Gawing makatawag-pansing video presentations ang mga static na slide deck na nakakapagbigay‑impormasyon, nakakapanghikayat, at madaling tandaan. Ginagawang narrated, on‑brand na video ng HeyGen ang iyong outline o slides, gamit ang makatotohanang mga presenter, captions, at studio‑quality na pacing, para makapaghatid ka ng pare‑pareho at kaakit‑akit na mga kuwento sa mga meeting, training, at marketing.
Subukan ang aming libreng Image to video generator
Replace long manuals with short narrated walkthroughs that learners can watch on-demand and revisit as needed by creating a video presentation.
Deliver consistent product walkthroughs that highlight features and benefits with a persuasive on-screen host.
Send polished, data-driven presentations that keep stakeholders informed, no scheduling conflicts required.
Record monthlies or project updates once and share across time zones with captions and attachments.
Turn support articles into short, clear videos that lower support volume and improve customer success metrics using our online video presentation maker.
Submit polished, self-contained presentation videos for virtual conferences, panels, and speaking slots.
Bakit Gamitin ang HeyGen para sa Mga Video Presentation
Make presentations that work on-demand and on any schedule, and create a video presentation that fits your needs. HeyGen removes the friction of recording, editing, and subtitling so you can focus on your message, not the tech. Create asynchronous demos, internal training, investor pitches, and sales walkthroughs that look and sound professional every time with an AI video generator.
Generate a storyboard and AI script from a short brief, choose a presenter, then fine-tune visuals and timing, all in one place.
Tinitiyak ng auto-captions, subtitles, at suporta para sa brand kit na maging inklusibo at agad makikilala ang iyong presentasyon.
I-export ang iba’t ibang aspect ratio at bersyon para sa LMS, email, social, at landing pages nang hindi muling nagre-record.
AI Tagabuo ng Script at Balangkas
I-paste lang ang slide notes o isang maikling brief at gagawa na si HeyGen ng maikli pero kumpletong script na handa na para sa presentation, kasama ang mga hook, transition, at malinaw na CTA. Makakatipid ka ng oras sa pagbuo ng structure at mas mapapanatili mong malinaw, buo, at naka-focus sa audience ang kuwento mo.
Realistikong mga Tagapagsalita at Mga Pagpipilian sa Boses
Pumili mula sa mga expressive na AI presenter o i-clone ang sarili mong boses para mag-narrate ng mga slide. Ang natural na mga galaw at multi-language na mga boses ay nagpaparamdam na makatao at kapani-paniwala ang iyong mensahe kahit walang studio.
Awtomatikong Caption at Subtitle
Automatic transcription produces editable captions and localized subtitles. Improve accessibility, retention, and watch-through rates across formats and regions.
Scene Composer & Slide Sync
Awtomatikong i-sync ang mga visual ng slide, animation, at b-roll sa narasyon. Madali ring palitan ang mga stock clip, logo, o screenshot at i-adjust ang timing ng bawat eksena.
Tingnan kung paano pinapalawak ng mga negosyo na tulad sa iyo ang paggawa ng content at pinapabilis ang paglago gamit ang pinaka-makabagong image-to-video platform sa merkado.
Paano Gamitin ang Video Presentation Maker
Three simple steps take you from idea to shareable video.
Magsimula sa mga slides, dokumento, o simpleng brief. Gumagawa ang HeyGen ng storyboard at iba’t ibang script options na nakaayon sa haba at tono para mas maging kaengganyo ang iyong mga video.
Select an AI avatar or upload a short clip to create your own clone, then refine visuals, captions, and pacing inside the editor.
Iayon ang iyong mga eksena gamit ang mga kulay ng brand, mga layout, at mga elementong nasa screen upang umangkop sa training, marketing, o mga internal na update.
I-export ang mga high-quality na video, SRT subtitle files, at mga thumbnail image sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto, o i-publish direkta sa iyong LMS, CMS, o mga social platform.
A video presentation is a slide-based or scripted talk recorded as a shareable video, often with a talking head, narration, captions, and synced visuals. It’s ideal for on-demand learning, pitches, and remote updates, especially when you record a presentation for your audience.
Oo. Mag-upload ng PPT, PDF, o mga larawan at awtomatikong isi-sync ni HeyGen ang mga slide sa narasyon at mga transition ng eksena para hindi mo na kailangang mag-record muli.
Hindi, gamitin ang mga AI presenter at text-to-speech ng HeyGen para mag-narrate. Kung mas gusto mo, mag-upload ng sarili mong video o boses at pagsamahin ang totoong footage sa mga AI element.
HeyGen’s transcription is highly accurate and editable; you can quickly correct phrasing, timing, or add localized subtitles before export.
Absolutely. Upload logos, set brand fonts and colors in the Brand Kit, and apply them across video templates for consistent, on-brand presentations.
Export MP4 videos in widescreen (16:9), square (1:1), or vertical (9:16), plus SRT subtitle files and thumbnail images optimized for sharing using our online video presentation maker.
Yes. Enterprise plans include SSO, role-based access, encrypted storage, and compliance options. Contact sales for custom security and hosting requirements.
Oo, maaari kang magsalin ng mga script, lumipat sa mga lokal na TTS na boses, at mag-export ng maraming bersyon sa iba’t ibang wika upang maabot ang pandaigdigang mga audience gamit ang video translator.
Many presentations can be generated and polished in minutes; final editing time depends on length and the amount of customization you choose when you use a video presentation.
Nagbibigay kami ng onboarding, mga training resource, at dedikadong suporta para sa mga Team at Enterprise na customer upang matulungan kang i-scale ang paggawa ng video at lumikha ng video presentation.
Explore more AI powered tools
Bring any photo to life with hyper‑realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Gawing propesyonal na video ang iyong mga ideya gamit ang AI.