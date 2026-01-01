HeyGen for real estate: the ultimate AI video playbook

Welcome to your AI video jumpstart guide for real estate
Do you have listings to sell, a market to lead, and a personal brand to build? With HeyGen, you can instantly turn your face, voice, and local expertise into scalable, studio-quality video content in minutes, not weeks.
This guide will help you move from idea to published video, boosting your presence, speed, and credibility in your market. You'll learn how to build your first video, discover key best practices, and explore strategies to scale your impact across every listing, every channel, and every buyer community you serve.
Top use cases: how real estate professionals are using HeyGen
HeyGen is more than a video tool. It's a presence engine for agents, brokers, and property managers who win business through trust and visibility.
Market updates
- Jim McDonner: Went from 1 to 2 videos a week to 5 videos a week by building an AI-powered content system, now closing deals from relocation buyers in Memphis and California who found him through educational YouTube videos.
Cinematic home tour
- Craig Veroni: Grew his Instagram following 4x in 10 months, now reaches 770,000+ accounts monthly publishing 2 HeyGen Reels per day, built around cinematic avatar content.
Listing spotlight
- Scott Henninger: Built his entire real estate business around a YouTube channel powered by HeyGen avatars, closing 25 to 30 transactions a year from video-generated leads.
The state of real estate marketing
That gap is the opportunity. (NAR 2025 Technology Survey)
Video is no longer optional. It's the foundation of how buyers research, choose, and trust the agent they call first.
The challenge
- Traditional video production costs $500 to $2,000 or more per listing, unsustainable across multiple listings.
- Most agents cite time and cost as their top barriers to creating consistent video.
- Multilingual markets require translated content most agents can't produce affordably.
- 46% of REALTORS are already using AI-generated content. 32% have not started yet. That gap is the opportunity (NAR 2025 Technology Report).
What AI video unlocks
- Speed. Scott Henninger went from a multi-camera living room setup to a finished video in under two hours.
- Cost savings. Replace a $2,000 videographer workflow with a HeyGen subscription for under $50 a month.
- Scale. Batch-produce content across multiple listings, markets, or languages simultaneously.
- Consistency. Maintain a regular video presence on every channel without burnout.
- Localization. Serve Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and other buyer communities in their native language with one click.
Making your first AI video
Introduction
New to video or trying out HeyGen for the first time? This section will walk you through each step to help you make high-quality videos quickly.
Before you hit "Create," clarify your goal. Ask yourself:
- Goal: What do you want this video to achieve? Examples: generate buyer inquiries, build sphere awareness, nurture past clients, win a listing presentation.
- Audience: Who are you speaking to? Examples: first-time buyers, move-up sellers, investor clients, a multilingual community.
- Distribution: Where will this video live? Examples: Instagram Reels, your listing page, email newsletter, YouTube.
- Hook: What will grab attention in the first few seconds?
Pro tip
Need a second opinion? Ask ChatGPT or Claude:
"I'm creating a real estate video for [property type/market]. My goal is [goal]. My audience is [audience]. My hook is [hook]. Can you suggest ways to make it more compelling?"
Step 1: Set up your HeyGen workspace for scale
For solo real estate agents, your brand is your face. Buyers and sellers choose agents they trust, and your AI avatar is how you show up consistently in every video without filming every time.
Before you create your first video, set up two things:
- Your digital twin. This is your most important asset in HeyGen. A 15-second recording is all it takes to create an avatar that looks and sounds exactly like you. Skip ahead to Step 2 to do this first if you'd like.
- Your Brand Kit. Add your brokerage colors, logo, and fonts so every video is automatically on-brand. Paste your brokerage website URL to auto-import your brand style, or upload assets manually.
Pro tip
Your digital twin is your brand. The more natural and expressive your recording, the more your avatar will reflect your real personality on screen.
Step 2: Choose the right AI avatar
Your avatar is your on-screen presence. Create a custom avatar that fits your brand, or, for the ultimate personal touch, create your digital twin in minutes with HeyGen’s lifelike avatar feature!
In real estate, trust is the currency that wins listings. Avatar V, trained on a 15-second video of you, delivers the most realistic, full-body digital twin and is the best choice for agents building a personal brand. Avatar IV works great for photo-based looks or non-human characters and is the default engine.
Note: HeyGen also offers ready-made public avatars, if you want to get started before your digital twin is ready.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
You'll Get
Best For
15-second video recording
A lifelike avatar that captures your specific motion, gestures, and expressions. Powered by Avatar V for full upper-body, cinematic-quality performance.
Agents who want their real face and presence in every video. The most authentic option for personal branding.
1 photo
A realistic avatar built from a still image, with AI-generated movement and lip sync. Powered by Avatar IV.
Agents who don't have video footage available or want a quick starting point.
Stock avatar
No recording needed
A ready-made avatar from HeyGen's library, available in a wide range of styles and languages.
Agents who want to get started immediately without creating a custom avatar.
Generated avatar
Text prompt
A fully AI-generated avatar with custom appearance, movement, voice and lip sync.
Branded mascots, fictional personas, or non-human characters.
Pro tip
Use HeyGen’s generating looks feature to switch your avatar's pose, surroundings, or attire with nothing but a text prompt. Place yourself at a luxury property, a neighborhood landmark, or your brokerage office without leaving your desk.
Best practices: make the perfect digital twin
Quality in equals quality out. The better your photos, videos, and prompts, the more realistic and polished your avatar will be. Whatever's in your training video, from gestures to facial expressions or vocal inflection, will be reflected in the final result.
Avatar Type
You'll Need
Best Practices
15-second video
Record on a smartphone in cinematic mode or 4K. Use a simple background with natural light. Be expressive: the energy you put in is the energy you get out. Avoid covering your face or wearing large accessories.
1 photo
Professional headshot or portrait of only you, well-lit and high resolution. Avoid sunglasses, hats, filters, or other people in frame.
Real estate-specific tip
Record your training video in the attire you want to be associated with your brand, whether that's business professional or business casual. Your avatar will mirror that look in every video you generate.
Best practices: creating high quality custom AI voices
HeyGen has a massive library of stock AI-generated voices in over 175 languages, dialects, and emotional tones, but sometimes a custom voice clone that sounds exactly like you is the more powerful option for building trust with real estate clients.
Custom voice type
Creation method
Best for
Automatic when creating a Hyper-Realistic Avatar
or
Realistic voice clone based on your real voice and intonations. Supports multiple emotions.
A voice clone that sounds just like you
Text prompt specifying attributes (age, accent, gender, tone, pitch, emotion)
Fully AI-generated voice based on prompt.
A consistent branded voice that isn't yours, for team or brokerage-wide content
External AI Voice service (ElevenLabs, Cartesia, LMNT)
Realistic voice clone trained on your real voice and intonations. Fine-tune controls vary by service. Great option for a digital twin, but usually requires additional payment.
Higher fine-tune control
For the best voice quality, start with strong source audio. Here’s how to get a great recording:
• Use a high-quality mic or smartphone, held 6–8" from your mouth
• Record in a quiet, noise-free space
• Speak clearly with natural pauses and slight emotional expression
• Upload multiple samples with different emotional tones for more versatility (for HeyGen Custom Voice Clones only)
Want to dive in deeper?
→ Ultimate guide to hyper-realistic Custom Voice Cloning
Best practices: prompt like a pro
Prompting is the practice of carefully crafting and iterating text instructions (called prompts) used to guide AI tools to create content from scratch such as images, motion, or audio.
Prompting is a powerful skill for any AI creator. When paired with HeyGen, prompting unlocks countless ways to create high-impact videos where your imagination is your only limitation! Get ready to experiment and iterate.
Feature
Function
Use it For
Change a Custom Avatar’s pose, surroundings or outfit
Bring Photo Avatars
Creating Custom Avatars (realistic or animated)
Creating Custom Voices
Prompting best practices
Be specific
The more clearly you describe what you want (tone, look, gesture, emotion) the better the AI can match your vision.
Start with structure
Use a consistent structure: what, who, where, how. This applies to visuals, voice tone, and motion direction.
Include context & intent
Let the AI know the purpose: Is it for a product demo? A social ad? A tutorial? Context helps tailor the result.
Use descriptive language
Use adjectives that convey emotion, style, or clarity (e.g., “confident,” “minimalist,” “high energy,” “calm pace”).
Iterate & refine
Don’t settle for your first try. Small prompt tweaks can lead to dramatically better results in all media types!
Prompting best practices can vary slightly depending on what you’re creating
Explore the resources below to dive deeper into each type and get the most out of your prompts!
Step 3: Choose your starting point
When you open HeyGen as a real estate agent, your homepage shows four video formats built specifically for your work. Each one is a shortcut to a finished, publish-ready video.
Format
What it creates
When to use it
Market Update
A professional avatar-led video delivering local market stats and insights to your sphere
Weekly or monthly market update for email, Instagram, or YouTube
Cinematic Home Tour
A film-quality property showcase using Avatar Shots and Seedance 2 to create cinematic, production-grade scenes
Luxury listings or any property where visual quality is the selling point
Hosted Home Tour
A walkthrough-style video with your avatar as the on-screen host, narrating the property features
Standard listing videos where you want your personal presence front and center
Listing Spotlight
A concise, avatar-narrated listing overview with property photos and b-roll, ideal for social and MLS pages
Quick listing content ready before the first showing
Using Video Agent
Not looking for one of the four formats above? You can also use Video Agent to describe what you want in plain language. Type your listing details, target audience, or video topic and HeyGen will generate a complete draft (script, avatar, visuals, and voiceover) automatically.
Because real estate videos require precision (the right price, address, neighborhood details, and CTA), always take the draft into AI Studio before publishing. In AI Studio you can review and edit the script line by line, swap b-roll, adjust captions, and fine-tune any detail before export.
For prompting tips and creative workflow ideas, check out the Video Agent prompting guide.
Want to dive deeper? Learn how to use Video Agent in HeyGen Academy.
Why it’s perfect for you
Task
Scriptwriting
Visuals
Narration
Editing
Subtitles
Video Agent handles it for you
Converts your topic or prompt into a clear, compelling story
Auto-selects stock footage or images to match your tone and theme
Adds natural, emotion-aware voiceovers in 175+ languages
Handles pacing, transitions, and timing automatically
Generates accurate captions for clarity and accessibility
Pro tip: Treat prompts like your creative brief. The clearer your idea, the smarter the Agent becomes. Use specific prompts like:
- “Create a 90-second explainer video on building a personal brand using digital avatars.”
- “Summarize my latest newsletter as a 1-minute TikTok script.”
- “Generate a product launch video with upbeat pacing and energetic tone.”
Think of prompts as conversations with your editor; the more detail you give, the better your results.
Pro tips for cinematic results
- Craft a clear brief. Think of your prompt as your creative direction, including tone, format, and goal.“Create a 90-second explainer on building a personal brand with digital avatars.”
- Use strong visuals. Upload your own product clips or B-roll for a personalized touch.
- Iterate fast. Preview, tweak, and re-generate, the Agent learns from your feedback.
- Go global. Localize instantly using multilingual voice support.
- Add your avatar. Combine Video Agent with your HeyGen avatar for a cohesive brand.
Shortcut: Use Video Agent for your first draft, then refine or customize in AI Studio (Step 5). It’s the fastest way to turn raw knowledge into polished, publish-ready video.
Want to go deeper?
→ Explore these next:
Best practices: fine-tune your video in AI Studio
Want more control over what Video Agent generated? Take it into AI Studio. This is where you can review and edit every detail before your video goes live.
In AI Studio you can:
- Edit the script line by line. Check that the property address, price, neighborhood name, and any key details are accurate.
- Swap or generate b-roll. Replace any scene with a property photo, stock footage, or AI-generated b-roll from a text prompt.
- Adjust captions and text overlays. Make sure on-screen text matches your brand style and is easy to read.
- Fine-tune your avatar's delivery. Use Voice Director to adjust tone and pacing, or Pauses and Pronunciation to fix any names or addresses that sound off.
You can also write or edit scripts from scratch using HeyGen's built-in AI Script Writer (type "/" in the script panel to open Quick Commands and choose Script Writer), or draft outside HeyGen with ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini and paste it in.
If you're writing or refining a script with AI, these steps help you get a strong result fast:
- Step 1: Start with a clear prompt. Tell the AI what kind of video you're making (listing video, market update, buyer guide), who it's for, the goal, and the tone.
- Step 2: Add your key details. Include the property address, key features, price, neighborhood, days on market, or whatever data points are central.
- Step 3: Ask for the right structure. Make sure the script is spoken, easy to read, and conversational, not written like a listing description.
- Step 4: Review and refine. Preview the video, then edit the script directly in the timeline. Refine based on what you see and hear.
Sample revision prompts:
- "Make this sound more confident and exciting."
- "Add a stronger opening hook."
- "Simplify the ending and make the CTA more actionable."
- "Give me a 30-second version focused on the top 3 features."
Pro tip:
Use AI as your co-writer, not your replacement. The best scripts combine your local expertise with AI's speed. You bring the insight, the AI brings the polish.
Step 4: Create and polish your scenes in AI Studio
Now it's time to bring your video to life inside HeyGen's AI Studio. Design your video with clarity and flow in mind.
- Design your scenes in minutes using the Brand Kit or templates you set up in Step 1.
- Reinforce your message with on-screen text, like price, address, or a CTA, and trigger them to appear with animation.
- Browse HeyGen's stock media library for high-quality b-roll, or generate cinematic b-roll from a text prompt using AI video models built directly into AI Studio.
- Use Avatar Shots to place your avatar in cinematic, film-quality scenes, ideal for premium listing videos or luxury brand content.
- Use premium scene transitions to give your video a smooth, professional polish.
- Add and customize captions to make your videos more engaging and accessible.
- Use Auto Edit to automatically remove filler words, pauses, or unwanted takes from any footage you bring in.
Pro tip
For listing videos, try layering your avatar introduction over a property photo or AI-generated exterior b-roll as the background scene. It gives buyers an immediate visual anchor before they've even seen the photos on the MLS. For multilingual content, use the multilingual player to bundle all translated versions into one share link with a dropdown selector.
Want to dive deeper? HeyGen Academy: AI Studio, an in-depth video course covering all editing features
Best practices: adjust pronunciation, emotions, and intonations
Do you need your avatar to sound just right? Real estate scripts include street names, neighborhood names, and local landmarks that AI may mispronounce. HeyGen gives you powerful tools to fine-tune voiceovers for natural, accurate delivery.
Feature
How it works
Best for
Pauses and pronunciation
Add pauses and adjust pronunciation directly in the script panel
Getting street names, neighborhood names, and community names right
Voice mirroring
Upload or record audio with your preferred tone and pacing; any avatar delivers it in their own voice
Matching the exact energy you'd use in a listing presentation or buyer consultation
Voice director
Shape emotion and tone with the click of a button
Dialing up warmth and excitement for a new listing, or calm reassurance for a buyer guide
Custom voice clone emotions
Upload extra recordings with different emotional tones for your clone
Adding range to your personal voice clone
Want to see it in action?
Strategies to scale your communication impact
Whether you're growing your sphere, testing what converts, or reaching new buyer communities, these advanced tools help real estate professionals scale with precision.
Optimize and iterate like a pro
Create multiple versions of your listing hook, CTA, or intro and compare results.
- Duplicate scenes to test different property highlights or angles.
- Swap avatars or voices to see which tone buyers respond to.
- Measure watch time, clicks, and inquiry rates to keep what works.
Go global with translation
Learn how to translate and localize your videos into 175+ languages and dialects, no dubbing or voice actors required.
Use HeyGen’s Brand Voice feature to maintain consistency in translated videos by customizing how certain words are handled, like brokerage name pronunciation or neighborhood names.
Enterprise and Team plan users can also make edits directly to translated scripts by using our Proofread feature.
Publish with the multilingual player. It provides one share link with a language dropdown for every rendered translation in the folder.
Pro tip
Create your listing video once in English, then generate Spanish, Mandarin, and Vietnamese versions in minutes. Post all three with a single caption: "Interested? Watch in your language below."
Personalize at scale
Add a personal touch to your buyer follow-ups, seller outreach, or sphere campaigns with Personalized Videos. By using dynamic elements, like the recipient's name, neighborhood, or price range, you create a unique, more engaging experience for each contact.
Pair it with your CRM integrations on HubSpot, Zapier, Make, and Clay for a fully automated video outreach workflow, and use Batch Mode to produce hundreds of personalized videos at once from a spreadsheet.
Make concepts visual
Turn abstract ideas into clear, memorable visuals.
- Motion designer creates animated titles, diagrams, and social hooks from prompts. Great for processes, frameworks, and definitions (uses generative credits).
- Stock media + screens: Reinforce learning with examples, B‑roll, or slide overlays.
Turn one video into eight pieces of content
Most real estate creators don't just need more ideas. They need better systems. Because once you build the right system, consistency becomes a whole lot easier.
The most powerful workflow in real estate content right now isn't filming more. It's getting more value from every video you already made. Here's how to turn one listing walkthrough into eight pieces of content inside HeyGen, without recording again.
Step 1: Extract shorts with AI Clipping
Upload your source video to AI Clipping. It automatically analyzes your footage and identifies the strongest standalone moments, no manual scrubbing through a timeline. Choose your clip length (under 30 seconds, 30 to 60 seconds, or longer), output format (vertical, landscape, or square), and captions. One listing walkthrough can become 3 to 5 ready-to-post shorts.
Step 2: Create hook variations with Avatar V / Avatar Shots
If one of your shorts is performing well but you want to test a different opening, you don't need to re-record. Use Avatar V or Avatar Shots to generate a new hook version of the same clip. Voice Director lets you fix specific words or sentences without rebuilding the whole thing.
Step 3: Translate your strongest clip
Take your best performing short and run it through Translate Videos. Select Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, or any of the 175+ available languages. Your avatar delivers the content natively in the target language, no re-recording, no dubbing, no translator needed. One video now reaches an entirely new buyer audience.
Step 4: Generate a standalone AI avatar video from the transcript
Your video transcript is already full of content. Head to Projects, open your video, and click Transcript to get the full text. Pull a strong line or section, paste it into Avatar Shots with your Avatar V twin, and generate a new standalone video. Same expertise, different angle, no camera required.
Step 5: Turn the transcript into social posts
Take a useful section of the transcript, clean it up slightly, and publish it as a LinkedIn post, an X post, an email newsletter, or a market insight caption. Your original video is now generating content outside the video format entirely.
1 listing walkthrough becomes 1 long-form video + 3 shorts + 1 hook variation + 1 translated clip + 1 AI avatar video + 1 social post = 8 pieces of content
And that is nowhere near the limit. The goal isn't to create more content by working harder. It's to build a system that multiplies the value of every video you already make.
Watch the full workflow: Turn one real estate listing into 8 pieces of content with HeyGen
Use case #1: Market updates
Perfect for:
Agents building a sphere of influence, team leaders staying top-of-mind with past clients, and brokerages positioning their brand as the local market authority.
The opportunity
The agents who win referrals are the ones who stay top-of-mind between transactions. A weekly or monthly market update video is the highest-leverage way to do that. Most agents summarize market data in a PDF or a long caption. A 90-second video of your avatar delivering the same insights creates a fundamentally different level of connection, and it works on every major platform.
Top features:
- Digital Twin / Avatar V to deliver updates as yourself
- PPT/PDF to Video to convert your existing market data slides automatically
- AI Clipping to extract the most shareable moments for social clips
- Video Podcast to generate a multi-avatar market discussion from your data report
- Translate Videos to publish in multiple languages for multilingual farm areas
- Batch Mode to produce neighborhood-specific versions of the same update template with different variables
Customer story
Jim McDonner entered real estate after retiring from the U.S. Navy and found himself competing against more than 4,000 licensed agents in Northwest Arkansas, one of the country's fastest-growing markets, with roughly 40 new residents arriving every day.
Before HeyGen, creating a single video could consume most of a day. Even after hiring a professional videographer to produce a series of 12 videos, he was only publishing one or two a week and often skipping weeks entirely.
"It wasn't very consistent. It's no wonder my channel didn't get any traction." Jim McDonner
After completing an AI certification course, Jim built a workflow that is now almost entirely automated. He uses Manus to research market trends, ChatGPT to draft scripts, Gamma to build buyer and relocation guides, and HeyGen's Video Agent to produce polished videos using his brand assets.
"I can spend three, four hours max on a Monday morning and create a whole week's worth of videos and pre-schedule them." Jim McDonner
His educational approach has steadily shifted his audience toward buyers aged 25 to 45. One educational listing campaign helped sell a $650,000 property in just seven days. Another video attracted relocation buyers from Memphis, and a campaign targeting California generated inquiries from buyers planning to move to Northwest Arkansas.
"I wouldn't have reached anywhere near the audience that I've reached." Jim McDonner
Read the full story: How Jim McDonner uses HeyGen to stand out in a fast-growing real estate market
5 videos per week, up from 1 to 2 | 3 to 4 hours to create a full week of content | 1,000+ YouTube subscribers
Use case #2: Cinematic home tour
Perfect for:
Agents listing premium or luxury properties, brokerages building a high-production brand, and any agent who wants their content to stand out visually in a crowded social feed.
The opportunity
Most listing videos are filmed on a phone or outsourced to a videographer for hundreds of dollars per shoot. A cinematic home tour with HeyGen delivers film-quality production at a fraction of the cost and time, using Seedance 2-powered Avatar Shots to place your avatar in visually stunning scenes that match the property's character.
The result looks like a proper production. The process takes minutes.
Best practices:
- Match the scene to the property. Use Generating Looks to brief Avatar Shots on the property style: modern and minimal, warm and traditional, coastal, urban. The backdrop should feel like the home.
- Pair avatar narration with property footage. Layer your Avatar Shot over actual listing photos or AI-generated exterior b-roll to ground buyers in the real property before the cinematic elements take over.
- Use picture-in-picture for narration. Keep your avatar visible as a picture-in-picture narrator while property visuals play in the background. It maintains your personal presence without dominating the frame.
- Keep it premium. Cinematic home tours are not the place for text-heavy overlays or fast cuts. Let the visuals breathe. Use slow transitions and clean captions.
- Lead with the lifestyle. Open with the feeling of the property before the specs: the light, the space, the neighborhood energy. Buyers decide emotionally first.
Top features:
- Avatar Shots (Seedance 2): film-quality avatar scenes generated from a text prompt, the core tool for cinematic home tour production
- Generating Looks: match your avatar's backdrop and setting to the property's character with a text prompt
- Generative B-roll: generate cinematic property-adjacent visuals from a text prompt (Sora 2 / Veo 3.1) directly in AI Studio
- Digital Twin / Avatar V: your digital twin as the on-screen narrator
- Picture-in-picture layout: keep your avatar present as a narrator while property visuals fill the frame
- Auto Edit: clean up any recorded walkthrough footage before layering it with avatar narration
- Translate Videos: produce the cinematic tour in multiple languages for international or multilingual buyer audiences
Pro tip
For a luxury property, generate 3 to 4 different Avatar Shots that match the home's aesthetic (interior warmth, exterior architecture, neighborhood lifestyle), and use them as scene transitions between narrated highlights. It gives the video a full production feel without a crew.
Customer story
Craig Veroni is a real estate agent in Vancouver, British Columbia, covering North Vancouver, West Vancouver, and the city itself. Before real estate, he spent more than a decade as a professional film and television actor, and video had always been at the center of his business.
After a fire and flood forced his family out of their home for nearly a year, his video production came to a complete halt.
"We had been out of our house for about nine months. I couldn't produce any content. I didn't have gear." Craig Veroni
When he saw fellow agents using HeyGen to grow new social channels with AI avatars, he was skeptical. Over three days in a small training group, he built his digital twin, refined his workflow, and published his first Instagram Reel.
"I was freaked out because I'm known for my video. I thought people were going to hate this." Craig Veroni
The twin worked because it was built from his own high-quality footage, trained on the library of videos he had already filmed, capturing his real looks and mannerisms. He paired it with professionally recorded voice models and upgrades every time a better avatar model ships.
He moved from one video a week to two Reels a day. Within the first week, every post outperformed anything he had done personally. On three separate occasions, complete strangers stopped him in public to say they were subscribers.
"The connection was working." Craig Veroni
Read the full story: How Craig Veroni scaled his real estate marketing with HeyGen
4x Instagram followers in 10 months | 2 Reels published per day with HeyGen | 770,000+ accounts reached monthly
Use case #3: Listing spotlight
Perfect for:
Individual agents, team leads, listing coordinators, and brokerage marketing teams.
The opportunity
Video listings generate up to 403% more inquiries than photo-only listings, but most agents produce zero video because of cost and time. A listing spotlight with HeyGen delivers a professional, avatar-narrated overview in under 10 minutes, ready before the first showing.
The format: your digital twin narrates the listing as a picture-in-picture presenter, with property photos, text callouts, and AI-generated b-roll filling the frame behind them. Buyers get a personal introduction from you and a visual anchor of the property in a single video.
Best practices:
- Create before the first showing. Have your listing spotlight live before you post to the MLS — buyers doing pre-market research will find it immediately.
- Lead with lifestyle, not specs. Buyers can read the spec sheet. Tell the story: the morning light in the kitchen, the walk to the coffee shop, the neighborhood vibe.
- Use picture-in-picture narration. Keep your avatar visible in the corner as a narrator while property photos and b-roll play in the background. It personalizes the video without blocking the visuals.
- Keep it under 90 seconds. Save longer formats for luxury properties. 60 to 90 seconds is the sweet spot for most listings.
- Generate multilingual versions immediately. If your market has a significant Spanish or other-language buyer community, translate the spotlight right after you publish the English version.
Top features:
- Digital Twin / Avatar V: your digital twin delivers the listing narration as you
- Picture-in-picture layout: your avatar as narrator over property photos and b-roll
- Generating Looks: place your avatar in a backdrop that matches the property's style
- Generative B-roll: generate cinematic property-adjacent visuals from a text prompt
- Translate Videos: one listing spotlight, 175+ language versions
- Captions: essential for silent autoplay on social and listing platforms
Pro tip
Script structure that works: Hook (something surprising or vivid, 10 seconds), Property highlights (3 to 4 features led with lifestyle benefit, 40 seconds), Neighborhood (walkability, schools, amenities, 20 seconds), CTA (one clear next step, 10 seconds).
Customer story
Scott Henninger has helped buyers relocate to northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia for nearly two decades. Today, his YouTube channel is the engine behind his entire business: 85 to 90 percent of his clients find him through educational videos about moving to the region.
Before HeyGen, every video required Scott to transform his living room into a temporary studio: multiple cameras, a DSLR with teleprompter, careful lighting management. Because everything had to be assembled and taken down each time, he sometimes went months without publishing.
"Anytime I start posting videos again, business takes off." Scott Henninger
After switching to HeyGen, Scott now records his audio, uploads it into HeyGen to generate his avatar video, and finishes the project in Final Cut Pro with graphics, b-roll, and titles.
"From the time I record one, I can have it out in an hour and a half or two hours if I want to." Scott Henninger
Since adopting HeyGen, Scott's videos have accumulated roughly 20,000 views. Only one viewer has ever suggested the videos might be AI-generated. Today he closes 25 to 30 transactions a year, with nearly all of those clients discovering him through YouTube before ever scheduling a call.
"Sitting in front of a camera physically doesn't make me a cent. Writing the scripts and presenting them and getting them out, that's where the money comes in." Scott Henninger
Read the full story: How Scott Henninger uses HeyGen to turn video into a real estate growth engine
3 hours saved per filming session | 2 hours to produce a 10 to 15-minute YouTube video | 25+ homes sold annually through YouTube-generated leads