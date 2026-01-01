HeyGen
Integration partner

HeyGen + Tolstoy

Tolstoy are an interactive video platform that let businesses create personalised, choose-your-own-path video experiences to boost engagement, conversions, and customer interaction.

Use Tolstoy with HeyGen
Integrate with the world's leading tools
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom
Adobe Express
Airtable
Apollo
Asana
Atlassian
Autohive
Canva
ChatGPT
Claude (Anthropic)
Clay
Cursor
Customer.io
Figma
FlowShare
Gamma
GitHub
Google Drive
Granola
Hexus
Intercom
Hubspot
Linear
Lovable
Make
Manus
Microsoft Copilot
Mindstamp
n8n
Notion
NVIDIA NemoClaw
OpenClaw
Pabbly
Plainly
PostHog
Repurpose.io
Salesforce
Slack
Snowflake
Stripe
Superhuman
Tolstoy
Trupeer
Vercel
viaSocket
Vimeo
Zapier
Zoom

Use cases

See how businesses like yours use Tolstoy with HeyGen to scale video creation and drive growth.

Get Started with Tolstoy

Interactive sales funnels

Use HeyGen’s AI avatars to guide viewers through personalised, interactive sales journeys in Tolstoy—qualifying leads, addressing objections, and routing them to the right product or representative based on their responses.

Customer onboarding and support

Create choose-your-own-path onboarding experiences with HeyGen videos delivering step-by-step instructions, allowing customers to get the help they need without overwhelming them with irrelevant information.

Recruitment and candidate engagement

Build interactive video flows that feature HeyGen avatar introductions and Q&A segments, helping candidates learn about roles, company culture, and next steps based on the choices they make during the experience.

Start creating videos with AI

See how businesses like yours scale content creation and drive growth with the most innovative AI video technology.

Get started for free
CTA background