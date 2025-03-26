Video Presentation Maker para Mabilisang Presentasyon

Gawing makatawag-pansing video presentations ang mga static na slide deck na nakakapagbigay‑impormasyon, nakakapanghikayat, at madaling tandaan. Ginagawang narrated, on‑brand na video ng HeyGen ang iyong outline o slides, gamit ang makatotohanang mga presenter, captions, at studio‑quality na pacing, para makapaghatid ka ng pare‑pareho at kaakit‑akit na mga kuwento sa mga meeting, training, at marketing.

121,923,429Mga video na nabuo
95,887,733Mga avatar na nabuo
16,775,099Mga video na na-translate
company logo 1
company logo 2
company logo 3
company logo 4
company logo 5
company logo 6
company logo 7
company logo 8
company logo 9
company logo 10
company logo 11
company logo 12
company logo 13
company logo 14
company logo 15
company logo 16
company logo 17
company logo 18
company logo 19
company logo 20
company logo 21
company logo 22
company logo 23
company logo 24
company logo 25
company logo 26
company logo 27
company logo 28
company logo 29
company logo 30
company logo 31
company logo 32
company logo 33
company logo 34
company logo 35
company logo 36
Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.

Subukan ang aming libreng Image to video generator

Magsimula nang Libre
Pick an avatar
Ilalapat ang lip sync pagkatapos ng pagbuo
I-type ang iyong script
Type in any language
us flagcn flagge flagsp flag+
0/200 characters
Remote onboarding at pagsasanay

Remote onboarding at pagsasanay

Replace long manuals with short narrated walkthroughs that learners can watch on-demand and revisit as needed by creating a video presentation.

Sales demos & product tours

Sales demos & product tours

Deliver consistent product walkthroughs that highlight features and benefits with a persuasive on-screen host.

Mga ulat ng ehekutibo at update para sa mga investor

Mga ulat ng ehekutibo at update para sa mga investor

Send polished, data-driven presentations that keep stakeholders informed, no scheduling conflicts required.

Hindi-sabay-sabay na mga update ng team

Hindi-sabay-sabay na mga update ng team

Record monthlies or project updates once and share across time zones with captions and attachments.

Mga video para sa edukasyon ng customer at help center

Mga video para sa edukasyon ng customer at help center

Turn support articles into short, clear videos that lower support volume and improve customer success metrics using our online video presentation maker.

Mga pagsusumite para sa kumperensya at mga kaganapan

Mga pagsusumite para sa kumperensya at mga kaganapan

Submit polished, self-contained presentation videos for virtual conferences, panels, and speaking slots.

Bakit Gamitin ang HeyGen para sa Mga Video Presentation

Make presentations that work on-demand and on any schedule, and create a video presentation that fits your needs. HeyGen removes the friction of recording, editing, and subtitling so you can focus on your message, not the tech. Create asynchronous demos, internal training, investor pitches, and sales walkthroughs that look and sound professional every time with an AI video generator.

Magsimula nang libre
Mabilis na paggawa, walang sablay na paghatid

Generate a storyboard and AI script from a short brief, choose a presenter, then fine-tune visuals and timing, all in one place.

Accessible, on-brand output

Tinitiyak ng auto-captions, subtitles, at suporta para sa brand kit na maging inklusibo at agad makikilala ang iyong presentasyon.

Gamitin muli saanman

I-export ang iba’t ibang aspect ratio at bersyon para sa LMS, email, social, at landing pages nang hindi muling nagre-record.

AI Tagabuo ng Script at Balangkas

I-paste lang ang slide notes o isang maikling brief at gagawa na si HeyGen ng maikli pero kumpletong script na handa na para sa presentation, kasama ang mga hook, transition, at malinaw na CTA. Makakatipid ka ng oras sa pagbuo ng structure at mas mapapanatili mong malinaw, buo, at naka-focus sa audience ang kuwento mo.

Magsimula nang Libre →
A mobile screen transforms from a text document to a grid of image thumbnails.

Realistikong mga Tagapagsalita at Mga Pagpipilian sa Boses

Pumili mula sa mga expressive na AI presenter o i-clone ang sarili mong boses para mag-narrate ng mga slide. Ang natural na mga galaw at multi-language na mga boses ay nagpaparamdam na makatao at kapani-paniwala ang iyong mensahe kahit walang studio.

Magsimula nang Libre →
A smiling woman with a voice tone selection interface showing "Calm" highlighted, and a text input reading "Slowly breathe in and out."

Awtomatikong Caption at Subtitle

Automatic transcription produces editable captions and localized subtitles. Improve accessibility, retention, and watch-through rates across formats and regions.

Magsimula nang Libre →
A broadly smiling woman, with a 'CC' icon and 'AI Captions' text overlay.

Scene Composer & Slide Sync

Awtomatikong i-sync ang mga visual ng slide, animation, at b-roll sa narasyon. Madali ring palitan ang mga stock clip, logo, o screenshot at i-adjust ang timing ng bawat eksena.

Magsimula nang Libre →
A woman smiles into a microphone on a video call, with an interface overlay for creating slides and two other people in smaller video calls.

Gamit ng mahigit 100,000 na team na pinahahalagahan ang kalidad, kadalian, at bilis

Tingnan kung paano pinapalawak ng mga negosyo na tulad sa iyo ang paggawa ng content at pinapabilis ang paglago gamit ang pinaka-makabagong image-to-video platform sa merkado.

Miro
"Binibigyan nito ng kapangyarihan ang aming mga manunulat na magkaroon ng kaparehong antas ng pagkamalikhain sa proseso na mayroon ako pagdating sa mga visual na paraan ng pagkukuwento."

Steve Sowrey, Disenyador ng Learning Media
play buttonWatch video
Vision Creative Labs
"Ang mahiwagang sandali para sa akin ay noong mayroon kaming isang video na ginagawa ko linggo-linggo. Bigla naming na-realize na puwede pala akong magsulat ng script, ipadala ito, at hindi ko na kailangang humarap sa camera muli."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
play buttonWatch video
Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
play buttonWatch video
reviews logo4.8
1,300+ reviews
reviews trophy
How it works

Paano Gamitin ang Video Presentation Maker

Three simple steps take you from idea to shareable video.

Get started for free
Step 1

Upload or paste your content

Magsimula sa mga slides, dokumento, o simpleng brief. Gumagawa ang HeyGen ng storyboard at iba’t ibang script options na nakaayon sa haba at tono para mas maging kaengganyo ang iyong mga video.

Step 2

Pumili ng tagapagsalita at pinuhin

Select an AI avatar or upload a short clip to create your own clone, then refine visuals, captions, and pacing inside the editor.

Step 3

I-customize para sa anumang audience

Iayon ang iyong mga eksena gamit ang mga kulay ng brand, mga layout, at mga elementong nasa screen upang umangkop sa training, marketing, o mga internal na update.

Step 4

Export and distribute

I-export ang mga high-quality na video, SRT subtitle files, at mga thumbnail image sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto, o i-publish direkta sa iyong LMS, CMS, o mga social platform.

An Apple iMac displays a data dashboard with charts and metrics, a keyboard, smartphone, and mug on a wooden desk.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ano ang video presentation?

A video presentation is a slide-based or scripted talk recorded as a shareable video, often with a talking head, narration, captions, and synced visuals. It’s ideal for on-demand learning, pitches, and remote updates, especially when you record a presentation for your audience.

Maaari ko bang gawing video presentation ang mga kasalukuyan kong slides?

Oo. Mag-upload ng PPT, PDF, o mga larawan at awtomatikong isi-sync ni HeyGen ang mga slide sa narasyon at mga transition ng eksena para hindi mo na kailangang mag-record muli.

Kailangan ko ba ng webcam o mikropono?

Hindi, gamitin ang mga AI presenter at text-to-speech ng HeyGen para mag-narrate. Kung mas gusto mo, mag-upload ng sarili mong video o boses at pagsamahin ang totoong footage sa mga AI element.

How accurate are the auto-captions?

HeyGen’s transcription is highly accurate and editable; you can quickly correct phrasing, timing, or add localized subtitles before export.

Maaari ko bang gamitin ang branding ng aking kumpanya?

Absolutely. Upload logos, set brand fonts and colors in the Brand Kit, and apply them across video templates for consistent, on-brand presentations.

Anong mga format ng export ang available?

Export MP4 videos in widescreen (16:9), square (1:1), or vertical (9:16), plus SRT subtitle files and thumbnail images optimized for sharing using our online video presentation maker.

Is HeyGen secure for confidential presentations?

Yes. Enterprise plans include SSO, role-based access, encrypted storage, and compliance options. Contact sales for custom security and hosting requirements.

Maaari ba akong gumawa ng mga bersyon sa iba’t ibang wika?

Oo, maaari kang magsalin ng mga script, lumipat sa mga lokal na TTS na boses, at mag-export ng maraming bersyon sa iba’t ibang wika upang maabot ang pandaigdigang mga audience gamit ang video translator.

How long does it take to make a presentation?

Many presentations can be generated and polished in minutes; final editing time depends on length and the amount of customization you choose when you use a video presentation.

Do you offer team onboarding or support?

Nagbibigay kami ng onboarding, mga training resource, at dedikadong suporta para sa mga Team at Enterprise na customer upang matulungan kang i-scale ang paggawa ng video at lumikha ng video presentation.

Explore more AI powered tools

Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

AI Video GeneratorVideo TranslatorText to Video AIAudio to Video AIAI Lip Sync Faceswap AIAI Voice GeneratorAI UGC AdsUrl to VideoScript to VideoAI Reel GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorImage to Video AIVoice CloningYoutube Video TranslatorVideo AvatarAI Youtube Video MakerAI Tiktok Video GeneratorAI Caption GeneratorAdd Text to VideoAI Subtitle GeneratorVideo Script GeneratorText to Speech AvatarAdd Photo to VideoAI Video Compressor

Magsimulang lumikha gamit ang HeyGen

Gawing propesyonal na video ang iyong mga ideya gamit ang AI.

Get started for free →
CTA background