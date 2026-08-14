How to Correct Mispronounced Words in HeyGen

Summary Correct difficult words in HeyGen with phonetic spellings, punctuation, script adjustments, or a recorded Voice Mirroring performance.

When a HeyGen avatar mispronounces a medical term, acronym, name, or other specialized word, the primary correction method is the Pronunciation tool.

Highlight the problem word, open Pronunciation, and enter a phonetic spelling or rewrite the term as you want it to sound.

If a written correction does not produce the intended result, punctuation may help separate difficult sounds. Alternatively, Voice Mirroring allows you to record the pronunciation yourself.

The important limitation is that phonetic spelling is not always predictable. A spelling that works for one word, accent, or voice may not work for another, so some terms require several carefully tested variations.

Correct the word with the Pronunciation tool

The Pronunciation tool is the most direct place to begin:

Locate the mispronounced word in the script. Highlight the word. Select Pronunciation. Enter a phonetic spelling or an alternative written form that represents the sound you want. Test another representation if the first attempt remains inaccurate.

The replacement does not necessarily need to resemble a formal dictionary transcription. Its purpose is to communicate the intended sound to the voice system. In practice, that may mean writing the word as it sounds rather than as it is normally spelled.

This approach is relevant to technical vocabulary, medical terminology, abbreviations, and words whose pronunciation changes between languages or regional accents.

Use punctuation to separate difficult sounds

When a continuous phonetic spelling does not work, try dividing the word into smaller sound units.

Hyphens and commas were specifically recommended in the Community response as possible ways to guide pronunciation.

A hyphen can separate syllables or sound groups. A comma can introduce a small division between parts of the pronunciation. Neither method guarantees a correction, but both provide additional ways to communicate how a difficult term should be spoken.

This is particularly useful when the problem is not the entire word, but the way two syllables or sounds run together.

Account for differences between accents

A phonetic spelling may need to reflect the accent you want the voice to use. The Community discussion illustrated this with the word “processes”:

Australian English: /ˈprəʊsɛsɪz/, represented informally as “proh-ses-iz”

American English: /ˈprɑːsɛsɪz/, represented informally as “prah-ses-iz”

The distinction in this example appears in the first vowel. The Australian version uses a longer “oh” sound, while the American version uses a more open “ah” sound.

The practical lesson is not that either spelling will work universally. Rather, the phonetic replacement should represent the pronunciation and the regional variation you are trying to produce.

A generic spelling may be insufficient when the desired result depends on a particular accent.

Why acronyms can be difficult to correct

Acronyms create a different problem from ordinary words because the intended pronunciation may not be evident from the letters alone.

The Community thread included the example of “HR,” intended to mean “Human Resources” and to be pronounced in German text as it would be in English.

The user who raised this example reported that several written pronunciation attempts did not solve the problem.

That experience highlights an important limitation: the Pronunciation tool does not come with a strict phonetic formula that guarantees the correct result for every acronym.

For an acronym, it may therefore be necessary to test different written approximations of the individual letter names rather than repeatedly entering the original abbreviation.

If those attempts do not work, recording the intended pronunciation through Voice Mirroring provides another route.

Use Voice Mirroring when spelling is not enough

Some pronunciations are difficult to represent accurately in text, especially when they depend on accent, rhythm, or a particular way of articulating a technical term.

In those cases, the Community response recommends Voice Mirroring. Instead of relying solely on a phonetic replacement, record the correct pronunciation yourself.

The recorded delivery gives HeyGen a direct example of how you want the word or phrase to sound.

Voice Mirroring is therefore a useful alternative when:

Several phonetic spellings produce the wrong result.

Punctuation does not resolve the pronunciation.

The word depends on a particular accent.

An acronym remains ambiguous when written phonetically.

The intended sound is easier to demonstrate than to describe.

The copied source does not claim that Voice Mirroring trains the selected voice permanently on an individual word. It presents the feature as a way to record the correct pronunciation directly.

Review the surrounding script

A pronunciation problem may appear to concern one word while changes elsewhere in the script also affect the generated delivery.

One Community contributor reported inconsistent results after changing pauses, speed, capitalization, text length, or the script itself.

These observations should not be presented as universal product rules. They are individual troubleshooting findings, but they suggest several controlled tests when a pronunciation correction behaves inconsistently.

Break long text into shorter blocks

The contributor reported better results after first preparing the complete script and then dividing it into blocks of one or two sentences.

This does not establish a required script format. It is a troubleshooting method worth testing when the mispronounced word appears inside a long block of text.

Test without inserted pauses

A half-second pause was reported to alter voice output sporadically. If a pronunciation changes after a pause is added, temporarily remove the pause and test the relevant passage again.

The purpose of this test is to isolate the pause as a possible variable, not to conclude that pauses should never be used.

Return the speed to its previous setting

In the reported case, increasing the speed to 1.1 made the result worse and also affected the perceived pitch of the voice. If the pronunciation problem appeared after a speed adjustment, compare it with the output at the previous speed.

Again, this was a user observation, not a guarantee that the same behavior will occur with every voice or project.

Recheck uppercase emphasis

Uppercase text was used as an emphasis technique, but its results were inconsistent. If a word is capitalized and pronounced incorrectly, test the same passage without uppercase formatting.

Test after every script edit

The contributor also reported that simply editing the script could change the result. For that reason, pronunciation should be checked again after changes to wording, formatting, pauses, or other nearby text.

A controlled troubleshooting sequence

When a word remains incorrect, use a structured process rather than changing several elements simultaneously:

Start with the Pronunciation tool. Enter a straightforward phonetic spelling. Try a second spelling that more closely reflects the intended accent. Add hyphens or commas to separate difficult sounds. If the term is an acronym, test a written representation of its individual letters. Place the word in a shorter block of one or two sentences. Temporarily remove pauses, speed changes, and uppercase emphasis. Test the pronunciation again after each script edit. If written corrections remain unsuccessful, record the intended pronunciation with Voice Mirroring.

Changing one variable at a time makes it easier to determine which adjustment is responsible for a different result.

Frequently asked questions

Can I train HeyGen to pronounce one word correctly?

The copied Community page does not document a method for permanently training a voice on an individual word. It recommends correcting the word with the Pronunciation tool or recording the desired delivery with Voice Mirroring.

What should I enter in the Pronunciation tool?

Enter a phonetic spelling or rewrite the term in a way that represents how it should sound. Hyphens and commas can also be tested to separate difficult parts of the pronunciation.

Is there a strict phonetic format for HeyGen?

The Community discussion does not establish a strict format that works for every term. One user specifically reported difficulty finding a reliable written correction, so experimentation may be necessary.

Why does the same phonetic spelling not work for every accent?

The example of “processes” shows that the same word may begin with different vowel sounds in Australian and American English. A phonetic replacement may therefore need to reflect the specific regional pronunciation you want.

What should I do if an acronym is still mispronounced?

Try writing the individual letter sounds phonetically and testing punctuation between them. If a written representation remains unsuccessful, use Voice Mirroring to record the pronunciation.

Can pauses or speed changes affect the result?

A Community contributor reported inconsistent voice output after adding a half-second pause and after changing the speed to 1.1. These are individual observations rather than confirmed universal rules. They are best treated as variables to test when troubleshooting.

Should I divide a long script into smaller sections?

One contributor reported better results after dividing a completed script into one- or two-sentence blocks. The source does not present this as a formal requirement, but it is a reasonable troubleshooting test based on that reported experience.

Conclusion

Correcting a mispronounced word in HeyGen may require more than one attempt. Begin with the Pronunciation tool and write the term as it should sound.

Refine the result with alternative phonetic spellings, regional pronunciation cues, hyphens, or commas.

If the output remains inconsistent, isolate changes in the surrounding script. Test shorter text blocks and temporarily remove pauses, speed adjustments, or uppercase emphasis.

When the intended pronunciation is easier to demonstrate than to spell, use Voice Mirroring to record it directly.