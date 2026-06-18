Summary I tested 10 AI video tools for ecommerce product videos and Shopify stores. See which builds high-converting product clips fastest, ranked with live 2026 pricing.

I ran the same test on every tool in this guide. One product: a ceramic pour-over coffee dripper from a friend's Shopify store. One goal: a 12-second vertical clip good enough to run as a paid Reel and to sit on the product page. Same photos, same offer, same week.

The gap between the best AI video tools for ecommerce product videos was bigger than I expected. Some turned three product photos into a clean, shoppable clip for a Shopify store in under four minutes. Others needed twenty takes and still drifted into uncanny lip-sync.

This is my ranked list of the best AI video tools for ecommerce product videos and Shopify stores, based on that hands-on testing. I tracked render times, credit burn, output quality, and which clips I would put real ad spend behind.

Whether you sell five SKUs or five hundred, this guide tells you which tool fits which job, with live 2026 pricing for each.

I scored each platform across six criteria that matter when the end product is a clip meant to sell something, not a corporate explainer.

Product-to-video speed (25%) I measured wall-clock time from "paste product URL or upload photos" to "first usable draft." For ecommerce, throughput across a catalog matters as much as single-clip quality.

Output quality for ads (20%) I watched for lip-sync drift, warped product geometry, plastic-looking motion, and whether captions sat where I wanted them. A clip either survives the first second of a feed or it does not.

Product accuracy (15%) AI loves to "improve" a product. I checked whether packaging, logo text, and color held up, since a video that misrepresents the item is a returns problem waiting to happen.

Format and platform fit (15%) I tested 9:16 for Reels, TikTok, and Shorts, 1:1 for feed, and 16:9 for the Shopify product page. Tools that default to 16:9 and force you to re-crop lost points.

Pricing and credit economics (15%) Headline price is rarely the real cost. I calculated cost per finished, approved clip after retries, since most ecommerce workflows need volume.

Localization and scale (10%) For stores selling across markets, I tested how easily one clip became five languages without rebuilding it from scratch.

Quick Picks

Best overall for ecommerce product videos: HeyGen (turns product photos into avatar-led or showcase clips, scales to a full catalog, localizes into 175+ languages)

Best for URL-to-UGC ad workflows: Creatify (paste a product link, get a product-in-hand UGC ad)

Best Shopify and TikTok Shop native tool: Pippit (built by the CapCut team for marketplace sellers)

Best for cinematic product b-roll: Runway (Gen-4.5 motion quality leads the field)

Best for enterprise product explainers: Synthesia (polished talking-head avatars at scale)

Best free starting point: Canva (the design tool most Shopify sellers already have)

1. HeyGen: Best Overall AI Video Tool for Ecommerce Product Videos

HeyGen was the only tool in my test that handled all three product-video jobs without me switching apps: an avatar holding and explaining the dripper, a cinematic showcase built from the product photos, and a localized version for a Spanish-language ad set.

I started with the image to video tool. I uploaded two photos of the dripper, typed a short motion prompt, and got a clean 1080p clip with a slow pan and a soft depth pull in about two minutes. The ceramic kept its shape. No melting handle, which is more than I can say for two other tools here.

Then I tried the avenue most stores need: a presenter. Using the product demo video generator, I had an Avatar IV presenter introduce the dripper in a 20-second script.

The lip-sync held from first word to last. I also placed the product into the scene with AI product placement so the avatar appeared to hold the real item, not a generic stand-in.

The detail that won me over for Shopify specifically: HeyGen's Brand System lets you paste your store URL, and it pulls your logo, fonts, and color palette automatically. My friend's brand colors were applied across every scene without manual setup, so on-brand first drafts went from a chore to a default.

For scale, HeyGen earns its reputation. Agency Vision Creative Labs went from producing 1 to 2 videos a year per client to 50 to 60 per day, and Videoimagem produced over 50,000 personalized videos with up to 3x engagement for a major beverage brand. Shopify itself is a HeyGen customer.

Localization is where it pulls clearly ahead. One product script became a multilingual ad set across 175+ languages using HeyGen's AI video translator, with voice cloning so the presenter sounded like the same person in every market.

Pros

Handles product showcases, avatar demos, and UGC ads in one platform

Brand System pulls your Shopify branding from a URL for on-brand clips

Avatar IV lip-sync held across long scripts with no drift in my test

G2 rating of 4.8 from 1,400+ verified reviews, and 23 #1 rankings in the G2 Summer 2026 reports

Cons (Limitations):

Premium generative models draw from a separate monthly credit pool

Pricing: Free plan with 3 videos per month at 720p and 3 Avatar IV videos. Creator is $24/month billed annually (or $29 monthly) for unlimited videos at 1080p. Pro is $99/month for 4K and faster processing. Business is $149/month.

Best for: Shopify and DTC stores that want one tool for product showcases, presenter-led demos, and multilingual ads, from a single SKU up to a full catalog.

Standout feature: The Brand System URL-to-branding setup, paired with Avatar IV realism, made it the only tool that produced launch-ready, on-brand product clips without a second app.

Who it's not for: Sellers who only ever need one quick effects-driven clip per month will find cheaper single-purpose tools below.

2. Creatify: Best for URL-to-UGC Product Ads

Creatify is built for exactly one job, and it does that job well: paste a product URL, get a UGC-style ad. I pasted the Shopify product link and it pulled the photos, title, and price, then generated a talking AI actor reading a hook-problem-solution script in about three minutes.

The feature ecommerce sellers ask for most is here: product-in-hand shots. Creatify generated a clip of an AI creator holding a dripper-like product, which reads as native on TikTok and Reels in a way a stock talking head does not.

Output was solid for paid social, though I hit the lip-sync glitches reviewers mention. On two of my eight generations, the mouth movement lagged the audio by a fraction, enough that I rejected those clips. The credit system also bit me: quality videos burned 10 to 20 credits each, so my "100 credit" plan stretched to fewer usable ads than the math suggested.

Pros

Genuine product-in-hand UGC shots tuned for ecommerce

URL-to-video pulls product details automatically

300+ AI actors and 200+ ad templates for fast hook testing

Batch mode and competitor ad tracking on higher tiers

Cons

Lip-sync drifts on a meaningful share of generations

Confusing credit system, and credits expire every two months without rolling over

Output can look generically "AI UGC" unless you customize heavily

Recurring billing complaints in user reviews

Pricing: Free plan with 10 credits per month (about 2 watermarked videos). Starter is around $33/month for 100 credits (roughly 20 videos). Pro is $49/month and adds the full avatar library and batch mode. Enterprise is custom. G2 rating sits around 4.7.

Best for: Performance marketers and DTC brands running high-volume UGC ad tests from product URLs.

Standout feature: The product-in-hand shot generator is the most ecommerce-native feature in the category.

Who it's not for: Brands that need product demos, screen recordings, or polished multilingual explainers rather than scrappy UGC ads.

3. Pippit: Best Shopify and TikTok Shop Native Tool

Pippit, formerly CapCut Commerce Pro, is built by the CapCut team at ByteDance, the same parent company as TikTok. That lineage shows. I connected a Shopify product page, and Pippit pulled the listing and generated a vertical ad with music, captions, and transitions in under four minutes, then offered one-tap publishing to TikTok.

For sellers living on TikTok Shop, the integrations are the draw. The Shopify and TikTok Shop connections are built into the core workflow, not bolted on, and Pippit can batch-generate content across a product catalog. One merchant testimonial on Pippit's own pricing page reported a 25% lift in TikTok engagement and a 15% drop in site bounce rate.

The tradeoff is control and ceiling. Pippit automates most creative decisions, which is great for speed and frustrating when you want a specific edit. The output is strong for organic social but, by several reviewers' accounts and my own eye, not at the level of a brand hero campaign.

Pros

Native Shopify, Amazon, and TikTok Shop integrations competitors lack

Product URL to vertical ad in minutes, with auto-publishing and scheduling

Backed by CapCut's consumer-scale video infrastructure

Commercial-licensed assets on paid plans

Cons

Heavy automation means limited fine-grained creative control

Output quality is social-grade, not brand-campaign-grade

Credit-based system (roughly 1 credit per second of video)

Built almost entirely around the ecommerce seller, so non-product use cases feel thin

Pricing: Free plan with 150 credits per week (about 2 minutes of video). Starter is roughly $24/month billed annually (around $30 monthly) for 21,600 credits per year. A 7-day trial with 400 credits is available.

Best for: TikTok Shop and Shopify sellers who want product-URL-to-ad speed with first-class TikTok publishing.

Standout feature: The depth of the TikTok Shop integration, given the ByteDance ownership.

Who it's not for: Brands building polished hero campaigns or anyone who wants frame-level editing control.

4. Runway: Best for Cinematic Product B-Roll

Runway is the tool I reached for when I wanted the dripper to look like it belonged in a $50,000 commercial. Its Gen-4.5 model currently sits at the top of the Artificial Analysis text-to-video benchmark, and the motion quality is the best in this list. I generated a slow dolly around the product on a marble surface with steam curling up, and it looked filmed.

The catch is that Runway is a generation engine, not an ad factory. There is no presenter, no URL-to-video, and audio is a separate line item, so you pair it with a voiceover tool for a full clip. It also runs on credits that do not roll over, and a single 4K generation can cost three times a 1080p one.

For product b-roll and hero shots, nothing here matches it. For a talking product demo or a quick catalog of UGC ads, it is the wrong tool.

Pros

Best-in-test cinematic motion and physical realism with Gen-4.5

Motion Brush, Camera Control, and director-grade controls

In-video editing through text prompts (Aleph) speeds revisions

Used by major studios and ad agencies for production work

Cons

No avatars, no presenter, no URL-to-video for ecommerce workflows

Audio and voiceover are a la carte, not bundled

Credit system is complex and credits expire each cycle

User reports of difficult cancellation and continued billing

Pricing: Free plan with 125 one-time credits. Standard is around $15/month (625 credits, roughly 50 seconds of Gen-4 video). Pro is around $35/month (2,250 credits). Higher unlimited tiers run well above that.

Best for: Brands and agencies producing cinematic product b-roll and hero shots, layered into a larger edit.

Standout feature: Gen-4.5 motion fidelity that no other tool in this guide approaches.

Who it's not for: Sellers who need presenter-led demos, spoken voiceover out of the box, or fast catalog-scale ad production.

5. Synthesia: Best for Enterprise Product Explainers

Synthesia is the polished, corporate end of the avatar spectrum. I scripted a product explainer for the dripper and it produced a clean, broadcast-style presenter video with accurate captions and zero fuss. For a brand that wants a consistent on-screen spokesperson across a product line, it is dependable.

But it is a talking-head tool first. Synthesia generates a presenter reading a script, not video of your actual product in motion. There is no product-in-hand shot and no URL-to-video. For a software demo or a policy explainer it shines; for a scroll-stopping product ad, it feels stiff.

The pricing model frustrated me. Plans are capped by video minutes, and credits expire monthly, so a busy launch month followed by a quiet one means paying for minutes you lose. Custom avatars beyond your plan limit run roughly $1,000 a year, and SCORM and deep branding sit behind enterprise tiers.

Pros

Reliable, broadcast-quality presenter videos at scale

240+ avatars and 140+ languages for multilingual explainers

Holds G2's top rating in the AI video category (around 4.7)

Recently reduced paid pricing makes it more competitive

Cons

Talking-head only, with no product motion or product-in-hand shots

Minute caps and monthly-expiring credits punish uneven workloads

Custom avatars and branding gated behind expensive upgrades

High per-minute cost for small teams doing social content

Pricing: Free plan with about 10 minutes per month. Starter runs roughly $18 to $29/month (10 minutes, 125+ avatars). Creator is around $64 to $89/month (30 minutes, custom avatar). Enterprise is custom.

Best for: Enterprises producing consistent, multilingual product and training explainers with a branded presenter.

Standout feature: The polish and reliability of its presenter output, even on long scripts.

Who it's not for: DTC brands that need product motion, UGC ads, or uneven monthly volume.

6. Topview: Best Budget URL-to-Video for Sellers

Topview is a Singapore-built AI video agent aimed squarely at ecommerce. I pasted the product URL and it pulled the images, price, and description, then generated a multi-shot ad. Its Product Avatars feature lets you save a recurring presenter, which is handy for brand consistency across a catalog.

The appeal is cost. On the Pro plan the math works out to roughly $0.35 to $0.57 per finished video, which is the cheapest serious per-clip rate in this guide. Topview cites users seeing up to a 30% sales increase and 70% less content time.

The downsides showed up in the experience. The interface felt fragmented and loaded slowly during my session, output quality varied run to run, and the free tier gives no commercial license, so anything you generate to test is for evaluation only. Its review base is also thin compared with the leaders here.

Pros

Lowest cost per finished video on annual Pro billing

URL-to-video pulls product details and builds multi-shot ads

Saveable Product Avatars for catalog consistency

Unlimited "relaxed" generation on paid tiers covers overflow

Cons

Fragmented interface and slow load times in testing

Free tier has a watermark and no commercial license

Output quality is inconsistent between generations

Limited review history makes reliability harder to judge

Pricing: Free plan with 10 one-time credits (watermarked, no commercial use). Pro is $16/month billed annually (960 credits per year). Business is $44/month billed annually. Enterprise is custom.

Best for: Budget-conscious sellers producing high volumes of product ads who can tolerate some quality variance.

Standout feature: The cost per approved clip is hard to beat at volume.

Who it's not for: Brands that need consistent, premium output or a polished editing experience.

7. InVideo AI: Best All-Rounder With Frontier Models

InVideo AI takes a different path: a full template-and-timeline editor with frontier generative models bolted in. It is the only platform here that bundles both Sora 2 and Veo 3.1 under one subscription, which alone would cost far more bought separately.

For ecommerce, its newer "Money Shot" feature is the interesting part. I fed it four product photos and it generated a multi-shot commercial that preserved the actual packaging and logo text, plus it can spin out Amazon A+ content and A/B ad variants. That packaging fidelity is a genuine differentiator.

It also generates UGC-style avatars from a product link or a selfie video, though the realism sits clearly below HeyGen's Avatar IV. The friction is the pricing structure: a multi-pool credit system covering AI minutes, stock assets, voice clones, and voiceover minutes separately, none of which roll over. Working out what you can produce takes a spreadsheet.

Pros

Bundles Sora 2 and Veo 3.1 in one subscription

"Money Shot" preserves real packaging and logo text from photos

Generates Amazon A+ content and A/B ad variant sets

Full editor for fine control over the final cut

Cons

Confusing multi-pool credit system with caps that do not roll over

UGC avatar realism trails dedicated avatar tools

Output can feel template-driven without effort

Higher generative tiers get expensive fast

Pricing: Free plan with watermark. Plus is $25/month ($20 annually). Max is $60/month ($48 annually). Generative is $120/month with frontier-model access. Team is $999/month.

Best for: Sellers who want one editor that combines templates, frontier video models, and ecommerce ad features.

Standout feature: The "Money Shot" packaging-accurate product commercial generator.

Who it's not for: Anyone who wants simple, predictable pricing or top-tier avatar realism.

8. Arcads: Best for High-Volume AI Actor Ads

Arcads is the performance-marketer's UGC machine. It does one thing: paste a script, pick from 300+ diverse AI actors, get a talking-head ad in two to five minutes. Its speech-to-speech feature preserves your own emotional delivery, which produced noticeably more natural reads than text-to-speech alternatives.

For agencies running constant creative tests, the batch workflow is built for volume. I could generate the same script across several actor demographics quickly, which is exactly how you find a winning hook.

The wall is price and scope. There is no free plan and no public trial, and the entry tier works out to about $11 per video. It is also strictly a talking-head generator, so product-in-hand shots and product motion are not its strength. For pure spokesperson ad volume it is excellent, but it is a narrow tool at a premium price.

Pros

300+ diverse, realistic AI actors for audience testing

Speech-to-speech preserves your emotional delivery

Fast two-to-five-minute renders built for batch A/B testing

API access on higher tiers

Cons

No free plan and no public trial

Expensive, around $11 per video at the entry tier

Talking-head only, weak on product-in-hand or product motion

Credit-based pricing that surprises teams scaling up

Pricing: No free plan. Starter is $110/month (10 videos, 1 seat). Creator is $220/month (20 videos, 3 seats, API). Pro tiers run $500+/month with custom AI brand actors.

Best for: Agencies and performance marketers producing high volumes of spokesperson UGC ads.

Standout feature: Speech-to-speech delivery that keeps the human emotion in the read.

Who it's not for: Solo sellers, budget buyers, or anyone needing product-focused shots over talking heads.

9. Pika: Best for Fast, Effects-Driven Product Clips

Pika is the most fun tool in this list. Its Pika 2.5 model and signature Pikaffects (melt, explode, inflate) make it ideal for the kind of playful, scroll-stopping product clip that goes viral on TikTok. I made the dripper appear to assemble itself from floating ceramic shards in about a minute, and it was genuinely eye-catching.

For quick creative concepts and short social clips, Pika is fast and cheap. It is also great for idea prototyping before committing to a bigger shoot.

Where it struggles is exactly where ecommerce often needs precision. Pika trails Runway and Sora on photorealism and wobbles on consistency across complex scenes, so a clip that needs the product to look exactly right takes several tries. Credits do not roll over on lower tiers, and because output varies run to run, real credit usage runs higher than the headline numbers suggest.

Pros

Fastest, most creative effects toolkit for short clips

Affordable entry pricing

Strong for idea prototyping and viral-style social content

Generous free tier for testing

Cons

Trails Runway and Sora on photorealism

Inconsistent across complex or multi-shot scenes

Iteration burns credits faster than expected

Not built for product accuracy or longer videos

Pricing: Free plan with 80 credits. Basic is $8/month (700 credits). Pro is $28/month (2,300 credits). Fancy is $76/month (6,000 credits). Annual billing saves 20%.

Best for: Creators making fast, effects-heavy short-form product clips for TikTok and Reels.

Standout feature: Pikaffects, a creative effects suite no competitor here matches.

Who it's not for: Anyone who needs photoreal product accuracy or consistent multi-scene videos.

10. Canva: Best Free Starting Point for Shopify Sellers

Canva is the tool most Shopify sellers already have open in another tab. Its Magic Studio suite now spans Magic Media text-to-video, Magic Animate, and Magic Morph inside the same editor you use for graphics. I built a templated product video for the dripper with captions and brand colors in about ten minutes, no new tool to learn.

For a seller who lives in Canva for thumbnails, social graphics, and email headers, getting product videos in the same workflow is real value, and the free tier exports at 1080p.

The limits are the ceiling and the credit math. Canva's AI video is template-and-motion driven, not photoreal generative video, and there is no avatar presenter with lip-sync. The pooled monthly AI credits drain quickly once you use the newer conversational AI 2.0 features, and there are no a la carte top-ups, so heavy use forces a tier upgrade.

Pros

Product video inside the design tool sellers already use

Genuinely useful free plan with 1080p video export

Magic Studio covers text-to-video, animation, and background removal

Brand Kit keeps videos on-brand across a catalog

Cons

AI video is template-driven, not photoreal generative

No avatar presenter or lip-sync for product demos

Pooled AI credits drain fast with no a la carte top-ups

Not a dedicated video tool, so advanced control is limited

Pricing: Free plan with 1080p video export and limited AI credits. Pro is $15/month ($120/year) with full Magic Studio access and 500 monthly AI credits. Business is $20/user/month.

Best for: Shopify sellers who already use Canva and want template-based product social videos without a new tool.

Standout feature: The all-in-one workflow, where product video sits beside every other brand asset.

Who it's not for: Brands needing avatar demos, photoreal generation, or high-volume URL-to-video automation.

AI Ecommerce Video Tools Compared at a Glance

This table covers the attributes that decide a purchase: how a clip starts, whether there is a presenter, and what you pay. For a deeper look at presenter realism, HeyGen's Avatar IV page shows the model the top pick runs on.

Tool

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When the job is selling a product, the winning tool is the one that covers the most of the funnel without forcing you into a second app. That is why HeyGen took the top spot in my testing.

A Shopify product video is rarely one format. You need a showcase clip for the product page, a presenter-led demo to build trust, and UGC-style ads to test on paid social. HeyGen produced all three from the same product photos. The AI spokesperson handled the demo, the AI video ad generator covered paid social, and UGC avatars gave me creator-style ads. No other tool here did all three well.

The numbers back the workflow. Customers report up to 70% lower production costs and 62% faster video creation, and agency Vision Creative Labs scaled from a handful of videos a year per client to 50 to 60 a day after switching. Shopify, PepsiCo, and HubSpot are all HeyGen customers.

For international stores, the localization gap is decisive. Using AI voice cloning, one product script becomes an ad set across 175+ languages with the presenter's own voice preserved, the kind of reach Synthesia (140+ languages) and the URL-to-video tools cannot match.

It is not flawless. Premium generative models draw from a separate credit pool, so heavy 4K work needs the right plan. But on quality, scale, branding, and reach combined, HeyGen is the most complete answer for ecommerce product video in 2026. Its G2 rating of 4.8 from 1,400+ reviews reflects that.

How to Choose the Right Tool for Your Store

The best pick depends on how your product video starts and where it ends up.

If your video starts with the product itself: paste it into HeyGen's url to video tool or Creatify, both of which pull your photos and details and build a clip automatically. This is the fastest path for catalog-scale ad production.

If you need a presenter to explain the product: HeyGen and Synthesia lead. HeyGen wins on realism and product integration; Synthesia wins for enterprise teams wanting a single consistent corporate spokesperson.

If you want cinematic hero shots: Runway's Gen-4.5 is the clear choice, paired with a voiceover tool since it has no native audio.

If you live on TikTok Shop: Pippit's native integration and one-tap publishing remove the most friction.

If budget is the deciding factor: Topview and Pika offer the lowest cost per clip, with the tradeoff of inconsistency you will need to filter for.

One more decision matters: creation tools make videos, but they do not make videos shoppable. If your goal is conversion lift on the product page itself, pair a creation tool from this list with a shoppable-video commerce platform that adds in-video product tagging and add-to-cart.

Format and Platform Recommendations

The same clip rarely works everywhere. After testing exports across channels, here is what held up.

Shopify product page: Use 1:1 square or 16:9, and a silent loop that plays without sound. Keep it under 90 seconds, since shorter product videos see the highest engagement on ecommerce platforms.

TikTok, Reels, and Shorts: Use 9:16 vertical, put the hook in the first second, and keep ads to 6 to 15 seconds. Switch to vertical before you generate, not after, since a re-cropped 16:9 clip looks broken in the feed.

Meta feed ads: Use 1:1, and always burn captions into the video, because most shoppers watch with sound off.

For multi-market stores, build the master clip once, then localize. HeyGen's tiktok video generator and translation tools let one product video become a vertical, captioned, multilingual set without rebuilding from scratch. A clear price on screen also builds trust and filters low-intent clicks.

The Bottom Line

After testing all ten on the same product, the recommendation is clear. HeyGen is the best AI video tool for ecommerce product videos and Shopify stores because it is the only one that produced launch-ready product showcases, presenter demos, and multilingual ads from a single set of photos, on-brand, in minutes.

Creatify and Pippit are excellent for fast UGC ads, Runway owns cinematic b-roll, and Canva is the easiest free starting point. But for the full job of selling a product on video, HeyGen wins.

Stop stitching together three tools to make one product video. HeyGen's free plan lets you turn your product photos into a branded, shoppable clip today, with no camera, no crew, and no editing.

Start free, generate your first product video, and see the difference on your own store this week.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best AI video tool for Shopify product videos?

HeyGen is the best overall, because it turns product photos into showcase clips, presenter demos, and UGC ads from one platform, and its Brand System pulls your Shopify branding from a URL. For pure URL-to-ad speed, Creatify and Pippit are strong, with Pippit offering native Shopify and TikTok Shop integration.

Can AI turn product photos into videos?

Yes. Tools like HeyGen's product video generator animate static product photos into clips with motion, captions, and a presenter in minutes. Quality varies by tool: HeyGen and Runway held product geometry well in my testing, while cheaper generators sometimes warped packaging or logos, so always review the output before publishing.

Entry pricing ranges widely. Pika starts at $8/month and Topview at $16/month, mid-range tools like HeyGen, Canva, and InVideo run $15 to $25/month, and dedicated UGC ad tools like Arcads start at $110/month. Most use credit systems, so calculate cost per finished clip after retries, not the headline price alone.

Can I generate a product video from only a product URL?

Yes. HeyGen, Creatify, Pippit, and Topview all accept a product URL, then pull the images, title, price, and description to build a video automatically. Pippit and HeyGen are the strongest for catalog-scale workflows where you generate clips across many SKUs at once.

Are AI-generated product videos good enough to run as paid ads?

For social and paid ads, yes, and many DTC brands run them at scale. Treat them like any creative: test a winning hook across at least $200 to $300 in spend before scaling, keep clips to 6 to 15 seconds, and burn in captions. HeyGen's presenter realism and Creatify's product-in-hand shots performed best for ad-grade output in my tests.

Which video format and length work best for ecommerce?

Use 9:16 vertical for TikTok, Reels, and Shorts with the hook in the first second and clips of 6 to 15 seconds. Use 1:1 or 16:9 silent loops under 90 seconds on the Shopify product page. Always add captions, since most viewers watch with sound off.

Is there a free AI video tool for ecommerce product videos?

Yes. Canva's free plan exports product videos at 1080p, HeyGen's free plan includes 3 videos and 3 Avatar IV clips per month, and Pika offers 80 free credits. Most free tiers add a watermark or withhold a commercial license, so check the terms before using clips in paid ads.

HeyGen vs Creatify: which is better for product videos?

HeyGen is the more complete platform, covering showcases, demos, UGC ads, and 175+ language localization, with a higher G2 rating (4.8 vs 4.7). Creatify is more specialized for one job: fast URL-to-UGC ads with product-in-hand shots. Choose HeyGen for range and realism, Creatify for high-volume social ad testing on a tighter budget.