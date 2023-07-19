Summary Learn how to make animated pictures with AI tools. Explore techniques for AI mouth movement, video presentation, and more using ChatGPT, Mid-Journey, and HeyGen.

Great videos can capture the imagination of any audience. Here, we'll explore how to create viral videos using AI tools. By following these steps, you'll learn how to make animated pictures and produce captivating content.

Step 1: Create Prompts with ChatGPT

Visit ChatGPT and open a new chat. Enter a prompt like "Give me the 15 most popular Harry Potter characters, just the names." Choose 8-10 characters and create another prompt: "As a professional Balenciaga designer, dress each character in a unique work for a 1990s fashion show." Generate and refine these ChatGPT prompts to show how to make a photo animated and guide Mid-Journey in creating the needed images, ensuring the animated character design is precise.

Step 2: Use Mid-Journey AI on Discord

Go to Discord and navigate to the Mid-Journey Discord AI channel. Enter your prompts with "/imagine". The AI generates images from these prompts. Choose and upgrade images that fit your vision, then save them. This step is crucial in the AI mouth movement and video presentation process.

Step 3: Make Images Move with HeyGen

Use HeyGen to animate your images. After registration, get a one-minute free credit. Upload images to HeyGen's Talking Photo feature and animate all characters to learn how to make an AI clone of yourself. This HeyGen animation feature simplifies the process of making animated pictures.

Explore Industry Trends and Best Practices

As part of revolutionizing branded video production, staying updated with industry trends is key to creating influencer reviews, product demonstration examples, and other interactive video examples. By exploring creating effective sales training videos and AI-powered vlogging insights, you can implement the latest features. Experiment with elements like lighting and shadow to boost visual appeal. Leverage AI innovation in animation production for unique results. Dive into how to master marketing videos with AI to transform your messaging and visual storytelling.

Step 4: Add Pauses in Animation

In ‘Text Script,’ hit the clock icon for pauses. Each click adds 0.5 seconds of pause. Ensure a total pause time of 3 seconds, then submit. Pausing is vital for effective video audio synchronization. Knowing how to convert video to audio file enhances the final output.

Step 5: Choose Audio for Animation

Select audio from the HeyGen library or upload your own. Use HeyGen's Voice Clone Trainer for custom audios. Adapt voice cloning AI to match character voices, enhancing the animated character design. This is essential in creating talking head video examples with precision.

Expert Opinions: Why Audio Matters

Audio can make or break your video. Experts suggest aligning audio with transitions and movement for seamless experiences. This attention elevates the AI video creation process. Discover the importance of audio in video content creation as a key element for success. Incorporating the importance of audio-video synchronization further refines your project.

Step 6: Review and Finalize Your Video

Review your video. Ensure everything meets your expectations. Once satisfied, you've created a viral animated video using AI tools. For further refinement, explore engaging training video techniques. Enjoy the creative process and explore different themes and design, mastering best practices for social media videos. This detailed video creation guide helps solidify your newfound skills.

Start Creating Your Viral Animated Video Now!

With AI tools like ChatGPT, Mid-Journey Discord AI, and HeyGen, learning how to make animated pictures and videos is for everyone. This AI-driven guide offers a straightforward process adaptable to any theme or concept. Discover the potential by repurposing content with AI tools. Unleash your creativity today!

Create your viral animated videos now!

Tips for Immersive Experiences

Always innovate with the latest AI trends.

Monitor audience feedback for improvements.

Test various audio options for perfect video audio synchronization.

By using AI tools for animation, you're not just improving skills. You're setting new creative standards, and mastering best practices for AI social media videos!

