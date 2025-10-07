Gumawa ng handa-at-gamitin na video ads mula sa scripts, product links, o briefs gamit ang HeyGen’s ai ad maker. I-paste ang iyong copy, pumili ng style at audience, at mag-generate ng maraming ad variants na may boses, visuals, at timing—walang kailangang camera, studio, o kumplikadong editing.
Subukan ang aming libreng Image to video generator
Transform product URLs or catalog entries into short, compelling product ads. The ai ad maker highlights features, pricing, and reviews, then generates multiple ad cuts for A/B testing to maximize ROAS.
Speed up ad creative cycles by producing dozens of concept variants in one session. HeyGen’s optimization tools help scale winners and retire underperformers without adding production overhead.
Generate attention-grabbing app install videos with strong hooks and demo clips. Use platform-specific formats and quick variants to improve mobile CTR and CPI metrics.
Produce cinematic brand teasers and hero spots from briefs. Combine AI visuals, custom music, and narration to create emotionally resonant pieces ready for high-impact ad campaigns.
Create regionally adapted ads with translated scripts, voiceovers, and subtitled captions. HeyGen’s video translator ensures timing and lip sync remain natural across languages for consistent global storytelling.
Cut creative cycle time for client work by automating ideation, production, and variant testing. HeyGen helps agencies produce more deliverables with the same team and lower costs.
Why HeyGen is the Best AI Ad Maker
Pinagsasama ng HeyGen ang awtomatikong paglikha ng creative, data-driven na pag-optimize, at scalable na pag-export upang makagawa ng mga ad na talagang nagpe-perform. Ginagamit ng mga team ang aming AI ad generator para pabilisin at pasimplehin ang kanilang proseso ng paggawa ng ad.AI video generatorpara paikliin ang production timelines, pataasin ang bilis ng pagte-test, at i-localize ang mga campaign sa iba’t ibang merkado nang mas mabilis kaysa sa tradisyonal na mga workflow.
Generate multiple ad concepts and platform cuts in minutes. HeyGen automates scripting, scene sequencing, voiceover, and rendering so you can test creative quickly and iterate on winners.
Gumawa ng mga ad variant na nakaayos para sa testing at optimization gamit ang isang AI ad creator. Awtomatikong bumuo ng mga hook, CTA, at A/B variants gamit ang insight-driven na mga template para mapataas ang CTR at conversions.
Mag-produce ng daan-daang naka-localize na ads nang maramihan gamit ang video translator at voice cloning. I-automate ang distribution at i-integrate sa mga ad platform sa pamamagitan ng API para sa pare-parehong global campaigns.
Link-to-ad creative generation
HeyGen analyzes product pages, landing copy, and brief inputs to build end-to-end ad storyboards. The ai ad maker extracts key benefits, imagery, and specs, then composes short scripts, matches B-roll, and sequences scenes optimized for conversion and attention. This link-to-ad workflow removes manual asset wrangling and produces multiple variant concepts ready for testing.
AI na manunulat ng script at hook na may voice sync
Awtomatikong bumuo ng mga headline, hook, at maiikling script na nakaangkop sa format ng bawat platform (15s, 30s, 60s) gamit ang AI para masigurong kaengganyo ang ad content. Gumagawa ang HeyGen ng natural na voiceover at nag-a-apply ng eksaktong lip sync kapag gumagamit ng avatars; tina-time din ng system ang mga CTA at mga eksena para mapataas ang retention sa mga panalong ad. Gamitin ang voice cloning para mapanatili ang on-brand na tono o pumili mula sa catalog ng studio voices para sa mga rehiyonal na merkado.
Creative optimization and testing tools
Ang mga built-in na test suite ay nag-a-automate ng paggawa ng mga variant, split testing, at pagsusuri ng performance. Tinutulungan ka ng HeyGen na matukoy ang mga pinaka-epektibong hook, visual, at pacing sa pamamagitan ng pagbuo ng 5–20 variation kada brief at pagbibigay ng nakaayos na insights para gabayan ang audience targeting at paglalaan ng budget.
Mga preset ng platform at maramihang pag-export
Export optimized MP4s for feed, story, or in-stream placements and choose presets for TikTok, Reels, YouTube, and paid social. Use batch mode or API to produce hundreds of ad variants, personalize by audience or region, and push final assets to your ad manager or CDN automatically.
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative image to video platform on the market.
How to Use the AI Ad Maker
Gumawa ng handa-nang-i-ads na mga video sa apat na malinaw na hakbang mula brief hanggang launch.
Provide a product URL, short brief, or script to enable the AI ad creator to generate effective ad copy. HeyGen extracts key details and prepares an ad storyboard focused on attention hooks and conversion points.
Pumili ng mga preset na platform, visual tone, at boses. Mag-select ng mga template na nakatuon sa performance tulad ng UGC, cinematic, o demo styles para i-customize ang iyong mga ad gamit ang AI upang tumugma sa mga layunin ng campaign.
Ayusin ang mga hook, CTA, visual, at musika. Gamitin ang image to video o face swap para maisama ang mga product shot o talent. Mag-apply ng mga pag-aayos sa lip sync at timing para mas gumanda ang delivery.
Produce multiple ad variants automatically. Use batch exports or the API to deliver platform-optimized files and trigger ad manager uploads or webhooks for automated publishing.
An ai ad maker transforms briefs, scripts, or product URLs into production-ready video ads using automated script generation, scene building, voiceover, and rendering. HeyGen’s engine composes hooks, sequences visuals, and times CTAs to create short-form and long-form ads without traditional filming or editing.
HeyGen accelerates creative testing by generating multiple variants (hooks, pacing, visuals) from one brief and providing structured insights. Faster iteration and data-backed optimization increase test velocity, uncover winning creative elements, and improve CTR and ROAS over time.
Yes, using AI can enhance the effectiveness of your marketing strategies. The platform supports UGC-style edits and lifelike avatars. Choose a natural-looking avatar to deliver scripts or use generated UGC aesthetics to mimic authentic creator content that performs well on social feeds.
Hindi. Kayang gumawa ng HeyGen ng kumpletong mga ad mula sa mga link o script gamit ang AI-generated na visuals at lisensyadong stock footage. Maaari ka ring mag-upload ng sarili mong assets o mga larawan ng produkto para makagawa ng mas makatotohanang mga product shot gamit ang AI image-to-video pipelines.
Use the video translator to create localized ad versions with translated scripts, voiceovers, and subtitled captions. HeyGen preserves pacing and lip sync while recreating natural delivery across target languages for consistent messaging worldwide.
Export optimized MP4s for feed, vertical Reels/Stories, in-stream, and desktop placements. Presets are available for TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and programmatic platforms to ensure correct aspect ratios and codecs.
Oo. Nagbibigay ang HeyGen ng mga API, webhook notification, at batch generation tools para makagawa ka nang programmatically ng daan-daang ad variants, ma-personalize ang mga ito ayon sa segment, at maihatid ang mga asset diretso sa ad managers o storage buckets.
Karamihan sa mga short-form na bersyon ng ad ay nagagawa sa loob ng ilang minuto, depende sa haba at pagiging kumplikado. Ang mga batch job ay lumalawak ayon sa dami at puwedeng iproseso nang sabay-sabay; nagbibigay ang mga API ng status updates para magawang i-orchestrate ng mga team ang kanilang publishing workflows nang mas episyente.
You retain full ownership of all generated assets. HeyGen does not claim rights to your ads. Make sure you have rights for any third-party content you include in the creative to avoid issues with your ad campaign.
Yes. HeyGen follows enterprise-grade security practices, including encryption, role-based access control, and compliance options for regulated industries. Use private storage integrations and workspace controls to manage asset access.
Maaari mong i-edit ang mga script, palitan ang visuals, ayusin ang musika, pinuhin ang mga voiceover, at mag-apply ng brand kits. Sinusuportahan ng tool ang pag-edit sa bawat scene at mga prompt-based na global na pagbabago para makapag-iterate ka nang hindi gumagamit ng tradisyonal na timeline editor, kaya isa itong makapangyarihang AI-powered na solusyon.
Oo. Nakikipag-integrate ang HeyGen sa pamamagitan ng API at webhooks para maipadala ang mga na-generate na asset at metadata sa iyong campaign stack. Iugnay ang mga export sa mga CDN, ad platform, o analytics system para mapadali ang pag-launch at pagsukat ng performance.
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