Welcome to your AI video jumpstart guide for real estate
Do you have listings to sell, a market to lead, and a personal brand to build? With HeyGen, you can instantly turn your face, voice, and local expertise into scalable, studio-quality video content in minutes, not weeks.
سيساعدك هذا الدليل على الانتقال من الفكرة إلى فيديو منشور، مع تعزيز حضورك وسرعتك ومصداقيتك في سوقك. ستتعلّم كيف تنشئ أول فيديو لك، وتكتشف أهم أفضل الممارسات، وتستكشف استراتيجيات لتوسيع تأثيرك عبر كل إعلان، وكل قناة، وكل مجتمع من المشترين الذين تخدمهم.
Top use cases: how real estate professionals are using HeyGen
HeyGen ليست مجرد أداة فيديو، بل هي محرك حضور رقمي للوكلاء والوسطاء ومديري العقارات الذين يحققون الأعمال من خلال الثقة والظهور المستمر.
تحديثات السوق
- Jim McDonner: Went from 1 to 2 videos a week to 5 videos a week by building an AI-powered content system, now closing deals from relocation buyers in Memphis and California who found him through educational YouTube videos.
جولة منزلية سينمائية
- Craig Veroni: زاد عدد متابعيه على إنستجرام 4 مرات خلال 10 أشهر، ويصل الآن إلى أكثر من 770,000 حساب شهريًا من خلال نشر 2 HeyGen Reels يوميًا، مبنية على محتوى أفاتار سينمائي.
Listing spotlight
- Scott Henninger: Built his entire real estate business around a YouTube channel powered by HeyGen avatars, closing 25 to 30 transactions a year from video-generated leads.
حالة تسويق العقارات
That gap is the opportunity. (NAR 2025 Technology Survey)
لم يعد الفيديو خياراً ثانوياً. إنه الأساس الذي يعتمد عليه المشترون في البحث والاختيار وبناء الثقة مع الوكيل الذي يتواصلون معه أولاً.
The challenge
- Traditional video production costs $500 to $2,000 or more per listing, unsustainable across multiple listings.
- Most agents cite time and cost as their top barriers to creating consistent video.
- Multilingual markets require translated content most agents can't produce affordably.
- 46% of REALTORS are already using AI-generated content. 32% have not started yet. That gap is the opportunity (NAR 2025 Technology Report).
ما الذي يتيحه الفيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي
- السرعة.انتقل سكوت هينينجر من إعداد تصوير متعدد الكاميرات في غرفة المعيشة إلى فيديو مكتمل في أقل من ساعتين.
- Cost savings. Replace a $2,000 videographer workflow with a HeyGen subscription for under $50 a month.
- التوسّع.أنشئ محتوى بالجملة عبر عدة قوائم وأسواق أو لغات في الوقت نفسه.
- الاتساق. حافظ على حضور منتظم للفيديو على كل قناة دون إنهاك.
- التوطين. قدّم محتوى بالإسبانية والماندرين والفيتنامية وغيرها من لغات مجتمعات المشترين بلغتهم الأم بنقرة واحدة.
إنشاء أول فيديو لك بالذكاء الاصطناعي
Introduction
New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? This section will walk you through each step to help you make high-quality videos quickly.
قبل أن تضغط على "Create"، وضّح هدفك. اسأل نفسك:
- Goal: What do you want this video to achieve? Examples: generate buyer inquiries, build sphere awareness, nurture past clients, win a listing presentation.
- الجمهور: مع من تتحدّث؟ أمثلة: مشترون لأول مرة، بائعون ينتقلون إلى منزل أكبر، عملاء مستثمرون، مجتمع متعدد اللغات.
- Distribution: Where will this video live? Examples: Instagram Reels, your listing page, email newsletter, YouTube.
- Hook: What will grab attention in the first few seconds?
Pro tip
Need a second opinion? Ask ChatGPT or Claude:
"I'm creating a real estate video for [property type/market]. My goal is [goal]. My audience is [audience]. My hook is [hook]. Can you suggest ways to make it more compelling?"
Step 1: Set up your HeyGen workspace for scale
For solo real estate agents, your brand is your face. Buyers and sellers choose agents they trust, and your AI avatar is how you show up consistently in every video without filming every time.
قبل أن تنشئ أول فيديو لك، جهّز أمرين:
- نسختك الرقمية. هذا هو أهم أصل تمتلكه في HeyGen. تسجيل مدته 15 ثانية فقط يكفي لإنشاء أفاتار يشبهك تمامًا في الشكل والصوت. يمكنك الانتقال مباشرةً إلى الخطوة 2 للقيام بذلك أولًا إذا رغبت.
- Your Brand Kit. Add your brokerage colors, logo, and fonts so every video is automatically on-brand. Paste your brokerage website URL to auto-import your brand style, or upload assets manually.
Pro tip
Your digital twin is your brand. The more natural and expressive your recording, the more your avatar will reflect your real personality on screen.
الخطوة 2: اختر أفاتار الذكاء الاصطناعي المناسب
الأفاتار الخاص بك هو حضورك على الشاشة. أنشئ أفاتار مخصص يتوافق مع هويتك التجارية، أو، للحصول على لمسة شخصية بأعلى درجة، أنشئ التوأم الرقمي لك في دقائق باستخدام ميزة أفاتار واقعي من HeyGen!
في مجال العقارات، الثقة هي العملة التي تحسم الحصول على العروض. أفاتار V، المُدرَّب على فيديو مدته 15 ثانية لك، يقدّم أكثر نسخة رقمية مطابقة للواقع وبكامل الجسم، وهو الخيار الأفضل للوكلاء الذين يبنون علامة شخصية. أفاتار IV يعمل بشكل ممتاز للمظاهر المعتمدة على الصور أو الشخصيات غير البشرية، وهو المحرّك الافتراضي.
ملاحظة: HeyGen توفّر أيضًا أفاتارات جاهزة، إذا كنت تريد البدء قبل أن يصبح التوأم الرقمي الخاص بك جاهزًا.
نوع الأفاتار
ستحتاج إلى
ستحصل على
Best For
تسجيل فيديو لمدة 15 ثانية
A lifelike avatar that captures your specific motion, gestures, and expressions. Powered by Avatar V for full upper-body, cinematic-quality performance.
الوكلاء الذين يريدون الظهور بوجوههم الحقيقية وحضورهم الشخصي في كل فيديو. الخيار الأكثر أصالة لبناء العلامة الشخصية.
1 photo
أفاتار واقعي مُنشأ من صورة ثابتة، مع حركة ومزامنة شفاه بالذكاء الاصطناعي. مدعوم بتقنية Avatar IV.
الوكلاء الذين لا يملكون لقطات فيديو متاحة أو يرغبون في نقطة بداية سريعة.
أفاتار جاهز
لا حاجة إلى تسجيل
أفاتار جاهز من مكتبة HeyGen، متاح بمجموعة واسعة من الأساليب واللغات.
Agents who want to get started immediately without creating a custom avatar.
Generated avatar
موجّه نصي
أفاتار مُنشأ بالكامل بالذكاء الاصطناعي بمظهر وحركة وصوت مخصّصة مع مزامنة دقيقة لحركة الشفاه.
تمائم تحمل هوية العلامة التجارية، أو شخصيات خيالية، أو شخصيات غير بشرية.
نصيحة احترافية
Use HeyGen’s generating looks feature to switch your avatar's pose, surroundings, or attire with nothing but a text prompt. Place yourself at a luxury property, a neighborhood landmark, or your brokerage office without leaving your desk.
أفضل الممارسات: إنشاء توأم رقمي مثالي
جودة المدخلات تعني جودة المخرجات. كلما كانت صورك، وفيديوهاتك، والموجّهات التي تستخدمها أفضل، كان الأفاتار الخاص بك أكثر واقعية واحترافية. كل ما يظهر في فيديو التدريب، من الإيماءات إلى تعابير الوجه أو نبرة الصوت، سينعكس في النتيجة النهائية.
نوع الأفاتار
ستحتاج إلى
أفضل الممارسات
15-second video
Record on a smartphone in cinematic mode or 4K. Use a simple background with natural light. Be expressive: the energy you put in is the energy you get out. Avoid covering your face or wearing large accessories.
صورة واحدة
صورة شخصية احترافية أو بورتريه لك وحدك، بإضاءة جيدة وجودة عالية. تجنّب ارتداء النظارات الشمسية أو القبعات أو استخدام الفلاتر أو ظهور أي أشخاص آخرين في الصورة.
نصيحة مخصّصة للعقارات
سجّل فيديو التدريب الخاص بك بالزي الذي تريد ربطه بعلامتك التجارية، سواء كان زياً رسمياً للأعمال أو زياً عملياً غير رسمي. سيعكس الأفاتار هذا المظهر في كل فيديو تقوم بإنشائه.
Best practices: creating high quality custom AI voices
توفّر HeyGen مكتبة ضخمة من الأصوات الجاهزة المُنشأة بالذكاء الاصطناعي بأكثر من 175 لغة ولهجة ونبرة عاطفية، لكن في بعض الأحيان يكون استنساخ صوت مخصّص يشبه صوتك تمامًا خيارًا أقوى لبناء الثقة مع عملاء العقارات.
نوع صوت مخصص
طريقة الإنشاء
Best for
Automatic when creating a Hyper-Realistic Avatar
or
Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonations. Supports multiple emotions.
نسخة مستنسخة من صوتك تبدو تمامًا مثلك
موجّه نصي يحدّد السمات (العمر، اللكنة، النوع الاجتماعي، النبرة، طبقة الصوت، العاطفة)
صوت مُنشأ بالكامل بالذكاء الاصطناعي اعتمادًا على الموجّه.
A consistent branded voice that isn't yours, for team or brokerage-wide content
External AI Voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
استنساخ صوت واقعي مُدرَّب على صوتك الحقيقي وتنغيماتك. عناصر التحكّم في الضبط الدقيق تختلف حسب الخدمة. خيار ممتاز لإنشاء توأم رقمي، لكنه عادةً يتطلّب دفعة إضافية.
Higher fine-tune control
For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• Speak clearly with natural pauses and slight emotional expression
• حمِّل عدة عينات بصيغ مختلفة من النبرات العاطفية للحصول على مزيد من المرونة (مخصص لـ HeyGen Custom Voice Clones فقط)
هل تريد التعمق أكثر؟
→ الدليل الشامل لاستنساخ الصوت المخصص فائق الواقعية
أفضل الممارسات: اكتب الموجّه باحتراف
البرمجة بالموجّهات هي عملية صياغة تعليمات نصية بدقة وتكرار تحسينها (تُسمى موجّهات) لاستخدامها في توجيه أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي لإنشاء محتوى من الصفر مثل الصور أو الحركة أو الصوت.
صياغة الموجّهات مهارة قوية لأي منشئ محتوى بالذكاء الاصطناعي. عند استخدامها مع HeyGen، تفتح لك الموجّهات عددًا لا يُحصى من الطرق لإنشاء فيديوهات عالية التأثير، حيث لا يكون أمامك أي حدود سوى خيالك! استعد للتجربة والتكرار والتحسين المستمر.
Feature
وظيفة
Use it For
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring Photo Avatars
Creating Custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
إنشاء أصوات مخصّصة
أفضل ممارسات كتابة الموجّهات
Be specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion) the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
Include context & intent
Let the AI know the purpose: Is it for a product demo? A social ad? A tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.
استخدم لغة وصفية
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).
Iterate & refine
Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to dramatically better results in all media types!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
استكشف الموارد التالية للتعمّق أكثر في كل نوع وتحقيق أقصى استفادة من موجّهاتك!
Step 3: Choose your starting point
When you open HeyGen as a real estate agent, your homepage shows four video formats built specifically for your work. Each one is a shortcut to a finished, publish-ready video.
Format
What it creates
متى تستخدمه
تحديث السوق
A professional avatar-led video delivering local market stats and insights to your sphere
Weekly or monthly market update for email, Instagram, or YouTube
Cinematic Home Tour
A film-quality property showcase using Avatar Shots and Seedance 2 to create cinematic, production-grade scenes
Luxury listings or any property where visual quality is the selling point
Hosted Home Tour
A walkthrough-style video with your avatar as the on-screen host, narrating the property features
Standard listing videos where you want your personal presence front and center
Listing Spotlight
A concise, avatar-narrated listing overview with property photos and b-roll, ideal for social and MLS pages
محتوى عرض سريع جاهز قبل أول معاينة
Using Video Agent
لا تبحث عن واحد من التنسيقات الأربعة المذكورة أعلاه؟ يمكنك أيضًا استخدام Video Agent لوصف ما تريده بلغة بسيطة. اكتب تفاصيل الإعلان الخاص بك، والجمهور المستهدف، أو موضوع الفيديو، وسيقوم HeyGen بإنشاء مسودة كاملة تلقائيًا (النص، والأفاتار، والعناصر المرئية، والتعليق الصوتي).
نظرًا لأن فيديوهات العقارات تحتاج إلى دقة عالية (السعر الصحيح، العنوان، تفاصيل الحي، وعبارة الحث على اتخاذ إجراء CTA)، احرص دائمًا على نقل المسودة إلى AI Studio قبل النشر. في AI Studio يمكنك مراجعة النص وتعديله سطرًا بسطر، واستبدال لقطات الـ b-roll، وضبط الترجمات، وضبط أي تفصيل بدقة قبل التصدير.
For prompting tips and creative workflow ideas, check out the Video Agent prompting guide.
هل تريد التعمّق أكثر؟ تعرّف على كيفية استخدام Video Agent في HeyGen Academy.
Why it’s perfect for you
مهمة
Scriptwriting
المرئيات
Narration
التحرير
الترجمة النصية
وكيل الفيديو يتولى ذلك بالنيابة عنك
يحوّل موضوعك أو الموجّه الخاص بك إلى قصة واضحة وجذابة
يختار تلقائياً لقطات أو صوراً من مكتبة الوسائط لتناسب أسلوبك وموضوعك
يضيف تعليقاً صوتياً طبيعياً مدركاً للمشاعر بأكثر من 175 لغة
يتولى إدارة الإيقاع والانتقالات والتوقيت تلقائياً
Generates accurate captions for clarity and accessibility
نصيحة احترافية: تعامل مع الموجّهات كما لو كانت موجزك الإبداعي. كلما كانت فكرتك أوضح، أصبح الوكيل أذكى. استخدم موجّهات محددة مثل:
- «أنشئ فيديو تعريفي مدته 90 ثانية حول كيفية بناء علامة تجارية شخصية باستخدام الأفاتارات الرقمية.»
- “Summarize my latest newsletter as a 1-minute TikTok script.”
- “Generate a product launch video with upbeat pacing and energetic tone.”
فكّر في البرومبتات كأنها محادثات بينك وبين محرّرك؛ كلما قدّمت تفاصيل أكثر، كانت النتائج أفضل.
نصائح احترافية للحصول على نتائج سينمائية
- Craft a clear brief. Think of your prompt as your creative direction, including tone, format, and goal.“Create a 90-second explainer on building a personal brand with digital avatars.”
- استخدم عناصر بصرية قوية.حمّل لقطات منتجك الخاصة أو لقطات B-roll لإضفاء طابع شخصي على الفيديو.
- كرّر بسرعة.عاين النتيجة، وعدّل، وأعد إنشاء الفيديو؛ يتعلّم الوكيل من ملاحظاتك.
- انطلق عالميًا. قم بإضفاء الطابع المحلي فورًا باستخدام دعم الصوت متعدد اللغات.
- Add your avatar. Combine Video Agent with your HeyGen avatar for a cohesive brand.
اختصار: استخدم Video Agent في المسودة الأولى، ثم حسّنها أو خصّصها في AI Studio (الخطوة 5). هذه هي أسرع طريقة لتحويل المعرفة الخام إلى فيديو مصقول جاهز للنشر.
Want to go deeper?
→ استكشف ما يلي:
أفضل الممارسات: حسّن فيديوك في AI Studio
هل تريد مزيدًا من التحكم في ما أنشأه Video Agent؟ انقل الفيديو إلى AI Studio. هنا يمكنك مراجعة كل تفصيلة وتعديلها قبل أن يصبح الفيديو لايف.
In AI Studio you can:
- حرّر النص سطراً بسطر. تأكّد من أن عنوان العقار والسعر واسم الحي وأي تفاصيل أساسية أخرى صحيحة.
- Swap or generate b-roll. Replace any scene with a property photo, stock footage, or AI-generated b-roll from a text prompt.
- Adjust captions and text overlays. Make sure on-screen text matches your brand style and is easy to read.
- Fine-tune your avatar's delivery. Use Voice Director to adjust tone and pacing, or Pauses and Pronunciation to fix any names or addresses that sound off.
يمكنك أيضًا كتابة النصوص أو تعديلها من البداية باستخدام أداة كتابة النصوص بالذكاء الاصطناعي المدمجة في HeyGen (اكتب "/" في لوحة النص لفتح الأوامر السريعة واختيار Script Writer)، أو إعداد النص خارج HeyGen باستخدام ChatGPT أو Claude أو Gemini ثم لصقه داخل المنصة.
If you're writing or refining a script with AI, these steps help you get a strong result fast:
- Step 1: Start with a clear prompt. Tell the AI what kind of video you're making (listing video, market update, buyer guide), who it's for, the goal, and the tone.
- Step 2: Add your key details. Include the property address, key features, price, neighborhood, days on market, or whatever data points are central.
- Step 3: Ask for the right structure. Make sure the script is spoken, easy to read, and conversational, not written like a listing description.
- Step 4: Review and refine. Preview the video, then edit the script directly in the timeline. Refine based on what you see and hear.
Sample revision prompts:
- "اجعل هذا النص يبدو أكثر ثقة وحماسًا."
- "Add a stronger opening hook."
- "Simplify the ending and make the CTA more actionable."
- "Give me a 30-second version focused on the top 3 features."
نصيحة احترافية:
Use AI as your co-writer, not your replacement. The best scripts combine your local expertise with AI's speed. You bring the insight, the AI brings the polish.
Step 4: Create and polish your scenes in AI Studio
Now it's time to bring your video to life inside HeyGen's AI Studio. Design your video with clarity and flow in mind.
- صمّم المشاهد الخاصة بك في دقائق باستخدام مجموعة العلامة التجارية أو القوالب التي أعددتها في الخطوة 1.
- عزّز رسالتك بنصوص تظهر على الشاشة، مثل السعر أو العنوان أو زر الحث على الإجراء (CTA)، واضبطها لتظهر مع حركة (أنيميشن).
- تصفّح مكتبة الوسائط الجاهزة في HeyGen للحصول على لقطات b-roll عالية الجودة، أو أنشئ لقطات b-roll سينمائية من موجّه نصي باستخدام نماذج فيديو بالذكاء الاصطناعي المدمجة مباشرة في AI Studio.
- Use Avatar Shots to place your avatar in cinematic, film-quality scenes, ideal for premium listing videos or luxury brand content.
- استخدم انتقالات مشاهد احترافية مميزة لمنح فيديوهاتك سلاسة ولمسة احترافية.
- أضف وخصّص الترجمات النصية لجعل فيديوهاتك أكثر جاذبية وسهولة في الوصول.
- استخدم ميزة Auto Edit لإزالة كلمات الحشو، والتوقفات، أو اللقطات غير المرغوب فيها تلقائياً من أي مقطع فيديو تضيفه.
Pro tip
في فيديوهات عرض العقارات، جرّب وضع مقدمة الأفاتار فوق صورة للعقار أو لقطات خارجية تم إنشاؤها بالذكاء الاصطناعي لتكون مشهد الخلفية. هذا يمنح المشترين مرجعًا بصريًا مباشرًا قبل حتى أن يشاهدوا الصور على MLS. وللمحتوى متعدّد اللغات، استخدم المشغّل متعدّد اللغات لدمج كل الإصدارات المترجمة في رابط مشاركة واحد مع قائمة منسدلة للاختيار.
Want to dive deeper? HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering all editing features
Best practices: adjust pronunciation, emotions, and intonations
Do you need your avatar to sound just right? Real estate scripts include street names, neighborhood names, and local landmarks that AI may mispronounce. HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery.
Feature
كيف تعمل
Best for
Pauses and pronunciation
Add pauses and adjust pronunciation directly in the script panel
Getting street names, neighborhood names, and community names right
انعكاس الصوت
Upload or record audio with your preferred tone and pacing; any avatar delivers it in their own voice
مطابقة نفس مستوى الحماس والطاقة التي ستستخدمها في عرض قائمة عقار أو استشارة مع مشتري
Voice director
تحكّم في العاطفة والنبرة بضغطة زر
إضفاء مزيد من الدفء والحماس على إعلان عقار جديد، أو تقديم طمأنة هادئة في دليل المشتري
Custom voice clone emotions
Upload extra recordings with different emotional tones for your clone
Adding range to your personal voice clone
هل تريد مشاهدته أثناء العمل؟
Strategies to scale your communication impact
سواء كنت توسّع نطاق تأثيرك، أو تختبر ما يحقق أفضل معدلات التحويل، أو تصل إلى مجتمعات جديدة من المشترين، فإن هذه الأدوات المتقدمة تساعد محترفي العقارات على التوسع بدقة.
Optimize and iterate like a pro
أنشئ عدة نسخ من جملة جذب الإعلان أو عبارة الحث على الإجراء (CTA) أو المقدمة، وقارن النتائج.
- كرّر المشاهد لاختبار إبرازات مختلفة للعقار أو زوايا تصوير متنوعة.
- بدّل الأفاتارات أو الأصوات لترى أي نبرة يتجاوب معها المشترون أكثر.
- Measure watch time, clicks, and inquiry rates to keep what works.
Go global with translation
تعرّف على كيفية ترجمة وتوطين فيديوهاتك إلى أكثر من 175 لغة ولهجة، بدون الحاجة إلى الدبلجة أو مؤديي أصوات.
استخدم ميزة Brand Voice في HeyGen للحفاظ على الاتساق في الفيديوهات المترجمة من خلال تخصيص طريقة التعامل مع كلمات معيّنة، مثل نطق اسم شركة الوساطة أو أسماء الأحياء.
يمكن لمستخدمي باقات Enterprise وTeam أيضًا إجراء تعديلات مباشرة على النصوص المترجمة باستخدام ميزة Proofread لدينا.
انشر باستخدام المشغّل متعدد اللغات. يوفّر رابط مشاركة واحدًا مع قائمة منسدلة للغات لكل ترجمة مُنتَجة في المجلد.
Pro tip
Create your listing video once in English, then generate Spanish, Mandarin, and Vietnamese versions in minutes. Post all three with a single caption: "Interested? Watch in your language below."
خصّص التجربة على نطاق واسع
أضف لمسة شخصية إلى متابعات المشترين، وتواصل البائعين، أو حملات شبكتك باستخدام فيديوهات مخصّصة. من خلال استخدام عناصر ديناميكية مثل اسم المستلم، أو الحي، أو نطاق السعر، تنشئ تجربة فريدة وأكثر جذباً لكل جهة اتصال.
Pair it with your CRM integrations on HubSpot, Zapier, Make, and Clay for a fully automated video outreach workflow, and use Batch Mode to produce hundreds of personalized videos at once from a spreadsheet.
Make concepts visual
Turn abstract ideas into clear, memorable visuals.
- Motion designer creates animated titles, diagrams, and social hooks from prompts. Great for processes, frameworks, and definitions (uses generative credits).
- Stock media + screens: Reinforce learning with examples, B‑roll, or slide overlays.
Turn one video into eight pieces of content
Most real estate creators don't just need more ideas. They need better systems. Because once you build the right system, consistency becomes a whole lot easier.
The most powerful workflow in real estate content right now isn't filming more. It's getting more value from every video you already made. Here's how to turn one listing walkthrough into eight pieces of content inside HeyGen, without recording again.
Step 1: Extract shorts with AI Clipping
Upload your source video to AI Clipping. It automatically analyzes your footage and identifies the strongest standalone moments, no manual scrubbing through a timeline. Choose your clip length (under 30 seconds, 30 to 60 seconds, or longer), output format (vertical, landscape, or square), and captions. One listing walkthrough can become 3 to 5 ready-to-post shorts.
Step 2: Create hook variations with Avatar V / Avatar Shots
If one of your shorts is performing well but you want to test a different opening, you don't need to re-record. Use Avatar V or Avatar Shots to generate a new hook version of the same clip. Voice Director lets you fix specific words or sentences without rebuilding the whole thing.
Step 3: Translate your strongest clip
Take your best performing short and run it through Translate Videos. Select Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, or any of the 175+ available languages. Your avatar delivers the content natively in the target language, no re-recording, no dubbing, no translator needed. One video now reaches an entirely new buyer audience.
Step 4: Generate a standalone AI avatar video from the transcript
Your video transcript is already full of content. Head to Projects, open your video, and click Transcript to get the full text. Pull a strong line or section, paste it into Avatar Shots with your Avatar V twin, and generate a new standalone video. Same expertise, different angle, no camera required.
Step 5: Turn the transcript into social posts
Take a useful section of the transcript, clean it up slightly, and publish it as a LinkedIn post, an X post, an email newsletter, or a market insight caption. Your original video is now generating content outside the video format entirely.
1 listing walkthrough becomes 1 long-form video + 3 shorts + 1 hook variation + 1 translated clip + 1 AI avatar video + 1 social post = 8 pieces of content
And that is nowhere near the limit. The goal isn't to create more content by working harder. It's to build a system that multiplies the value of every video you already make.
Watch the full workflow: Turn one real estate listing into 8 pieces of content with HeyGen
Use case #1: Market updates
Perfect for:
Agents building a sphere of influence, team leaders staying top-of-mind with past clients, and brokerages positioning their brand as the local market authority.
The opportunity
The agents who win referrals are the ones who stay top-of-mind between transactions. A weekly or monthly market update video is the highest-leverage way to do that. Most agents summarize market data in a PDF or a long caption. A 90-second video of your avatar delivering the same insights creates a fundamentally different level of connection, and it works on every major platform.
Top features:
- Digital Twin / Avatar V to deliver updates as yourself
- PPT/PDF to Video to convert your existing market data slides automatically
- AI Clipping to extract the most shareable moments for social clips
- Video Podcast to generate a multi-avatar market discussion from your data report
- Translate Videos to publish in multiple languages for multilingual farm areas
- Batch Mode to produce neighborhood-specific versions of the same update template with different variables
Customer story
Jim McDonner entered real estate after retiring from the U.S. Navy and found himself competing against more than 4,000 licensed agents in Northwest Arkansas, one of the country's fastest-growing markets, with roughly 40 new residents arriving every day.
Before HeyGen, creating a single video could consume most of a day. Even after hiring a professional videographer to produce a series of 12 videos, he was only publishing one or two a week and often skipping weeks entirely.
"It wasn't very consistent. It's no wonder my channel didn't get any traction." Jim McDonner
After completing an AI certification course, Jim built a workflow that is now almost entirely automated. He uses Manus to research market trends, ChatGPT to draft scripts, Gamma to build buyer and relocation guides, and HeyGen's Video Agent to produce polished videos using his brand assets.
"I can spend three, four hours max on a Monday morning and create a whole week's worth of videos and pre-schedule them." Jim McDonner
His educational approach has steadily shifted his audience toward buyers aged 25 to 45. One educational listing campaign helped sell a $650,000 property in just seven days. Another video attracted relocation buyers from Memphis, and a campaign targeting California generated inquiries from buyers planning to move to Northwest Arkansas.
"I wouldn't have reached anywhere near the audience that I've reached." Jim McDonner
Read the full story: How Jim McDonner uses HeyGen to stand out in a fast-growing real estate market
5 videos per week, up from 1 to 2 | 3 to 4 hours to create a full week of content | 1,000+ YouTube subscribers
Use case #2: Cinematic home tour
Perfect for:
Agents listing premium or luxury properties, brokerages building a high-production brand, and any agent who wants their content to stand out visually in a crowded social feed.
The opportunity
Most listing videos are filmed on a phone or outsourced to a videographer for hundreds of dollars per shoot. A cinematic home tour with HeyGen delivers film-quality production at a fraction of the cost and time, using Seedance 2-powered Avatar Shots to place your avatar in visually stunning scenes that match the property's character.
The result looks like a proper production. The process takes minutes.
Best practices:
- Match the scene to the property. Use Generating Looks to brief Avatar Shots on the property style: modern and minimal, warm and traditional, coastal, urban. The backdrop should feel like the home.
- Pair avatar narration with property footage. Layer your Avatar Shot over actual listing photos or AI-generated exterior b-roll to ground buyers in the real property before the cinematic elements take over.
- Use picture-in-picture for narration. Keep your avatar visible as a picture-in-picture narrator while property visuals play in the background. It maintains your personal presence without dominating the frame.
- Keep it premium. Cinematic home tours are not the place for text-heavy overlays or fast cuts. Let the visuals breathe. Use slow transitions and clean captions.
- Lead with the lifestyle. Open with the feeling of the property before the specs: the light, the space, the neighborhood energy. Buyers decide emotionally first.
Top features:
- Avatar Shots (Seedance 2): film-quality avatar scenes generated from a text prompt, the core tool for cinematic home tour production
- Generating Looks: match your avatar's backdrop and setting to the property's character with a text prompt
- Generative B-roll: generate cinematic property-adjacent visuals from a text prompt (Sora 2 / Veo 3.1) directly in AI Studio
- Digital Twin / Avatar V: your digital twin as the on-screen narrator
- Picture-in-picture layout: keep your avatar present as a narrator while property visuals fill the frame
- Auto Edit: clean up any recorded walkthrough footage before layering it with avatar narration
- Translate Videos: produce the cinematic tour in multiple languages for international or multilingual buyer audiences
Pro tip
For a luxury property, generate 3 to 4 different Avatar Shots that match the home's aesthetic (interior warmth, exterior architecture, neighborhood lifestyle), and use them as scene transitions between narrated highlights. It gives the video a full production feel without a crew.
Customer story
Craig Veroni is a real estate agent in Vancouver, British Columbia, covering North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and the city itself. Before real estate, he spent more than a decade as a professional film and television actor, and video had always been at the center of his business.
After a fire and flood forced his family out of their home for nearly a year, his video production came to a complete halt.
"We had been out of our house for about nine months. I couldn't produce any content. I didn't have gear." Craig Veroni
When he saw fellow agents using HeyGen to grow new social channels with AI avatars, he was skeptical. Over three days in a small training group, he built his digital twin, refined his workflow, and published his first Instagram Reel.
"I was freaked out because I'm known for my video. I thought people were going to hate this." Craig Veroni
The twin worked because it was built from his own high-quality footage, trained on the library of videos he had already filmed, capturing his real looks and mannerisms. He paired it with professionally recorded voice models and upgrades every time a better avatar model ships.
He moved from one video a week to two Reels a day. Within the first week, every post outperformed anything he had done personally. On three separate occasions, complete strangers stopped him in public to say they were subscribers.
"The connection was working." Craig Veroni
Read the full story: How Craig Veroni scaled his real estate marketing with HeyGen
4x Instagram followers in 10 months | 2 Reels published per day with HeyGen | 770,000+ accounts reached monthly
Use case #3: Listing spotlight
Perfect for:
Individual agents, team leads, listing coordinators, and brokerage marketing teams.
The opportunity
Video listings generate up to 403% more inquiries than photo-only listings, but most agents produce zero video because of cost and time. A listing spotlight with HeyGen delivers a professional, avatar-narrated overview in under 10 minutes, ready before the first showing.
The format: your digital twin narrates the listing as a picture-in-picture presenter, with property photos, text callouts, and AI-generated b-roll filling the frame behind them. Buyers get a personal introduction from you and a visual anchor of the property in a single video.
Best practices:
- Create before the first showing. Have your listing spotlight live before you post to the MLS — buyers doing pre-market research will find it immediately.
- Lead with lifestyle, not specs. Buyers can read the spec sheet. Tell the story: the morning light in the kitchen, the walk to the coffee shop, the neighborhood vibe.
- Use picture-in-picture narration. Keep your avatar visible in the corner as a narrator while property photos and b-roll play in the background. It personalizes the video without blocking the visuals.
- Keep it under 90 seconds. Save longer formats for luxury properties. 60 to 90 seconds is the sweet spot for most listings.
- Generate multilingual versions immediately. If your market has a significant Spanish or other-language buyer community, translate the spotlight right after you publish the English version.
Top features:
- Digital Twin / Avatar V: your digital twin delivers the listing narration as you
- Picture-in-picture layout: your avatar as narrator over property photos and b-roll
- Generating Looks: place your avatar in a backdrop that matches the property's style
- Generative B-roll: generate cinematic property-adjacent visuals from a text prompt
- Translate Videos: one listing spotlight, 175+ language versions
- Captions: essential for silent autoplay on social and listing platforms
Pro tip
Script structure that works: Hook (something surprising or vivid, 10 seconds), Property highlights (3 to 4 features led with lifestyle benefit, 40 seconds), Neighborhood (walkability, schools, amenities, 20 seconds), CTA (one clear next step, 10 seconds).
Customer story
Scott Henninger has helped buyers relocate to northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia for nearly two decades. Today, his YouTube channel is the engine behind his entire business: 85 to 90 percent of his clients find him through educational videos about moving to the region.
Before HeyGen, every video required Scott to transform his living room into a temporary studio: multiple cameras, a DSLR with teleprompter, careful lighting management. Because everything had to be assembled and taken down each time, he sometimes went months without publishing.
"Anytime I start posting videos again, business takes off." Scott Henninger
After switching to HeyGen, Scott now records his audio, uploads it into HeyGen to generate his avatar video, and finishes the project in Final Cut Pro with graphics, b-roll, and titles.
"From the time I record one, I can have it out in an hour and a half or two hours if I want to." Scott Henninger
Since adopting HeyGen, Scott's videos have accumulated roughly 20,000 views. Only one viewer has ever suggested the videos might be AI-generated. Today he closes 25 to 30 transactions a year, with nearly all of those clients discovering him through YouTube before ever scheduling a call.
"Sitting in front of a camera physically doesn't make me a cent. Writing the scripts and presenting them and getting them out, that's where the money comes in." Scott Henninger
Read the full story: How Scott Henninger uses HeyGen to turn video into a real estate growth engine
3 hours saved per filming session | 2 hours to produce a 10 to 15-minute YouTube video | 25+ homes sold annually through YouTube-generated leads