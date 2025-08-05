The Summary This blog shares key findings from the 2025 L&D industry report, revealing how AI video helps teams produce training faster, cut costs, improve engagement, and scale learning globally, transforming training performance for organizations of all sizes. The Long Version

Delivering engaging, scalable training has become a strategic priority for organizations, but it’s also harder than ever. Organizations expect learning and development (L&D) teams to produce more content, in more languages, and at greater speed, even as budgets and staff sizes stay flat. Traditional video production, once considered the gold standard, moves too slowly, costs too much, and lacks the flexibility to keep pace.

Our new report, “How AI Video Transforms L&D: Key Insights from the 2025 L&D Report,” shows how teams are overcoming these barriers with AI video. Based on survey data from training and L&D professionals across industries, the report reveals how AI tools are enabling lean teams to move faster, save budget, and scale globally without sacrificing quality.

What’s in the report?

Survey results highlight the before-and-after reality of adopting AI video in training:

Small team sizes, big expectations : Over 80% of L&D teams have five or fewer people, and yet nearly a third produce more than 21 training videos per month.

: Over 80% of L&D teams have five or fewer people, and yet nearly a third produce more than 21 training videos per month. Time and budget constraints : Before adopting AI, creating a single training video often took a week or more. Now, 88% of teams complete videos in under four hours—more than half in just one hour.

: Before adopting AI, creating a single training video often took a week or more. Now, 88% of teams complete videos in under four hours—more than half in just one hour. Localization and global reach : AI video tools have significantly reduced the time and cost of creating multilingual content, with over 50% of teams reporting improved localization processes and expanded language support.

: AI video tools have significantly reduced the time and cost of creating multilingual content, with over 50% of teams reporting improved localization processes and expanded language support. Constant content updates: Nearly 60% of teams say updating training content is easier with AI, enabling them to keep materials current and relevant without starting from scratch.

Why it matters

Training isn’t just support. It’s central to performance and growth. But legacy production models hold teams back. The data makes it clear: AI video is no longer optional. It’s a competitive advantage, helping organizations deliver higher-quality training faster and more affordably, while meeting the needs of a global workforce.

Download the full 2025 L&D report to see how leading organizations are using AI video to modernize training, cut costs, and scale learning with impact. Whether you’re building onboarding, compliance, or global training programs, these insights will help your team do more with less.