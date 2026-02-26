Summary HeyGen has partnered with Agent.ai to launch the HeyGen Avatar agent on the leading AI agent marketplace. Users can now transform blog posts, scripts, and ideas into studio-quality AI avatar videos in minutes without filming, editing, or leaving their existing workflow.

At HeyGen, our mission is simple: make video creation as easy as writing an email. We’ve spent years building the most realistic AI avatars, the fastest video generation pipeline, and an editing experience that lets anyone, regardless of technical skill, produce studio-quality video in minutes.

But great technology only matters if people can actually reach it at the moment they need it. That’s why we’re excited to announce our partnership with Agent.ai, the No. 1 professional marketplace for AI agents. Starting today, the HeyGen Avatar agent is live on Agent.ai, providing its community of professionals with instant access to HeyGen’s video creation capabilities, directly within the platform they already use to get work done.

Why Agent.ai

When evaluating partnership opportunities, we seek platforms where our technology addresses a genuine, recurring issue for an active user base. Agent.ai checked every box.

Agent.ai has built something unique: a professional network where people discover, activate, and run AI agents that handle real tasks. Not chatbots that answer trivia, but agents that actually do work. Its users are marketers, founders, educators, and creators who are already embracing AI to move faster. Many of them publish blog content, run newsletters, and build audiences. They know video would amplify its reach. They just haven’t had a frictionless way to create it.

Now they do.

How the HeyGen Avatar agent works

The HeyGen Avatar agent on Agent.ai is designed to remove every friction point between “I have content” and “I have a video.” Here’s the workflow:

Choose your starting point. Paste a blog URL, drop in a script, or just describe your topic. Pick your format. Landscape (16:9) for YouTube and LinkedIn, or portrait (9:16) for Reels, TikTok, and Shorts. Select your presenter. Choose a talking photo avatar, customize the framing, and set the expression. Hit Go. The agent handles script adaptation, voice matching, video rendering, and delivery. A download link arrives in your inbox within minutes. You’re free to close the tab and move on.

Behind the scenes, the agent is powered by HeyGen’s Avatar IV model; the same technology that drives our most realistic avatar experiences. The difference is where it lives. Instead of requiring users to sign up for a separate platform, learn a new interface, and manage another subscription, the Agent.ai integration meets people exactly where they’re already working.

What this means for HeyGen customers

If you’re already a HeyGen user, this partnership expands your content creation workflow. Agent.ai becomes another on-ramp to HeyGen. One that’s especially useful when you want to quickly convert a piece of written content into a video without opening a full production environment. Think of it as HeyGen’s express lane.

For teams that use Agent.ai to orchestrate multiple AI workflows, the HeyGen Avatar agent fits naturally into a broader content production stack. You can research a topic with one agent, draft a post with another, and generate a video with HeyGen, all within the same ecosystem.

What this means for Agent.ai users

Video has been the missing output format for most AI agent workflows. You can generate text, images, code, and data. But video? That traditionally requires a completely separate production process. The HeyGen Avatar agent closes that gap.

Now, Agent.ai users can transform any written asset (blog posts, product briefs, educational content, weekly updates) into a professional video with a realistic AI presenter. No filming, no editing timeline, no export settings to configure. Just paste, pick, and publish.

Agent.ai has already started using the HeyGen Avatar agent internally, converting past blog posts with educational value into video micro-learnings for their YouTube playlist. That’s the kind of repeatable, scalable workflow this integration was built for.

Use cases we’re most excited about

As Head of Product Partnerships at HeyGen, I think about the workflows our customers wish they had time for. Here are the ones this integration unlocks:

Blog-to-video social teasers. You publish a post, it performs well, and you need a short promo clip that same day. Paste the URL, select a format, and share a polished video before the content cycle moves on.

Educational micro-content. Knowledge entrepreneurs, course creators, and internal L&D teams can turn tips, frameworks, and how-tos into short presenter-led videos without booking a studio or clearing calendars.

Consistent weekly series. Same avatar, same framing, same background style—new topic each week. Build a recognizable visual identity for your brand without manual production overhead.

Multi-agent content workflows. Combine the HeyGen Avatar agent with other agents on the platform—research, writing, and distribution—to build an end-to-end content pipeline where video is a native output, not an afterthought.

Our partnership philosophy

At HeyGen, we believe the best AI tools should meet people where they work, not force them into yet another platform. Partnerships like this one with Agent.ai are central to our distribution and ecosystem growth. When a creator on Agent.ai discovers they can generate a video in minutes, that’s a win for them. When they come back and create ten more, that’s a win for everyone.

We chose Agent.ai as a launch partner because their team understands that AI agents aren’t gimmicks; they’re tools that should deliver measurable outcomes. That alignment in philosophy makes for a strong foundation.

Try the HeyGen Avatar agent

If you’ve got a blog post, a topic idea, or even just a few bullet points, you’re ready to make a video. Head over to the HeyGen Avatar agent on Agent.ai and see for yourself. No filming. No editing. No production spiral. Just paste, pick, and publish.