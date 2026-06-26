Summary More than 30 million users, customers across 196 countries, and adoption across 85% of the Fortune 100 signal the rise of identity-first AI video.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — June 25, 2026 — HeyGen, the identity-first AI video platform, today announced it has surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue, doubling in eight months. The milestone reflects a rapid shift in how individuals, small businesses, and enterprises are adopting AI video: as a scalable layer for human communication across languages, formats, and audiences.

That growth spans a community of more than 30 million users in 196 countries and 175+ languages and dialects, from solopreneurs and local businesses creating professional social video for the first time to 85% of the Fortune 100 using HeyGen for training, sales enablement, and localization. Together they have created more than 118 million videos.

Category-leading efficiency

That growth has come with category-leading capital efficiency. HeyGen generates roughly $2.70 in annual recurring revenue for every dollar of equity capital it has raised — making it more capital-efficient than Zoom or Datadog were at their IPOs, long the benchmarks for capital-efficient software, and a standout among today's venture-backed AI companies. HeyGen credits that efficiency to owning its technology stack end to end, a lean and high-output team, and a product that grows largely through word of mouth.

"Crossing $200 million in ARR is an important milestone, but the deeper signal is what our users are telling us," said Joshua Xu, CEO of HeyGen. "People don't want more AI slop. They want to communicate with trust, clarity, and presence in every language and every format where their audience lives. HeyGen is building a future where anyone can scale their message without losing what makes it human."

A bet on identity, not slop

Video has become the default language of the internet, but producing it has stayed slow and expensive. Many AI tools answered with generative spectacle and sheer volume. HeyGen took a different path: identity-first video, where the person, the voice, and the meaning stay central. For creators, founders, sales teams, educators, and enterprises, that means AI videos that don't look or feel like AI videos — turn a script, image, slide deck, PDF, or prompt into a professional video in minutes, then adapt it across languages and formats without re-recording.

At the center is HeyGen’s proprietary Avatar V, the world's most advanced human-centric AI video model. With just a 15-second video, it reproduces the expressions, gestures, and micro-movements that make a digital twin read as human — which is why G2 rates HeyGen number one for the most realistic avatars in AI video. Kellie DeFries, the artist behind Crystal Ninja, replaced 11 p.m. shoots with a digital twin that teaches her online courses while she sleeps. Craig Veroni, a realtor serving Vancouver, uses it to build his personal brand on Instagram. Lisa Anugwom Narh scaled the BI Studio of Emotional Intelligence on YouTube from a single recording.



Owning the stack — and building the video layer for agents

That difference comes from a vertically integrated approach few have attempted: HeyGen builds every core layer of its stack — from product and model orchestration to its proprietary avatar and voice models, production inference, and developer tools. Because each layer is optimized for one job rather than generic infrastructure, it delivers realism, consistency, and long-form generation at a fraction of the cost of general-purpose video models.

That velocity is accelerating: in the past three months HeyGen shipped 63 products and features, including Avatar V, the HeyGen MCP, and HyperFrames, its open-source (Apache 2.0) framework for agentic video creation. Just as vibe coding let anyone build software by describing it, HyperFrames lets an agent compose video while the user directs — reaching 21,600 GitHub stars in its first month. HeyGen is now the leader in agentic video creation: the video layer people and their AI agents both build on.

About HeyGen

HeyGen is the identity-first AI video platform that helps solo operators and small businesses grow by being everywhere their audience is, starring themselves, in minutes and without a camera or crew. Powered by HeyGen's proprietary Avatar V, the world's most advanced human-centric AI video model, HeyGen produces videos that look real, not AI-generated, for a community of over 30 million people, from individual creators to 85% of the Fortune 100. Learn more at heygen.com.

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