stories to make your online teaching interactive and memorable. Stories enhance values, listening, and retention. Relate lessons through narratives applicable to real-life scenarios, a core part of scenario-based learning.

Tip 6. Set Ground Rules for Online Teaching

Clear rules are crucial in online teaching. Discuss etiquette, question answering, and chat use.

Rules limit distractions, ensuring a productive environment. Creating a structured online atmosphere allows better use of interactive video presentations.

Tip 7. Conduct a Cohort-Based Course

Cohort-based courses add life through peer interaction. These courses let students learn together.

Such courses promote critical thinking and idea sharing during and after sessions. The cohort experience is significantly enhanced by using video editing tools to compile collective learning experiences into a comprehensive and interactive format.

Tip 8. Offer Flexibility with eLearning Video Software

Flexibility in online teaching keeps students engaged. Let them access resources anytime.

This flexibility makes classes more interactive by acknowledging modern learning needs. Providing easy-to-use eLearning video software with user-friendly interfaces can greatly contribute to student's engagement and knowledge acquisition.

Tip 9. Implement Scenario-Based Learning

Scenario-based learning shows real-world applications for lessons. Use tech to create and share scenarios with students.

Guide students in role-play, giving feedback at every step. Aligning these scenarios with interactive video examples can deepen comprehension and application.

Tip 10. Seek Feedback in Online Teaching

Ask for student feedback often. Use surveys, Q&A, or mail to collect views.

Listen to feedback and be ready to adapt for better learning. Be open to suggestions about video presentation styles, eLearning content, and so forth.

FAQs on Interactive Video Examples and Online Teaching

Can I Teach Online Without a Degree?

Yes! Many platforms do not need a degree, though some require it. A TEFL certification helps.

Are Online Teachers in Demand?

Yes, they are in high demand as flexible job options grow.

Where Can I Teach Online?

Platforms include Coursera, TutorMe, Chegg Tutor, Skillshare, and others.

What are Good Courses to Teach Online?

Popular courses include web development, digital marketing, and copywriting.

Which is the Top Teaching Platform in America?

Coursera, started by Stanford professors, is top in the USA.

Conclusion

Online teaching has challenges but offers new learning experiences. It requires a digital mindset, the right tools, and focus to be effective.

Online teaching has challenges but offers new learning experiences. It requires a digital mindset, the right tools, and focus to be effective.

We hope these tips help you create interactive online classes. Please comment with questions or thoughts. Dive into the world of AI Tutor for Online Education and see how digital advancements could bolster your teaching techniques.