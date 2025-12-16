Summary Learn how HeyGen and HubSpot 10x video output, localize content, and use AI avatars to create on-brand campaigns, ads, and personalized videos at scale.

In this session of HeyGen Bootcamp, Holly Xiao (Head of Marketing at HeyGen) and Oscar Eduardo Estrada (AI Video Specialist at HubSpot) walked through a simple but powerful idea:

Video doesn’t have to be a painful production line. With AI, it can be a system you run.

This blog breaks down that session and shows how teams from scrappy teams of one to global enterprises are using HeyGen to scale video marketing without burning out their people or their budgets.

Why video marketing feels so hard right now

Holly started with the reality everyone in marketing is living:

There’s more demand for content than ever

Every channel wants video first

Budgets and headcount?… not so much

According to Gartner, average marketing budgets sit around 7.7% of company revenue and haven’t bounced back to prepandemic levels. The mandate from leadership is blunt: “Do more with the same team (or less).”

And video is where that pressure hits hardest.

It’s not just “make a brand video.” It’s:

Sizzle reels

Product demos

Social clips

Webinars and trainings

Customer stories

Personalized lifecycle videos

…often in multiple languages.

Meanwhile, buyers have changed too.

The attention game has flipped

The old playbook: Buy impressions, blast emails, and statistically something works.

The new reality: You don’t win because you shout the loudest. You win because you show up with:

The most relevant message

In a format native to the platform

At the exact moment someone cares

And that format is almost always video.

A few truths Holly highlighted:

Your buyers are not reading long product pages on their phones at 10 pm

They are watching: Short explainers Quick demos Snackable tutorials Customer stories Usually on mute while multitasking



If you’re not showing up on video frequently, you’re functionally invisible for most of the buyer journey.

So the question isn’t, “Should we do more video?”

You’re already convinced of that.

The real question is: How do we do video at the speed the market expects without blowing up budget, timelines, or sanity?

Why traditional video production doesn’t scale

If you map out a typical video production process, it’s a lot:

Strategy and scripting Creative direction Talent and scheduling Location and set Filming (with all the reshoots and surprises) Post-production and motion graphics Localization Final approvals and distribution

And that’s for one video, in one language.

Even for companies that do have solid production resources, Holly called out three repeating pain points:

Bottlenecks: One or two “video people” become the choke point for every request

Latency: Weeks (or months) from idea to final file, which is too slow when competitors can respond in days

Opportunity cost: Campaigns you never launch because “we don’t have video” Concepts you kill because production is too heavy Channels you underinvest in because you can’t feed them enough content



If you’re a one-person marketing team, it’s even more brutal: it’s you, a ring light, and 27 takes of you tripping over your own script.

Which leads to the real constraint: Demand for video is exponential. Your production capacity is linear.

Working harder won’t close that gap.

Changing the system will.

Rethinking the system: Separating message from filming

The turning point Holly described is simple but powerful:

Instead of asking, “How do we squeeze one more campaign out of this tired process?”

Ask: “What would it take to 10x our video output and speed?”

That sounds impossible if you assume:

Every video = bespoke shoot

Every update = reshoot

Every language = separate production

But if you separate:

The creative from the filming

The message from the on-screen talent

Then AI becomes a new kind of production model.

Not a gimmick, just a different way of doing the same job.

That’s where HeyGen comes in.

HeyGen as your “always-on” production layer

Holly summed up HeyGen like this: “Video production for the rest of us.”

HeyGen is built for:

Teams without blockbuster studio budgets

Marketers who aren’t camera comfortable

Orgs where video demand massively outpaces headcount

With HeyGen, you can:

Create video from scripts, slides, prompts, or existing footage

Use AI avatars (digital twins or stock) instead of live shoots

Personalize videos at scale

Localize into 175+ languages and dialects

Keep brand control across teams and markets

And you do it all in the browser without a camera or crew.

Let’s break down the core pillars Holly shared.

Pillar 1: Create – Three ways to go from idea to video

HeyGen gives you three main starting points:

1. Type or paste a script

Perfect when you already have written content:

Email copy

Blog posts

Landing page copy

Internal announcements

You drop your script into AI Studio, pick an avatar, choose a layout, and you’ve got a first cut.

You can also:

Upload a PDF or slide deck and have HeyGen auto-create a video using your slides as background

Edit the whole thing scene-by-scene inside AI Studio

Great for:

Training content

Product explainers

Onboarding modules

2. Upload assets (decks, PDFs, existing visuals)

If you already have content you love, you don’t start from zero.

HeyGen can:

Use your slides as backgrounds

Pull key points into the script

Build a video around your existing materials

3. Use Video Agent: prompt to video

Video Agent is HeyGen’s “give me a brief, get a video” flow.

You:

Describe the video you want (e.g. “30-second TikTok explaining X for creators”) Optionally upload brand assets (logos, product shots, screenshots) Let Video Agent auto-generate: Script

Avatar

Layout

B-roll

Music

From there, you click “edit in studio” and tweak everything: visuals, voice, timing, captions, backgrounds.

Video Agent gets you 80–90% of the way.

AI Studio gets you from “good” to “exactly right.”

Pillar 2: Personalize – Video that behaves like email

Think of HeyGen personalization like email merge fields but for video.

Instead of just: “Hi {{first_name}}”

You can create:

“Hi {{first_name}}, I saw you signed up from {{company_name}}…”

“Because you’re in {{industry}} we picked these 3 use cases for you…”

Tokens can control:

Spoken lines (what the avatar says)

On-screen text

Images or scenes for different segments

All of this can be orchestrated:

Via API

Or through native integrations like HubSpot, where: A CRM trigger (e.g. new signup, demo request, new opportunity) Automatically generates and sends a personalized video



Use cases Holly mentioned:

Event registration follow ups (“Hey Audrey, thanks for joining bootcamp…”)

Lifecycle nurture sequences

Sales outreach at scale

Onboarding and expansion campaigns

The big win: Marketing keeps control over messaging and brand, while sales and CS get the benefits of “personal video at scale” without recording a thousand takes.

Pillar 3: Localize – The easiest win to start with

If you’re completely new to AI video, localization is the perfect first experiment.

With HeyGen translation and dubbing, you can:

Take an existing video

Translate it into up to 10 languages at once

Preserve: The original speaker’s voice characteristics Lip sync (with video dubbing) Timing



Holly shared several examples:

Clara

The CEO used his digital twin to deliver quarterly updates

Easy to publish on social and reuse across channels

Fast to update when metrics or talking points change

Trivago

Localized a single hero ad into 30 markets

The same on-screen talent (“Mr. Trivago”) appears to speak each language fluently

Lip sync and mannerisms remain intact

McDonald’s “Grandma McFlurry” campaign

Real people spoke from the heart in one language

HeyGen translated and lip synced those videos into others

Families could see heartfelt messages in their native language

The emotional impact stayed, the language changed

HubSpot YouTube localization

Oscar shared how HubSpot:

Took their best-performing English YouTube videos

Used HeyGen to localize them into Spanish and other languages

Combined HeyGen dubbing with in-language editors for thumbnails and motion graphics

It’s a simple formula with huge upside:

Same content

More markets

Better experience than just captions

Real-world marketing use cases Holly highlighted

There are countless ways to use AI video in marketing, but Holly called out a “sweet spot” set for most teams:

Executive communications: Town halls, investor updates, CEO newsletters, change management.

Localization: Campaigns, product launches, always-on content across regions.

Marketing campaigns & social: Performance ads, TikToks, Reels, LinkedIn thought leadership.

Product demos & onboarding: In-product walkthroughs, user education, customer training.

Personalized videos: For prospects, customers, partners, or internal stakeholders.

The pattern across all of them: What used to be blocked by camera time, reshoots, or language constraints becomes something you can actually iterate on.

HubSpot’s story: From “one more reshoot” to an AI-first system

The second half of the session was a fireside-style chat between Holly and Oscar from HubSpot.

Here are the biggest takeaways.

1. Video is embedded across HubSpot’s entire funnel

Oscar shared where video shows up today:

Top of funnel Brand campaigns YouTube channels Social ads

Middle of funnel Webinars Customer education Academy content

Bottom of funnel Conversion-focused ads Product walkthroughs Activation and onboarding sequences



Demand keeps rising, especially for:

Localization

Self-serve tools so non-video teams can create their own assets

2. Their old workflow looked like everyone else’s

Before HeyGen, a typical video meant:

Research and scripting

Talent coordination

Studio booking

Filming

Post-production

Localization (if budget/time allowed)

It was:

Rigid – hard to fix things late

Slow – weeks to months

Expensive – especially if anything changed

A great example Oscar shared:

They filmed a big product launch video with a senior executive

Motion graphics done, edit done, everything ready

Then the product name changed

Rescheduling the executive, rebuilding the set, and redoing everything was painful and slow

With HeyGen, the next time this happened, they:

Created an avatar of the executive

Updated the script

Regenerated those lines with the same look and voice

Avoided a full reshoot

That one “fire drill” became a turning point.

3. Where HeyGen is “business as usual” for HubSpot now

Oscar called out three core use cases that are now standard:

1) Ads at scale

Previously: 5–15 video variations per campaign

Now: 100+ ad variants using HeyGen

They can test: Different avatars Hooks and angles Value props and CTAs

Result: much faster creative testing and optimization

Product names change

Messaging evolves

Last-minute legal tweaks appear

Instead of rebooking executives and studio time, they:

Update the script

Regenerate lines with the avatar

Patch into existing edits

3) Localization

HubSpot serves six main languages: English, French, Portuguese, Spanish, German, Japanese

Demand for localized video is growing fast

HeyGen lets them: Localize hero content efficiently Serve global audiences with native audio, not just subtitles



4. How they decide what needs a “real” shoot vs. AI

Oscar’s rule of thumb:

If the content requires complex physical movement or interaction (e.g. walking across a room, manipulating props, physical comedy), it’s a good candidate for a traditional production

If it’s primarily talking head, educational, or message-driven, it’s a perfect fit for HeyGen

They also constantly experiment to push the boundary of what AI video can handle and adjust their workflows as capabilities improve.

Handling skepticism: Trust, disclosure, and experiments

Both Holly and Oscar acknowledged: there is skepticism around AI video and avatars.

The key is how you use it.

HubSpot’s approach:

Treat every new use case as an experiment, not gospel

A/B test: Different disclosures (“I’m an AI avatar”, lower-third labels, etc.) Different formats (real person vs. avatar)

Let data—not opinions—decide

Holly added that in HeyGen’s own research, viewers are more open to AI than many marketers assume as long as you’re transparent.

Brands like Coca-Cola openly note when an ad was created with AI.

That kind of honesty builds trust instead of eroding it.

Practical advice if you’re just getting started

Holly and Oscar left the group with some simple, non-intimidating ways to begin.

1. Start with localization

Pick one existing video that already performs well

Translate it into one or two key languages with HeyGen

Measure: Watch time Completion rates Feedback from local teams



This is usually:

High value (new markets, better experience)

Low risk (content is already vetted)

Fast to ship (minutes instead of weeks)

2. Then test a simple avatar use case

For example:

A leadership update

A product announcement

A short ad or social post

Keep it small, gather feedback, and iterate.

3. Run a small pilot for leadership buy-in

Oscar’s formula:

Get approval for a pilot, not a permanent change Pick a use case with clear business value (e.g. ads, localized content, reshoots). Compare: Time saved

Cost avoided

Performance (watch time, CTR, conversions) Bring those numbers back to leadership

It’s much easier to get buy-in with:

“We saved 80% of production time and maintained performance”

…than with “We think this might be cool.”

Where to go from here

If you’ve made it this far, you probably recognize yourself in at least one of these realities:

You’re under pressure to deliver more video with the same (or less) budget

Your current production process can’t keep up with the demand

You know you should be localizing and personalizing, but it feels out of reach

HeyGen doesn’t magically make strategy, storytelling, or taste obsolete.

What it does is remove the production drag between:

“We have a great idea”and“We have a ready-to-publish video.”

A simple way to start today:

Take one existing video you like Translate it into another language with HeyGen Or: create your first digital twin and record a short internal update Or: generate a few ad variants with Video Agent and test them on social

Once you feel how fast that loop is, it’s hard to go back.

Video stops being a bottleneck.

It becomes a system you can actually scale.