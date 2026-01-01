Imbitahin ang mga miyembro sa iyong workspace

Welcome sa HeyGen Academy. Ang module na ito, Inviting and Managing Teammates, ay tungkol sa pagdadala ng iyong team sa iyong workspace para makapag-collaborate kayo at makapagsimulang lumikha kaagad. Kapag handa ka nang magdagdag ng teammates, siguraduhing nasa shared workspace ka at hindi sa personal account mo. Mula sa Manage Workspace panel, makikita mo ang lahat ng naimbitahan, ang kasalukuyan nilang role, at kung tinanggap na nila ang imbitasyon o pending pa. Nagbibigay din ang HeyGen ng mga mungkahi para sa mga kasamahan mong nakapag-sign up na gamit ang company email domain ninyo, kaya madali mo silang maidagdag sa isang click lang. Maaari kang mag-imbita ng teammates direkta sa pamamagitan ng email, o kopyahin ang shareable link para maipadala ito nang mas malawakan. Sa sandaling maipadala ang imbitasyon, lilitaw ang user sa iyong member list na may status na Invite Sent. Kung naka-configure ang workspace mo para sa request-to-join, lalabas din ang mga bagong request sa parehong panel. Kapag naaprubahan, lilipat ang teammate sa Active status, opisyal na sasali sa iyong workspace at gagamit ng isang seat sa iyong plan. Bawat miyembro sa HeyGen ay may nakatalagang role, na siyang nagtatakda ng antas ng kanilang access: - Ang Super Admins ay may buong kontrol sa billing, security, permissions, at workspace settings. - Ang Developers ay puwedeng gumawa ng content at makagamit din ng HeyGen’s API para sa mga integration tulad ng CRMs o email platforms. - Ang Creators ay nakatuon sa paggawa ng videos, avatars, at voices pero hindi sila namamahala ng permissions o billing. - Ang Viewers ay mga approver at reviewer na makakakita ng content pero hindi makakapag-edit. Tinutulungan ka ng role-based structure na ito na balansehin ang creativity at oversight, para matiyak na may tamang tools ang teammates mo—nang hindi binibigyan ng hindi kinakailangang access. Kung naka-enable ang request-based access, maaari mong suriin at aksyunan ang join requests sa dalawang lugar: ang notifications panel at ang Members & Workspaces tab. Ang pag-apruba ng request ay agad na gagawing active ang user at makikita siya sa iyong members list; ang pag-deny naman ay tumutulong panatilihing secure ang iyong workspace. Higit pa sa member roles, binibigyan ka ng HeyGen ng mas detalyadong kontrol kung paano sine-share ang content sa loob ng workspace. Sa antas ng project, folder, o video, maaari mong ayusin ang permissions para limitahan ang access, payagan ang edits, o mag-share ng view-only links. Kahit sa loob ng shared projects, mananatiling view-only ang Viewer role, para mapanatili ang iyong access policies. Kapag na-publish ang isang video, gumagawa ito ng Share Page, kung saan maaaring magdagdag ng captions ang creators, mag-configure ng permissions, maglagay ng password protection, o gawing publicly viewable ang video nang hindi nangangailangan ng sign-in. Binibigyan ng mga opsyong ito ang mga team ng flexibility para pamahalaan kung paano at saan idi-distribute ang content. Sa pagtatapos ng module na ito, maiintindihan mo kung paano mag-imbita ng teammates, magtalaga ng roles, at kontrolin ang access sa content. Sa mga hakbang na ito, magiging handa ang iyong workspace para sa secure at scalable na collaboration sa buong organisasyon mo.

When you’re ready to add teammates, first make sure you’re inside your shared workspace rather than your personal account. From the Manage Workspace panel, you’ll see everyone who’s been invited, their current roles, and whether they’ve accepted or are still pending. HeyGen also makes suggestions for colleagues who have already signed up with your company email domain, making it easy to bring them in with a single click. You can invite teammates directly by email, or copy a shareable link to send out more broadly.

As soon as an invitation is sent, the user appears in your member list with the status Invite Sent. If your workspace is configured for request-to-join, new requests will also show up in the same panel. Once approved, the teammate moves into Active status, officially joining your workspace and occupying a seat on your plan.

Every member in HeyGen is assigned a role, which determines their level of access:

Super Admins have full control over billing, security, permissions, and workspace settings.

Developers can create content and also access HeyGen’s API for integrations like CRMs or email platforms.

Creators focus on producing videos, avatars, and voices but don’t manage permissions or billing.

Viewers are approvers and reviewers who can access content without making edits.

This role-based structure helps you balance creativity with oversight, ensuring teammates have the tools they need—without giving unnecessary access.

If you’ve enabled request-based access, you can review and act on join requests in two places: the notifications panel and the Members & Workspaces tab. Approving a request immediately makes the user active and visible in your members list; denying it keeps your workspace secure.

Beyond member roles, HeyGen gives you granular control over how content is shared within the workspace. At the project, folder, or video level, you can adjust permissions to restrict access, allow edits, or share view-only links. Even within shared projects, a Viewer role always remains view-only, preserving your access policies.

When a video is published, it generates a Share Page, where creators can add captions, configure permissions, apply password protection, or make the video publicly viewable without requiring sign-in. These options give teams the flexibility to manage how and where content is distributed.

By the end of this module, you’ll understand how to invite teammates, assign roles, and control access to content. With these steps in place, your workspace will be ready for secure, scalable collaboration across your organization.