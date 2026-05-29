Summary HeyGen dominated the G2 Summer 2026 Reports with 281 badges, 23 #1 rankings, and industry-leading scores for AI avatars, video translation, ease of use, and enterprise scalability.

When enterprise and small business buyers evaluate AI video platforms, peer reviews matter more than vendor promises. That's why G2's quarterly reports, built entirely on verified user feedback, have become the benchmark for software credibility. And this season, the verdict is clear: HeyGen is the most trusted AI video platform on the market.

In the G2 Summer 2026 Reports, HeyGen earned 281 badges, ranked #1 in 23 reports, and secured the top position as the #1 platform for Video Translation. For enterprise and small business teams scaling video content across markets, departments, and languages, these results aren't just numbers; they're a signal of where the industry is heading.

Leading every category that matters for enterprise

Enterprise and small business buyers consistently tell us the same thing: AI video lands when the avatars look genuinely lifelike, and the output is high-quality, fast, scalable, and easy for non-technical teams to adopt. The G2 Summer 2026 data shows HeyGen leading competitors across exactly those dimensions.

The head-to-head data tells a compelling story across the entire competitive landscape. On G2's Grid® Scores for AI Video Generators, HeyGen's avatar quality score of 93 outpaces competitors. The same pattern holds for custom avatars (92) and video creation (93), with HeyGen at the top in every comparison.

The gap widens further in Video Translation, a category where global enterprises increasingly invest to localize training, marketing, and internal communications at scale. HeyGen scored 97 for video translation, compared to an average of 62 from competitors.

For L&D leaders, the Enterprise Grid® Report for Presentation reinforces the same pattern: HeyGen leads in Ease of Use (96), Template Library (93), and Slide Design (94). Teams aren't just creating videos faster than with legacy tools; they're producing better learning experiences with less friction.

What enterprise customers are actually saying

The badges reflect what enterprise users have been telling G2 reviewers in their own words. Three themes come up again and again.

It's easy for non-technical teams to adopt. Reviewers repeatedly point to how quickly they can get going:

"HeyGen takes the guesswork out of creating videos. It's extremely easy to use and to edit your videos. The features it has are amazing — from creating your own avatar or using the professional ones they supply."

The output meets brand standards. Avatar quality and production polish show up across the feedback:

"Their avatars are clean, expressive, and responsive. The interface is easy to use and intuitive."

It scales. Whether through the API, multi-language workflows, or team collaboration, customers lean on HeyGen for volume:

"Videos with AI, precise lip synchronization, and agile production at scale."

Why this matters for enterprise buyers

For CIOs, L&D leaders, marketing teams, and global communications functions evaluating AI video platforms in 2026, the G2 Summer Reports offer something rare: unbiased, verified evidence from peers running the same workloads you are.

The data points to a market that's maturing fast. Avatar quality and translation accuracy that were "good enough" a year ago no longer meet enterprise expectations. Teams need platforms that handle high-volume production, enable secure collaboration across regions, and integrate seamlessly with their existing content stacks without sacrificing the creative quality that makes video worth investing in.

HeyGen's #1 ranking across 23 reports and its leadership in the categories enterprises care about most reflect sustained investment in the capabilities that move the needle: the most lifelike avatars, industry-best translation, faster generation, and an interface that any team member can use on day one.

The future of enterprise video is here. And according to your peers, it's HeyGen.

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