AI Ad Maker: Create High-Performing Video Ads

Gumawa ng handa-at-gamitin na video ads mula sa scripts, product links, o briefs gamit ang HeyGen’s ai ad maker. I-paste ang iyong copy, pumili ng style at audience, at mag-generate ng maraming ad variants na may boses, visuals, at timing—walang kailangang camera, studio, o kumplikadong editing.

121,923,429Mga video na nabuo
95,887,733Mga avatar na nabuo
16,775,099Mga video na na-translate
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Pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyon sa buong mundo na bigyang-buhay ang kanilang mga kuwento.

Subukan ang aming libreng Image to video generator

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Mga ad ng produktong e-commerce

Mga ad ng produktong e-commerce

Transform product URLs or catalog entries into short, compelling product ads. The ai ad maker highlights features, pricing, and reviews, then generates multiple ad cuts for A/B testing to maximize ROAS.

Mga kampanya sa performance marketing

Mga kampanya sa performance marketing

Speed up ad creative cycles by producing dozens of concept variants in one session. HeyGen’s optimization tools help scale winners and retire underperformers without adding production overhead.

App install creatives

App install creatives

Generate attention-grabbing app install videos with strong hooks and demo clips. Use platform-specific formats and quick variants to improve mobile CTR and CPI metrics.

Pagpapalawak ng tatak at pangunahing mga patalastas

Pagpapalawak ng tatak at pangunahing mga patalastas

Produce cinematic brand teasers and hero spots from briefs. Combine AI visuals, custom music, and narration to create emotionally resonant pieces ready for high-impact ad campaigns.

Localized ad rollouts

Localized ad rollouts

Create regionally adapted ads with translated scripts, voiceovers, and subtitled captions. HeyGen’s video translator ensures timing and lip sync remain natural across languages for consistent global storytelling.

Pagpapabilis ng ahensya at studio

Pagpapabilis ng ahensya at studio

Cut creative cycle time for client work by automating ideation, production, and variant testing. HeyGen helps agencies produce more deliverables with the same team and lower costs.

Why HeyGen is the Best AI Ad Maker

Pinagsasama ng HeyGen ang awtomatikong paglikha ng creative, data-driven na pag-optimize, at scalable na pag-export upang makagawa ng mga ad na talagang nagpe-perform. Ginagamit ng mga team ang aming AI ad generator para pabilisin at pasimplehin ang kanilang proseso ng paggawa ng ad.AI video generatorpara paikliin ang production timelines, pataasin ang bilis ng pagte-test, at i-localize ang mga campaign sa iba’t ibang merkado nang mas mabilis kaysa sa tradisyonal na mga workflow.

Magsimula nang libre
Mabilis na paggawa ng ad

Generate multiple ad concepts and platform cuts in minutes. HeyGen automates scripting, scene sequencing, voiceover, and rendering so you can test creative quickly and iterate on winners.

Workflow na inuuna ang performance

Gumawa ng mga ad variant na nakaayos para sa testing at optimization gamit ang isang AI ad creator. Awtomatikong bumuo ng mga hook, CTA, at A/B variants gamit ang insight-driven na mga template para mapataas ang CTR at conversions.

Enterprise scale & localization

Mag-produce ng daan-daang naka-localize na ads nang maramihan gamit ang video translator at voice cloning. I-automate ang distribution at i-integrate sa mga ad platform sa pamamagitan ng API para sa pare-parehong global campaigns.

Link-to-ad creative generation

HeyGen analyzes product pages, landing copy, and brief inputs to build end-to-end ad storyboards. The ai ad maker extracts key benefits, imagery, and specs, then composes short scripts, matches B-roll, and sequences scenes optimized for conversion and attention. This link-to-ad workflow removes manual asset wrangling and produces multiple variant concepts ready for testing.

Magsimula nang Libre →
url to video

AI na manunulat ng script at hook na may voice sync

Awtomatikong bumuo ng mga headline, hook, at maiikling script na nakaangkop sa format ng bawat platform (15s, 30s, 60s) gamit ang AI para masigurong kaengganyo ang ad content. Gumagawa ang HeyGen ng natural na voiceover at nag-a-apply ng eksaktong lip sync kapag gumagamit ng avatars; tina-time din ng system ang mga CTA at mga eksena para mapataas ang retention sa mga panalong ad. Gamitin ang voice cloning para mapanatili ang on-brand na tono o pumili mula sa catalog ng studio voices para sa mga rehiyonal na merkado.

Magsimula nang Libre →
Product demo

Creative optimization and testing tools

Ang mga built-in na test suite ay nag-a-automate ng paggawa ng mga variant, split testing, at pagsusuri ng performance. Tinutulungan ka ng HeyGen na matukoy ang mga pinaka-epektibong hook, visual, at pacing sa pamamagitan ng pagbuo ng 5–20 variation kada brief at pagbibigay ng nakaayos na insights para gabayan ang audience targeting at paglalaan ng budget.

Magsimula nang Libre →
Voice cloning

Mga preset ng platform at maramihang pag-export

Export optimized MP4s for feed, story, or in-stream placements and choose presets for TikTok, Reels, YouTube, and paid social. Use batch mode or API to produce hundreds of ad variants, personalize by audience or region, and push final assets to your ad manager or CDN automatically.

Magsimula nang Libre →
motion graphics photos to video

Gamit ng mahigit 100,000 na mga team na pinahahalagahan ang kalidad, kadalian, at bilis

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.

Miro
"It has empowered our writers to have the same level of creativity in the process that I do when it comes to visual storytelling mediums."

Steve Sowrey, Learning Media Designer
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Vision Creative Labs
"Ang mahiwagang sandali para sa akin ay noong nagkaroon kami ng isang video na ginagawa ko tuwing linggo. Bigla naming na-realize na puwede pala akong magsulat ng script, ipadala ito, at hindi ko na kailangang humarap sa kamera kailanman."

Roger Hirst, Co-Founder
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Workday
"What I love about HeyGen is that I no longer have to say no to projects. It’s like we’ve augmented our team. We can do way more with the resources we have."

Justin Meisinger, Tagapamahala ng Programa
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1,300+ reviews
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Paano ito gumagana

How to Use the AI Ad Maker

Gumawa ng handa-nang-i-ads na mga video sa apat na malinaw na hakbang mula brief hanggang launch.

Magsimula nang libre
Step 1

I-paste ang impormasyon ng produkto o i-upload ang iyong script

Provide a product URL, short brief, or script to enable the AI ad creator to generate effective ad copy. HeyGen extracts key details and prepares an ad storyboard focused on attention hooks and conversion points.

Hakbang 2

Pumili ng mga format at malikhaing estilo

Pumili ng mga preset na platform, visual tone, at boses. Mag-select ng mga template na nakatuon sa performance tulad ng UGC, cinematic, o demo styles para i-customize ang iyong mga ad gamit ang AI upang tumugma sa mga layunin ng campaign.

Hakbang 3

Pinuhin ang mga eksena at mensahe

Ayusin ang mga hook, CTA, visual, at musika. Gamitin ang image to video o face swap para maisama ang mga product shot o talent. Mag-apply ng mga pag-aayos sa lip sync at timing para mas gumanda ang delivery.

Step 4

Gumawa ng mga variant at i-export

Produce multiple ad variants automatically. Use batch exports or the API to deliver platform-optimized files and trigger ad manager uploads or webhooks for automated publishing.

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Mga Madalas Itanong (FAQs)

Ano ang AI ad maker at paano ito lumilikha ng mga video ad?

An ai ad maker transforms briefs, scripts, or product URLs into production-ready video ads using automated script generation, scene building, voiceover, and rendering. HeyGen’s engine composes hooks, sequences visuals, and times CTAs to create short-form and long-form ads without traditional filming or editing.

Paano nakakatulong ang HeyGen na mapahusay ang performance ng mga ad?

HeyGen accelerates creative testing by generating multiple variants (hooks, pacing, visuals) from one brief and providing structured insights. Faster iteration and data-backed optimization increase test velocity, uncover winning creative elements, and improve CTR and ROAS over time.

Makakagawa ba ang HeyGen ng mga ad na UGC-style o gumagamit ng avatar?

Yes, using AI can enhance the effectiveness of your marketing strategies. The platform supports UGC-style edits and lifelike avatars. Choose a natural-looking avatar to deliver scripts or use generated UGC aesthetics to mimic authentic creator content that performs well on social feeds.

Do I need to film or supply footage to create ads?

Hindi. Kayang gumawa ng HeyGen ng kumpletong mga ad mula sa mga link o script gamit ang AI-generated na visuals at lisensyadong stock footage. Maaari ka ring mag-upload ng sarili mong assets o mga larawan ng produkto para makagawa ng mas makatotohanang mga product shot gamit ang AI image-to-video pipelines.

Paano gumagana ang lokalizasyon para sa mga ad?

Use the video translator to create localized ad versions with translated scripts, voiceovers, and subtitled captions. HeyGen preserves pacing and lip sync while recreating natural delivery across target languages for consistent messaging worldwide.

What ad formats and platforms are supported?

Export optimized MP4s for feed, vertical Reels/Stories, in-stream, and desktop placements. Presets are available for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and programmatic platforms to ensure correct aspect ratios and codecs.

Can I run batch campaigns and automate ad creation?

Oo. Nagbibigay ang HeyGen ng mga API, webhook notification, at batch generation tools para makagawa ka nang programmatically ng daan-daang ad variants, ma-personalize ang mga ito ayon sa segment, at maihatid ang mga asset diretso sa ad managers o storage buckets.

Gaano katagal bago magawa ang mga ad at mga variant?

Karamihan sa mga short-form na bersyon ng ad ay nagagawa sa loob ng ilang minuto, depende sa haba at pagiging kumplikado. Ang mga batch job ay lumalawak ayon sa dami at puwedeng iproseso nang sabay-sabay; nagbibigay ang mga API ng status updates para magawang i-orchestrate ng mga team ang kanilang publishing workflows nang mas episyente.

Sino ang may-ari ng mga ad na ginagawa ko gamit ang HeyGen?

You retain full ownership of all generated assets. HeyGen does not claim rights to your ads. Make sure you have rights for any third-party content you include in the creative to avoid issues with your ad campaign.

Ligtas ba ang HeyGen para sa mga asset ng brand at kampanya?

Yes. HeyGen follows enterprise-grade security practices, including encryption, role-based access control, and compliance options for regulated industries. Use private storage integrations and workspace controls to manage asset access.

What creative controls do I have over generated ads?

Maaari mong i-edit ang mga script, palitan ang visuals, ayusin ang musika, pinuhin ang mga voiceover, at mag-apply ng brand kits. Sinusuportahan ng tool ang pag-edit sa bawat scene at mga prompt-based na global na pagbabago para makapag-iterate ka nang hindi gumagamit ng tradisyonal na timeline editor, kaya isa itong makapangyarihang AI-powered na solusyon.

Maaari bang i-integrate ng HeyGen sa aking ad analytics o mga campaign tool?

Oo. Nakikipag-integrate ang HeyGen sa pamamagitan ng API at webhooks para maipadala ang mga na-generate na asset at metadata sa iyong campaign stack. Iugnay ang mga export sa mga CDN, ad platform, o analytics system para mapadali ang pag-launch at pagsukat ng performance.

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