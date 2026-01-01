See how businesses like yours use Tolstoy with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.

Interactive sales funnels Use HeyGen’s AI avatars to guide viewers through personalised, interactive sales journeys in Tolstoy—qualifying leads, addressing objections, and routing them to the right product or representative based on their responses.

Customer onboarding and support Create choose-your-own-path onboarding experiences with HeyGen videos delivering step-by-step instructions, allowing customers to get the help they need without overwhelming them with irrelevant information.