Welcome to HeyGen Academy.
The first step to getting started is setting up your workspace. This process allows you to create and customize your workspace so it’s ready for your team to collaborate effectively.
Access your workspace settings
From your HeyGen homepage, click the arrow next to your name in the bottom left corner.
Under Personal, you’ll see your individual account.
Under Workspace, you’ll see all HeyGen workspaces you’ve joined or been invited to.
When you first create your personal account, you’re typically on a free plan. Once you join your enterprise workspace, you’ll gain access to all enterprise features and security settings.
You’ll know you’re viewing the enterprise workspace when you see “Enterprise” in the bottom left corner.
Create and configure a new workspace
To create a new workspace, open the bottom-left menu and navigate to Settings.
In your workspace settings, you can:
You can also enable AI-Assisted Watermarking to apply a watermark to all videos created in the workspace.
Choose who can join your workspace
You have three options for controlling access to your workspace:
Once you’ve completed these steps, your workspace is fully set up.
You’ve named your workspace, added your logo, and customized the settings to reflect your brand.
Your workspace is now ready, and you can begin inviting team members whenever you’re ready to collaborate.