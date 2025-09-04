Summary HeyGen’s June 2025 release brings smarter, faster, and more secure video creation to enterprises with AI-powered scripting, Quick Commands, Scene Split, enhanced security, and improved team collaboration.

June was an exciting month at HeyGen, highlighted by our inaugural keynote, where we showcased the future of AI-driven video creation. Building upon this milestone, our latest product enhancements empower Enterprise teams to create impactful, high-quality videos faster, smarter, and with greater collaboration and security than ever before.

Whether your objective is to elevate internal training, streamline corporate communications, or captivate audiences with marketing content, these innovations are designed to dramatically boost productivity and ensure exceptional results every time. Here’s how these improvements translate directly into benefits for your organization:

Accelerate content creation with intelligent workflows

Our latest enhancements empower your content teams to work smarter, not harder. We've introduced tools that simplify the video production process, allowing for quicker iterations and more dynamic storytelling.

Quick commands: Instant editing at your fingertips

Imagine effortlessly enhancing your videos without interrupting your workflow. With Quick Commands, simply type '/' within your script editor to instantly unlock a suite of powerful editing and enhancement tools. From GPT script writer and Voice Director to advanced visual adjustments, your team can seamlessly execute edits, significantly reducing production cycles and unlocking features you didn’t even know you had.

This translates to significant time savings for your content creators. With Quick Commands, your teams can quickly refine scripts, add effects, and make on-the-fly adjustments, accelerating content turnaround times and boosting overall productivity. It also aids in the discovery of powerful (yet sometimes hidden) features, ensuring your teams leverage the full potential of HeyGen.

GPT script writer: AI-powered scripting and refinement

Great videos start with great scripts. Our GPT-powered script assistant provides enterprise teams with intelligent, on-demand scripting support directly in your editor. Generate polished, brand-consistent scripts quickly, refine your messaging effortlessly, and maintain the highest standards of content quality across all your communications.

For large organizations, content consistency and rapid script generation are crucial. The GPT Script Writer can help standardize messaging, generate initial drafts for various campaigns, and provide intelligent suggestions for refining existing scripts. This empowers marketing, training, and communications teams to produce high-quality, on-brand video content at an unprecedented pace, reducing reliance on external copywriting resources and ensuring consistent brand voice across all video assets.

Scene split: Granular control over pacing

Structure and pacing can make or break viewer engagement. Scene Split gives you unprecedented control to precisely segment any scene, enhancing narrative flow and ensuring your message is compelling and clear. Perfect for training videos, key announcements, or engaging storytelling, this feature enables you to deliver content exactly as intended. This is particularly valuable for complex training modules, detailed product demonstrations, or impactful corporate communications where precise timing can significantly enhance clarity and retention.

Enhanced security and streamlined user management

Managing users and ensuring compliance is paramount for enterprise organizations. Our June releases bring significant improvements to engagement tracking, user consent, and administrative oversight, giving you peace of mind and more efficient team management.

New share page: Gain deeper insights and collaboration

Understanding how your content performs is critical for your team’s success. Our revamped Share Page not only consolidates video comments for easy review but also provides essential engagement metrics like views, shares, watch time, and completion rates. Plus, viewers can instantly translate your videos into multiple languages, extending your reach and ensuring your message resonates globally.

Split out consent: Delegated avatar usage for scalability

Scale your video production securely and effortlessly across teams and trusted external partners. Our Split-out Consent feature allows enterprise customers to delegate avatar video creation rights independently from avatar management. Retain absolute control over compliance and usage, ensuring secure, efficient collaboration across your entire organization.

This is a game-changer for large-scale avatar deployments and team collaboration. For organizations with numerous spokespeople, brand ambassadors, or internal subject matter experts, this feature allows designated video producers or marketing teams to create content using pre-approved avatars without needing direct access to the original avatar creator's account.

Admin control notifications: Keeping you informed

Efficient team management requires clear oversight. We've introduced robust notification enhancements to simplify the administration of your growing teams on HeyGen:

Admins receive notifications when new free users sign up for HeyGen within your domain.

Free users see in-app notifications when a team plan for their domain is set up.

Free users see their request is pending until an admin accepts it within notifications.

These consolidated notifications provide critical insights for administrators. Knowing when new free users from your domain sign up allows you to identify potential team members who could benefit from a full enterprise license, facilitating seamless onboarding and team expansion. Furthermore, the clear communication to free users about pending requests ensures transparency and reduces friction in joining your established team plan. This empowers administrators to maintain better oversight, manage licenses more effectively, and ensure that all relevant users are integrated into your HeyGen ecosystem.

Ready to unlock HeyGen's latest innovations?

These powerful enhancements reflect our unwavering commitment to providing enterprise customers with intuitive, secure, and scalable video solutions tailored specifically to complex organizational demands. From advanced editing capabilities and AI-driven scripting to robust administrative oversight, HeyGen continually evolves to support your organization's ambitious goals.

Discover firsthand how these June 2025 product updates can revolutionize your enterprise video production workflows, dramatically improve content quality, and scale confidently and securely.

Not a user yet? Sign up for free here.