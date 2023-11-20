How to Automate Welcome Videos Using HeyGen

Nick Warner
Nick Warner|Last updated August 19, 2025
video automation
Create AI videos with 230+ avatars in 140+ languages.
The Long Version

Introduction

Sending personalized welcome videos to new users can make them feel valued. Yet, crafting unique videos for each person can be time-consuming. Here’s where HeyGen AI steps in to help!

Learn how to create automated, personalized welcome videos using HeyGen. HeyGen is an AI video platform that specializes in creating digital avatars and voices. By using HeyGen's AI avatar creation, you can generate video emails to individually welcome each new subscriber.

Let's get started!

Step 1: Create Your AI Avatar

Start by creating an AI avatar for your welcome videos.

Here's how to create an avatar in HeyGen:

  1. Sign up for a HeyGen AI account.
  2. In the platform, click "Create Avatar". Upload photos of the person who will represent your brand.
  3. Let HeyGen process the images to create a digital likeness. Edit the avatar's features if needed.
  4. Record voice samples to train HeyGen on vocal patterns.
  5. Name your AI avatar - this will be your video host.

Your avatar is now ready to generate personalized welcome videos!

Step 2: Connect HeyGen to Your Email Service

Next, connect HeyGen to your email marketing tool like Mailchimp or Customer.io to access new subscriber data. Take advantage of HeyGen's integration capabilities to make this process seamless.

HeyGen offers several integration options:

HeyGen's Zapier IntegrationHeyGen's Zapier Integration

The Zapier integration is simplest for real-time video generation per new subscriber.

HeyGen X ZapierHeyGen X Zapier

Step 3: Customize Your Video Script

Now, personalize the video script for your AI avatar.

Use subscriber info to customize the script with details like:

HeyGen will swap in these fields for each recipient's info.

Here's a sample script template:

"Hi {FirstName},

Welcome to [Your Company]! I'm [Your Avatar's Name], your virtual assistant. We're thrilled you've joined us.

Here at [Your Company], we help {Industry} companies like {Company} succeed. As a new customer, I wanted to personally welcome you.

Look out for educational content soon. Meanwhile, feel free to reach out if you need any help.

Thanks for choosing [Your Company]. We look forward to working with you!

Sincerely, [Your Avatar's Name]"

Add more details about your product, company, and value proposition. Include a clear call-to-action like requesting feedback.

Step 4: Generate & Send Your Videos

Your avatar, email integration, and video script are ready. Start generating and sending personalized welcome videos!

When a new subscriber signs up, HeyGen will:

  1. Access subscriber data via the integration.
  2. Swap their info into the script.
  3. Generate a personalized video with their details.
  4. Deliver the video in your welcome email.

Recipients will see your AI avatar addressing them directly in a video.

HeyGen allows you to track video opens, so you can see who engaged with their welcome video.

Pro Tip: Use A/B testing in your email service to try different scripts and CTAs. Find what aligns best with subscribers.

Conclusion

Personalized, AI-generated video is the future of marketing engagement. With HeyGen, you can automate sending welcome videos to each new subscriber that enhances customer engagement by tailoring messages and captures their attention.

Key Takeaways:

Adding special video welcomes sets your brand apart. Try HeyGen today and connect instantly with your customers!

Industry Trends and Expert Insights

In the world of video marketing automation, HeyGen stands out by offering seamless email marketing integration. This platform enhances subscriber engagement through personalized AI avatar creations, ensuring each new subscriber receives a unique welcome experience. By leveraging Zapier integration, the process becomes streamlined and efficient. Video script customization allows users to AI avatars enhance digital presence, making automated video generation much more impactful. Such technology not only facilitates modern marketing strategies but also personalizes outreach, building stronger connections with customers.

HeyGen’s approach to video script customization and subscriber engagement shows a significant shift towards AI-driven communication significantly enhances business efficiency. Experts believe that AI video platforms like HeyGen, focusing on personalized welcome videos and scripted interactions, will transform how businesses communicate with their audience. This change is not just a trend but a long-term strategy for enhancing customer relations and increasing brand loyalty. With advances in AI avatar creation and automated video generation, even small businesses can produce professional-grade marketing content that resonates with their target market.

Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

Resources

