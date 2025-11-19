AI Instagram Ad Generator: Gumawa ng Mga Ad Agad-Agad

Magsimula mula sa isang product URL, maikling script, o ilang larawan at makakakuha ka ng Instagram-ready na mga ad sa loob ng ilang minuto. Awtomatikong nagsusulat si HeyGen ng mga hook, pinapareha ang kopya sa mga visual, gumagawa ng mga caption at thumbnail, at nag-e-export ng mga bundle na naka-format para sa bawat platform para makapag-test ka nang mas mabilis at ma-scale ang mga panalong AI ads.

121,923,429Mga video na nabuo
95,887,733Mga avatar na nabuo
16,775,099Mga video na na-translate
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Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.

Subukan ang aming libreng Image to video generator

Magsimula nang Libre
Pumili ng avatar
Ilalapat ang lip sync pagkatapos ng pagbuo
I-type ang iyong script
Mag-type sa anumang wika
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0/200 characters
Paglulunsad ng produkto at biglaang mga promo

Paglulunsad ng produkto at biglaang mga promo

Turn new product pages into a suite of Feed, Reels, and Story creatives so you can launch paid campaigns the same day.

Pagpapalawak ng katalogo at marketplace

Pagpapalawak ng katalogo at marketplace

Generate consistent, high-quality creatives for large SKU catalogs with automated b-roll, closeups, and copy variations per item.

Maikling anyo para sa pagsubok sa social media

Maikling anyo para sa pagsubok sa social media

Produce vertical, punchy edits with immediate hooks and captions optimized for Reels and Instagram Shorts to maximize early engagement.

Paghahatid ng ahensya at mga pakete para sa kliyente

Paghahatid ng ahensya at mga pakete para sa kliyente

Deliver client-ready ad libraries with locked brand elements, organized exports, and clear naming conventions so uploads and testing stay efficient.

Retargeting at dynamic na malikhaing content

Retargeting at dynamic na malikhaing content

Create personalized messages for warm audiences—highlighting discounts, testimonials, or feature benefits to convert high-intent viewers.

Kung bakit ang HeyGen ang pinakamahusay na AI para sa pag-convert ng script tungo sa video

Ginagawang HeyGen na isang mataas na kalidad at makatotohanang video ang anumang script sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto. Maaari kang magsimula mula sa isang magaspang na ideya, isang pulidong screenplay, o kahit ilang bullet points lang. Gumagawa ang HeyGen ng realistiko at nagsasalitang mga eksena na may makapangyarihang kontrol, kaya maaari kang magmula sa mga salita hanggang sa tapos na ang video nang hindi na dumadaan sa tradisyunal na production workflow.

Magsimula nang libre
Mabilisang pagbuo

Gawing makinis na video ang mga script sa loob lang ng ilang minuto. Mas mabilis at mas mura ito kaysa sa tradisyunal na pag-shoot, pag-reshoot, o sa mga kumplikadong editing timeline.

Walang kailangang pag-aralan

Gumawa ng propesyonal na kalidad na mga video gamit ang isang workflow na simple at madaling intindihin. Walang kailangang karanasan sa pag-e-edit. Walang teknikal na setup. Isulat lang, i-generate, at i-refine.

All-in-one na malikhaing editor

Mula sa unang draft mo hanggang sa huling export, pinapadali ng text-based editor ng HeyGen ang buong proseso. I-update ang mga linya, ayusin ang pacing, baguhin ang mga eksena, at mag-iterate nang mabilis—parang nag-e-edit ka lang ng dokumento, hindi ng timeline.

Link sa paggawa ng ad mula sa mga product page

I-paste lang ang URL ng produkto o landing page at awtomatikong kukunin ni HeyGen ang mga larawan, specs, at mga selling point para bumuo ng storyboard. Ginagawang maiikling, benefit-led na mga eksena at carousel panel ng link-to-ad workflow ang laman ng page nang hindi na kailangan ng manual na pag-compose.

Magsimula nang Libre →
A woman holding a light pink Croc shoe, with an inset image of the shoe in the top right corner.

Pinagandang kopya at creative na akma para sa Instagram

Gumagawa ang HeyGen ng mga caption, headline options, at CTA na talagang nakakahinto ng pag-scroll at nakaayon sa intensyon sa Instagram, at ipinapareha ang mga ito sa mga visual. Maraming bersyon ng kopya ang isinasama sa mga opsyon ng larawan o video para makabuo ng mga concept set na puwedeng i-test para sa paggawa ng ads.

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Vertical video and carousel-ready outputs

Gumawa ng mga patayong short-form na edit na may malalakas na hook at madaling basahing caption, o mga multi-panel na carousel na nagkukuwento ng produkto. Bawat export ay sumusunod sa mga formatting rule ng Instagram kaya handa na ang uploads nang hindi na kailangang baguhin pa.

Magsimula nang Libre →
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Brand kit at mga kontrol sa istilo

Apply logos, fonts, colors, and locked brand elements so every creative stays on brand. Use templates to enforce visual consistency across campaigns and teams.

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Ginagamit ng mahigit 100,000 team na pinahahalagahan ang kalidad, kadalian, at bilis

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"Binibigyan nito ng kapangyarihan ang aming mga manunulat na magkaroon ng kaparehong antas ng pagkamalikhain sa proseso na mayroon ako pagdating sa mga visual na paraan ng pagkukuwento."

Steve Sowrey, Disenyador ng Learning Media
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Vision Creative Labs
"The magic moment for me was when we had a film that I've been doing every week. Suddenly, we realized I could write a script, send it in, and never have to go in front of a camera again."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"Ang pinakagusto ko sa HeyGen ay hindi ko na kailangang tumanggi sa mga proyekto. Para bang pinalaki namin ang team namin. Mas marami na kaming nagagawa gamit lang ang mga resources na meron kami."

Justin Meisinger, Tagapamahala ng Programa
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1,300+ reviews
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Paano ito gumagana

Paano Gamitin ang AI Instagram Ad Generator

Gawing realidad ang mga ideya mo para sa ad sa loob lamang ng apat na simpleng hakbang gamit ang advanced na Instagram Ad generator ng HeyGen.

Get started for free
Hakbang 1

Idagdag ang iyong source sa AI tool

I-paste ang URL ng produkto, mag-upload ng mga larawan, o maglagay ng maikling script para madaling makagawa ng mga ad. Sinusuri ng HeyGen ang content at gumagawa ng mga konsepto para sa bawat eksena.

Step 2

Choose formats and brand style

Select aspect ratios, voice or avatar, and apply your brand kit. Pick creative direction like UGC, cinematic, or minimalist.

Hakbang 3

Generate variants and refine

Produce multiple drafts with alternate hooks, CTAs, and visual treatments. Preview side-by-side, tweak copy or imagery, and regenerate takes for testing.

Step 4

I-export at ilunsad ang mga kampanya

Download MP4s, thumbnails, SRTs, and organized zip bundles formatted for Instagram using the ad creator. Upload to your ad manager and begin structured A/B testing.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is an AI instagram ad generator?

An AI instagram ad generator converts briefs, product URLs, images, or scripts into finished ad assets—copy, visuals, video edits, and export bundles—using automated scene composition, voice synthesis, and formatting optimized for Instagram placements

Do I need to film to use HeyGen?

No. HeyGen can generate image and video ads from product pages, image to video, or text to video. If you prefer, you can upload your own footage and HeyGen will edit and format it for Instagram.

Makakagawa ba ang HeyGen ng carousel at story ads?

Oo. Sinusuportahan ng HeyGen ang Feed posts, carousels, Stories, at mga patayong short-form na edit. Ang bawat output ay ini-optimize para sa mga ligtas na text area, tamang aspect ratio, at madaling mabasang caption.

Paano gumagana ang batch generation para sa malalaking katalogo?

Map a CSV or product feed to a template, and the AI tool will produce per-SKU creative variants, applying brand assets and naming conventions so you can deploy ads at scale.

Maaari ko bang i-localize ang mga ad para sa iba’t ibang bansa?

Yes. Use localization tools and video translator tools to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and create synchronized captions so localized creatives feel native without reshoots.

What formats can I export?

HeyGen exports MP4 videos, high-resolution PNGs, SRT/VTT caption files, and packaged zip bundles with thumbnails and metadata ready for upload.

How does HeyGen support testing and optimization?

HeyGen organizes creative variants into test sets, suggests audience pairings, and produces clean export bundles for A/B testing so teams can identify top-performing hooks and visuals quickly.

Who owns the content produced with HeyGen?

You retain ownership of the ads you create. HeyGen uses licensed assets and the generated outputs are provided for commercial use. Ensure any third-party content you upload has the appropriate rights.

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Transform your ideas into professional videos with AI.

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