The Summary Use HeyGen for scalable, personalized skills-based training videos with AI voiceovers and video localisation. Efficiently distribute learning using LMS. The Long Version

Why Skills-Based Training Videos Matter

Employees need continuous learning to keep up with market demands, emerging technologies, and evolving customer expectations. Skills-based training videos—focused on practical, applicable knowledge—have become a priority for organizations looking to improve workforce agility, productivity, and retention. Marketing executives, HR leaders, and learning & development (L&D) teams must rethink how they deliver training.

Traditional training methods—text-heavy manuals, static presentations, and lengthy in-person sessions—are no longer effective in engaging today’s workforce. But there’s a challenge: how do you make training engaging, scalable, and cost-effective while ensuring employees actually complete it?

As the demand for upskilling continues to rise, organizations that adopt AI-driven training will gain a competitive edge in workforce development. Improve Employee Learning Retention with AI-Powered Video Training is vital for organizations looking to maintain a dynamic and knowledgeable workforce. HeyGen is redefining the way businesses create, distribute, and optimize skills-based training content by making high-quality video production faster, more affordable, and accessible to all organizations.

Companies like Sibelco use HeyGen to streamline content creation for its L&D team and reduce training video production costs by €1,000 per minute.

How HeyGen Skills-Based Training Videos Improve Education

Higher engagement and knowledge retention

Studies show that video-based learning is far more effective than text-based content. Employees are 75% more likely to retain information when it is presented visually and audibly compared to reading a document. HeyGen training videos make learning more interactive and engaging, leading to better outcomes by making cost-effective training videos.

Rapid, cost-effective content creation with AI

Producing professional, cost-effective training videos has historically been expensive and time-consuming. Hiring production teams, voiceover artists, and translators adds complexity. HeyGen eliminates these barriers. With HeyGen’s lifelike avatars, automated AI voiceovers, and customizable templates, organizations can create high-quality training videos in minutes—without a production team or expensive equipment.

Scalability across global teams with Video Localisation

In today’s global workforce, companies need to train employees in multiple locations and languages. HeyGen’s video localisation, translation, and lip-syncing features make localization seamless. With HeyGen, businesses can create scalable training videos and multilingual training content in over 170 languages, ensuring consistency across regions without the need for costly reshoots.

Personalized learning at scale

AI-Powered Personalized Learning: Key to Employee Development insights reveal the importance of adapting content based on employee roles, skill levels, and learning preferences. HeyGen enables personalized learning videos that make training more relevant and effective.

How to Produce Skills-Based Training Videos in Five Easy Steps

Best Practices for Creating Employee Training Videos ensure optimal results. It is essential to follow structured steps as outlined below:

Step 1: Define your training video goals

Before creating your training video, determine its objective. Examples include sales training, marketing training, IT training, and corporate training.

Step 2: Write your script with a focus on AI

Once you’ve defined your training goals, the next step is to draft a concise, engaging script that aligns with those objectives.

Step 3: Choose your AI avatar and voiceover

HeyGen offers a wide range of avatars for every occasion and options for creating custom avatars and AI voiceovers to bring your videos to life!

Step 4: Edit and enhance your training videos

Polish your video to perfection with HeyGen’s intuitive editing tools! HeyGen uses a text-based editor to ensure your scenes, text, and transitions align perfectly with your script.

Step 5: Distribute your training videos effectively through LMS

Once your training video is finalized, distribute it strategically using LMS video distribution to learning management systems (LMS), intranets, HR portals, and more.

Ready to revolutionize your skills-based training? Check out our full guide for an in-depth walkthrough on how to elevate your training content using HeyGen.

Industry Trends and Actionable Insights

The demand for interactive video marketing in skills-based training is on the rise. Interactive elements like quizzes, clickable links, and real-time feedback in videos enhance learner engagement. Integrating these elements with skills-based training videos can lead to higher retention rates.

Creating product demonstration examples using AI voiceovers can also be highly effective. These can give viewers hands-on insights into product use without the need for physical demonstrations. By adapting video localisation techniques, companies can ensure their product demonstrations are understood universally.

Finally, knowing how to make an AI of yourself can open new pathways in training. Personalized avatars can be used in personalized learning videos to connect with learners on a personal level, making courses feel more tailored and engaging.

Embracing these trends and insights will position businesses as leaders in modern training solutions, ensuring they keep pace with or even outpace industry transformations. By leveraging HeyGen's advanced capabilities in creating scalable training videos, organizations can remain competitive and relevant in an ever-evolving market.

Additional Insights and Tips

To enhance the effectiveness of your skills-based training videos, consider integrating gamification elements. Gamification can transform passive learning into an active experience. This might include earning points, badges, or completing levels.

Incorporate feedback mechanisms where learners can ask questions or share insights directly within the video. Using AI-driven data analytics, training managers can adjust content based on learner performance and preferences, ensuring videos meet the diverse needs of all employees.

HeyGen’s focus on LMS video distribution ensures seamless integration with existing systems. Efficient video distribution ensures your content reaches the right audiences promptly.

Staying informed about emerging technologies and practices can help tailor content to future-proof your company’s training programs. Regular updates and new examples keep training materials fresh and relevant.

Continuing to explore AI advancements can further elevate training strategies, personalize learning experiences, and foster a culture of continuous improvement within your organization.

Excited to transform your training approach? Start with HeyGen today for free and explore the endless possibilities.