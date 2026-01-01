HeyGen + Tolstoy
Tolstoy are an interactive video platform that let businesses create personalised, choose-your-own-path video experiences to boost engagement, conversions, and customer interaction.
Use cases
See how businesses like yours use Tolstoy with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.
Interactive sales funnels
Use HeyGen’s AI avatars to guide viewers through personalised, interactive sales journeys in Tolstoy—qualifying leads, addressing objections, and routing them to the right product or representative based on their responses.
Customer onboarding and support
Create choose-your-own-path onboarding experiences with HeyGen videos delivering step-by-step instructions, allowing customers to get the help they need without overwhelming them with irrelevant information.
Recruitment and candidate engagement
Build interactive video flows that feature HeyGen avatar introductions and Q&A segments, helping candidates learn about roles, company culture, and next steps based on the choices they make during the experience.
Start creating videos with AI
See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video technology.