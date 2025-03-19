The Summary Discover how to create personalized videos with HeyGen and HubSpot. Automate workflows to enhance your video marketing campaigns. The Long Version

Create Personalized Videos Effectively

Creating personalized videos is crucial in today's market. According to McKinsey, 71% of consumers expect personalized interactions. Basic static content, like “hi {first name}”, is no longer enough. Standing out requires leveraging video marketing effectively.

The traditional video creation process can be tedious, time-consuming, and expensive. Most marketing teams lack resources for custom videos for every campaign. But with the HeyGen and HubSpot integration, you can simplify this process.

This integration allows you to generate personalized videos automatically without filming or editing. Leverage these videos across sales and marketing campaigns, enhancing video marketing automation, lead nurturing, event follow-ups, customer onboarding, and product demonstration videos. By understanding how personalized video content can be tailored, you can further optimize the effectiveness of these efforts.

Keep reading to discover how to create personalized video marketing campaigns with HeyGen and HubSpot.

Create Custom Video Solutions for Every Campaign

Mastering custom video marketing is essential. Start by installing the HeyGen app from the HubSpot Marketplace. You'll need to grant permission for HubSpot to manage your CRM data.

After connecting HeyGen and HubSpot, create two custom fields on the contact object: heygen_video and heygen_video_gif. These fields add personalized video links directly to contact records.

With this integration in place, you're ready to proceed to the next step and enhance video workflow automation.

Step 2: Generate a Personalized Video Using HubSpot Workflow

In HubSpot, go to the workflows section to create and customize your video. Select an enrollment trigger, like "list membership", to choose recipients of your video. For example, create a video for attendees of last week's event in Boston.

Add the custom action, "Generate a HeyGen personalized video for a contact," to your workflow.

Within the custom action, you can choose a HeyGen video template and select custom variables like first name, city, and company name. Create or translate videos into 170+ languages.

After customizing your video parameters, activate your workflow. It will then automatically generate and add the video link to relevant HubSpot contact records.

Step 3: Build Personalized Sales and Marketing Campaigns

Now, use your video effectively. For instance, create a workflow to email personalized videos to all event attendees. Videos in emails can increase click-through rates by 65%.

Set enrollment criteria to include the event list and specify that a HeyGen video URL exists. Then, add an action to send a marketing email.

Opportunities for custom videos are endless. Use personalized video marketing to drive pipeline, deals, and upsells. To learn more about AI video ads, consider incorporating these innovative tools into your marketing strategy.

Explore various use cases for personalized video to enhance your strategy even further.

Additional Video Sales Enablement Ideas:

Improve lead nurturing : Automatically send a personalized video when a lead hits a certain score.

: Automatically send a personalized video when a lead hits a certain score. Enhance event experiences : Send custom video invitations and thank-yous.

: Send custom video invitations and thank-yous. Accelerate pipeline : Post-demo, send a thank you video with next steps to secure another meeting.

: Post-demo, send a thank you video with next steps to secure another meeting. Enhance onboarding : Welcome new customers with personalized videos.

: Welcome new customers with personalized videos. Boost adoption: Send renewal-date approaching customers a video showcasing new features.

Transform Sales and Marketing Touchpoints with Video

Building a personalized, video-first experience with HeyGen and HubSpot is now possible. Design custom videos at scale without high production costs or timelines.

Are you ready to create more engaging marketing video campaigns? **Get started with HeyGen and HubSpot.** Plus, you can start crafting stunning videos today with HeyGen's free registration.

Actionable Insights: Leveraging Video Trends

The world of video marketing evolves rapidly. Here are some trends and actionable insights for HeyGen users:

Video-first content : Companies are shifting to video-first campaigns. Use HeyGen to integrate video at every touchpoint.

: Companies are shifting to video-first campaigns. Use HeyGen to integrate video at every touchpoint. Interactive video examples : Engage viewers with interactive videos. Incorporate interactive elements in HeyGen projects to capture interest.

: Engage viewers with interactive videos. Incorporate interactive elements in HeyGen projects to capture interest. Video production automation : Automate video tasks with HeyGen, freeing your team for strategic work.

: Automate video tasks with HeyGen, freeing your team for strategic work. Enhanced personalization: Go beyond names with HeyGen, using location or past interactions for impactful videos.

Understanding and applying these video marketing automation trends helps HeyGen users create compelling content that resonates.