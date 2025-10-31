Create Engaging eLearning Videos

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Nick Warner|Last updated August 10, 2025
SUMMARIZE WITH
AI tool logoAI tool logoAI tool logoAI tool logo
a group of people are standing in front of a green screen
Create AI videos with 230+ avatars in 140+ languages.
The Summary
Explore video content creation tips with examples, interactive elements, and AI in eLearning to create engaging educational videos.
The Long Version

Best eLearning Videos: Inspirational Examples for Effective Learning

Master Pizza Making with Pagliacci’s Video Content Creation

Pagliacci Pizza shines with their short eLearning videos that teach pizza dough tossing in under two minutes. Viewers quickly pick up essential skills directly from experienced staff, which makes it a perfect fit for on-the-job training.

Key Features:

Why It Works:

Related video production tips suggest keeping job training videos focused and concise. Mixing live-action with interactive eLearning videos can help boost retention.

Prepare for Emergencies: Animated Videos in Education

Western Power Distribution uses animated videos in education for their "Preparing for a Power Cut" series. These eLearning videos guide viewers through steps to prepare for power outages, helping families stay safe during emergencies.

Key Features:

Why It Works:

Industry trends show a rise in animated eLearning videos for public education because of their wide appeal and clarity. AI in eLearning makes creating these videos faster and more flexible.

Colorful animated scene illustrating safety instructions during an emergencyColorful animated scene illustrating safety instructions during an emergency

Simplify Finance: Learning with Whiteboard Animation

UNSW’s whiteboard animation eLearning videos break down challenging finance concepts for students. These interactive eLearning videos outline each idea on a digital "whiteboard," making learning stress-free.

Key Features:

Why It Works:

Video storytelling in education isn't just for business or food—it's powerful in technical fields too. Industry tips highlight whiteboard animation as one of the top video engagement strategies in digital education.

Whiteboard displaying financial concepts with drawings and diagramsWhiteboard displaying financial concepts with drawings and diagrams

Stay Safe Online: Cybersecurity with Animated Videos in Education

Ancestry Secure Computing relies on animated videos in education to train workers in cybersecurity. These eLearning videos cover essential subjects such as password safety and email threats.

Key Features:

Why It Works:

Experts agree that ongoing, engaging interactive eLearning videos are more effective than written guides for cybersecurity training. AI in eLearning helps create personalized learning videos for different roles and risk levels quickly.

Boost Sales Techniques: Live-Action Video Storytelling in Education

Richardson Sales Training brings sales education to life through live-action eLearning videos. Actors play out real sales scenarios, helping trainees gain practical skills.

Key Features:

Why It Works:

Video storytelling in education creates emotional connections, making lessons more memorable. Video engagement strategies, such as branching scenarios, help learners practice decisions and see outcomes.

Creating Compelling and Interactive eLearning Videos

Before diving into production, consider exploring top tools for creating effective eLearning videos to streamline your workflow and achieve professional results. Whether you're new or experienced, these steps will help you make engaging eLearning videos for any audience. These video production tips work for both new content and when converting articles to interactive eLearning videos.

Set Learning Goals and Plan Content

Decide what learners should achieve with your eLearning videos. Focus each video content creation project on one main idea for clarity. Choose a video length that suits the topic; five-minute whiteboard animation works well for simple ideas, while interactive eLearning videos may go up to ten minutes for deeper topics.

Scriptwriting and Storyboarding for Success

Write a script in plain language, add examples and questions to involve your audience. Use a storyboard to plan your shots. Visual planning saves time during video production and keeps your interactive eLearning videos organized and smooth.

Pick the Most Effective Format

Select a style that matches your message:

Tailor your approach using the latest video engagement strategies. Mixing formats in a single video content creation project can keep long modules fresh and interesting.

Follow Top Video Production Tips

To enhance eLearning with interactive video lessons, invest in quality audio for clear communication. Use well-lit settings and steady cameras. Use AI in eLearning to add AI avatars for eLearning and infuse a high-tech feel. Good editing delivers high-quality personalized learning videos.

Post-Production: Editing and Enhancing Content

After filming, polish your material. Add quizzes or clickable sections to turn regular eLearning videos into interactive eLearning videos. Use captions for accessibility and highlight key points with simple graphics. Gathering feedback lets you update and improve your future video content creation efforts. For a comprehensive walkthrough, explore how to create engaging eLearning videos and captivate your audience from the start.

Person creating engaging eLearning videos on a computerPerson creating engaging eLearning videos on a computer

Next-Generation Learning: AI in eLearning and Engagement

AI in eLearning is not just a trend—it’s rapidly changing how video content creation is done. AI tools let you make videos faster, automate editing, and generate personalized learning videos that match each learner’s pace. More advanced AI even lets learners ask questions and get answers live within interactive eLearning videos.

Leaders in education technology expect AI in eLearning to continue growing. Many top organizations use AI to review engagement data and improve video engagement strategies, helping learners succeed.

Get Started with HeyGen: Simplify Your eLearning Video Production

Jump into video content creation with tools that streamline the entire process. HeyGen lets you create high-quality, interactive eLearning videos quickly, using AI in eLearning and smart video engagement strategies. Follow these video production tips and examples to move your training or teaching forward.

Ready to revolutionize your educational content? Get Started for Free and discover how easily you can create personalized, impactful eLearning videos with HeyGen today!

Nick WarnerNick Warner
Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

Resources

Continue Reading

Latest blog posts related to Create Engaging eLearning Videos.

Content ImageContent Image
Author ImageAuthor Image
E-LearningThe 10 Best Online Course Creation Tools
Content ImageContent Image
Author ImageAuthor Image
E-LearningTop Talking Photo Apps to Create Realistic Talking Avatars
Content ImageContent Image
Author ImageAuthor Image
E-LearningAI-driven e-learning: Revolutionizing course creation with HeyGen

Use Cases

From Creators to Marketers.

100+ Use Cases for HeyGen.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo