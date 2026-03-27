Summary HeyGen has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2026, recognizing its rapid growth and impact in transforming how businesses create, localize, and scale video with AI.

Video has changed, and so has the way businesses and creators communicate. That’s why Fast Company recognized HeyGen as one of its Most Innovative Companies of 2026, and we think the timing makes sense.

HeyGen was built for the introvert with something to say. For the person with ideas to share who dreaded being on camera. We assumed they were the exception. They weren't.

Over 31 million people have signed up for HeyGen. Most of them aren't professional video producers or post-production editors. They're an author in San Diego who needed a better way to reach readers. A founder in Seoul building a global brand on a startup budget. An L&D executive in Germany who no longer has to choose between moving fast and staying within budget. An enterprise team needing to scale video content across regions without scaling headcount.

Fast Company's recognition reflects that real-world traction. Our platform creates videos 10x faster than traditional production methods, localizes content in more than 175 languages and dialects, and personalizes video at scale.

Two years ago, AI video felt like a gimmick. In 2025 alone, HeyGen users generated over 101 million minutes of video. That’s 4x more than all of 2024. That isn't a trend. It's a signal. AI video is no longer a novelty for early adopters. It's becoming essential infrastructure for the businesses that depend on it.

Part of what earned us this recognition is a relentless product cadence. Last spring, we launched AI Studio, a unified workspace purpose-built for teams and enterprises managing high volumes of video content across functions. We followed that with the launch of Video Agent, an agent that turns a simple prompt into a complete, publishable video. These aren't incremental updates. They're meaningful reductions in the friction that has historically kept people from making videos at all.

This recognition isn't a finish line. It's a marker on a longer road. What we're most proud of isn't the technology itself; it's the creator who finally launched their course, the team that stopped dreading training videos, the founder who showed up on camera without actually being on camera, and the enterprise that finally made video scalable.

This belongs to the team that ships every week without being asked, the customers who took a chance on us early, and the 31 million people who decided their voice was worth sharing. In 2026, we'll change how the world thinks about video forever.