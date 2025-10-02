The Summary Explore the shift towards video content on Instagram and discover top video AI editing apps for professionals. Learn how HeyGen can help you create standout videos for the platform. The Long Version

Instagram's Shift Toward Video AI Content

Today, Instagram is clearly moving toward video, rather than just photos. Everyone's talking about it since Instagram announced that they've turned their focus to video. Many brands now use videos to grow on Instagram. This includes HeyGen. Our innovative AI platform helps you generate attention-grabbing videos quickly and easily. But a lot of users struggle with video editing skills or don't have the right tools. Thankfully, Instagram video editing apps are here to help. You don’t need to be a pro to create amazing videos anymore. Let's explore some top video editing apps that’ll spruce up your Instagram content.

Filmr

Filmr is an intuitive app for both beginners and advanced users. Whether you're on iPhone or Android, Filmr comes without a watermark and offers tons of features. You can pick from hundreds of transitions, effects, and filters. It has over 20 million royalty-free tracks.

Pros:

User-friendly interface

No watermark

Drag-and-drop

Direct upload to Instagram

Supports Instagram video editing apps

VideoShow

VideoShow offers a variety of options, packing cool features like voice-changing and a background eraser. You can create video collages, scroll text, and overlays. Superimpose videos on new backgrounds easily. These features make it one of the best AI video makers out there.

Pros:

Background eraser

Draw on videos

Creative templates

Easy how to make videos with AI

A Color Story

With a focus on aesthetics, A Color Story lets you make your feed look more cohesive with over 500 professional filters. While advanced photo features are available, it doesn't support text or transitions. It's a handy tool for those learning video creation basics, making it a worthy mention among Instagram video editing apps.

Pros:

Professional filters

Photo and video editing

Great for beginners learning how to create a video with AI

Making AI Videos for Instagram on Desktop

InVideo

InVideo, a cloud-based editor, is perfect for crafting social media videos. Mix thousands of customizable templates, and access an 8 million-plus media library. You can start creating engaging videos without needing extensive skills. It's an excellent choice for those trying to figure out merging video clips seamlessly.

Pros:

No learning curve required

Extensive stock media

Brand preset consistency

Filmora

Filmora caters to seasoned editors who want more creative control. It offers a variety of customization options, giving a polished finish with ease. This is perfect for understanding how to make video with AI in no time.

Pros:

Wide range of effects

Advanced motion features

Trends and Expertise in Video AI Creation

HeyGen’s Approach

HeyGen is an AI-powered video creation platform where you can make unlimited videos from text within minutes. With no camera needed, our technology lets you unleash your creativity with customizable avatars, motion controls, and smart facial expressions. You can also explore the ethical considerations of AI in video creation, which are becoming highly relevant as these technologies evolve.

Why Choose HeyGen:

Realistic avatars

Multilingual video solutions

Scalable for businesses and educators

Known as the best text-to-video AI

Incorporating new strategies like using AI video avatars for product announcements could further enhance your video marketing efforts on Instagram.

Wrapping Up: Ready to Master Instagram with HeyGen

As Instagram continues to focus on videos, video editing skills are increasingly valuable. Whether you choose a mobile app like Filmr or a powerful tool like HeyGen, having the right app will help you create standout videos. Isn’t it time to step up your Instagram game and dazzle your audience? Remember, seamless video creation is within reach, especially with HeyGen's AI solutions at your disposal. Start creating your videos now with HeyGen and stay ahead in the digital storytelling scene.