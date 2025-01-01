Agenda
9:00 AM - 9:15 AM PST
Welcome and Kickoff
Kickoff HeyGen Bootcamp with an energizing session that welcomes you, sets the tone for the experience, and jump-starts your 2026 video strategy.
9:15 AM - 2:00 PM PST
Core Skills Sessions
Core kills sessions equip attendees with practical strategies tailored to their goals, whether building courses, scaling training, growing agencies, or elevating brand communication.
Who's it for
Have questions? We have answers
What is HeyGen Bootcamp?
HeyGen Bootcamp is a live, two-day masterclass happening December 3-4, 2025, designed to help you build your 2026 video strategy. It’s an immersive learning experience where you’ll gain hands-on training in AI video creation from crafting your professional digital twin and voice clone to producing your first videos with HeyGen.
Who should attend HeyGen Bootcamp?
Bootcamp is designed for knowledge entrepreneurs, marketers, and learning and development (L&D) professionals, as well as anyone looking to elevate their video creation skills. Whether you’re new to HeyGen or an experienced user, you’ll find tailored sessions to fit your goals. Beginners will learn the core fundamentals of AI video creation, while advanced users will explore new workflows, strategies, and creative possibilities to power their 2026 initiatives.
What will I learn during the event?
Throughout the two days, you’ll gain hands-on experience creating your own digital twin and voice clone, learning how to produce, edit, and publish videos using AI. You’ll explore real-world applications and content strategies that demonstrate how HeyGen fits into your specific goals. By the end of Bootcamp, you’ll walk away with a complete, actionable video plan for 2026—equipped with the skills and confidence to move beyond traditional, time-consuming production methods.
How is HeyGen Bootcamp structured?
The event runs live over two consecutive days with a mix of interactive training, guided exercises, and strategic workshops. Each session builds on the last, taking you from setup to execution. You’ll see live demonstrations, participate in creative challenges, and collaborate with peers—all designed to help you master HeyGen faster.
Why should I attend?
Bootcamp gives you a strategic head start for your 2026 content initiatives. Instead of scrambling to plan in January, you’ll enter the new year with a fully developed AI video strategy and production workflow already in place. It’s your chance to flex your creative muscles, streamline your process, and step confidently into the future of video creation.