Instant Avatar Maker for Personalized AI Videos

Create a reusable digital version of yourself with HeyGen’s instant avatar. Record a short video once, then generate unlimited AI videos with your avatar delivering scripts naturally, clearly, and consistently.

121,923,429Mga video na nabuo
95,887,733Mga avatar na nabuo
16,775,099Mga video na na-translate
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Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.

Try our free Image to video generator

Magsimula nang Libre
Pick an avatar
Lip sync applied after generation
Type your script
Type in any language
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Training and onboarding videos

Training and onboarding videos

Create training content that feels personal without repeated filming sessions. Instant avatars allow you to update lessons quickly as policies or processes change while keeping a consistent instructor presence.

Pagpapaliwanag ng produkto at mga feature

Pagpapaliwanag ng produkto at mga feature

Explain workflows, tools, or features using a familiar on screen face. Instant avatars help reduce confusion by delivering information clearly and consistently across multiple explainer videos with the aid of a personalized avatar.

Founder and executive communication

Founder and executive communication

Deliver leadership messages without scheduling recordings each time. Instant avatars allow executives to stay visible while saving time and maintaining message clarity.

Sales and marketing personalization

Sales and marketing personalization

Use your own digital presence to build trust in marketing and sales videos. Instant avatars make it possible to personalize outreach without increasing production effort.

Multilingual content localization

Multilingual content localization

Reuse the same avatar while translating scripts into multiple languages. This allows global communication without re-recording or hiring additional presenters.

Kaalaman base at mga support video

Kaalaman base at mga support video

Create help and FAQ videos that feel human and approachable. Update answers quickly without returning to camera.

Bakit ang HeyGen ang Pinakamahusay na Instant Avatar Maker

Ang mga instant avatar ay nag-aalis ng abala ng pagharap sa kamera habang pinapanatili ang human connection, kaya mas madali ang paggawa ng personalized na content. Sa HeyGen, puwede mong i-capture nang isang beses ang itsura at paraan ng pagsasalita mo, tapos magagamit mo ito nang paulit-ulit para sa training, marketing, sales, at internal na komunikasyon nang hindi isinusuko ang authenticity o bilis.

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Record once, scale endlessly

Ang iyong instant avatar ay nagiging reusable na video asset na maaari mong gamitin sa walang limitasyong mga video. Tinatanggal nito ang pangangailangan para sa paulit-ulit na pagre-record habang pinananatiling pare-pareho ang iyong mukha at boses sa lahat ng content.

Dinisenyo para sa bilis nang walang kompromiso

From recording to usable avatar, the process is intentionally simple and fast. Teams can move from idea to finished video without production delays or technical overhead.

Presensya ng tao nang hindi kailangang mag-film nang tuloy-tuloy

Pinapayagan ka ng instant avatars na lumabas sa screen nang hindi kailangan ng perpektong ilaw, maraming take, o kaba sa harap ng camera. Mananatiling pulido at propesyonal ang iyong delivery sa bawat pagkakataon.

Mabilis na paggawa ng sariling na-record na avatar

Gumawa ng instant avatar gamit ang maikling self-recording mula sa iyong phone o webcam. Mabilis na kinukuha ng system ang istruktura ng iyong mukha, postura, at natural na presensya para makagawa ng custom avatar na tunay na sumasalamin sa iyong pagkakakilanlan. Sa ganitong paraan, makakapagsimula ka nang gumawa ng mga avatar-driven na video nang hindi kailangan ng komplikadong setup o espesyal na kagamitan, kaya mas madali para sa iyo ang paglikha ng sarili mong custom avatar.

Magsimula nang Libre →
Video recording interface showing a woman with headphones and microphone, with a prompt to "Record 2 min clip".

Natural facial movement and expression

Instant avatars generate realistic facial motion while speaking your script. Subtle head movement, eye contact, and expressions are preserved to avoid a stiff or artificial appearance in the custom avatar. This helps viewers feel a real human connection while watching.

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Voice aligned speech delivery

Your avatar delivers scripts with clear, natural sounding speech that matches visual timing. Pronunciation and pacing are optimized for easy comprehension, especially when using a talking avatar. This creates a smooth viewing experience without manual voice editing, allowing for the use of an AI avatar in presentations.

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Smiling woman with a "Voice Tone" interface set to "Calm," demonstrating "Slowly breathe in and out."

Script updates without re-recording

When information changes, simply edit the script and regenerate the video. Your avatar remains the same while the message updates instantly. This removes the need for reshoots or repeated recordings.

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Three smiling individuals in video frames, one with menu options for 'Video Agent', 'Script', and 'Add PDF/PPT'.

Used by 100,000+ teams that value quality, ease, and speed

Alamin kung paano pinapalawak ng mga negosyo na tulad sa iyo ang paggawa ng content at pinapabilis ang paglago gamit ang pinaka-makabagong image-to-video platform sa merkado.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"Ang mahiwagang sandali para sa akin ay noong mayroon kaming isang video na ginagawa ko tuwing linggo. Bigla naming na-realize na puwede pala akong magsulat ng script, ipadala ito, at hindi ko na kailangang humarap sa kamera muli."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Program Manager
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1,300+ reviews
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How it works

Paano Gamitin ang Instant Avatar Maker

Create and use an instant avatar in four simple steps.

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Step 1

Record a short video

Record a brief video using your phone or webcam in a well lit environment. No studio or professional gear required.

Hakbang 2

Gumawa ng iyong instant na avatar

Ipoproseso ng HeyGen ang recording at gagawa ng reusable na digital avatar mo, para makagawa ka ng mga engaging na video nang walang kahirap-hirap. Maaari mo itong suriin at aprubahan bago gamitin.

Step 3

Idagdag ang iyong script

Write or paste the text you want your avatar to speak. Select language and delivery preferences.

Hakbang 4

Gumawa at ibahagi

Gumawa ng iyong video at i-download o i-publish ito sa mga website, internal tools, o social media platforms.

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Mga Madalas Itanong (FAQs)

Ano ang instant avatar?

An instant avatar is a reusable digital version of you created from a short recording. It allows you to appear on screen in AI generated videos without filming again, making video creation faster while preserving personal presence.

Gaano katagal bago makagawa ng instant avatar?

Ang paggawa ng instant avatar ay nangangailangan lamang ng maikling pagre-record at maikling oras ng pagproseso. Sa karamihan ng mga kaso, maaari ka nang magsimulang gumawa ng mga video sa parehong araw nang hindi na kailangang maghintay ng mahahabang production cycle gamit ang isang AI video generator.

Do I need professional equipment to record my avatar?

Hindi kailangan ng propesyonal na kagamitan. Sapat na ang isang phone o webcam na may maayos na ilaw para makagawa ng mataas na kalidad na instant avatar na angkop para sa karamihan ng mga gamit sa negosyo at edukasyon.

Can I update videos without recording again?

Yes. Once your avatar is created, you can change scripts and regenerate videos at any time. There is no need to re-record yourself for content updates.

Is my instant avatar private and secure?

Yes. Your instant avatar is restricted to your workspace and cannot be accessed by others. This ensures your identity and content remain protected.

What types of videos can I use an instant avatar for?

Instant avatars work well for training, onboarding, sales, marketing, internal updates, and support content. The same avatar can be reused across multiple formats.

Can I use the same avatar for different languages?

Yes. You can generate videos in multiple languages using the same avatar with the video translator. This allows efficient localization without additional recordings, making it easier to create engaging content for diverse audiences.

Who owns the videos created with an instant avatar?

You retain full ownership of all videos created using your instant avatar. Your content remains fully under your control.

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Gawing propesyonal na video ang iyong mga ideya gamit ang AI.

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