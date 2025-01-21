The Summary Explore how video marketing automation and AI tools drive business growth, enhance video localisation, and present product demonstration examples for your strategy. The Long Version

Video Marketing Will Dominate

We're calling it: This year, video-first strategies like video marketing trends for 2025 and video marketing automation will lead, leaving static text-only content behind. Video is essential in every marketing toolkit, enhancing engagement and boosting SEO rankings. Video marketing automation increases landing page conversions up to 80%, and video localisations make pages 50 times more likely to rank than text-only pages.

Now is the time to incorporate video into your marketing strategy. It's not just about using video but leveraging it for growth. Video allows for creative storytelling, brand education, and more.

Keep reading to learn how to use video to expand your business. Download the full ebook here.

Assess Your Video Capabilities with Automation

Before starting with video marketing automation or scaling your efforts, ensure you have the essentials to create a winning strategy.

Ask if your team can:

Produce videos quickly : Traditional video production can take weeks. In fast-changing markets, produce quality videos quickly so your content remains relevant.

: Traditional video production can take weeks. In fast-changing markets, produce quality videos quickly so your content remains relevant. Create high-quality content : Ensure you have resources like producers, camera equipment, audio tools, and software to deliver polished results.

: Ensure you have resources like producers, camera equipment, audio tools, and software to deliver polished results. Keep costs low : Many marketers foresee budget constraints (only 35% of B2B marketers expect budgets to increase), so allocate spending wisely.

: Many marketers foresee budget constraints (only 35% of B2B marketers expect budgets to increase), so allocate spending wisely. Deliver on-brand videos: Videos should match your brand's colors, style, and tone.

Most marketers struggle with limited in-house video capabilities, costly vendors, and time-consuming video localisations. Fortunately, AI can create videos 10x faster and cheaper. Consider how automated video marketing can revolutionize your video creation process and enhance your marketing efforts.

Leverage AI for Video Presentation and Demonstration

To develop polished video presentations and product demonstration examples, use AI in your video creation. AI speeds up project timelines, reduces costs, and keeps creative control while skipping tedious tasks like production and video localisations.

AI benefits marketers by:

Scaling faster : Increase video output while minimizing expenses.

: Increase video output while minimizing expenses. Going global : Translate videos into many languages swiftly.

: Translate videos into many languages swiftly. Creating consistent brands : Maintain your voice and tone in every video.

: Maintain your voice and tone in every video. Improving personalization : Connect with audiences in unique, customized ways.

: Connect with audiences in unique, customized ways. Flexibility: Use user-friendly editing tools to craft perfect videos.

AI video is widely accepted. Our AI Sentiment Report reveals 69.8% of people might watch an AI video and 90.9% approve its marketing use.

Interactive Video Marketing: The Future of Engagement

As we move further into 2025, interactive video marketing will become more essential. These videos engage viewers by allowing them to choose their path, answer questions, or explore content actively. The possibilities are vast, from engaging interactive video storytelling to interactive video marketing in education formats that captivate.

Consider emerging tools that simplify how to make a video presentation and integrate interactive elements. AI software makes it possible to create complex interactive video marketing assets without hefty investments in time or money. Interactive features offer deeper connections and a more personalized viewer experience.

Accelerate Growth with HeyGen

HeyGen is an all-in-one AI custom video marketing platform. It allows marketing teams to create studio-quality videos in over 170 languages without a camera. Leading organizations like HubSpot and Trivago use HeyGen to grow revenue. Here's how:

Expand Reach : HeyGen helps boost audience size at lower costs. Quickly make social media clips, video ads, event hype videos, and personalized content. Reply.io saved three hours per video and grew their TikTok following by 200,000!

: HeyGen helps boost audience size at lower costs. Quickly make social media clips, video ads, event hype videos, and personalized content. Reply.io saved three hours per video and grew their TikTok following by 200,000! Convert Leads Faster : HeyGen reduces production time by 10x. Create unique videos to drive pipeline through video sales enablement and product demonstration examples . Tomorrow.io uses HeyGen for personalized executive videos in ABM efforts.

: HeyGen reduces production time by 10x. Create unique videos to drive pipeline through and . Tomorrow.io uses HeyGen for personalized executive videos in ABM efforts. Retain Customers: Improve adoption with how-to content, onboarding demos, explainer videos, and personalized videos. The Pyne team tripled retention and doubled conversion rates with AI-generated demo agents.

Traditional video creation is outdated. AI tools like HeyGen enable marketers to produce polished videos efficiently.

![the traditional video creation process is broken](https://cdn.sanity.io/images/pdhqcmb1/production/a7df8e6c2f9104c264fca417890b7b669c3c2f8a-1600x900.jpg)

By embracing these trends, businesses can ensure they remain competitive and innovative in the digital landscape. Remember, the future of marketing is not just about showing—it's about engaging meaningfully with your audience. Utilizing technologies like AI for your video marketing strategies will ensure you stay ahead of the curve.

Start creating compelling product demonstration video content that speaks directly to your customer's needs and enhances their journey.

Embrace the AI revolution. Empower your brand with technological creativity and watch it thrive in 2025 through innovative video marketing strategies.

