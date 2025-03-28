Top 10 E-Learning Video Software for 2025

Last updated September 26, 2025
The course creation tool HeyGen’s e-learning video templates
Create AI videos with 230+ avatars in 140+ languages.
The Summary
Explore the best e-learning video software in 2025 for creating engaging, interactive courses. Leverage AI-powered tools for seamless course development.
The Long Version

Creating Online Courses with the Right Tools

Creating an online course in 2025 requires the right e-learning video software to meet the demands of today’s learners. Technology is evolving rapidly, and online education is growing fast, underpinned by the transformative capabilities of AI avatars and the growth of digital learning platforms. Learners want up-to-date information and interactive, accessible content influenced by Emerging trends in online education.

To stay competitive, course creators use tools for seamless content development, interactive learning experiences, and smooth delivery on different platforms. Below is a list of the best course creation tools to build high-quality courses efficiently.

Tool Best for Key features Price HeyGen AI-powered video creation AI avatars, translation, custom branding Starts free for three videos/month Udemy Selling courses to a large audience Curriculum builder, instructor community, sales and performance insights Free to create; Udemy takes a revenue share Skillshare Subscription-based audience Community-driven course promotion, unlimited course hosting, student engagement tools No cost to publish after approval Kajabi Course management Course creation and hosting, sales tools, analytics Starts at $89/month for one product Thinkific Customizable courses Website and branding, course templates, app integrations Starts at $49/month for one community LearnWorlds Interactive elements AI tools, website builder, assessment builder Starts at $29/month with $5 transaction fees Coursera Creating certified, accredited courses University partnerships, AI learning, interactive course elements Starts at $399/year per user Teachable User-friendly course creation AI course starter, pricing calculator, integrations Starts at $59/month for five products Podia Digital downloads Built-in discussion forums, digital downloads, and marketing tools Starts at $39/month with a 5% transaction fee Mighty Networks Creating community People Magic AI, drip courses, events Starts at $49 per month for basic features

How to Choose Your Course Creation Tools

Selecting the best course creation platform depends on your niche and audience preferences. Consider the following key aspects:

Evaluate these factors when choosing from this list of course creation tools for your next e-learning project.

HeyGen

Best for: AI-powered video creation

HeyGen stands out as a top e-learning video software. The AI avatars help quickly generate text-to-video content. Input content, select avatars, and produce video lessons in minutes. HeyGen also includes e-learning video templates to assist in structuring material quickly.

Its product placement feature allows you to brand avatars with custom clothing, creating a unique learning experience.

a screenshot of the homepage of a website that allows you to create , localize , and scale courses with ease .a screenshot of the homepage of a website that allows you to create , localize , and scale courses with ease .

Features

HeyGen’s advanced features make it a leader in the field:

Pros Considerations Train AI to pronounce specific words Primarily designed for desktop users Translate videos at fast speeds Advanced options only in higher-tier plans Make text edits before finalizing the video Use multiple AI avatars for engaging videos

Price

HeyGen offers tiered pricing:

Udemy

Best for: Selling courses to a large audience

Udemy’s main advantage is its large built-in student base. Instructors can plan courses, upload videos, and launch globally. It handles payment, enrollment, and course hosting but lacks built-in video editing tools. Use another tool like HeyGen for video creation.

a woman is smiling on the homepage of a website .a woman is smiling on the homepage of a website .

Features

Udemy offers:

Pros Considerations Global network of students No advanced AI avatars Built-in advertising for courses Lacks in-platform video editing Strong community support Revenue sharing model

Price

Free to create but shares revenue with Udemy.

Skillshare

Best for: Subscription-based audience

Skillshare allows anyone to create and share courses with a wide audience. Learners have unlimited access through subscription, broadening instructor reach without relying on single course sales. External tools are needed for course creation as Skillshare focuses on sales.

a man is standing in front of a microphone on a skillshare website .a man is standing in front of a microphone on a skillshare website .

Features

Skillshare offers creators:

Pros Considerations Opportunity for passive income Earnings rely on watch time Access to millions of users Long-form courses may perform poorly One-on-ones to engage students Shared library

Price

No cost to publish after approval.

Kajabi

Best for: Course management

Kajabi provides a central platform for building, marketing, and selling courses. Its marketing tools help create email campaigns and landing pages, converting followers into subscribers for your next course. Kajabi uses AI for writing and outlining but lacks full video creation or avatars.

a man is sitting at a table on the homepage of a website .a man is sitting at a table on the homepage of a website .

Features

Kajabi includes:

Pros Considerations All-in-one course management No student marketplace Full pricing control Learning curve for beginners Automation features Expensive compared to others

Price

Kajabi pricing:

Thinkific

Best for: Customizable courses

Thinkific allows full control over customization. Unlike marketplaces, Thinkific enables unique learning experiences and custom landing pages. Enjoy marketing and e-commerce tools for increased sales, leveraging integrations like email marketing.

a man is painting a cake on a cake stand on a website .a man is painting a cake on a cake stand on a website .

Features

Thinkific supports course creators with:

Pros Considerations AI-generated quizzes and surveys No video creation tool Easy bulk import for existing content No webinar or live streaming tools

Price

Thinkific pricing:

LearnWorlds

Best for: Interactive elements

LearnWorlds offers AI tools for streamlined course creation with features like feedback generators. Edit interactive videos that change based on user responses for a personalized experience. Third-party tools may be needed for enhanced video production.

a screenshot of the learnworlds website .a screenshot of the learnworlds website .

Features

LearnWorlds includes:

Pros Considerations Gamify courses with interactive features Learning curve for some users AI eases course creation No text-to-video options

Price

LearnWorld pricing:

Coursera

Best for: Creating certified, accredited courses

Coursera collaborates with universities for accredited courses. Students can earn credits with Coursera certified courses. Coursera for Business and Government tailors workforce training.

a screenshot of the course builder website .a screenshot of the course builder website .

Features

Coursera includes:

Pros Considerations Accredited courses provide authenticity Requires external video tools Tools for university learning Revenue sharing decreases profit

Price

Coursera business pricing:

Teachable

Best for: User-friendly course creation

Teachable offers AI course starter tools for easy content creation. Create course outlines and brand content with a simple interface, perfect for beginners.

a screenshot of the teachable website .a screenshot of the teachable website .

Features

Teachable offers:

Pros Considerations User-friendly interface Basic AI translation Built-in payment processing Limited interactive features

Price

Teachable pricing:

Podia

Best for: Digital downloads

Podia offers an all-in-one platform for selling online courses, memberships, and digital content. It’s ideal for those monetizing digital content and growing an audience.

you 'll love how your course looks and so will your students .you 'll love how your course looks and so will your students .

Features

Podia features include:

Pros Considerations All-in-one course promotion Lacks AI course creation tools Multiple income streams Basic analytics

Price

Podia pricing:

Mighty Networks

Best for: Creating community

Mighty Networks focuses on community-building with chat, live streaming, and events. It helps grow your audience and generate leads.

Screenshot of the course creation platform Mighty Network’s online course featureScreenshot of the course creation platform Mighty Network’s online course feature

Features

Mighty Networks includes:

Pros Considerations Host events instantly Basic curriculum tools Multiple payment options Less advanced AI tools

Price

Mighty Networks pricing:

How to Create an Online Course

Creating online courses depends on the tools you use, but the process is straightforward. Follow these basic steps:

  1. Select and validate your course idea: Choose a topic that aligns with your skills. Ensure there is market demand by surveying potential learners and analyzing competitors.
  2. Define objectives and research content: Set clear objectives and conduct thorough research. This makes your course valuable to students. Use case studies and other resources for enrichment.
  3. Design your course structure: Structure your content into modules and lessons. Pre-built templates offer guidance and support. HeyGen’s course templates are excellent for video-based courses.
  4. Create and produce course materials: Develop engaging lessons using videos, slides, PDFs, and quizzes. HeyGen’s AI avatars can save you valuable production time.
  5. Launch and market your course: Set your pricing, create sales pages, and outline a marketing strategy. Use email, social media, and SEO to drive sales.

Speed Up Course Creation with HeyGen

Creating courses can be time-consuming without proper tools, but using HeyGen’s AI avatars dramatically speeds up the process. Simply upload a script, choose an avatar, and select from over 170 languages to quickly craft your course videos.

HeyGen offers product placement, allowing you to maintain brand consistency throughout your lessons. This creates an immersive and branded learning experience with ease.

Sign up with HeyGen to enhance your online course videos and start exploring for free!

Alternatives Best for Key features Cost HeyGen AI-powered, full-motion avatars Dynamic elements, translation, video templates Starts free for 3 videos/month Filmora Remixing audio AI audio to video, voice enhancer Starts free with limited features Adobe Express Short-form content Auto captioning, animated characters Free for 5 GB of storage. Renderforest Business videos Branding, templates, analytics Starts at $29/month for one user iMovie Detailed timeline editor Green-screen effects, filters Free for Apple users Camtasia In-platform recording Recording engine, effects, captioning $179.88/year for basic features Promo.com Social media posting Photo to video, PromoAI $59/month/user without PromoAI features Synthesia Corporate training videos Collaboration, AI avatars, templates Free for 3 minutes of video Vimeo Streaming Analytics, monetization, live streaming Free for 1 GB of storage

Keywords: e-learning video software, online course creation, AI-powered video creation, interactive video marketing, course creation tools, video localization, AI avatars, course management platform, digital downloads, interactive videos examples.

