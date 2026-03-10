Summary Create AI avatar videos directly inside Canva with the new HeyGen integration—add an avatar, type your script, and generate engaging talking videos without leaving your design.

We’ve brought the full power of HeyGen directly inside Canva. Here is everything you need to know about the collaboration that is about to change your content workflow forever.

"We’re excited to see HeyGen bring their latest AI avatar updates to Canva, giving our community an even easier way to turn scripts into engaging videos in just a few clicks. It’s a seamless way to add video to your designs and connect with your audience—right from within the editor," said Bryant Lee, Head of Ecosystem Partners & GTM at Canva.

What is the integration?

It’s a powerful Canva App that lets you generate professional AI videos without ever leaving your design board.

You can now drag-and-drop a HeyGen avatar onto any Canva design (presentations, social posts, websites), type your script, and watch your Digital Twin speak it perfectly.

How it works

We've rebuilt the experience to give you total control. Here is what you can do inside the app as of today:

1. Ultimate avatar control

Library Access: Seamlessly toggle between "My Avatars" (your private, custom ones) and "Public Avatars" using the new top tabs.

Seamlessly toggle between "My Avatars" (your private, custom ones) and "Public Avatars" using the new top tabs. Quick Access: Use the "Last-used" shortcut to instantly retrieve your favorite avatar.

Use the "Last-used" shortcut to instantly retrieve your favorite avatar. Photo Avatar: Upload a static photo directly in Canva and watch it come to life.

Upload a static photo directly in Canva and watch it come to life. The Sync Factor: All avatars are synced with HeyGen. If you create a new Custom Avatar in your HeyGen dashboard, it instantly appears in Canva.

2. Design your shot

View Modes: Choose between a standard Frame or a modern Circle view to fit your design aesthetic.

Choose between a standard Frame or a modern Circle view to fit your design aesthetic. Backgrounds: Customise the background color behind your avatar to match your brand palette perfectly.

3. Scripting and audio freedom

Text-to-Speech: Write your script manually or use the "Inspire Me" button to generate a default script if you have writer's block.

Write your script manually or use the "Inspire Me" button to generate a default script if you have writer's block. Audio Upload: Don't want Text-to-Speech? Upload your own real audio file directly to drive the avatar's lip-sync

Don't want Text-to-Speech? Upload your own real audio file directly to drive the avatar's lip-sync Voice Library: Expand the "See All" menu to choose between your Latest Voices, "My Voices" (your custom clones), or the standard "HeyGen Voices" library.

4. Preview and generate

Listen to your script to check pronunciation, preview the voice, and hit generate. Your video renders right onto your canvas.

Who is it for?

If you communicate visually, this is for you.

Marketers who need to churn out high-volume social content without booking a studio.

who need to churn out high-volume social content without booking a studio. Educators and L&D teams who want to turn boring text-heavy PDFs into engaging video lectures.

who want to turn boring text-heavy PDFs into engaging video lectures. Small business owners who want a professional "face" for their brand but are camera-shy.

who want a professional "face" for their brand but are camera-shy. Sales teams who want to send personalized video pitches wrapped in a beautiful deck.

Fun use cases to try immediately

Stop recording 50 takes for your weekly all-hands update.

The play : Create a branded Canva Presentation. Select your Digital Twin from "My Avatars."

: Create a branded Canva Presentation. Select your Digital Twin from "My Avatars." The win: You update the script in 30 seconds; your team gets a personal video update every Monday morning while you’re still drinking coffee.

2. The hyper-local real estate tour

Selling homes in different neighborhoods?

The play : Create one Instagram Reel template in Canva showing property photos. Use the "Upload Audio" feature to add a real agent's voiceover, or use a HeyGen voice to translate it into Spanish.

: Create one Instagram Reel template in Canva showing property photos. Use the "Upload Audio" feature to add a real agent's voiceover, or use a HeyGen voice to translate it into Spanish. The win: You just tripled your potential buyer market without hiring a translator.

3. The "un-boring" employee handbook

Nobody reads the 40-page compliance PDF.

The play : Turn that handbook into a Canva video series. Have a friendly Public Avatar in "Circle View" guide new hires through "Dos and Don'ts" with visual examples popping up in the background.

: Turn that handbook into a Canva video series. Have a friendly Public Avatar in "Circle View" guide new hires through "Dos and Don'ts" with visual examples popping up in the background. The win: Higher retention, better engagement, and an onboarding process that actually feels human.

Ready to create?

Open Canva, go to "Apps," search for HeyGen, and start creating magic today.