HeyGen para sa mga Founder

 Create the video your startup needs in minutes, not months

Turn your updates into videos people actually watch. With your digital twin, you can quickly ship enterprise-quality founder video announcements, product explainers, social posts, and training. No studio. No reshoots.

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Palawakin ang sarili mo nang hindi bumabagal

HeyGen empowers startup founders to do more with less, creating high-volume, high-quality, and scalable video content without draining their limited budget or time. Focus your resources on product development and growth instead. 

The scrappy advantage

Traditional video production is expensive and time-consuming. HeyGen eliminates these barriers.

Maging naroroon saanman

Scale your face and voice with a digital twin and voice clone. Show up for customers, investors, and your team on every channel from day one. 

Palawakin ang sarili mo nang hindi bumabagal

Kumilos sa bilis ng isang startup

Gumawa ng founder video announcements, explainers, social clips, at training sa loob lang ng ilang minuto gamit ang script o prompt. Hindi mo na kailangan ng studio o production crew.

Laging ayon sa brand

I-lock ang mga font, kulay, logo, at lower thirds gamit ang Brand Kit para maging pare-pareho ang itsura ng bawat video mula sa unang araw pa lang.

Mga gamit

Your founder-led video strategy, powered by HeyGen 

Every update deserves a video. Now it takes minutes, not months.

Founder announcements

Founder announcements

Maglunsad ng mga bagong feature, magbahagi ng mahahalagang milestone, o magbigay-inspirasyon sa buong team gamit ang isang CEO video message. Mag-record nang isang beses gamit ang iyong digital twin, tapos makakapagpadala ka na ng mga communication video sa loob lang ng ilang minuto.

Mga paliwanag tungkol sa produkto

Mga paliwanag tungkol sa produkto

Turn complex features into simple, watchable demos. Swap screenshots or edit the script and regenerate anytime so your product demo video examples always match the latest build.

Social videos

Social videos

Publish short clips that build reach and trust. Batch a month of posts with auto-captions and one-click sizes for Product Hunt, LinkedIn, X, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok.

Pagsasanay

Pagsasanay

I-onboard ang mga customer at bagong empleyado gamit ang pare-pareho at malinaw na mga tagubilin. Pagsamahin ang iyong digital twin sa screen capture para mabilis ang mga update at laging nakaayon sa brand.

The fastest-growing product on G2 for a reason 

Less production, more communication, faster growth. These are real results from our customers

10Xpagtaas sa bilis ng paggawa ng video
5Xincrease in video creation
40%pagtaas sa oras ng panonood ng video
13% CTRkumpara noong hindi pa gumagamit ng HeyGen
5Xpagbabalik sa ginastos sa ads
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Capabilities

Mahahalagang kakayahang gustong-gusto ng mga founder

Digital twin

Digital twin

Gumawa ng makatotohanang bersyon ng sarili mo na lalabas sa iyong mga video na may natural na galaw at ekspresyon. Perpekto para sa mga announcement, intro, at startup explainer na video.

Pag-clone ng boses

Pag-clone ng boses

Match your real voice with high fidelity. Edit a sentence or update a paragraph without re-recording to maintain tone and energy consistency across all videos.

Easy updates

Easy updates

Edit the script, swap a screen, and hit generate. No new shoots, no waiting. Documents, tours, and training stay current so you always have the best product demo videos.

Templates and ratios

Templates and ratios

Start with proven layouts for launch notes, investor update videos, feature explainers, and social clips. Export in vertical, square, or landscape with one click.

Auto-captions and subtitles

Auto-captions and subtitles

Pagandahin ang pag-unawa at accessibility sa iba’t ibang channel, meeting, at lokasyon.

Brand kit

Brand kit

Upload your logo, colors, fonts, lower thirds, and intro/outro slates. Lock consistency across your entire video library.

How it works

From idea to video instantly

Gawing mga mapapanood at akmang‑sa‑brand na video ang boses ng founder mo, nang hindi kailangan ng studio o paulit‑ulit na pagre-record.

Gumawa ng aking digital twin
GDPRGDPR
SOC 2 TYPE IISOC 2 TYPE II
CCPACCPA
AI ACTAI ACT
DPFDPF

Certified to meet global security and compliance standards

Blogs

Resources

20 must-attend startup events

20 must-attend startup events

Explore 20 must-attend San Francisco startup events in 2025 and learn how founders can use HeyGen AI video to pitch, network, and scale follow-ups.

Tingnan pa
Startup funding programs and grants

Mga programa at grant para sa pondo ng startup

The 2025 San Francisco startup funding guide includes active grants, accelerators, and VC programs with amounts, deadlines, and eligibility across sectors.

View More
35 VCs, accelerators, and incubators

35 VCs, accelerators, and incubators

This 2025 guide lists 35 top VC firms, accelerators, and incubators in San Francisco to help founders find the right investors and programs to scale.

Tingnan pa

Gumawa ng founder video ko

See how startups like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.
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Frequently Asked Questions

Ano ang HeyGen para sa mga Founder?

HeyGen for Founders helps startup leaders create studio-quality founder, product, and team videos in minutes using AI-powered video generation.

How can founders use HeyGen to create the best product demo videos and product explainer videos?

Maaaring gawing mga kaakit-akit na demo at explainer video ng mga founder ang mga feature overview, investor update video, o user guide gamit ang isang script o simpleng prompt.

What types of startup videos work best with HeyGen?

Ang HeyGen ay perpekto para sa mga founder video, product explainer video, investor update video, at product launch video na tumutulong sa mga startup na manatiling nakikita at pare-pareho sa kanilang presensya.

Is HeyGen suitable for early-stage startups with small budgets?

Yes. HeyGen replaces costly production teams with scalable AI video tools, helping startups communicate effectively while saving time and money.

Paano pinoprotektahan ng HeyGen ang pagkakahawig at data ng founder?

Tumutugon ang HeyGen sa mga pamantayan ng SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, at CCPA upang matiyak na ang bawat digital twin at video ay nananatiling pribado, ligtas, at sumusunod sa mga regulasyon.

How can startups use HeyGen to make investor update videos?

Maaaring gawing mga nakakaengganyong video update ng mga startup ang karaniwang investor reports sa loob lamang ng ilang minuto. Sa HeyGen, puwedeng mag-record nang isang beses ang mga founder at awtomatikong gumawa ng makinis at handa‑para‑sa‑investor na mga video na malinaw na nagpapahayag ng mga milestone, metrics, at goals.

Ano ang pinagkaiba ng HeyGen kumpara sa iba pang startup video makers?

HeyGen uses AI to create realistic digital twins and branded templates so founders can produce startup explainer videos, product demos, and CEO video messages that match their brand identity without relying on a production crew.

Can HeyGen help with product launch videos and demos?

Oo. Maaaring gamitin ng mga founder ang HeyGen para agad na gumawa ng mga product launch video o mga halimbawa ng product demo video sa pamamagitan ng pag-upload ng assets, pagdaragdag ng script, at pag-generate ng AI-powered na mga video na nananatiling ganap na nakaayon sa brand sa lahat ng channel.