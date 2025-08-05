Boosting training performance at scale: Insights from the 2025 AI video L&D report

Nick Warner|Last updated August 6, 2025
The Summary
This blog shares key findings from the 2025 L&D industry report, revealing how AI video helps teams produce training faster, cut costs, improve engagement, and scale learning globally, transforming training performance for organizations of all sizes.
The Long Version

Delivering engaging, scalable training has become a strategic priority for organizations, but it’s also harder than ever. Organizations expect learning and development (L&D) teams to produce more content, in more languages, and at greater speed, even as budgets and staff sizes stay flat. Traditional video production, once considered the gold standard, moves too slowly, costs too much, and lacks the flexibility to keep pace.

Our new report, “How AI Video Transforms L&D: Key Insights from the 2025 L&D Report,” shows how teams are overcoming these barriers with AI video. Based on survey data from training and L&D professionals across industries, the report reveals how AI tools are enabling lean teams to move faster, save budget, and scale globally without sacrificing quality.

What’s in the report?

Survey results highlight the before-and-after reality of adopting AI video in training:

Why it matters

Training isn’t just support. It’s central to performance and growth. But legacy production models hold teams back. The data makes it clear: AI video is no longer optional. It’s a competitive advantage, helping organizations deliver higher-quality training faster and more affordably, while meeting the needs of a global workforce.

Download the full 2025 L&D report to see how leading organizations are using AI video to modernize training, cut costs, and scale learning with impact. Whether you’re building onboarding, compliance, or global training programs, these insights will help your team do more with less.

Written By Nick Warner

Head of Creator Growth

