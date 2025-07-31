The value of HeyGen, as described by creators like you
Real people, real businesses, real magic. From leading-edge enterprises and solopreneurs to individual creators, discover the quite special moments that happen when big ideas meet the power of HeyGen.
Watch the magic unfold
5x
Miro — increase in video creation
10-15
Workday — languages per video
< 1 day
Reid AI — to produce videos
Behind the craft: Stories that inspire
See how creators of every size use HeyGen to take video creation into their own hands, crafting memorable stories whilst reducing time and cost. No production crew or third-party supplier needed. Just an idea and a little bit of magic.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video.