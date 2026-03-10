background leftbackground right
Product Updates

What’s new at HeyGen: February 2026

Holly Xiao
Written byHolly Xiao
March 11th, 2026
HeyGen announcement slide titled "What's new at HeyGen" for February 2026 on a gradient background.
Summary

February’s HeyGen updates introduce a redesigned homepage, one-tap social video editing on iOS, ChatGPT video creation, and the new Video Agent API for prompt-to-video workflows.

Video creation has always had a tax on it. You have an idea, but then you have to write a script, find visuals, animate an avatar, and edit it all together. It’s a process stuck in the past. We've been eliminating that tax one feature at a time, and last month we took four big swings.

A redesigned homepage that gets out of your way

Blank white image.

HeyGen has grown a lot, and the old homepage was starting to show it. Finding what you needed took too many clicks.

With clearer navigation and dedicated spaces for different creation paths, you can quickly create new videos, manage your avatars, or manage and edit existing content immediately. Less clicking, more creating. The updated Home experience offers greater flexibility while maintaining simplicity, organization, and readiness to support future tools.

Discover the new homepage

Turn videos into social-ready content in seconds

Stop spending hours styling shots, timing captions, and trimming clips. Our new Edit Styles on the HeyGen iOS app turns your raw avatar footage into a polished, social-ready video with a single tap. With 12 built-in templates, it automatically adds word-synced captions, pulls out visual hooks from your script, and applies dynamic zoom effects. You can even customize colors and caption styles. No more manual editing: just shoot, tap, and post. Android support is coming soon.

Download the mobile app

Create videos directly inside ChatGPT

You can now generate a fully produced video without leaving ChatGPT. Powered by HeyGen’s Video Agent, the integration enables users to go from a prompt, script, or idea to a fully produced video directly within ChatGPT.Just describe the video you want, and the agent will handle everything from scripting and visuals to avatar animation and editing. You can refine the video in a chat conversation until it’s perfect. It’s a new way to work. Product demos, training videos, social content, personalized outreach. All of it, from a single prompt.

Try the integration

Video Agent API + HeyGen Skills: One prompt video

The Video Agent API is now live, and we’ve built a HeyGen Skills to go with it. You can use the Video Agent API directly or integrate it with Claude Code via HeyGen Skills.

Simply install the skill, add your API key, and tell Claude what you want. It automatically optimizes your prompt, calls the API, and delivers a finished video. No web app, no timeline, no manual steps.

“One prompt away” means exactly that. Daily market recaps, weekly content summaries, product demos triggered by any workflow—video is now just another output of any Claude Code task. And if you want to tweak it, your session remains accessible in HeyGen whenever you need it.

Learn more

Looking ahead

February’s updates simplify how teams create, edit, and share video at scale. Be on the lookout for more integrations and new features in March.

About

Meet Holly Xiao, Head of B2B Marketing at HeyGen. With deep expertise in product and growth marketing, Holly has led marketing teams at Drift, Envoy, and Canvas—crafting narratives that fuel business growth through clear positioning and storytelling. At HeyGen, she’s helping redefine how businesses use AI-powered video to scale enterprise communication and engagement.

Product Updates

