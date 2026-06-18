Summary I tested the best AI video tools for nonprofits and fundraising campaigns in 2026 on real donor appeals. Here are the 10 that earned their cost.

A development director I know spent her entire Q3 video budget, $6,800, on one three-minute year-end appeal. It tested well. Then her board asked for a Spanish version, a 30-second social cut, and a major-donor edit with a different ask amount. The agency quote for those three variations came back at $4,100. She didn't have it.

That gap is exactly why nonprofits are moving to AI video, and why I spent six weeks testing the best AI video tools for nonprofits and fundraising campaigns in 2026 against real fundraising jobs: a giving-day appeal, a translated impact story, a volunteer training module, and a batch of donor thank-you messages. The math is hard to argue with.

Traditional production runs $2,000 to $20,000 per video, while the platforms below produce a usable appeal for under $50 a month. The stakes are higher than cost, though. Research shows 75% of donors use video to understand the impact of their giving, and 57% of viewers donate after watching a nonprofit video. Get the video right and you raise more. Get it wrong, or look fake, and you erode the trust your fundraising depends on.

This guide is for fundraisers, comms staff, and small development teams who need video that converts donors without an agency retainer.

I scored every platform on the criteria that matter when the output has to ask someone for money, not just look polished.

Avatar and output realism (25%): Donors react to faces. I judged whether avatars held a calm, trustworthy expression across a 400-word appeal, or whether lip drift and dead eyes broke the emotional connection.

Cost per finished video (20%): I calculated real cost per usable video, not headline price. Credit-based tools got tested at fundraising volume: a giving campaign needs 8 to 15 variations, not one hero clip.

Multilingual reach (15%): Diaspora giving and international missions live or die on language. I translated one impact story and checked voice and lip-sync quality in Spanish, Mandarin, and French.

Ease of use for non-video staff (15%): Most development teams have no editor. I timed how long it took to go from a script to a published, captioned video without reading documentation.

Personalization at scale (15%): Major-gift and stewardship work needs donor-specific video. I tested how each tool handled name swaps, ask-amount changes, and batch sends.

Trust, consent, and data handling (10%): Donor data is sensitive and AI ethics are a live concern in the sector. I checked watermarks, security posture, and whether consent-based avatars were enforced.

Quick picks

Best overall for nonprofits: HeyGen, the most realistic avatars, 175+ languages included, and unlimited videos at $24/month

Best for enterprise L&D and internal comms: Synthesia, strong avatars and a deep training-template library

Best for volunteer training and onboarding: Colossyan, interactive branching and SCORM export

Best for high-volume social and awareness clips: InVideo AI, Sora 2 and Veo 3.1 access plus a huge stock library

Best free option for nonprofits: Canva, full premium suite free for up to 50 users

Best for 1-to-1 donor thank-you videos: Bonjoro, fast personal video tied to your CRM

1. HeyGen, best overall for nonprofit fundraising video

I rebuilt that $6,800 year-end appeal in HeyGen in about 40 minutes, including a Spanish version and a vertical social cut, and the avatar held a steady, warm delivery through the full ask.

That single test is the article in miniature: the work that priced one director out cost a Creator subscription and an afternoon.

What pushed HeyGen to the top was Avatar IV, which syncs facial motion to 0.02-second accuracy and adds the micro-expressions and gesture timing donors read as sincerity. On a side-by-side of the same impact script, the AI video avatar held eye contact and natural breath pacing while two competitors drifted out of sync past the 60-second mark. For appeals built around a beneficiary or an executive director's voice, that realism is the difference between a gift and a skip.

The translation engine is where fundraising teams with global or diaspora donors gain the most. I ran one story through the AI video translator into 10 languages from a single script, and the voice cloning preserved the speaker's tone instead of swapping in a robotic stand-in.

Pray.com and Curt Landry Ministries use HeyGen translation to reach multilingual congregations, and the World Economic Forum used it to translate a head-of-state speech into four languages in real time. For document-heavy asks, PDF to video turned an impact report into a narrated clip without me rebuilding the deck.

It is the AI video generator I would hand to a comms hire on day one, because writing the script is the only real skill required. It holds a 4.8/5 on G2 from over 1,450 reviews, the highest in this roundup.

Pros

Most realistic avatars I tested, with gesture control and micro-expressions that survive a long appeal

175+ languages and dialects included in base pricing, no per-language credit surprises

Unlimited videos on the $24/month Creator plan, which suits campaign-volume production

Free plan with full studio access lets a team test before spending a dollar

Cons

Premium features like Avatar IV use a separate monthly credit pool

Pricing (verified): Free plan (3 videos/month, 720p, watermark). Creator $24/month annual or $29/month. Pro $99/month. Business $149/month. Enterprise custom.

Best for: Any nonprofit that needs realistic, multilingual appeals, impact stories, and donor videos produced at campaign volume without an agency.

Not for: Teams that want a fully managed, white-glove production service rather than a self-serve creation platform.

2. Synthesia, best for enterprise training and internal comms

Synthesia is the platform large nonprofits and NGOs reach for when video is an internal-operations function, not just a fundraising one. I built a staff policy update in it, and the avatar delivery was clean and corporate, exactly the register a national org's HR or compliance team wants.

The template library is genuinely deep, and the editing workflow feels built for non-creators producing repeatable internal content. For a federated nonprofit pushing the same onboarding video to chapters in 12 markets, that consistency is valuable.

Where it stung was fundraising economics. Synthesia runs on a credit model where 120 credits equals one minute, and the Starter plan caps you at 10 minutes per month.

A giving campaign with a dozen variations blows through that fast, and the jump from Creator at $89/month to enterprise pricing (Vendr data shows a median around $30,000 annually) is a cliff most development budgets can't clear. Its 4.7/5 G2 rating is well earned for training; it just isn't priced for scrappy campaign work.

Pros

Polished, professional avatars suited to formal internal and donor-facing comms

One of the largest template and tutorial libraries in the category

140+ languages for multilingual training rollouts

Cons

Minute-based credit model punishes the high-variation output fundraising campaigns need

Steep gap between the $89/month Creator tier and custom enterprise pricing

Custom avatars cost roughly $1,000/year extra and require professional filming

Static backgrounds with no dynamic B-roll library

Pricing (verified): Free (10 min/month, watermarked). Starter $29/month (about $18 to $22 annual). Creator $89/month. Enterprise custom (median around $30,000/year).

Best for: Larger nonprofits and NGOs standardizing training, onboarding, and internal communications across teams.

Not for: Small development shops producing high volumes of short, varied fundraising clips on a tight budget.

3. Colossyan, best for volunteer training and onboarding

Colossyan earns its place on the strength of one feature most fundraising tools ignore: interactive branching.

I built a volunteer safeguarding module with a decision point, "the donor asks for a refund, what do you do?", and the branching quiz logic worked exactly as a learning designer would want.

The conversation mode, which puts two avatars in one scene with natural eye contact, made a mock interview between a program lead and a field worker feel surprisingly real. For volunteer-heavy organizations training people who never set foot in an office, this is the right tool.

It is less suited to outward-facing fundraising. There is no permanent free plan, only a 5-minute watermarked trial, and reviewers consistently flag thin stock-avatar variety and limited integrations (no native Zapier). Support responsiveness drew complaints too. It holds a 4.6/5 on G2 from nearly 490 reviews, with training teams clearly its happiest users.

Pros

Interactive branching and built-in quizzes, ideal for assessed volunteer training

Multi-avatar conversation scenes that suit scenario-based learning

SCORM 1.2 and 2004 export on Business and Enterprise for LMS delivery

Cons

No permanent free plan, only a short watermarked trial

Smaller stock avatar and template library than larger rivals

Limited integrations and no native Zapier connection

Reviewers report slow or unavailable support

Pricing (verified): Free trial (5 min, watermark). Starter $19/month annual. Business $70/month annual. Enterprise custom.

Best for: Nonprofits running structured volunteer or staff training that needs interactivity and LMS tracking.

Not for: Teams whose main need is donor-facing campaign and appeal video.

4. InVideo AI, best for high-volume social and awareness content

When a cause goes viral, you need 20 clips by tomorrow, and InVideo AI is built for that pace. I typed a single prompt, "30-second clip about clean-water access for TikTok," and it generated a captioned, music-backed draft in under two minutes. For awareness campaigns chasing the feed, the speed is real.

The standout is model access. InVideo bundles Sora 2, Veo 3.1, and Kling 3 under one subscription, plus a stock library north of 10 million assets, so you can produce cinematic B-roll a nonprofit could never shoot in the field. Luma-style neural rendering this is not, but for prompt-to-clip volume it is the broadest toolkit at the price.

The catch is the credit trap, and it is well documented. One G2 reviewer paid $60 for the Max plan and got roughly two minutes of actual generation because high-end models burn credits fast, and regenerating a botched edit costs full price again. For a nonprofit watching every dollar, unpredictable spend is a genuine risk. It rates 4.5/5 on G2.

Pros

Fastest prompt-to-clip workflow for social and awareness content

Bundles Sora 2, Veo 3.1, and Kling 3 plus 10M+ stock assets

Generous-feeling free tier for testing the conversational editor

Cons

Credit consumption is opaque and burns far faster than advertised minutes suggest

Regenerating AI mistakes costs the same as the original generation

Template overuse makes feeds look generic across nonprofits

Restrictive refund policy on disputed or failed renders

Pricing (verified): Free (watermark, roughly 2 min/week). Plus $25/month ($20 annual). Max $60/month ($48 annual).

Best for: Nonprofits producing high volumes of short social and awareness clips who want generative B-roll.

Not for: Budget-strict teams that need predictable monthly costs and avatar-led donor appeals.

5. Canva, best free option for nonprofits

No honest nonprofit list can skip Canva, because qualifying organizations get the full Pro and Teams suite free for up to 50 users, a package worth roughly $6,000 a year. For a development team already designing appeal letters and gala signage in Canva, the video tools sit right inside a workflow they know.

I assembled a 45-second giving-day promo from Canva's nonprofit templates (there are over 400,000) in about 15 minutes, dropped in our brand kit, and exported a clean social cut. For event recaps, donor-impact infographics that move, and quick social video, it covers the job at zero cost.

It is a design platform with video attached, not a dedicated video engine. There are no realistic AI avatars, the animation is template-driven rather than generative, and multilingual lip-sync is absent. For anything requiring a believable human presenter or true localization, you will outgrow it. But as the free foundation of a nonprofit's visual toolkit, nothing else competes.

Pros

Full premium suite free for eligible nonprofits, up to 50 seats

400,000+ nonprofit-specific templates and a brand kit for consistency

Genuinely easy for staff with zero design or video background

Cons

No realistic AI avatars or generative talking-head video

Template-based animation, not true AI video generation

No voice cloning or lip-synced translation for multilingual appeals

Video editing is lightweight next to dedicated tools

Pricing (verified): Free for qualifying nonprofits (Pro/Teams features, up to 50 users). Otherwise Pro $15/month, Teams about $10/user/month annual.

Best for: Nonprofits wanting one free, easy platform for graphics, social video, and impact infographics.

Not for: Campaigns that need avatar-led appeals, voice cloning, or lip-synced translation.

6. D-ID, best for photo-based and archival storytelling

D-ID does one thing better than anyone here: it animates a still photograph into a talking presenter. I uploaded an archival portrait of a charity's founder, added a script, and within minutes had her "delivering" a centennial appeal.

For heritage organizations and campaigns built on field photography, that is a distinctive, emotionally resonant capability.

The lip-sync quality on photos is convincing, and the API-first design appeals to larger nonprofits wanting to wire personalized video into a donor CRM at scale. D-ID has also added nonprofit-oriented ethical guardrails and watermarking to discourage misuse, which matters in a sector worried about deepfakes.

The experience around it is rough, though. The free tier gives only a handful of credits, the Lite plan at $4.70 to $5.90/month stamps a watermark on everything, and Capterra and G2 reviews are full of complaints about buggy renders that still consume credits and a restrictive refund policy. Voice quality outside English drew repeated criticism. It holds a 4.6/5 on G2 from around 100 reviews.

Pros

The strongest photo-to-talking-video animation I tested for archival and field imagery

API-first architecture for CRM-integrated personalized video

Added nonprofit ethical guardrails and watermarking against misuse

Cons

Failed renders still burn credits, a frequent and costly complaint

Watermark persists until at least the mid-tier plan

Non-English voice quality is noticeably weaker

Restrictive refunds and inconsistent support

Pricing (verified): Free trial (limited credits). Lite from $4.70 to $5.90/month (watermarked). Higher tiers add minutes and remove watermark. Enterprise custom.

Best for: Heritage nonprofits and campaigns animating historical photos or field portraits.

Not for: Teams needing dependable, high-volume rendering or strong non-English voices.

7. Pictory, best for turning written content into video

Many nonprofits sit on a back catalog of blog posts, grant reports, and newsletters, and Pictory turns that text into video faster than anything else I tested. I pasted a 700-word impact blog, and it auto-storyboarded scenes, pulled stock footage, and added captions in roughly three minutes. For repurposing existing storytelling into social clips, it is the fastest workflow in this list.

The captioning is strong out of the box, which matters because most fundraising video plays silently in a feed. The cost-per-video math is friendly too, around $1.75 per finished clip on the Professional tier at full use.

It is a repurposing engine, not a presenter tool. There are no AI avatars on standard plans, so you cannot put a spokesperson on screen, and reviewers note the AI voiceover is English-only on lower tiers and that "automatic" output still needs manual cleanup to look market-ready. Pricing is minute-based, so a few long tutorials eat your quota. It rates 4.6/5 on G2.

Pros

Fastest blog, script, and report-to-video workflow in the category

Reliable auto-captioning for silent-feed social video

Low cost per finished clip at full utilization

Cons

No AI avatars on standard plans, so no on-screen presenter

AI voiceover limited to English on lower tiers

"Automatic" videos still need manual editing for polish

Minute-based quotas drain quickly with longer content

Pricing (verified): Starter $25/month annual (200 video min, 720p). Professional $35/month annual (600 min, 1080p). Higher tier to $119/month. Monthly billing costs 40 to 70% more.

Best for: Nonprofits repurposing blogs, reports, and newsletters into captioned social video.

Not for: Campaigns that need an on-screen presenter or multilingual voiceover.

8. Vidyard, best for major-gift and donor outreach at scale

Vidyard is built for revenue teams, and major-gift fundraising is a revenue team in everything but name. I tested its Chrome recorder, which captures screen, webcam, or both in under 30 seconds, and the analytics told me exactly how much of each video a "prospect" watched. For a gift officer, knowing a donor watched 90% of your stewardship video at 11 p.m. is a cultivation signal worth acting on.

Its 2026 additions, AI Avatars and a Video Sales Agent, let you trigger personalized videos off donor actions, which maps cleanly to lapsed-donor reactivation or event-attendee follow-up. The CRM-native workflows with HubSpot and Salesforce are the deepest here.

The pricing is the problem for nonprofits. The free plan caps at five videos a month, and the genuinely useful Teams tier is $99/user/month, enterprise-level spend for what is one channel. Reviewers also flag Chrome-extension crashes during recording, a real issue for a tool whose core action is recording. It holds a 4.5/5 on G2 from over 800 reviews.

Pros

Fastest screen-and-webcam recording for personal donor outreach

Detailed view-through analytics that surface engaged donors

Deep HubSpot and Salesforce integration for gift-officer workflows

Cons

Useful Teams tier at $99/user/month is steep for nonprofit budgets

Free plan's five-video cap is a trial in disguise

Chrome extension crashes during recording are a common complaint

Single-channel tool; you still need email and CRM systems around it

Pricing (verified): Free (5 videos/month). Pro/Starter around $59/month. Teams $99/user/month. Enterprise custom.

Best for: Major-gift teams running analytics-driven, personalized donor outreach.

Not for: Small nonprofits needing affordable, broadcast-style campaign video.

9. Veed, best for browser-based editing and captions

Veed is the tool I would give a volunteer who needs to caption and trim a field recording without installing anything. It runs entirely in the browser, and its AI auto-captions across 100+ languages are fast and accurate, which matters since captioned fundraising video is non-negotiable for accessibility and silent autoplay.

I cleaned up shaky event footage, added branded subtitles, and resized for three platforms in one sitting. For turning raw clips into polished social cuts, the interface is clean and forgiving for beginners.

The recurring complaint, echoed across G2 and Capterra, is that Veed dangles AI features on lower plans with one-time access, then upsells you, and that the free tier's watermark and 30-minutes-of-subtitles cap push you to pay quickly. Some reviewers reported buffering and lag that made editing frustrating. Its avatar and text-to-video tools are decent for social but trail the avatar specialists. It holds a 4.6/5 on G2 from over 1,700 reviews.

Pros

Fully browser-based, nothing to install for staff or volunteers

Excellent AI auto-captions and subtitle styling in 100+ languages

Easy resizing and trimming for multi-platform social cuts

Cons

AI features are gated and sometimes offered only as one-time teasers

Free tier watermark and tight subtitle cap push fast upgrades

Reviewers report buffering and lag during editing

Avatar and text-to-video quality trails dedicated avatar tools

Pricing (verified): Free (watermark, 720p, 30 min subtitles/month). Lite/Creator about $12 to $19/month. Pro $24/month. Enterprise custom.

Best for: Nonprofits editing and captioning their own footage into social-ready clips.

Not for: Teams needing realistic avatar-led appeals or unlimited multilingual subtitling.

10. Bonjoro, best for 1-to-1 donor thank-you videos

Bonjoro is the most nonprofit-specific tool on this list, and it solves a problem the big platforms ignore: thanking donors like humans. When a gift lands, Bonjoro connects to your CRM, notifies you, and queues a task to record a quick personal video. I recorded a mock thank-you on my phone in under a minute, and it sent the donor an email linking to a video with their name and a donate-again button beside it.

The results data is hard to dismiss. One nonprofit reported raising an extra $20,000 from lapsed donors through personal Bonjoro videos, and Bonjoro's own benchmarks show personalized video cutting churn and lifting conversion. For donor retention, which sat near 45% sector-wide in 2024, this is one of the few tools aimed squarely at the relationship, not the production.

It is not a content-creation studio. There are no AI avatars, no script-to-video, and no multilingual generation; the value is the speed and authenticity of you on camera. Reviewers note occasional audio bugs in the mobile preview. But at its job, donor stewardship, nothing else here comes close. It holds a 4.8/5 on G2.

Pros

Purpose-built CRM-triggered workflow for donor thank-you videos

Documented fundraising results, including lapsed-donor reactivation

Fast record-and-send from phone, desktop, or Chrome

Cons

No AI avatars, generative video, or script-to-video features

Not built for campaign or broadcast-style content

Occasional audio bugs reported in the mobile preview

Value depends on staff time to record genuine videos

Pricing (verified): Free ($0, limited videos). Pro about $20 to $29/month annual. Growth $79/month. Agency $179/month.

Best for: Nonprofits focused on donor retention and personal stewardship.

Not for: Teams needing produced appeals, avatars, or multilingual campaign video.

Comparison Table

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The reason HeyGen tops this list is that it covers the full fundraising lifecycle in one platform, where the others each own a slice. A campaign needs a believable appeal, the same story in your donors' languages, an impact report turned into video, and clips sized for every channel, and HeyGen does all four without forcing you to stitch tools together.

The realism is the foundation. Avatar IV's 0.02-second sync, gesture control, and micro-expressions clear the threshold where donors stop noticing the avatar and start hearing the message. Faith and mission organizations like Pray.com and Curt Landry Ministries use it to reach multilingual audiences, and the World Economic Forum used HeyGen translation to localize a head-of-state speech into four languages live.

The economics fit a development budget. The $24/month Creator plan includes unlimited videos and 175+ languages, so producing 15 variations of a giving-day appeal costs the same as producing one. Across HeyGen's customer base, organizations report up to 70% lower production costs and localization timelines shrinking from weeks to minutes, the Workday team cut theirs to minutes while doubling output without new headcount. For multilingual donor bases, AI dubbing preserves the speaker's own voice instead of substituting a generic one.

It also grows with you. A small shop can start free, while a national org can wire personalized donor video through the API, train volunteers with the AI training video tools, and clone a leader's voice for personalized appeals with AI voice cloning. Backed by a 4.8/5 G2 rating from over 1,450 reviews and SOC 2 Type II compliance with data never used for training, it answers the trust questions a board will ask before any other tool here.

Decision framework: match the tool to the fundraising job

The right pick depends on the job in front of you, not an abstract ranking.

If you need donor appeals and impact stories in multiple languages, start with HeyGen. The avatar realism and included translation make it the only tool here that produces a believable, localized appeal end to end, and text to video means a written script is all you need to begin. If your priority is volunteer or staff training with tracking, Colossyan's branching and SCORM export lead, with HeyGen a strong second for non-interactive modules. If you live on the social feed and need volume, InVideo AI's generative models and stock library win for awareness clips, though watch the credit burn. If you have no budget at all, Canva's free nonprofit suite covers graphics and light video; pair it with Bonjoro's free tier for donor thank-yous. If donor retention is the goal, Bonjoro's personal-video workflow is purpose-built, and turning a gala deck into a recap with PPT to video gives you a shareable follow-up.

Budget and free-tier map for lean teams

Most nonprofits will combine a free tool with one paid workhorse, so here is how the free tiers really compare.

Canva is the strongest free offer because eligible nonprofits get the full premium suite, not a stripped trial.

HeyGen's free plan gives real studio access to three videos a month, enough to test a full appeal before committing.

Bonjoro and Vidyard both offer free tiers for personal video, useful for stewardship pilots.

InVideo and Veed free plans carry watermarks that rule out donor-facing use, and Synthesia and Colossyan offer only minute-capped trials.

For a single paid subscription, HeyGen's $24/month Creator plan delivers the widest fundraising coverage per dollar, and repurposing existing webinars or talks with url to video stretches that spend further. A realistic lean-team stack: Canva free for design and social,

HeyGen Creator for appeals and translation, and Bonjoro free for donor thank-yous.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best AI video tool for nonprofit fundraising in 2026?

HeyGen is the best overall for fundraising because it combines the most realistic avatars, 175+ languages included in base pricing, and unlimited videos at $24/month. That lets a development team produce believable, localized appeals at campaign volume. Canva is the best free option, and Bonjoro is best for personal donor thank-you videos.

How much does AI video cost compared to traditional nonprofit video production?

Traditional production runs $2,000 to $20,000+ per video. AI video platforms produce a usable appeal for $20 to $50 a month, often unlimited. One Deloitte analysis cited nonprofits cutting marketing overhead by 68% while increasing output tenfold. The savings free budget for the mission, though personal touches like donor thank-yous still depend on staff time.

Do AI avatars hurt donor trust?

They can if they look fake, which is why realism matters. Donors respond to calm, natural faces, and tools like HeyGen's Avatar IV use micro-expressions and accurate lip-sync to stay believable across a full appeal. Pair AI-generated explainers with authentic, unscripted field footage and personal videos, and disclose AI use in line with responsible-AI guidance for the sector.

Yes, and this is a major advantage for diaspora and international giving. HeyGen supports 175+ languages with voice cloning that preserves the speaker's tone, and its educational video and translation tools localize one script into many versions in minutes. Synthesia offers 140+ languages. Most other tools handle captions and subtitles but not lip-synced voice translation.

Yes. Canva gives qualifying nonprofits its full premium suite free for up to 50 users, worth about $6,000 a year. HeyGen offers a free plan with three videos a month and full studio access. Bonjoro and Vidyard have free tiers for personal donor video. InVideo and Veed are free with watermarks that make them better for testing than donor-facing publishing.

What kind of videos raise the most money for nonprofits?

Impact stories perform best, since 75% of donors use video to understand their giving's effect and 97% say knowing the impact drives their decision to give. Personal appeals from a real person, beneficiary testimonials, and donor thank-you videos all build trust. Personalizing the call to action can lift conversion by 202% over generic asks, which is where AI-driven personalization helps.

Which AI video tool is best for donor retention and thank-you videos?

Bonjoro is purpose-built for it, connecting to your CRM to trigger personal thank-you videos when gifts arrive; one nonprofit reported an extra $20,000 from lapsed donors. Vidyard suits major-gift teams that need analytics and CRM-native workflows. For scaled, AI-generated personalized appeals, HeyGen's AI human generator and API support batch personalization.

Is AI video appropriate for sensitive causes and beneficiary stories?

Use it carefully. AI-generated avatars work well for explainers, staff messages, and translated appeals, but real beneficiary stories carry the most weight when they are authentic footage of real people, with consent. Use AI to localize and scale that storytelling rather than to fabricate it, and keep a clear AI-use policy so donor trust stays intact.

The bottom line

After six weeks against real fundraising jobs, the pattern was clear: most tools own one slice of the work, and HeyGen owns the whole campaign. It produced the most believable appeal, translated it into 10 languages from one script, and did it at a price a development budget can carry, which is why it earns the top spot for nonprofits and fundraising in 2026.

Build your stack around the job. Canva for free design and social, Colossyan for interactive volunteer training, Bonjoro for donor thank-yous, and InVideo for high-volume awareness clips. But for the core fundraising work, the appeal, the impact story, the multilingual version, and the channel cuts, start with HeyGen's free plan.

It lets you produce a complete, donor-ready appeal in an afternoon without spending a dollar, so test it on your next campaign before you write another agency check.