Creating an online course in 2025 requires the right e-learning video software to meet the demands of today’s learners. Technology is evolving rapidly, and online education is growing fast, underpinned by the transformative capabilities of AI avatars and the growth of digital learning platforms. Learners want up-to-date information and interactive, accessible content influenced by Emerging trends in online education.

To stay competitive, course creators use tools for seamless content development, interactive learning experiences, and smooth delivery on different platforms. Below is a list of the best course creation tools to build high-quality courses efficiently.

Tool Best for Key features Price HeyGen AI-powered video creation AI avatars, translation, custom branding Starts free for three videos/month Udemy Selling courses to a large audience Curriculum builder, instructor community, sales and performance insights Free to create; Udemy takes a revenue share Skillshare Subscription-based audience Community-driven course promotion, unlimited course hosting, student engagement tools No cost to publish after approval Kajabi Course management Course creation and hosting, sales tools, analytics Starts at $89/month for one product Thinkific Customizable courses Website and branding, course templates, app integrations Starts at $49/month for one community LearnWorlds Interactive elements AI tools, website builder, assessment builder Starts at $29/month with $5 transaction fees Coursera Creating certified, accredited courses University partnerships, AI learning, interactive course elements Starts at $399/year per user Teachable User-friendly course creation AI course starter, pricing calculator, integrations Starts at $59/month for five products Podia Digital downloads Built-in discussion forums, digital downloads, and marketing tools Starts at $39/month with a 5% transaction fee Mighty Networks Creating community People Magic AI, drip courses, events Starts at $49 per month for basic features

Selecting the best course creation platform depends on your niche and audience preferences. Consider the following key aspects:

Budget: Look for tools with free features or trial options.

Look for tools with free features or trial options. Video needs: Videos enhance online courses. AI text-to-video tools like HeyGen simplify video creation using realistic digital representatives.

Videos enhance online courses. AI text-to-video tools like HeyGen simplify video creation using realistic digital representatives. Translation features: Consider if you need global audience reach.

Consider if you need global audience reach. Audience: Choose tools that align with your audience’s preferences in interactive elements and videos, including AI-powered tools, such as virtual helpers.

Evaluate these factors when choosing from this list of course creation tools for your next e-learning project.

HeyGen

Best for: AI-powered video creation

HeyGen stands out as a top e-learning video software. The AI avatars help quickly generate text-to-video content. Input content, select avatars, and produce video lessons in minutes. HeyGen also includes e-learning video templates to assist in structuring material quickly.

Its product placement feature allows you to brand avatars with custom clothing, creating a unique learning experience.

Features

HeyGen’s advanced features make it a leader in the field:

AI avatars: Realistic, customizable avatars sync with your voice.

Realistic, customizable avatars sync with your voice. Translation: Translate videos into over 170 languages.

Translate videos into over 170 languages. Custom branding: Personalize avatars with branded clothing.

Pros Considerations Train AI to pronounce specific words Primarily designed for desktop users Translate videos at fast speeds Advanced options only in higher-tier plans Make text edits before finalizing the video Use multiple AI avatars for engaging videos

Price

HeyGen offers tiered pricing:

Free: 3 videos/month, up to 3 minutes each.

3 videos/month, up to 3 minutes each. Creator: $29/month for unlimited videos up to 5 minutes each.

$29/month for unlimited videos up to 5 minutes each. Team: $89/month per seat for unlimited videos up to 30 minutes each.

$89/month per seat for unlimited videos up to 30 minutes each. Enterprise: Custom pricing.

Udemy

Best for: Selling courses to a large audience

Udemy’s main advantage is its large built-in student base. Instructors can plan courses, upload videos, and launch globally. It handles payment, enrollment, and course hosting but lacks built-in video editing tools. Use another tool like HeyGen for video creation.

Features

Udemy offers:

Curriculum builder: Includes assignments, lectures, and quizzes.

Includes assignments, lectures, and quizzes. Instructor community: Join a network to share insights.

Join a network to share insights. Sales insights: Track engagement and revenue on dashboards.

Pros Considerations Global network of students No advanced AI avatars Built-in advertising for courses Lacks in-platform video editing Strong community support Revenue sharing model

Price

Free to create but shares revenue with Udemy.

Skillshare

Best for: Subscription-based audience

Skillshare allows anyone to create and share courses with a wide audience. Learners have unlimited access through subscription, broadening instructor reach without relying on single course sales. External tools are needed for course creation as Skillshare focuses on sales.

Features

Skillshare offers creators:

Community-driven promotion: Easy access for subscribers.

Easy access for subscribers. Unlimited hosting: Upload and scale courses.

Upload and scale courses. Student engagement tools: Discussion boards and project feedback.

Pros Considerations Opportunity for passive income Earnings rely on watch time Access to millions of users Long-form courses may perform poorly One-on-ones to engage students Shared library

Price

No cost to publish after approval.

Kajabi

Best for: Course management

Kajabi provides a central platform for building, marketing, and selling courses. Its marketing tools help create email campaigns and landing pages, converting followers into subscribers for your next course. Kajabi uses AI for writing and outlining but lacks full video creation or avatars.

Features

Kajabi includes:

Course creation and hosting: Drag-and-drop builder with customizable lessons.

Drag-and-drop builder with customizable lessons. Sales tools: Convert leads to customers.

Convert leads to customers. Analytics: Track course success.

Pros Considerations All-in-one course management No student marketplace Full pricing control Learning curve for beginners Automation features Expensive compared to others

Price

Kajabi pricing:

Kickstarter: $89/month for one product and community.

$89/month for one product and community. Basic: $149/month for three products.

$149/month for three products. Growth: $199/month for 15 products.

$199/month for 15 products. Pro: $399/month for 100 products.

Thinkific

Best for: Customizable courses

Thinkific allows full control over customization. Unlike marketplaces, Thinkific enables unique learning experiences and custom landing pages. Enjoy marketing and e-commerce tools for increased sales, leveraging integrations like email marketing.

Features

Thinkific supports course creators with:

Website and branding: Custom domains.

Custom domains. Course templates: Start with a template and personalize it.

Start with a template and personalize it. App integrations: Extend features across platforms.

Pros Considerations AI-generated quizzes and surveys No video creation tool Easy bulk import for existing content No webinar or live streaming tools

Price

Thinkific pricing:

Basic: $49/month for one community.

$49/month for one community. Start: $99/month, unlimited digital downloads.

$99/month, unlimited digital downloads. Grow: $199/month for three communities.

$199/month for three communities. Business: Custom options.

LearnWorlds

Best for: Interactive elements

LearnWorlds offers AI tools for streamlined course creation with features like feedback generators. Edit interactive videos that change based on user responses for a personalized experience. Third-party tools may be needed for enhanced video production.

Features

LearnWorlds includes:

AI tools: Generate quizzes and feedback.

Generate quizzes and feedback. Website builder: Promote courses online.

Promote courses online. Assessment builder: Design exams.

Pros Considerations Gamify courses with interactive features Learning curve for some users AI eases course creation No text-to-video options

Price

LearnWorld pricing:

Starter: $29/month with $5 enrollment fees.

$29/month with $5 enrollment fees. Pro trainer: $99/month, no fees.

$99/month, no fees. Learning center: $299/month, no fees.

$299/month, no fees. High volume: Custom pricing.

Coursera

Best for: Creating certified, accredited courses

Coursera collaborates with universities for accredited courses. Students can earn credits with Coursera certified courses. Coursera for Business and Government tailors workforce training.

Features

Coursera includes:

University partnerships: Offer accredited courses.

Offer accredited courses. AI learning: Customize courses with AI.

Customize courses with AI. Interactive elements: Quizzes and projects.

Pros Considerations Accredited courses provide authenticity Requires external video tools Tools for university learning Revenue sharing decreases profit

Price

Coursera business pricing:

Team: $399/year per user.

$399/year per user. Enterprise: Custom.

Teachable

Best for: User-friendly course creation

Teachable offers AI course starter tools for easy content creation. Create course outlines and brand content with a simple interface, perfect for beginners.

Features

Teachable offers:

AI course starter: Guided course creation.

Guided course creation. Pricing calculator: Determine ideal prices.

Determine ideal prices. Integrations: Marketing tools access.

Pros Considerations User-friendly interface Basic AI translation Built-in payment processing Limited interactive features

Price

Teachable pricing:

Basic: $59/month for five products.

$59/month for five products. Pro: $159/month for 50 products.

$159/month for 50 products. Pro+: $249/month for 200 courses.

$249/month for 200 courses. Enterprise: Custom pricing.

Podia

Best for: Digital downloads

Podia offers an all-in-one platform for selling online courses, memberships, and digital content. It’s ideal for those monetizing digital content and growing an audience.

Features

Podia features include:

Discussion forums: Build learner communities.

Build learner communities. Digital downloads: Monetize downloads.

Monetize downloads. Marketing tools: Automate email campaigns.

Pros Considerations All-in-one course promotion Lacks AI course creation tools Multiple income streams Basic analytics

Price

Podia pricing:

Mover: $39/month with a 5% fee.

$39/month with a 5% fee. Shaker: $89/month, no fees.

$89/month, no fees. Email: Free for 100 subscribers.

Mighty Networks

Best for: Creating community

Mighty Networks focuses on community-building with chat, live streaming, and events. It helps grow your audience and generate leads.

Features

Mighty Networks includes:

People Magic AI: Connect members.

Connect members. Drip courses: Timed releases.

Timed releases. Events: Foster collaboration.

Pros Considerations Host events instantly Basic curriculum tools Multiple payment options Less advanced AI tools

Price

Mighty Networks pricing:

Community: $49/month for events.

$49/month for events. Course: $119/month for course features.

$119/month for course features. Business: $219/month with SSO.

How to Create an Online Course

Creating online courses depends on the tools you use, but the process is straightforward. Follow these basic steps:

Select and validate your course idea: Choose a topic that aligns with your skills. Ensure there is market demand by surveying potential learners and analyzing competitors. Define objectives and research content: Set clear objectives and conduct thorough research. This makes your course valuable to students. Use case studies and other resources for enrichment. Design your course structure: Structure your content into modules and lessons. Pre-built templates offer guidance and support. HeyGen’s course templates are excellent for video-based courses. Create and produce course materials: Develop engaging lessons using videos, slides, PDFs, and quizzes. HeyGen’s AI avatars can save you valuable production time. Launch and market your course: Set your pricing, create sales pages, and outline a marketing strategy. Use email, social media, and SEO to drive sales.

Speed Up Course Creation with HeyGen

Creating courses can be time-consuming without proper tools, but using HeyGen’s AI avatars dramatically speeds up the process. Simply upload a script, choose an avatar, and select from over 170 languages to quickly craft your course videos.

HeyGen offers product placement, allowing you to maintain brand consistency throughout your lessons. This creates an immersive and branded learning experience with ease.

Sign up with HeyGen to enhance your online course videos and start exploring for free!

