Boost Marketing with AI Video in 2025

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner|Last updated August 28, 2025
SUMMARIZE WITH
AI tool logoAI tool logoAI tool logoAI tool logo
how to build a winning video marketing strategy with ai in 2025
Create AI videos with 230+ avatars in 140+ languages.
The Summary
Explore how video marketing automation and AI tools drive business growth, enhance video localisation, and present product demonstration examples for your strategy.
The Long Version

Video Marketing Will Dominate

We're calling it: This year, video-first strategies like video marketing trends for 2025 and video marketing automation will lead, leaving static text-only content behind. Video is essential in every marketing toolkit, enhancing engagement and boosting SEO rankings. Video marketing automation increases landing page conversions up to 80%, and video localisations make pages 50 times more likely to rank than text-only pages.

Now is the time to incorporate video into your marketing strategy. It's not just about using video but leveraging it for growth. Video allows for creative storytelling, brand education, and more.

a woman is standing in front of a purple background with a quote .a woman is standing in front of a purple background with a quote .

Keep reading to learn how to use video to expand your business. Download the full ebook here.

Assess Your Video Capabilities with Automation

Before starting with video marketing automation or scaling your efforts, ensure you have the essentials to create a winning strategy.

Ask if your team can:

Most marketers struggle with limited in-house video capabilities, costly vendors, and time-consuming video localisations. Fortunately, AI can create videos 10x faster and cheaper. Consider how automated video marketing can revolutionize your video creation process and enhance your marketing efforts.

Leverage AI for Video Presentation and Demonstration

To develop polished video presentations and product demonstration examples, use AI in your video creation. AI speeds up project timelines, reduces costs, and keeps creative control while skipping tedious tasks like production and video localisations.

a black background with the words cut the wait cut the cost but keep the quality with ala black background with the words cut the wait cut the cost but keep the quality with al

AI benefits marketers by:

AI video is widely accepted. Our AI Sentiment Report reveals 69.8% of people might watch an AI video and 90.9% approve its marketing use.

Interactive Video Marketing: The Future of Engagement

As we move further into 2025, interactive video marketing will become more essential. These videos engage viewers by allowing them to choose their path, answer questions, or explore content actively. The possibilities are vast, from engaging interactive video storytelling to interactive video marketing in education formats that captivate.

Consider emerging tools that simplify how to make a video presentation and integrate interactive elements. AI software makes it possible to create complex interactive video marketing assets without hefty investments in time or money. Interactive features offer deeper connections and a more personalized viewer experience.

Accelerate Growth with HeyGen

HeyGen is an all-in-one AI custom video marketing platform. It allows marketing teams to create studio-quality videos in over 170 languages without a camera. Leading organizations like HubSpot and Trivago use HeyGen to grow revenue. Here's how:

Traditional video creation is outdated. AI tools like HeyGen enable marketers to produce polished videos efficiently.

![the traditional video creation process is broken](https://cdn.sanity.io/images/pdhqcmb1/production/a7df8e6c2f9104c264fca417890b7b669c3c2f8a-1600x900.jpg)

By embracing these trends, businesses can ensure they remain competitive and innovative in the digital landscape. Remember, the future of marketing is not just about showing—it's about engaging meaningfully with your audience. Utilizing technologies like AI for your video marketing strategies will ensure you stay ahead of the curve.

Start creating compelling product demonstration video content that speaks directly to your customer's needs and enhances their journey.

Embrace the AI revolution. Empower your brand with technological creativity and watch it thrive in 2025 through innovative video marketing strategies.

Ready to transform your marketing strategies? Explore the HeyGen platform and start your journey for free. Sign up now!

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

Resources

Continue Reading

Latest blog posts related to Boost Marketing with AI Video in 2025.

MarketingAI Avatar Use Cases Reshaping The Digital Experience
Content ImageContent Image
Author ImageAuthor Image
MarketingMastering Instagram Video Marketing Strategy
Content ImageContent Image
Author ImageAuthor Image
MarketingVideo Marketing Strategies 2025

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo