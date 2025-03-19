Personalized Videos with HeyGen & HubSpot

Nick Warner|Last updated September 4, 2025
The Summary
Discover how to create personalized videos with HeyGen and HubSpot. Automate workflows to enhance your video marketing campaigns.
The Long Version

Create Personalized Videos Effectively

Creating personalized videos is crucial in today's market. According to McKinsey, 71% of consumers expect personalized interactions. Basic static content, like “hi {first name}”, is no longer enough. Standing out requires leveraging video marketing effectively.

The traditional video creation process can be tedious, time-consuming, and expensive. Most marketing teams lack resources for custom videos for every campaign. But with the HeyGen and HubSpot integration, you can simplify this process.

This integration allows you to generate personalized videos automatically without filming or editing. Leverage these videos across sales and marketing campaigns, enhancing video marketing automation, lead nurturing, event follow-ups, customer onboarding, and product demonstration videos. By understanding how personalized video content can be tailored, you can further optimize the effectiveness of these efforts.

Keep reading to discover how to create personalized video marketing campaigns with HeyGen and HubSpot.

Create Custom Video Solutions for Every Campaign

Mastering custom video marketing is essential. Start by installing the HeyGen app from the HubSpot Marketplace. You'll need to grant permission for HubSpot to manage your CRM data.

a screenshot of the hubspot app marketplacea screenshot of the hubspot app marketplace

After connecting HeyGen and HubSpot, create two custom fields on the contact object: heygen_video and heygen_video_gif. These fields add personalized video links directly to contact records.

With this integration in place, you're ready to proceed to the next step and enhance video workflow automation.

Step 2: Generate a Personalized Video Using HubSpot Workflow

In HubSpot, go to the workflows section to create and customize your video. Select an enrollment trigger, like "list membership", to choose recipients of your video. For example, create a video for attendees of last week's event in Boston.

Add the custom action, "Generate a HeyGen personalized video for a contact," to your workflow.

a diagram showing how to trigger a video share in emaila diagram showing how to trigger a video share in email

Within the custom action, you can choose a HeyGen video template and select custom variables like first name, city, and company name. Create or translate videos into 170+ languages.

After customizing your video parameters, activate your workflow. It will then automatically generate and add the video link to relevant HubSpot contact records.

Step 3: Build Personalized Sales and Marketing Campaigns

Now, use your video effectively. For instance, create a workflow to email personalized videos to all event attendees. Videos in emails can increase click-through rates by 65%.

Set enrollment criteria to include the event list and specify that a HeyGen video URL exists. Then, add an action to send a marketing email.

a screenshot of a thank you for attending your custom event videoa screenshot of a thank you for attending your custom event video

Opportunities for custom videos are endless. Use personalized video marketing to drive pipeline, deals, and upsells. To learn more about AI video ads, consider incorporating these innovative tools into your marketing strategy.

Explore various use cases for personalized video to enhance your strategy even further.

Additional Video Sales Enablement Ideas:

Transform Sales and Marketing Touchpoints with Video

Building a personalized, video-first experience with HeyGen and HubSpot is now possible. Design custom videos at scale without high production costs or timelines.

Are you ready to create more engaging marketing video campaigns? **Get started with HeyGen and HubSpot.** Plus, you can start crafting stunning videos today with HeyGen's free registration.

Actionable Insights: Leveraging Video Trends

The world of video marketing evolves rapidly. Here are some trends and actionable insights for HeyGen users:

Understanding and applying these video marketing automation trends helps HeyGen users create compelling content that resonates.

