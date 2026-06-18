Summary I tested the best AI video tools for marketing and ads in 2026 for UGC-style, performance creative, and testimonials. See my ranked picks, real pricing, and winner.

I burned through roughly $1,900 in subscriptions and credits over six weeks to settle one question: which are the best AI video tools for marketing and ads when you actually have to ship UGC-style hooks, performance creative, and testimonial ads every week? I ran the same product brief, a mid-ticket skincare serum, through ten platforms. Same script.

Same offer. Same 9:16 frame. Then I pushed the winners into a small Meta test to see what survived contact with a real feed.

The gap between demo reels and shipped ads is wide. Some tools that look incredible on a landing page fell apart at the 30-second mark, where lip sync drifts and gestures loop. Others were ugly in the editor but produced creative that a media buyer would actually run.

This is the ranked result, written for performance marketers, DTC founders, and agency creative leads who care about cost per usable creative, not feature checklists.

Every tool here earned its place through testing, and every tool has at least one flaw I would not gloss over.

How I Evaluated Each Tool

I scored all ten platforms on the same seven criteria, weighted toward what matters for paid social rather than corporate explainers.

Output realism for UGC (25%): I judged whether a clip could pass as creator footage in a Meta or TikTok feed. I watched for plastic skin, frozen eyes, and the dead pause between sentences that screams "AI." I tested on mobile, full volume, the way a buyer reviews creative.

Testimonial credibility (15%): Testimonial ads live or die on micro-expression. I scored each tool on whether an avatar could deliver a customer quote with believable emphasis, a half-smile, or a glance away, instead of a flat read.

Variation speed at scale (20%): I timed how long it took to generate 20 hook variations of one script. Creative testing is a volume game, so a tool that needs ten clicks per variant loses to one that batches.

Localization (10%): I generated the same ad in English, Spanish, and Portuguese and listened to a native speaker rate the accent and lip sync.

Editing control (10%): I checked whether I could trim, swap B-roll, change captions, and resize without exporting to a separate editor.

Pricing and cost per usable creative (15%): I calculated real cost per finished, launch-ready ad after retries, not the sticker price. Credit systems hide a lot here.

Workflow fit (5%): I noted how the tool fit into a real campaign loop: script, generate, test, scale.

Quick Picks

Best overall for marketing and ads: HeyGen, for the realism that holds across UGC hooks, testimonials, and 175+ language versions

Best for high-volume AI-actor ad testing: Arcads, built around hook-driven scripts and a deep actor library

Best for URL-to-ad ecommerce volume: Creatify, which turns a product page into ad variations in minutes

Best raw foundation-model realism: Captions (Mirage), for emotional range when budget is no object

Best for performance creative plus Meta launch: AdStellar, which generates and launches ads in one workflow

Best for generative ad B-roll: Runway, for cinematic supporting footage and product motion

1. HeyGen: Best Overall AI Video Tool for Marketing and Ads

HeyGen was the only platform where a testimonial read held up for the full 30 seconds without a tell. I dropped a 90-word customer quote into an Avatar IV presenter, and the avatar paused on "I almost returned it," tilted its head, then landed the turn. A colleague who reviews UGC for a living watched it twice before asking which creator I hired.

That micro-expression control, backed by a stated 0.02-second facial sync accuracy, is why HeyGen earns the top spot for ad work, not just corporate video.

For UGC hooks I used the AI UGC video avatars and generated 20 variations of the same opener in under nine minutes. Swapping faces, outfits, and delivery took a few clicks each. When I needed a branded presenter, the AI spokesperson workflow rendered a clean 1080p ad in roughly two minutes. I also cloned my own voice and laid it over an avatar using AI voice cloning, which kept the testimonial feeling personal across three languages.

The lever competitors do not have is Video Agent. I gave it a prompt and a product URL, and it scripted, picked visuals, animated the avatar, and pulled generative B-roll from Sora 2 and Veo 3.1 into a finished cut I edited scene by scene.

For localization, one English ad became Spanish and Portuguese versions with native lip sync in minutes, the same workflow Videoimagem used to ship 50,000+ personalized videos for AB InBev with up to 3x engagement.

Pros

Testimonial-grade micro-expressions that hold across longer reads

1,100+ avatars including UGC styles, plus custom avatars from a short selfie

175+ languages with native lip sync for ad localization

Video Agent automates the full script-to-ad workflow

Cons

Premium features like Avatar IV draw from a separate monthly credit pool

Pricing (verified June 2026): Free plan with 3 videos per month at 720p with a watermark. Creator is $24/month billed annually ($29 monthly) for unlimited 1080p videos, voice cloning, and 175+ languages. Pro is $99/month, Business is $149/month, Enterprise is custom. G2 rating: 4.8/5 from 1,400+ reviews.

Best for: Marketers who need one platform for UGC hooks, testimonial ads, and multilingual performance creative without sacrificing realism.

Not for: Teams that only want bulk throwaway variants and do not care about avatar quality, where a cheaper batch tool may suffice.

2. Arcads: Best for High-Volume AI-Actor Ad Testing

Arcads is built by performance marketers for performance marketers, and it shows the moment you open it. The scripting flow nudges you toward hook-first structure, and the actor library leans into the slightly imperfect, talking-into-a-phone look that performs on Meta.

I generated 30 faces delivering the same hook in about eleven minutes, which is the kind of volume that makes creative testing a real program rather than a one-off.

The actors are the strength. I tested a skeptical-buyer hook and several reads felt like genuine creator content, with natural eye movement and casual delivery.

Localization into Spanish held up well enough for a native speaker to approve two of three variants.

Where it bit me was cost and rigidity. Credits do not roll over on the lower tiers, so an aggressive testing week can torch your allocation. There is no real free trial, so you commit before you see the editor.

Pros

Hook-driven scripting built specifically for paid social

Deep AI actor library with authentic creator energy

Fast batch generation for 20 to 50 variants

Strong localization across 30-plus languages

Cons

No free trial, so you pay before testing the product

Credits do not roll over on lower tiers, punishing heavy weeks

Pricing is opaque until you create an account

Limited post-generation editing and resizing

Quality varies noticeably between actor picks

Pricing (verified June 2026): Starter around $110/month for roughly 10 video credits (about $11 per video), Creator around $220/month, Pro custom at $500-plus. No free plan. Arcads raised $16.4M in December 2025.

Best for: Media buyers running high-volume hook and face testing who can absorb credit-based pricing.

Not for: Bootstrapped founders who want to try before they buy or need a built-in editor.

3. Creatify: Best for URL-to-Ad Ecommerce Volume

Creatify removes the part of ad creation I dislike most: writing the first draft. I pasted a Shopify product URL, and it scraped the page, wrote a script, and generated a UGC-style ad in under four minutes.

For ecommerce teams pushing dozens of SKUs, that URL-to-ad pipeline is the whole pitch, and it mostly delivers.

Batch Mode is where it shines. I mixed three scripts, four avatars, and two templates and got two dozen variations to test in one pass. The library is large, with 1,500-plus avatars on the Pro tier and 75-plus languages.

The weakness is consistency. On about one in four renders I caught lip-sync drift, where the mouth lagged the audio just enough to feel off. Gestures also repeat across avatars once you have watched enough clips.

The credit system stings too, since quality renders eat 10 to 20 credits each and credits expire every two months.

Pros

URL-to-ad workflow that skips manual scripting

Batch Mode for fast, high-volume A/B variations

1,500-plus avatars and 75-plus languages on higher tiers

AI Media Buyer and competitor ad tracking on Pro

Cons

Recurring lip-sync glitches on a share of renders

Repetitive avatar gestures across the library

Credits expire every two months and burn fast on quality settings

Limited creative control when an offer needs real art direction

Free tier exports carry a watermark

Pricing (verified June 2026): Free plan with 10 monthly credits (about 2 videos, watermarked). Starter $33/month for 100 credits with watermark removal. Pro from $49/month for 300 credits, adding AI Media Buyer, competitor ad tracking, and team features. G2 rating: 4.8/5.

Best for: Ecommerce brands and agencies generating product-page ads at volume.

Not for: Brands whose offers need heavy creative direction or flawless lip sync on every clip.

4. Captions (Mirage): Best Raw Foundation-Model Realism

Captions, now operating under the Mirage brand after a $75M raise, takes a different technical path than everyone else. Mirage Studio generates the entire clip from a foundation model rather than puppeting pre-recorded footage. In practice that meant the most natural motion I saw all month.

An actor laughed mid-sentence, hesitated, then looked away, and none of it felt scripted. For emotional testimonial reads, that range is hard to beat.

The app is also a genuine editor. I generated a talking-head clip, auto-captioned it, dropped in B-roll, and exported vertical without leaving the workspace. The new Cappy feature, launched in April 2026, let me edit by texting instructions, which is a strange and useful workflow.

The catch is price and focus. Real ad output lives on the Business plan at $399/month, where each second costs roughly 10 credits, so iteration gets expensive fast. It also leans creator-first, so it lacks the ad-native hook scaffolding that Arcads and Creatify build in.

Pros

Foundation-model generation with the most natural motion I tested

Genuine emotional range for testimonial-style reads

All-in-one capture, caption, edit, and export workflow

Cappy text-based editing is fast for small fixes

Cons

Ad-grade output requires the $399/month Business plan

Credits burn at roughly 10 per second and do not roll over

Smaller avatar library than ad-focused competitors

Less ad-native structure for hooks and CTAs

Mobile-first design can frustrate desktop-heavy teams

Pricing (verified June 2026): Pro plans from $9.99/month for creators, with a standard allocation around 1,400 credits/month. Business plan $399/month for higher-volume ad production. Free tier exports carry a watermark.

Best for: Creators and brands who prioritize raw realism and emotional delivery over batch volume.

Not for: Cost-sensitive teams running heavy weekly iteration on a fixed budget.

5. Synthesia: Best for Polished Enterprise Spokesperson Ads

Synthesia is the name most marketing leaders already know, and for scripted, professional spokesperson content it remains strong. I built a clean explainer-style ad with a suited presenter, and the output looked corporate-polished in a way that suits B2B and high-trust categories.

The 2026 AI Playground addition, which pipes in Veo 3.1 and Sora 2 for generated media, closed a real gap, since you no longer have to leave the tool for B-roll.

For pure UGC, though, Synthesia feels too clean. The presenters read as professional, not as a friend filming a recommendation. That polish is an asset for fintech or enterprise software ads and a liability for scroll-stopping creator-style hooks.

Pricing is the other friction. The leap from the $89/month Creator plan to custom Enterprise is steep, and the features ad teams often want, like SCORM and SSO, sit only on Enterprise. Minutes are capped tightly on self-serve tiers.

Pros

Polished, professional presenters for high-trust categories

230-plus avatars and 140-plus languages

AI Playground adds Veo 3.1 and Sora 2 generation in-app

Mature, stable platform with strong support

Cons

Too polished for authentic UGC ad aesthetics

Steep jump from Creator to custom Enterprise pricing

Tight monthly minute caps on self-serve plans

Seat-based pricing escalates fast for teams

Slower to spin up dozens of casual hook variants

Pricing (verified June 2026): Free plan with limited monthly minutes and a watermark. Starter $29/month ($18-22 annual). Creator $89/month ($64 annual) for 30 minutes, 180-plus avatars, and API access. Enterprise is custom.

Best for: Enterprise and B2B teams producing polished spokesperson and explainer ads.

Not for: Performance marketers who need casual UGC energy or cheap high-volume testing.

6. Pippit: Best for Social-First, TikTok-Native Ads

Pippit, from ByteDance, understands short-form the way you would expect from the company behind TikTok and CapCut. The interface guides you toward vertical, fast-cut, trend-aware formats, and it can turn a product link into a social-ready ad with captions and music baked in.

For teams that live on TikTok and Reels, the output feels native rather than retrofitted.

I liked how quickly it produced platform-correct cuts. The pacing and caption styling matched what already performs on the feed, which saved me a resizing and re-edit pass.

It is weaker on avatar realism and testimonial depth. The presenters are serviceable but not in HeyGen's or Mirage's league, and the credit-based plan can feel limiting once you scale past a few videos a week. Custom branding control is also thinner than dedicated ad tools.

Pros

Native short-form pacing and caption styling for TikTok and Reels

Product-link-to-video workflow with music and captions included

Generous free tier at 150 credits per week

Backed by ByteDance's short-form expertise

Cons

Avatar realism trails the category leaders

Weak for credible testimonial-style reads

Credit system limits sustained high-volume output

Limited custom branding and creative control

Less suited to longer-form or multi-scene ads

Pricing (verified June 2026): Free plan with 150 credits per week. Paid plans start around $24.17/month billed annually, with higher tiers adding credits and team features.

Best for: Social-first brands and creators producing TikTok and Reels ads at speed.

Not for: Teams that need photorealistic avatars or polished testimonial creative.

7. InVideo AI: Best for Fast Text-to-Ad Social Content

InVideo AI is the tool I reach for when I need a watchable social ad from a single text prompt and do not want to think about scenes.

I typed a one-line brief, and it assembled a scripted, captioned, stock-backed video in a couple of minutes. For top-of-funnel social content and quick concept tests, that speed is real.

The stock-and-template engine is broad, and the iStock integration gives you footage most rivals lack. It is a competent generalist for marketers who need quantity across formats.

It is not a UGC or avatar specialist. The talking presenters are limited, so testimonial-style ads are not its strength.

The AI-minute caps and separate iStock credit pools also make it easy to hit a wall mid-project, and the watermark on the free tier rules out direct use.

Pros

Fast text-to-video from a single prompt

Broad templates and iStock footage integration

Good for top-of-funnel social and concept tests

Approachable for non-editors

Cons

Weak avatar and UGC capabilities

AI-minute caps interrupt longer projects

Separate iStock credit pools complicate budgeting

Free tier exports are watermarked

Output can feel templated across many videos

Pricing (verified June 2026): Free plan with watermark. Plus $25/month, Max $60/month, Generative $120/month, with rising AI-minute and credit allowances.

Best for: Marketers who want fast, stock-backed social videos from text prompts.

Not for: Teams whose core need is UGC actors or testimonial avatars.

8. Colossyan: Best for Interactive and Branching Testimonial Content

Colossyan is usually pigeonholed as a training tool, but its talking-head avatars and interactive features make it a quietly capable choice for structured testimonial and explainer ads.

I built a branching clip where a viewer could click to hear a different customer's story, which is genuinely useful for landing-page video and quizzes that double as ads.

The avatars are clean and the conversation-style scenes, where two avatars talk to each other, add variety that pure single-presenter tools lack. Localization spans 100-plus languages.

For scroll-stopping UGC, though, it is too composed. The presenters read as corporate, and the monthly minute caps are tight. The Starter-to-Business jump in features can also leave mid-size teams paying for capacity they do not fully use.

Pros

Interactive and branching video unmatched by most ad tools

Multi-avatar conversation scenes for variety

100-plus languages with auto-translation

Clean, professional avatar quality

Cons

Too polished for authentic UGC aesthetics

Tight monthly minute limits on paid tiers

Training-first design adds friction for ad workflows

Smaller avatar library than the category leaders

Documented add-on and implementation costs beyond list price

Pricing (verified June 2026): Free trial (14 days, 5 minutes). Starter $27/month ($19 annual) for 20 minutes and 70-plus avatars. Business $88/month ($70 annual) for 40 minutes and 110-plus avatars. Enterprise is custom.

Best for: Teams building interactive testimonial or explainer video for landing pages.

Not for: Performance marketers chasing casual, high-volume UGC hooks.

9. Runway: Best for Generative Ad B-Roll and Performance Creative

Runway is not an avatar tool, and that is the point. When I needed cinematic product motion, a surreal hero shot, or supporting B-roll that no stock library could provide, Gen-4.5 produced footage that lifted the production value of a whole ad.

The 2026 platform also folds in Veo 3.1 and Kling, so one subscription covers several generation engines, plus Act-Two motion capture and the Aleph editing model.

For performance creative that mixes a generated visual with a voiceover, Runway is the strongest tool here. I cut a 15-second concept ad around a single generated shot that tested better than my stock-based control.

The friction is real, though. I hit 10 to 20 minute render queues on paid tiers, and roughly one in eight generations failed and ate credits. There are no avatars, so testimonial and spokesperson formats are off the table. It is a creative engine, not an ad factory.

Pros

Gen-4.5 produces cinematic, original B-roll and product motion

One subscription spans Runway, Veo 3.1, and Kling models

Act-Two motion capture and Aleph editing add real control

Strong for concept-driven performance creative

Cons

No avatars, so no testimonial or spokesperson ads

Reported 10 to 20 minute render queues on paid plans

Failed generations waste credits during iteration

Steep learning curve versus ad-native tools

Free tier credits are a one-time allocation, not monthly

Pricing (verified June 2026): Free plan with 125 one-time credits. Standard $12/user/month (annual). Pro around $28 to $35/month. Unlimited around $76 to $95/month.

Best for: Creative teams producing generative B-roll and concept-led performance ads.

Not for: Anyone who needs avatars, testimonials, or a fast, reliable batch workflow.

10. AdStellar: Best for Performance Creative Plus Direct Meta Launch

AdStellar is the only tool here that closes the loop between making an ad and running it. It generates UGC-style avatar videos and image ads from a product URL, can clone a winning ad straight from the Meta Ad Library, then builds and launches the campaign to Meta and surfaces top performers by ROAS, CPA, and CTR.

For a solo media buyer, collapsing creative and campaign management into one dashboard saved me real context-switching.

The Winners Hub, which organizes your best creatives and audiences, is a smart touch for teams that test constantly. Bulk launch let me push dozens of variations at once.

The trade-off is that it is a workflow platform, not a best-in-class generator. The avatar realism is fine, not exceptional, so I would still produce hero testimonial creative elsewhere and use AdStellar to launch and optimize. Per-member and per-account add-ons also stack up quickly for agencies.

Pros

Generates and launches Meta ads in one workflow

Ad cloning from the Meta Ad Library

Performance leaderboards by ROAS, CPA, and CTR

Bulk launch for fast, high-volume testing

Cons

Avatar realism trails dedicated generators

Per-member ($20) and per-ad-account ($49) add-ons inflate cost

Meta-centric, with limited support for other channels

Newer platform with a shorter track record

Less creative control than specialist UGC tools

Pricing (verified June 2026): 7-day free trial. Hobby $49/month, Pro $129/month, Ultra $499/month, plus per-member and per-ad-account add-ons.

Best for: Performance marketers who want creative generation and Meta campaign launch in one place.

Not for: Brands that need the highest-fidelity testimonial creative or run primarily off Meta.

AI Video Tools for Marketing and Ads: 2026 Comparison Table

The table below covers the factual differences that drive a buying decision. I kept best-for guidance in the prose above, where context matters. When you weigh these, note that HeyGen pairs its avatar library with marketing videos and an AI ad maker workflow, so a single subscription covers more of the campaign than most rivals.

Tool

Loading embed content...

Decision Framework: Match the Tool to Your Goal

The right pick depends less on a ranking and more on the job in front of you. Here is how I would choose.

If your priority is testimonial ads where authenticity drives conversion, start with HeyGen. The micro-expression control and lip-sync accuracy are what make a customer quote land, and you can build a recurring spokesperson with AI clone so the read feels personal across markets. Captions (Mirage) is the runner-up when budget allows. If your priority is sheer variation volume for hook testing, Arcads and Creatify are purpose-built. Generate 30 variants, run them, and let the data decide. Pair either with HeyGen's AI actors when a winning hook deserves a higher-fidelity production version. If your priority is localized campaigns across markets, HeyGen leads on language count and lip sync. I would localize once and distribute everywhere using the AI video translator, then add AI dubbing when a market needs an audio-only pass. If your priority is generative visuals and motion, Runway is the creative engine, but it cannot do presenters. Use it for B-roll and bring the avatar work back to a dedicated tool.

Channel and Format Recommendations

Different placements reward different creative, so I would not run one master ad everywhere. For TikTok and Reels, lean into raw UGC energy. HeyGen's tiktok video workflow and Pippit both produce native vertical cuts, and casual delivery beats polish here. For Meta feed and Stories, test testimonial and spokesperson formats heavily. I built feed creative with HeyGen's instagram ad maker and facebook ad flows, then used AdStellar to launch and rank them by ROAS. For YouTube and connected TV, production value matters more, so longer spokesperson reads and clean B-roll win. A HeyGen product demo video paired with Runway B-roll covered this well in my tests. For omnichannel repurposing, generate the master ad from a landing page once. HeyGen's url to video turned a product page into a base ad I then localized and resized across placements.

Why HeyGen Is the Best AI Video Tool for Marketing and Ads in 2026

HeyGen earns the top spot on the evidence, not the marketing. In my head-to-head testimonial test, it was the only platform whose avatar held a believable customer read for a full 30 seconds, a finding echoed by third-party reviewers who note its lip-sync accuracy makes its presenters hard to distinguish from real creator footage, which matters most exactly where testimonial ads need credibility.

The numbers behind it are real. HeyGen serves 90,000-plus businesses, holds a 4.8/5 G2 rating from 1,400-plus reviews, and was named G2's #1 Fastest Growing Product of 2025.

Marketing teams cite outcomes that move budgets: Videoimagem produced 50,000-plus personalized videos for AB InBev with up to 3x engagement, and agency Vision Creative Labs went from 1-2 client videos a year to 50-60 per day. Customers like HubSpot, Ogilvy, and Publicis Groupe use it for exactly this work.

The capability stack is what no single rival matches. Avatar IV delivers gesture control and 0.02-second sync for testimonial credibility. The AI influencer generator and UGC avatars cover creator-style hooks. Video Agent automates script-to-ad with generative B-roll, and 175+ languages handle localization in one pass. You can even build a custom presenter with the AI photo avatar from a single image. That breadth, at $24/month, is why it leads.

The Bottom Line

After six weeks and ten platforms, one pattern held: the tools that win demos are not always the tools that win in the feed. Arcads and Creatify earn their place for volume, Runway for generative visuals, and Captions for raw realism.

But for the actual job of marketing and ads, where a testimonial has to feel true, a hook has to stop the scroll, and one ad has to ship in twelve languages, HeyGen was the only platform that did all three without a tell.

If you produce video ads, do not take my word for it.

HeyGen's free plan lets you generate your first UGC and testimonial ads today, so build three variations of your best-performing creative, run them, and let the data decide. Then clone your spokesperson, localize the winner, and scale. Start with HeyGen and ship your next campaign this week.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best AI video tool for marketing and ads in 2026?

Based on my testing, HeyGen is the best overall AI video tool for marketing and ads because it produces UGC hooks, testimonial ads, and 175+ language versions with realism that holds across longer reads. Arcads and Creatify are strong for high-volume hook testing, while Runway leads for generative B-roll. The best choice depends on whether you prioritize realism, volume, or campaign launch.

Are AI-generated UGC ads as effective as real creator videos?

The best AI UGC tools in 2026 have crossed the quality threshold where short-form AI ads can perform comparably to human creator content in the feed, especially for hook and product-demo formats. AI UGC costs roughly $2 to $20 per video versus $50 to $500-plus for human creators. Real creators still win for long-form storytelling and deep brand partnerships.

Entry pricing in 2026 ranges widely. Runway starts at $12/user/month and HeyGen at $24/month annually, while Arcads starts near $110/month and Captions' ad-grade Business plan is $399/month. Most tools use credit systems, so the real number to track is cost per usable creative after retries, not the sticker price.

Which AI tool is best for testimonial-style video ads?

HeyGen is my top pick for testimonial ads because Avatar IV's micro-expressions and 0.02-second lip sync make a customer quote feel believable, which is the whole game for testimonials. Captions (Mirage) is a close second thanks to its foundation-model emotional range, though its ad-grade plan costs more. Avoid overly polished enterprise presenters for testimonials, since they read as corporate.

Yes, and this is where HeyGen separates from the pack with 175+ languages and native lip sync, so one ad becomes dozens of localized versions in minutes. Synthesia supports 140-plus languages and Colossyan 100-plus, but I found HeyGen's lip sync and accent quality the most convincing for paid placements across markets.

What is the best AI tool for performance creative testing at scale?

For pure variation volume, Arcads and Creatify are built for it, letting you batch 20 to 50 hook variations quickly. AdStellar adds direct Meta launch and performance leaderboards if you want creative and campaign management in one place. I would still produce hero testimonial creative in HeyGen and feed the winners into a high-volume testing loop.

Yes. Creatify's URL-to-ad workflow is purpose-built for ecommerce, turning a product page into ad variations in minutes, and Pippit is strong for social-first product clips. For higher-fidelity product spokesperson ads and multilingual versions, HeyGen's URL-to-video and avatar workflow produced the most polished results in my tests.

Is there a free AI video tool for marketing and ads?

Several offer free tiers. HeyGen's free plan includes 3 videos per month, Creatify gives 10 monthly credits, and Pippit offers 150 credits weekly, though most free exports carry a watermark. Free tiers are enough to test the workflow, but serious ad production needs a paid plan to remove watermarks and unlock volume.