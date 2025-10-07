AI Social Media Ad Generator: Mabilisang Paglunsad ng Mga Ad

Magsimula sa isang product URL, maikling script, o ilang larawan at agad kang makakagawa ng pulidong social ads na handa para sa Feed, Reels, Stories, at Shorts. Awtomatikong inaasikaso ng HeyGen ang copy, visuals, voiceovers, aspect ratios, at batch exports para makagawa ang mga team ng mas maraming winning creatives nang hindi na kailangan ng shoots o mano-manong pag-edit.

121,923,429Mga video na nabuo
95,887,733Mga avatar na nabuo
16,775,099Mga video na na-translate
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Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.

Subukan ang aming libreng Image to Video generator

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Ilalapat ang lip sync pagkatapos ng pagbuo
I-type ang iyong script
Type in any language
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Rapid campaign launches

Rapid campaign launches

Got a flash sale or product drop? Turn a URL and brief into multiple ad variants in minutes so paid campaigns go live while demand is hot.

Catalog-scale creative production

Catalog-scale creative production

Generate consistent, high-quality ads for large SKUs with batch workflows that map product data to templates and exports for each platform.

Lokal na pagpapalabas ng mga ad

Lokal na pagpapalabas ng mga ad

Translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and produce synced captions for new markets so global ad campaigns launch without reshoots.

Short-form social testing

Short-form social testing

Create vertical, punchy edits with strong hooks and readable captions designed for Reels, TikTok, and Shorts to maximize early engagement in your ad campaigns.

Retargeting at personalisadong mga creative

Retargeting at personalisadong mga creative

Produce tailored messaging for audience segments, highlighting discounts, social proof, or product specifics to lift conversion rates for warm traffic.

Agency and client delivery

Agency and client delivery

Deliver on-brand ad libraries quickly with reusable templates, locked brand elements, and export-ready bundles your clients can upload and test immediately.

Bakit ang HeyGen ang Pinakamahusay na AI Social Media Ad Generator

HeyGen blends rapid generation, platform-aware templates, and performance-first workflows so marketers and creators scale social campaigns with consistency and speed, creating winning ads. Generate many variants, localize quickly, and test systematically to find the winning ads that lower costs and boost conversions.

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From brief to publish-ready in minutes

Mag-paste ng URL o maglagay ng maikling brief at awtomatikong gagawa si HeyGen ng mga hook, eksena, at kumpletong ads para hindi ka na maabala sa matagal na shooting at editing. Mas mabilis kang makakapag-launch ng paid social campaigns at makaka-iterate sa mga panalong ad.

Built for every placement and format

Awtomatikong i-resize, lagyan ng caption, at iakma ang pacing ng mga creatives para sa vertical, square, at horizontal na placements. Tinitiyak ng mga preset ng HeyGen na malinaw ang mga caption at akma sa bawat platform ang pacing para sa Reels, Shorts, Stories, at feed placements.

Subukan pa ang mas maraming ideya, gumastos nang mas kaunti

Mag-batch-generate ng dose-dosenang variant na may iba’t ibang hook, CTA, at visual. Ayusin ang mga export para sa A/B testing para mahanap ng performance teams ang mga high-ROI creatives at ma-scale ang mga gumagana.

Link papunta sa paggawa ng ad mula sa kahit anong product page

Paste a product or landing page URL and HeyGen extracts key images, specs, and messaging to build storyboards for your Facebook ad. The link to video and image flow maps page content into ad-ready scenes, saving manual composition time and preserving product detail.

Magsimula nang Libre →
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Pagtutugma ng AI copy at creative

Ang HeyGen ang sumusulat ng mga headline, pangunahing teksto, at mga CTA na nakaayon sa social intent at ipinapareha ang mga ito sa mga ginawang visual at mga mungkahing hook. Maraming bersyon ng kopya ang ipinapareha sa iba’t ibang visual na opsyon para makabuo ng mga nasusubukang concept set na na-optimize para sa mga click at conversion gamit ang isang AI tool.

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Realistikong mga avatar, kopya ng boses, at mga istilong UGC

Pumili ng AI avatars, i-upload ang boses mo, o gumamit ng voice models para gumawa ng UGC-style na spokespeople o cinematic presenters para sa ad creatives mo. Ang natural na lip sync at emotion controls sa video ads ay nagpaparamdam na totoo ang on-screen talent kahit walang actual na shoot.

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Mga preset ng platform at export bundles

Apply brand kits and choose platform presets that handle caption placement, safe areas, and compression settings. Export organized bundles—MP4s, thumbnails, and SRTs—ready for ad managers and social uploads.

Magsimula nang Libre →
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Ginagamit ng mahigit 100,000 team na pinahahalagahan ang kalidad, kadalian, at bilis

Alamin kung paano pinapalawak ng mga negosyo na tulad sa iyo ang paggawa ng content at pinapabilis ang paglago gamit ang pinaka-makabagong image-to-video platform sa merkado.

Miro
"Binibigyan nito ng kapangyarihan ang aming mga manunulat na magkaroon ng kaparehong antas ng pagkamalikhain sa proseso na mayroon ako pagdating sa mga visual na paraan ng pagkukuwento."

Steve Sowrey, Disenyador ng Learning Media
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Vision Creative Labs
"Ang mahiwagang sandali para sa akin ay noong meron kaming isang pelikulang ginagawa ko linggo-linggo. Bigla naming na-realize na puwede pala akong magsulat ng script, ipadala ito, at hindi ko na kailangang humarap sa kamera kailanman."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Tagapamahala ng Programa
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1,300+ reviews
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Paano ito gumagana

Paano Gamitin ang AI Social Media Ad Generator

Sundin ang apat na malinaw na hakbang mula sa ideya hanggang sa nai-publish na ad assets.

Magsimula nang libre
Hakbang 1

Idagdag ang iyong source

I-paste ang URL ng produkto, mag-upload ng mga larawan, o maglagay ng maikling script. Awtomatikong kukunin ni HeyGen ang mensahe, mga visual, at mahahalagang detalye para gumawa ng unang draft ng mga ad creative para sa iyong mga campaign.

Hakbang 2

Choose formats and creative direction

Pumili ng aspect ratio, visual style, at mga opsyon sa boses o avatar para sa iyong AI ads. Ilapat ang iyong brand kit para mapanatiling pare-pareho ang mga logo, font, at kulay.

Hakbang 3

Gumawa ng mga variant at pinuhin

Produce multiple drafts with different hooks, CTAs, and visuals. Preview side-by-side, tweak copy or imagery, and regenerate alternate takes for testing.

Step 4

I-export at ilunsad ang mga kampanya

I-download ang mga MP4, thumbnail, at SRT na naka-format para sa bawat placement o mag-export ng mga nakaayos na bundle para sa ad managers. I-upload sa ad platform mo at simulan ang structured testing para sa mga ad campaign mo.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI social media ad generator and how does HeyGen use it?

An AI social media ad generator automatically creates ad copy, visuals, and formatted video or image assets from brief inputs like URLs, scripts, or images. HeyGen combines text to video, image to video, avatars, and brand kits to produce launch-ready creatives without filming.

Can HeyGen create ads for multiple platforms at once?

Yes. Choose output presets for Reels, TikTok, Instagram Feed, Stories, YouTube Shorts, and more. HeyGen auto-resizes, re-captions, and optimizes pacing for each placement.

Kailangan ko ba ng design o copywriting skills para magamit ang HeyGen?

No. HeyGen drafts persuasive headlines, primary text, and CTAs and pairs them with visual templates. You can refine outputs, but the default drafts are built to meet platform best practices.

Paano gumagana ang batch generation para sa malalaking katalogo?

Map product feeds or CSV data to templates and HeyGen will generate ads per SKU, applying consistent branding and filenames so you can deploy hundreds of creatives efficiently.

Can I localize ads for different countries and languages?

Yes. Use the video translator to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and produce synchronized captions so localized variants of your video ads feel native without re-recording.

How does HeyGen support A/B testing and optimization?

Inaayos ng HeyGen ang mga set ng variant para sa mga istrukturadong test, nagmumungkahi ng tamang kombinasyon ng audience, at gumagawa ng malilinis na export bundle para mabilis kang makapagpatakbo ng mga eksperimento at matukoy kung alin ang pinakamabisang hooks at visuals.

Anong mga kontrol sa brand ang available?

Upload a brand kit with logos, fonts, and colors. Lock elements to prevent accidental edits and enforce visual consistency across teams and client accounts.

Which export formats are supported?

HeyGen exports MP4 videos, high-resolution PNGs, SRT/VTT caption files, and organized zip bundles ready for ad managers and campaign uploads.

Are HeyGen ads compliant with platform policies?

HeyGen follows platform formatting best practices such as aspect ratio, caption readability, and common text limits. Final policy compliance and ad approval are the advertiser’s responsibility.

Sino ang may-ari ng mga creative na ginawa gamit ang HeyGen?

You retain ownership of the videos and assets you create. HeyGen uses licensed resources and the generated outputs are provided for commercial use. Ensure any third-party content you upload has the necessary rights for your AI ads.

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