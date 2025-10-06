How to Merge Videos with AI Tools on Windows 10

October 6, 2025
Video editing software on Windows 10 merging video clips
Merge Videos on Windows 10: A Clear Path to Creativity

Have you ever needed to merge videos on Windows 10 but felt stumped by the lack of built-in tools? Microsoft's choice to discontinue Windows Movie Maker left many scratching their heads. Luckily, Windows 10 offers some under-the-radar solutions that make combining videos a breeze. Plus, today's technology world provides AI innovations to create professional videos without breaking a sweat. The process is not only simple but rewarding. Let’s explore handy ways to merge videos effectively on Windows 10, then dive into AI-powered video generator alternatives. It's all about knowing which tools to use and how to make them work for you.

Using Windows Photos App for Seamless Video Merging

Before diving into AI video generator tools, let's explore what's already at your fingertips on Windows 10. The Photos app, often seen merely as a gallery or basic editor for images, has hidden power. It can splice together multiple videos with surprising ease. Here’s how you can do it efficiently:

Step 1: Prepare Your Workspace

Step 2: Open the Photos App

Windows 10 Photos app interface adding video clipsWindows 10 Photos app interface adding video clips

Step 3: Add and Arrange Your Videos

Step 4: Cut, Polish, and Enhance

Step 5: Export Your Video

Delving Deeper: Combining Videos with Windows Video Editor

Windows also includes the more advanced Windows Video Editor. Here’s how it adds another layer of functionality:

Initiation: Begin Your Creative Journey

User editing videos on Windows Video Editor storyboardUser editing videos on Windows Video Editor storyboard

Flexibility in Editing

Saving Your Work

Embrace Modern Video Creation with AI Video Generator Tools

While Windows apps provide effective avenues for merging videos, AI innovations like HeyGen truly revolutionize video creation. They not only simplify the technical process but enrich it with creative potential.

Enter the AI Video Universe

AI-powered video creation interface with holographic elementsAI-powered video creation interface with holographic elements

Custom AI Avatars

Personalized Storytelling

Alternatives: Exploring Other Video Editing Innovations

Free Online Video Editors

Final Reflections

The choice to merge videos on Windows 10 is not just seamless with built-in apps but also tech-savvy with AI support. Whether you’re looking to polish a simple home project or launch a series of professionally crafted digital content, the blend of traditional tools with AI possibilities is ideal. As you explore your video creation frontier, consider how a tool like HeyGen might not only streamline your process but also elevate it. Creating effective video recaps can underpin your storytelling strategy with easy-to-use, advanced technology. How will you take your next step in video storytelling?

Ready to embark on seamless and creative video projects? Sign up for free with HeyGen today and transform your ideas into engaging video content effortlessly.

