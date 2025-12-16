Summary Discover how agencies use HeyGen avatars, translation, and automation to create global, personalized video content at scale, faster and more affordably.

If you run a creative, marketing, or video agency, you’re probably feeling the squeeze from both sides right now:

Clients want more video

Budgets and timelines…not so much

That tension is exactly where HeyGen’s agency partners are thriving.

In a recent HeyGen Bootcamp session, HeyGen’s agency team sat down with Lukas Zahor, Chief Producer at Fameplay (a Prague-based production company turned AI-native studio) to dig into how agencies are using AI video to scale output, win new kinds of work, and stay ahead of client expectations.

This post pulls together that conversation plus a few other real-world examples from the session so you can see what’s possible with HeyGen for agencies.

From traditional production house to AI-native studio

Fameplay started life as a “classic” production company: cameras, crews, studios, and lots of logistics.

They built VOD platforms, produced films and series, and even won an International Emmy. Business was good, but the math stopped working as the demand for content surged.

So their CEO asked a wild question: “How could we make 500 videos in a week without ever turning on a camera?”

That question pushed the team straight into generative AI.

Step 1: Dubbing and localization at scale

Their first big unlock wasn’t avatars, it was translation.

They took one of their existing shows and translated it into seven languages using AI dubbing.

The result:

Multiple YouTube channels off the same original content

New audiences and monetization paths

A repeatable way to “test” different markets cheaply

Not every language took off equally, but because the cost of experimentation was so low, it was finally viable to explore.

Step 2: Betting big on avatars

Then came the second unlock: AI avatars.

Fameplay realized most of their clients’ on-camera needs were relatively standard:

Announcements

Training content

Explainers

Thought leadership

Did you really need to light a studio and book a crew for every one of those?

Instead, they started creating custom HeyGen avatars for their clients:

CEOs

Founders and executives

Lawyers, trainers, and entrepreneurs

Well-known figures in sports and entertainment

They struck a deal with HeyGen for a large batch of studio-quality avatars, then built an offering around them:

Create the client’s avatar Train the client’s team how to use it Give them access via HeyGen subspaces under Fameplay’s workspace Support them as they scale their own production

The camera stopped being the bottleneck. Once the avatar existed, content became a script and a few clicks away.

Step 3: Using avatars for full series production

One standout example: an international volleyball academy.

A sports organization wanted to produce a multi-language training series. Their lead coach was a big name and great on camera, but only spoke Czech and a little German.

They needed German, Spanish, and English content.

So Fameplay:

Filmed the coach once

Created a hyper-realistic HeyGen avatar

Produced the entire academy series in multiple languages, all with “him” on screen

To viewers, it looks like this coach is effortlessly multilingual. Behind the scenes, it’s an avatar plus AI translation and lip sync.

Step 4: Automation and high-volume personalization

On top of longform series, Fameplay also uses HeyGen plus tools like Clay to:

Send hundreds of personalized videos to employees or customers

Automatically generate variants based on CSV/CRM data (name, company, role, etc.)

Manage big campaigns without manually touching each file

And they’re heavy users of HeyGen’s video translation with lip sync, especially for tricky footage (like a famous Czech dog mascot with a serious overbite). The lip sync engine is baked into both avatar video and video translation, so they can keep the visuals hyper-realistic even after dubbing.

Why agencies are leaning into AI video

Lucas’ story is one version of a pattern we’re seeing with agencies of all sizes, from solo shops to large global outfits.

The core benefits are consistent:

More output without more crew: Once your avatar and templates are set, you can spin up new content in hours instead of days or weeks

New services you couldn’t offer before: Global localization, always-on executive comms, personalized campaign videos, etc.

Faster iteration and testing: Performance agencies can test dozens or hundreds of creative variants and let the data decide what to scale

Less dependency on schedules and reshoots: Need to change a product name or re-record a line from your CMO? update the script, regenerate, you’re done

And critically, this isn’t about replacing creativity; it’s about freeing up humans from production bottlenecks so they can do more of the strategic and conceptual work clients actually value.

Inside the HeyGen for Agencies program

To support this shift, HeyGen has a dedicated program tailored for agencies: video, marketing, creative, digital, and anyone producing on behalf of clients.

Here’s what it includes.

Agency certification

If you’re wondering where to start, or you want a way to prove your expertise to clients, the agency certification is the best entry point.

You’ll:

Learn core HeyGen features and workflows (avatars, translation, AI Studio, etc.)

Complete practical tasks like: Creating a custom avatar and a short video Translating and reviewing a video in another language

Get feedback from the HeyGen team if anything needs polishing

When you pass, you’ll receive:

An official HeyGen for agencies badge (great for your site, pitch decks, and social)

Access to discounted agency / enterprise packages when you’re ready to scale

Eligibility for higher-tier partner levels as you grow (silver, gold, platinum)

There’s no cost to take the certification, and individuals, small teams, and larger agencies are all welcome.

Agency community

Certified or not, you can join the HeyGen agency community, where:

2,000+ agency owners and practitioners share workflows, wins, and questions

You’ll find replays of agency-focused webinars

The HeyGen team announces updates and opportunities tailored to agencies

It’s also where the certification lives, so you can pick it up any time and work through it at your own pace.

Partner directory and referrals

Once you’re certified and active, you can be listed in the HeyGen agency directory.

That means:

Prospective customers browsing HeyGen can discover your agency

HeyGen’s team can refer clients who need hands-on help (strategy, production, localization, etc.)

You can showcase example work and describe your specialties (e-learning, performance creative, financial services, etc.)

Agencies like Fameplay, Favoured, Vision Creative Labs, ELB Learning, and many others are already in the directory, using it as a discovery and credibility channel.

Real agency use cases (beyond Fameplay)

Lucas’ story is one flavor of success. The bootcamp session also highlighted other agencies using HeyGen in very different ways.

E-learning at scale

ELB Learning is an e-learning agency that builds training programs for large organizations (including Fortune 500 brands).

With HeyGen they’ve been able to:

Cut course development time by ~65–70%

Create hundreds of hours of content

Keep training fresh by regenerating videos whenever process, policy, or product details change

One example: A fast food client needed onboarding content for frontline employees. Instead of static decks, ELB created avatar-led videos that:

Walk through how to handle peak service hours

Demonstrate scenarios visually

Can be updated instantly as operations evolve

No messy reshoots. Just updated scripts and new renders.

Performance marketing and UGC-style content

Favoured is a performance marketing agency in London. Their big challenge: clients need constant streams of UGC-style video ads, often with very specific briefs, and they need them fast.

Before HeyGen:

They were limited by creator availability

Simple concepts could take 10+ days from idea to finished edit

With HeyGen:

They can turn around a polished “creator” video in hours

They’ve 6x’d the number of creative variants they can test

Content leads can script, pick an avatar, and generate without needing cameras or studios

That speed lets them:

Test many angles, hooks, and value props

Quickly identify winning creative

Scale spend behind what actually performs, not just what they could afford to produce

As Favoured put it, the real magic is creating something end-to-end with generative workflows that still feels production-ready.

Vision Creative Labs focuses on finance and decentralized finance clients. Industries where markets move fast and messaging changes frequently.

Their clients often want:

Leaders to be the face of their product or analysis

Content in multiple languages

Frequent updates as conditions change

With HeyGen, Vision can:

Turn one filmed session into an avatar they can reuse

Generate videos across languages without re-shooting

Update scripts and regenerate when markets move

For them, video is no longer a one-shot event. It’s an ongoing, easily refreshable channel that their clients can keep in sync with real-world events.

How to start building an AI-enabled agency with HeyGen

If you’re curious where to begin, here’s a simple path you can follow based on what’s working for other agencies.

Join the agency community Get a feel for what others are doing

Watch previous webinars and case studies

Ask questions about your specific niche Take the agency certification It’s free, and you can do it on any HeyGen plan (even free)

Complete the hands-on tasks so you’re confident with core features

Earn the badge and use it in your pitches and marketing Start with one “flagship” use case For example: Turn a client’s CEO into an avatar and create recurring update videos Localize one high-performing video into 5–10 languages Build a short avatar-led onboarding series for a client’s new hires

Layer on automation Once you’re comfortable: Explore personalized video at scale with the HeyGen API plus tools like Clay, Zapier, Make, or n8n Test bulk translation workflows for long-tail localization Integrate with CRMs or LMS platforms to trigger videos automatically

Show the numbers Track improvements like: Time-to-first-draft Number of creative variants tested Cost per video vs. previous methods Engagement, watch time, or conversion lifts on AI-enabled campaigns



That data is what turns an interesting experiment into a line item clients renew and expand.

AI video isn’t a side gimmick anymore. It’s becoming the production layer for agencies that want to stay relevant and grow.

Whether you’re a one-person shop or a global agency, HeyGen gives you the tools to:

Make your clients the on-screen face of their brand

Localize like a global studio

Personalize like a modern lifecycle marketer

And do it all with fewer bottlenecks and more creative freedom

If you’re ready to experiment, the first step is simple: jump into the agency community, pick up the certification, and start building your first AI-powered workflow.