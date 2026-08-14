Does HeyGen Have a Monthly Video Duration Limit?

Summary Learn how HeyGen’s per-video duration limits and monthly credits affect video creation, translation, Avatar IV, and legacy unlimited plans.

Yes. HeyGen applies both per-video duration limits and monthly usage allowances, depending on the plan and feature.

A 30-minute per-video limit does not mean every user can create an unlimited number of videos. HeyGen’s current paid plans include monthly credits, while certain older legacy plans retain unlimited creation for specific video types.

Advanced features such as Avatar IV and lip-synced Video Translation also consume credits.

The practical answer is simple: check both the maximum duration per video and the credits required by the feature you intend to use.

HeyGen video duration limits by plan

For current plans, HeyGen lists the following maximum video durations:

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These are two different kinds of limits. The duration limit controls how long one video can be. The monthly credit allocation controls how much eligible content you can generate during the billing period.

For example, the Creator plan allows videos up to 30 minutes long, but it also includes 600 monthly credits. Creating several short videos is possible as long as their combined credit cost remains within the available balance. The exact number of videos depends on the features, models, and generation types used.

Review the current HeyGen pricing page before choosing a plan because plan names, credits, and limits can change.

How HeyGen monthly video limits work

HeyGen’s current paid plans use credits across supported video-generation and asset-creation features. Some features charge by generated minute, while others use a fixed number of credits for each generation.

This means the number of videos you can create is not determined by video count alone. It depends on:

The duration of each video

The avatar engine or generation feature selected

Whether the project includes Video Translation

Whether lip sync or Precision mode is used

The monthly credits included with the plan

Any eligible rollover or additional credits

HeyGen may display the required credit cost before generation when that information is available in the product. The HeyGen credit guide provides the current usage rates and explains how users can obtain additional capacity.

Are short HeyGen videos unlimited?

Not on every plan or with every feature.

Current credit-based plans have monthly credit allocations. A series of 1 to 2 minute videos can still consume the available balance, even when every individual video is well below the plan’s maximum duration.

The situation is different for users who kept an eligible legacy unlimited plan. HeyGen’s legacy Creator plan, for example, includes unlimited Avatar III videos of up to 30 minutes each. However, Avatar IV, lip-synced Video Translation, and other advanced features use Premium Credits.

HeyGen stopped offering its legacy unlimited plans to new customers after May 15, 2026. Existing subscribers can retain their legacy terms while their subscriptions remain active and in good standing. If they cancel or move to a credit-based plan, they cannot return to the former plan.

Users with older subscriptions should therefore consult the HeyGen legacy unlimited plan documentation instead of assuming the current pricing table applies to their accounts.

How Video Translation affects monthly usage

The source community question specifically concerns short translated videos. Translation method matters because different modes consume credits differently.

On current credit-based paid plans, HeyGen lists these rates:

Video Translation without lip sync: 2 credits per minute

Video Translation with lip sync: 5 credits per minute

Video Translation in Precision mode: 10 credits per minute

A user translating multiple 1 to 2 minute videos must therefore consider the total monthly credit cost, not only the 30-minute per-video ceiling.

Legacy unlimited plans operate differently. HeyGen documents unlimited dubbing without lip sync on certain legacy paid plans, while lip-synced translations consume Premium Credits. The applicable allowance depends on the specific legacy plan.

Why an “unlimited videos” plan can still reach a limit

The community discussion includes a report from a user who generated several videos and then received a notification that their monthly Premium Credits had been used.

That experience is consistent with the distinction between standard and premium generation on legacy plans. “Unlimited” applied to specified video types, such as Avatar III videos, but did not remove Premium Credit requirements for advanced features.

On newer credit-based plans, HeyGen no longer divides usage between unlimited standard features and a smaller Premium Credit pool. Instead, one credit balance is used across supported generation and asset-creation features.

The word “unlimited” should therefore never be interpreted without checking:

Which plan version applies to the account Which video or translation feature is being used Whether that feature consumes standard credits or legacy Premium Credits The maximum permitted duration for each generated video

What happens when monthly credits run out?

The available options depend on the current plan:

Creator users can upgrade to Pro but cannot purchase one-time credit packs.

Pro users can move to a higher Pro credit tier.

Business users can purchase additional credits or enable automatic reloading.

Enterprise usage is governed by custom terms.

Eligible legacy plan users may be able to purchase Premium Credit add-ons.

Unused credits may also roll over. For monthly subscribers on current credit-based plans, eligible unused credits roll over for one additional billing cycle. For annual subscribers, unused monthly allocations can accumulate until the annual renewal date. Credits do not carry over after a paid subscription ends.

See HeyGen’s credit-based pricing plan explanation for the latest plan-specific rules.

Frequently asked questions

Does the Creator plan allow videos longer than 30 minutes?

No. The current Creator plan limits individual videos to 30 minutes.

Can I create unlimited 1 to 2 minute videos on a paid plan?

Not necessarily. Current paid plans have monthly credit allocations. Eligible legacy unlimited plans may allow unlimited Avatar III videos, but advanced features can still consume Premium Credits.

Does HeyGen place a monthly limit on Video Translation?

Translation consumes credits on current credit-based plans. The total number of translated minutes available depends on the translation mode and the plan’s remaining credit balance.

Does Avatar IV have separate usage limits?

Avatar IV consumes credits. On current plans, HeyGen lists a rate of 20 credits per generated minute. The maximum duration of one Avatar IV video also depends on the plan.

What should I check before selecting a plan?

Confirm the per-video duration limit, monthly credit allocation, credit rate for the intended feature, rollover terms, and whether the account uses a current or legacy plan.