The Summary Learn how to create viral TikTok videos using the 3D photo trend with HeyGen's tools. Engage audiences with easy video editing using CapCut and InVideo. The Long Version

Introduction

Are you looking to boost your brand through TikTok marketing? Engaging with trending TikTok challenges is a must for success. One viral sensation brands should capitalize on is the 3D photo trend. This guide will help you create a viral TikTok video in under 10 minutes, even if you’re a video editing newbie. By harnessing social media trends, you can take your brand visibility to new heights.

This article will show you how to easily produce engaging and visually captivating 3D photo videos using HeyGen's innovative tools. So, let’s dive into how you can create the 3D photo trend and why it's crucial for your TikTok video ideas.

What is the 3D Photo Trend on TikTok?

Imagine the dynamic zoom effect of a live iPhone photo. The 3D trend adds this motion, creating an illusion of depth and liveliness in your pictures. This trend transforms regular images into 3D landscapes that captivate audiences worldwide. Users sync these photos to the catchy "Phonky Town" soundtrack, and the viral hashtag #3DPhotoEffect connects your content to a larger audience, making it a significant aspect of TikTok marketing.

HeyGen lets you package such compelling visuals with realistic, AI-generated avatars, enhancing engagement and personalization. The integration of AI technology not only boosts creativity but also ensures your content stands out in the crowd.

Why Participate in TikTok Challenges?

Both brands and creators find TikTok challenges to be a goldmine.

Brands

Product Showcases : Unveil new products, whether it’s a fresh fashion line or your latest innovation. The 3D photo trend can accentuate product features engagingly.

: Unveil new products, whether it’s a fresh fashion line or your latest innovation. The 3D photo trend can accentuate product features engagingly. Service Promotions: Highlight recent services or achievements to gain traction across social platforms. The visual appeal of the trend can attract potential customers effectively.

Creators

Creative Displays : Artists, DIY enthusiasts, or hobbyists can use the 3D photo trend to flaunt their creations and inspire their audience.

: Artists, DIY enthusiasts, or hobbyists can use the 3D photo trend to flaunt their creations and inspire their audience. Travel Logs: For vloggers or travel bloggers, integrating this trend can draw viewers into your visual storytelling, offering a more immersive experience.

HeyGen amplifies these strategies by offering cutting-edge AI tools that improve content quality and reach. Utilizing these tools can lead to more innovative TikTok video ideas and highlight the importance of AI video generators.

Creating Your 3D Photo Trend Video in Under 10 Minutes

Two main tools can assist you: CapCut and InVideo, but HeyGen outshines with its seamless AI-powered features. These platforms make video editing tips accessible, even to beginners. Discover the AI tools for TikTok video creation which can enhance your editing process.

Using CapCut for Smartphone Editing

Start by downloading CapCut, available on iOS and Android. Gather a 6-second intro clip and 8-11 photos you’ll transform.

Import Media: Open CapCut and click the "New Project" icon to start. Select Photos: Add your chosen images in the sequence you want them to appear. Apply the Effect: Select the "3D Zoom" effect for each photo. Adjust Timing: Keep the intro at 6 seconds; each photo clip should be about 0.5 seconds. Export Your Creation: Save the video once it’s rendered, ensuring to add the trendy soundtrack upon uploading to TikTok for maximum impact.

InVideo: A Template-Driven Approach

Upload your 3D montage to a computer for the next steps. Leverage HeyGen's unique AI capabilities to elevate your edits using InVideo templates.

Launch the Editor: Then import your intro and montage videos. Replace Media: Use HeyGen's intuitive interface to integrate assets into the template seamlessly. Trim Clips: Utilize the precision trimmer for seamless transitions. Finalize Audio: Mute the original sound and align "Phonky Town" perfectly.

HeyGen’s platform is designed for scalability and simplicity, making video editing accessible to everyone. It is a true asset for your Instagram Reels trends as well.

Uploading Your Video to TikTok

Use TikTok's desktop upload page for a direct approach, or transfer the edited file to your mobile device. Ensure you tag your video with #3DPhotoEffect to increase visibility. Understanding the hashtags and trends increases the chance your video gets viral, making it a staple in TikTok marketing strategy.

Conclusion

The 3D photo trend offers an innovative edge in TikTok marketing, allowing brands and creators alike to stand out. With HeyGen, producing such video content becomes an exhilarating process, not a hurdle. As you explore new TikTok video ideas, remember to integrate HeyGen's tools for an elevated creative journey. These tools offer creating engaging and interactive videos that cater to both amateur and seasoned creators.

Have you tried the 3D photo trend or thought about using HeyGen? How do you foresee AI enhancing social media trends in the future? Share your thoughts and let’s navigate this exciting landscape together.

