Magsimula mula sa isang product URL, maikling script, o ilang larawan at makakakuha ka ng Instagram-ready na mga ad sa loob ng ilang minuto. Awtomatikong nagsusulat si HeyGen ng mga hook, pinapareha ang kopya sa mga visual, gumagawa ng mga caption at thumbnail, at nag-e-export ng mga bundle na naka-format para sa bawat platform para makapag-test ka nang mas mabilis at ma-scale ang mga panalong AI ads.
Subukan ang aming libreng Image to video generator
Turn new product pages into a suite of Feed, Reels, and Story creatives so you can launch paid campaigns the same day.
Generate consistent, high-quality creatives for large SKU catalogs with automated b-roll, closeups, and copy variations per item.
Produce vertical, punchy edits with immediate hooks and captions optimized for Reels and Instagram Shorts to maximize early engagement.
Deliver client-ready ad libraries with locked brand elements, organized exports, and clear naming conventions so uploads and testing stay efficient.
Create personalized messages for warm audiences—highlighting discounts, testimonials, or feature benefits to convert high-intent viewers.
Kung bakit ang HeyGen ang pinakamahusay na AI para sa pag-convert ng script tungo sa video
Ginagawang HeyGen na isang mataas na kalidad at makatotohanang video ang anumang script sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto. Maaari kang magsimula mula sa isang magaspang na ideya, isang pulidong screenplay, o kahit ilang bullet points lang. Gumagawa ang HeyGen ng realistiko at nagsasalitang mga eksena na may makapangyarihang kontrol, kaya maaari kang magmula sa mga salita hanggang sa tapos na ang video nang hindi na dumadaan sa tradisyunal na production workflow.
Gawing makinis na video ang mga script sa loob lang ng ilang minuto. Mas mabilis at mas mura ito kaysa sa tradisyunal na pag-shoot, pag-reshoot, o sa mga kumplikadong editing timeline.
Gumawa ng propesyonal na kalidad na mga video gamit ang isang workflow na simple at madaling intindihin. Walang kailangang karanasan sa pag-e-edit. Walang teknikal na setup. Isulat lang, i-generate, at i-refine.
Mula sa unang draft mo hanggang sa huling export, pinapadali ng text-based editor ng HeyGen ang buong proseso. I-update ang mga linya, ayusin ang pacing, baguhin ang mga eksena, at mag-iterate nang mabilis—parang nag-e-edit ka lang ng dokumento, hindi ng timeline.
Link sa paggawa ng ad mula sa mga product page
I-paste lang ang URL ng produkto o landing page at awtomatikong kukunin ni HeyGen ang mga larawan, specs, at mga selling point para bumuo ng storyboard. Ginagawang maiikling, benefit-led na mga eksena at carousel panel ng link-to-ad workflow ang laman ng page nang hindi na kailangan ng manual na pag-compose.
Pinagandang kopya at creative na akma para sa Instagram
Gumagawa ang HeyGen ng mga caption, headline options, at CTA na talagang nakakahinto ng pag-scroll at nakaayon sa intensyon sa Instagram, at ipinapareha ang mga ito sa mga visual. Maraming bersyon ng kopya ang isinasama sa mga opsyon ng larawan o video para makabuo ng mga concept set na puwedeng i-test para sa paggawa ng ads.
Vertical video and carousel-ready outputs
Gumawa ng mga patayong short-form na edit na may malalakas na hook at madaling basahing caption, o mga multi-panel na carousel na nagkukuwento ng produkto. Bawat export ay sumusunod sa mga formatting rule ng Instagram kaya handa na ang uploads nang hindi na kailangang baguhin pa.
Brand kit at mga kontrol sa istilo
Apply logos, fonts, colors, and locked brand elements so every creative stays on brand. Use templates to enforce visual consistency across campaigns and teams.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
Paano Gamitin ang AI Instagram Ad Generator
Gawing realidad ang mga ideya mo para sa ad sa loob lamang ng apat na simpleng hakbang gamit ang advanced na Instagram Ad generator ng HeyGen.
I-paste ang URL ng produkto, mag-upload ng mga larawan, o maglagay ng maikling script para madaling makagawa ng mga ad. Sinusuri ng HeyGen ang content at gumagawa ng mga konsepto para sa bawat eksena.
Select aspect ratios, voice or avatar, and apply your brand kit. Pick creative direction like UGC, cinematic, or minimalist.
Produce multiple drafts with alternate hooks, CTAs, and visual treatments. Preview side-by-side, tweak copy or imagery, and regenerate takes for testing.
Download MP4s, thumbnails, SRTs, and organized zip bundles formatted for Instagram using the ad creator. Upload to your ad manager and begin structured A/B testing.
An AI instagram ad generator converts briefs, product URLs, images, or scripts into finished ad assets—copy, visuals, video edits, and export bundles—using automated scene composition, voice synthesis, and formatting optimized for Instagram placements
No. HeyGen can generate image and video ads from product pages, image to video, or text to video. If you prefer, you can upload your own footage and HeyGen will edit and format it for Instagram.
Oo. Sinusuportahan ng HeyGen ang Feed posts, carousels, Stories, at mga patayong short-form na edit. Ang bawat output ay ini-optimize para sa mga ligtas na text area, tamang aspect ratio, at madaling mabasang caption.
Map a CSV or product feed to a template, and the AI tool will produce per-SKU creative variants, applying brand assets and naming conventions so you can deploy ads at scale.
Yes. Use localization tools and video translator tools to translate scripts, regenerate voiceovers, and create synchronized captions so localized creatives feel native without reshoots.
HeyGen exports MP4 videos, high-resolution PNGs, SRT/VTT caption files, and packaged zip bundles with thumbnails and metadata ready for upload.
HeyGen organizes creative variants into test sets, suggests audience pairings, and produces clean export bundles for A/B testing so teams can identify top-performing hooks and visuals quickly.
You retain ownership of the ads you create. HeyGen uses licensed assets and the generated outputs are provided for commercial use. Ensure any third-party content you upload has the appropriate rights.
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