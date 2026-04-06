Summary HeyGen’s March updates focus on making AI video creation feel truly yours by improving branding speed, adding interactivity, enhancing quality, and expanding tools for builders.

Every tool eventually hits the same wall. It can do the thing, but making the thing feel like yours takes extra work. Your brand colors, your style, your level of polish. March was about closing that gap. We shipped seven updates that make HeyGen videos look better, feel more on-brand, and reach more developers out of the box.

Brand Systems: One URL, every asset on brand

Paste your company's website URL and HeyGen extracts your logo, typography, and color palette automatically. That's your Brand System. It works across Templates, AI Studio, and Video Agent.

In Templates, you apply your brand with a single click. In AI Studio, elements default to your brand fonts and colors. In Video Agent, you can prompt it to use your Brand System and it generates motion graphics that actually match your identity. Set it up once and stop manually adjusting colors on every project.

This is the kind of thing that sounds simple but changes your workflow. No more eyedropping hex codes from your website or hunting for the right font file. Your brand just shows up.

Try Brand Systems →

Interactive video experiences

Static video is a one-way street. Interactive Video turns it into a conversation. You can now add in-video quizzes for real-time knowledge checks, branching paths for choose-your-own-adventure scenarios, and CTA buttons that link externally or jump between chapters.

This is a big deal for training and education teams. Build a compliance module where learners make decisions and see consequences. Create onboarding flows that adapt based on role. The branching logic means one video can serve multiple paths without duplicating content.

It also exports to SCORM, so it plugs directly into your existing LMS. Available on Business and Enterprise plans.

Create an Interactive Video →

Styles for Video Agent

Video Agent can now generate videos in over 100 curated visual styles. Before you generate, pick a style that controls typography, font pairings, color systems, motion pacing, transitions, animation timing, and layout composition.

The same script with the same avatar produces a completely different video depending on which style you choose. A product demo can feel polished and corporate or bold and editorial without changing a single word of the prompt. This makes Video Agent dramatically more flexible for teams producing content across different brands, campaigns, or audiences.

Explore Styles →

4K video enhancement

You can now upscale any video to 4K, powered by Topaz Starlight Precise 2.5. There are two engines: Standard is faster and uses fewer credits, while Precise delivers sharper results for when quality matters most.

Beyond resolution, you also get frame interpolation that takes footage from 24fps up to 120fps. Find it under the Apps tab as "Upscale Video." Available on all plans with credits.

If you've been sitting on older content that looks dated at lower resolutions, this is the fastest way to bring it up to standard.

Upscale your video →

Enterprise admin controls

Enterprise teams now have granular control over who can do what. Admins can manage public invite links, sub-workspace access, and default sharing permissions. Video distribution controls let you restrict downloads, public publishing, and social sharing at the org level.

Feature-level settings go further: restrict custom avatar creation, AI-generated avatars, public avatar availability, and Brand Kit creation. The Members tab now supports search, active/pending filtering, and exportable status lists. Sub-workspace management got a refreshed UI with cleaner billing setup and pagination.

All changes apply going forward without affecting existing content. Enterprise plan only.

Learn more →

For builders: Pay-as-you-go API, fal, and MCP

Three updates for developers this month. First, API access no longer requires a subscription. You can top up starting at $5 with straightforward USD-per-unit pricing across all API features.

Optional auto-reload keeps things running without manual intervention. If you're already subscribed, your existing discounts stay intact.

Second, HeyGen's core capabilities are now available on fal's, replicate, runware developer platform. That includes Video Agent, Image-to-Video, Translate (both Precision and Speed modes), and Digital Twin with Avatar 3 and Avatar 4. If you're already building on fal, you can add AI video generation without switching platforms or managing a separate integration.

Lastly, HeyGen MCP is available on Claude, Manus, and OpenAI — you can generate videos directly on these platforms.

Looking ahead

That's seven major updates in one month, and we're just getting started. Seedance 2.0 and Gamma went live last week. April's going to be fun.