Magsimula sa isang product URL, maikling script, o ilang larawan at agad kang makakagawa ng pulidong social ads na handa para sa Feed, Reels, Stories, at Shorts. Awtomatikong inaasikaso ng HeyGen ang copy, visuals, voiceovers, aspect ratios, at batch exports para makagawa ang mga team ng mas maraming winning creatives nang hindi na kailangan ng shoots o mano-manong pag-edit.
Subukan ang aming libreng Image to Video generator
Got a flash sale or product drop? Turn a URL and brief into multiple ad variants in minutes so paid campaigns go live while demand is hot.
Generate consistent, high-quality ads for large SKUs with batch workflows that map product data to templates and exports for each platform.
Translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and produce synced captions for new markets so global ad campaigns launch without reshoots.
Create vertical, punchy edits with strong hooks and readable captions designed for Reels, TikTok, and Shorts to maximize early engagement in your ad campaigns.
Produce tailored messaging for audience segments, highlighting discounts, social proof, or product specifics to lift conversion rates for warm traffic.
Deliver on-brand ad libraries quickly with reusable templates, locked brand elements, and export-ready bundles your clients can upload and test immediately.
Bakit ang HeyGen ang Pinakamahusay na AI Social Media Ad Generator
HeyGen blends rapid generation, platform-aware templates, and performance-first workflows so marketers and creators scale social campaigns with consistency and speed, creating winning ads. Generate many variants, localize quickly, and test systematically to find the winning ads that lower costs and boost conversions.
Mag-paste ng URL o maglagay ng maikling brief at awtomatikong gagawa si HeyGen ng mga hook, eksena, at kumpletong ads para hindi ka na maabala sa matagal na shooting at editing. Mas mabilis kang makakapag-launch ng paid social campaigns at makaka-iterate sa mga panalong ad.
Awtomatikong i-resize, lagyan ng caption, at iakma ang pacing ng mga creatives para sa vertical, square, at horizontal na placements. Tinitiyak ng mga preset ng HeyGen na malinaw ang mga caption at akma sa bawat platform ang pacing para sa Reels, Shorts, Stories, at feed placements.
Mag-batch-generate ng dose-dosenang variant na may iba’t ibang hook, CTA, at visual. Ayusin ang mga export para sa A/B testing para mahanap ng performance teams ang mga high-ROI creatives at ma-scale ang mga gumagana.
Link papunta sa paggawa ng ad mula sa kahit anong product page
Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen extracts key images, specs, and messaging to build storyboards for your Facebook ad. The link to video and image flow maps page content into ad-ready scenes, saving manual composition time and preserving product detail.
Pagtutugma ng AI copy at creative
Ang HeyGen ang sumusulat ng mga headline, pangunahing teksto, at mga CTA na nakaayon sa social intent at ipinapareha ang mga ito sa mga ginawang visual at mga mungkahing hook. Maraming bersyon ng kopya ang ipinapareha sa iba’t ibang visual na opsyon para makabuo ng mga nasusubukang concept set na na-optimize para sa mga click at conversion gamit ang isang AI tool.
Realistikong mga avatar, kopya ng boses, at mga istilong UGC
Pumili ng AI avatars, i-upload ang boses mo, o gumamit ng voice models para gumawa ng UGC-style na spokespeople o cinematic presenters para sa ad creatives mo. Ang natural na lip sync at emotion controls sa video ads ay nagpaparamdam na totoo ang on-screen talent kahit walang actual na shoot.
Mga preset ng platform at export bundles
Apply brand kits and choose platform presets that handle caption placement, safe areas, and compression settings. Export organized bundles—MP4s, thumbnails, and SRTs—ready for ad managers and social uploads.
Alamin kung paano pinapalawak ng mga negosyo na tulad sa iyo ang paggawa ng content at pinapabilis ang paglago gamit ang pinaka-makabagong image-to-video platform sa merkado.
Paano Gamitin ang AI Social Media Ad Generator
Sundin ang apat na malinaw na hakbang mula sa ideya hanggang sa nai-publish na ad assets.
I-paste ang URL ng produkto, mag-upload ng mga larawan, o maglagay ng maikling script. Awtomatikong kukunin ni HeyGen ang mensahe, mga visual, at mahahalagang detalye para gumawa ng unang draft ng mga ad creative para sa iyong mga campaign.
Pumili ng aspect ratio, visual style, at mga opsyon sa boses o avatar para sa iyong AI ads. Ilapat ang iyong brand kit para mapanatiling pare-pareho ang mga logo, font, at kulay.
Produce multiple drafts with different hooks, CTAs, and visuals. Preview side-by-side, tweak copy or imagery, and regenerate alternate takes for testing.
I-download ang mga MP4, thumbnail, at SRT na naka-format para sa bawat placement o mag-export ng mga nakaayos na bundle para sa ad managers. I-upload sa ad platform mo at simulan ang structured testing para sa mga ad campaign mo.
An AI social media ad generator automatically creates ad copy, visuals, and formatted video or image assets from brief inputs like URLs, scripts, or images. HeyGen combines text to video, image to video, avatars, and brand kits to produce launch-ready creatives without filming.
Yes. Choose output presets for Reels, TikTok, Instagram Feed, Stories, YouTube Shorts, and more. HeyGen auto-resizes, re-captions, and optimizes pacing for each placement.
No. HeyGen drafts persuasive headlines, primary text, and CTAs and pairs them with visual templates. You can refine outputs, but the default drafts are built to meet platform best practices.
Map product feeds or CSV data to templates and HeyGen will generate ads per SKU, applying consistent branding and filenames so you can deploy hundreds of creatives efficiently.
Yes. Use the video translator to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and produce synchronized captions so localized variants of your video ads feel native without re-recording.
Inaayos ng HeyGen ang mga set ng variant para sa mga istrukturadong test, nagmumungkahi ng tamang kombinasyon ng audience, at gumagawa ng malilinis na export bundle para mabilis kang makapagpatakbo ng mga eksperimento at matukoy kung alin ang pinakamabisang hooks at visuals.
Upload a brand kit with logos, fonts, and colors. Lock elements to prevent accidental edits and enforce visual consistency across teams and client accounts.
HeyGen exports MP4 videos, high-resolution PNGs, SRT/VTT caption files, and organized zip bundles ready for ad managers and campaign uploads.
HeyGen follows platform formatting best practices such as aspect ratio, caption readability, and common text limits. Final policy compliance and ad approval are the advertiser’s responsibility.
You retain ownership of the videos and assets you create. HeyGen uses licensed resources and the generated outputs are provided for commercial use. Ensure any third-party content you upload has the necessary rights for your AI ads.
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