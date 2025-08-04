The Summary Learn how to use HeyGen and Clay.io to create personalized videos at scale that cut through inbox noise, boost reply rates, and book more meetings. The Long Version

Buyers’ inboxes are overflowing, with the average US worker receiving 120 emails daily. So, it’s unsurprising that most emails don’t get read, let alone get a response.

To stand out from the crowd and capture your audience’s attention, you must craft a personalized and engaging message – and video helps you do that.

But, most go-to-market teams don’t have the resources or budget to produce, film, and edit videos for thousands of prospects. Now, with the HeyGen and Clay.io integration, you can easily create and send custom videos at scale.

The integration makes it possible for sales and marketing teams to:

Design, translate, and personalize videos

Delight prospects, increase open and reply rates, and book more calls

Launch more engaging and targeted outbound campaigns

Keep reading to learn how to use video to fuel more personalized outreach and improve your outbound efforts.

How it works

Step 1: Build your outreach list

Effective personalization hinges on accurate and up-to-date data. Before conducting your outreach, you need to identify relevant accounts and contacts.

Start building your list in Clay by selecting relevant company attributes like industry, employee size, and location.

After you’ve generated a list of companies, you need to find people at those organizations to reach out to. In Clay, select the action “find people” and search for relevant contacts using attributes such as job level, title, function, and location.

You can also import your records from Salesforce or HubSpot and enrich them directly in Clay.

Step 2: Connect HeyGen + Clay

Within the prospect table you just built, select “add enrichment.” Then, search for HeyGen.

You can sign into your HeyGen account or use the Clay-provided key. If you have your own account, you can create custom avatars. But, if you’re new to HeyGen, fear not – you’ll still have access to our extensive library of over 800 lifelike avatars and voices.

Now, it’s time to create your personalized video.

Step 3: Create your custom video

Every great video starts with a compelling script.

When writing your script, you have two options:

Use enriched data in Clay to build a script template: Clay Enrichment updates contact records with information such as company location, company news, and relevant case studies. You can use these fields to start building your video script. To do so, create a text field titled “HeyGen script.” Then, use those enriched attributes to draft a personalized script. The "HeyGen script" field can be used to create videos for hundreds or thousands of contacts. Write your script from scratch: Draft a custom script or use a tool like ChatGPT to get started.

Once your script is complete, select “Generate avatar video,” and customize your video visuals. This is where your creativity shines.

First, select your avatar and voice. If you have your own HeyGen account, you can create a custom avatar by uploading a photo or video. Otherwise, you can choose from our library of over 800 avatars and voices!

You also have the option to add a background image, select the voice speed, and customize your video aspect ratio. For example, your background image could be a picture of the website of the prospect you’re reaching out to.

After putting the finishing touches on your personalized video, it’s time to hit send.

Step 4: Send more personalized outreach

Use your personalized video in your outreach campaigns to boost engagement. Did you know embedding videos in emails can improve CTR by 300%?

You can also create and send custom videos to fuel other efforts, such as:

Cold outbound : Make an impression from the start. Reach out with a video that shows you’ve done your research and understand the buyer's pain points. Make your value prop clear and tie your solution to their needs.

: Make an impression from the start. Reach out with a video that shows you’ve done your research and understand the buyer's pain points. Make your value prop clear and tie your solution to their needs. Event follow-up : After a prospect attends a webinar or conference, send a personalized video thanking them for showing up. This is a great time to ask if they have any questions or want to learn more about your product.

: After a prospect attends a webinar or conference, send a personalized video thanking them for showing up. This is a great time to ask if they have any questions or want to learn more about your product. Post-discovery or demo call: Keep the conversation going. Send a personalized video recapping what you and your prospect discussed and share relevant next steps.

But, that’s just the beginning – there are many ways to create unique and engaging videos with the HeyGen and Clay integration.

Cut through the noise with HeyGen and Clay.io

Stop sending the same old plain generic emails and start adding a personalized touch with video. The HeyGen and Clay.io integration makes it easy to spin up custom videos at scale, helping you boost reply rates and book more meetings.

Get started today